scoreboard

Saturday, March 13

Football: Aloha at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 12:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Hood River Valley at Sisters, 3:30 p.m.; Sisters at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 9 a.m. La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 2:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 3:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Gilchrist, 5 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Summit at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Crosshill Christian at La Pine, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 15

Volleyball: Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 4 p.m.; Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran at Columbia Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 4 p.m.

Football

Friday’s Games

Bend vs. Summit, late

Redmond vs. Hood River Valley, late

Ridgeview vs. Pendleton, late

Molalla vs. Crook County, late

Madras vs. Estacada, late

Harrisburg vs. Sisters, late

La Pine vs. Junction City, late

Culver vs. Jefferson, late

Gilchrist 44, Eddyville Charter 25

Volleyball

Thursday’s Late Game

Summit 3, Ridgeview 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-13)

Friday’s Games

Hosanna-Triad vs. Trinity Lutheran

North Lake-Paisley vs. Trinity Lutheran, late

Gilchrist vs. Chiloquin, late

Girls soccer

Thursday’s Late Game

Summit 3, Ridgeview, 0

Friday’s Games

Bend vs. Summit, late

Mountain View vs. Redmond, late

Boys soccer

Thursday’s Late Games

Summit 3, Ridgeview 0

Cascade 4, Crook County 1

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 26 12 .684 —

Brooklyn 25 13 .658 1

Milwaukee 23 14 .622 2½

Boston 19 18 .514 6½

Miami 19 18 .514 6½

Charlotte 18 18 .500 7

New York 19 19 .500 7

Atlanta 17 20 .459 8½

Toronto 17 20 .459 8½

Indiana 16 19 .457 8½

Chicago 16 19 .457 8½

Cleveland 14 23 .378 11½

Washington 14 22 .389 11

Orlando 13 24 .351 12½

Detroit 10 27 .270 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 27 9 .750 —

Phoenix 25 11 .694 2

L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 3½

L.A. Clippers 25 14 .641 3½

Denver 22 15 .595 5½

Portland 21 15 .583 6

San Antonio 18 15 .545 7½

Dallas 19 17 .528 8

Golden State 19 19 .500 9

Memphis 17 17 .500 9

Oklahoma City 16 21 .432 11½

New Orleans 16 22 .421 12

Sacramento 15 22 .405 12½

Houston 11 24 .314 15½

Minnesota 8 29 .216 19½

Thursday’s Late Games

Brooklyn 121, Boston 109

Atlanta 121, Toronto 120

Phila. 127, Chicago 105

Milwaukee 134, New York 101

Miami 111, Orlando 103

Minnesota 135, New Orleans 105

Oklahoma City 116, Dallas 108

Phoenix 127, Portland 121

Sacramento 125, Houston 105

L.A. Clippers 130, Golden State 104

Thursday’s Late Box Score

Suns 127, Trail Blazers 121

PHOENIX (127)

Bridges 8-10 1-1 18, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, Ayton 5-8 1-3 11, Booker 12-21 8-8 35, Paul 7-15 3-3 19, Crowder 5-8 0-0 13, Nader 2-3 0-0 5, Saric 5-9 1-2 11, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Payne 4-5 2-2 13. Totals 49-83 16-19 127.

PORTLAND (121)

Covington 5-11 0-0 13, Jones Jr. 3-4 2-2 9, Kanter 7-10 2-2 16, Lillard 10-23 5-5 30, Trent Jr. 5-16 3-4 17, Anthony 4-12 3-3 13, Hood 2-5 2-2 6, Little 3-4 0-1 7, Simons 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 43-94 17-19 121.

Phoenix 30 30 30 37 — 127

Portland 33 27 34 27 — 121

3-Point Goals—Phoenix 13-24 (Payne 3-3, Booker 3-5, Crowder 3-5, Paul 2-4, Bridges 1-2, Saric 0-2), Portland 18-43 (Lillard 5-12, Trent Jr. 4-11, Covington 3-6, Anthony 2-5, Simons 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 38 (Crowder 7), Portland 41 (Kanter 11). Assists—Phoenix 28 (Booker 8), Portland 26 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls—Phoenix 20, Portland 18. A—0 (19,393)

Friday’s Games

Denver 103, Memphis 102

Phila. 127, Washington 101

New Orleans 116, Cleveland 82

Miami at Chicago, late

Orlando at San Antonio, late

Houston at Utah, late

Indiana at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

New York at Oklahoma City, 11 a.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

In Las Vegas

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday’s Late Games

(2)Southern Cal 91, (7)Utah 85, 2OT

(3)Colorado 61, (11)California 58

SEMIFINALS

Friday’s Games

(5)Oregon St. 75, (1)Oregon 64

(2)Southern Cal vs. (3)Colorado, late

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday’s Game

(5)Oregon St. vs. (2)Southern Cal-(3)Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Box Score

Oregon St. 75, Oregon 64

OREGON ST. (2-0)

Alatishe 6-9 0-0 12, Silva 2-3 0-0 4, Lucas 3-8 2-4 11, Z.Reichle 2-3 7-8 12, Thompson 5-12 1-2 16, Andela 5-7 3-5 13, Calloo 1-4 0-0 3, Hunt 0-3 0-0 0, Tucker 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-50 15-21 75.

OREGON (1-1)

Omoruyi 6-12 2-4 14, Williams 3-5 3-3 10, Duarte 5-15 2-2 14, Richardson 3-6 1-2 7, Figueroa 4-13 3-3 14, Lawson 1-1 1-2 3, Hardy 1-2 0-1 2, Kepnang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 12-17 64.

Halftime—Oregon St. 38-28. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 10-19 (Thompson 5-8, Lucas 3-7, Calloo 1-1, Z.Reichle 1-2, Hunt 0-1), Oregon 6-25 (Figueroa 3-9, Duarte 2-9, Williams 1-3, Richardson 0-1, Omoruyi 0-3). Rebounds—Oregon St. 37 (Alatishe 12), Oregon 23 (Richardson 7). Assists—Oregon St. 16 (Alatishe, Lucas 4), Oregon 12 (Richardson 6). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 16, Oregon 17.

TOP 25 SCORES

Friday’s Games

No. 12 Oklahoma St. 83, No. 2 Baylor 74

No. 3 Illinois 90, Rutgers 68

No. 4 Michigan 79, Maryland 66

No. 5 Iowa 62, Wisconsin 57

No. 6 Alabama 85, Mississippi St. 48

No. 7 Houston 77, Tulane 52

No. 8 Arkansas 70, Missouri 64

No. 9 Ohio St. 87, No. 20 Purdue 78, OT

No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 13 Texas, uncontested (Texas advances)

No. 15 Florida St. 69, North Carolina 66

No. 16 Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, uncontested (Georgia Tech advances)

No. 17 Creighton 59, UConn 56

No. 19 San Diego St. vs. Nevada, late

Women’s college

TOP 25 SCORES

Friday’s Games

No. 6 Baylor 92, TCU 55

No. 7 Maryland 85, Northwestern 52

No. 17 West Virginia 58, Kansas St. 56

No. 21 Missouri St. 70, Southern Illinois 59

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast 59, Lipscomb 44

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship Scores

Friday at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,189; Par: 72

2nd Round suspended for darkness (8 players DNF)

Lee Westwood 69-66—135

Matthew Fitzpatrick 68-68—136

Chris Kirk 72-65—137

Sergio Garcia 65-72—137

Denny McCarthy 69-69—138

Brian Harman 67-71—138

Bryson DeChambeau 69-69—138

Charley Hoffman 70-68—138

Doug Ghim 71-67—138

Sungjae Im 72-66—138

Patton Kizzire, 70-69—139. Talor Gooch, 71-68—139. Dylan Frittelli, 71-68—139. Jon Rahm, 72-68—140. Tom Hoge, 69-71—140. Paul Casey, 73-67—140. Corey Conners, 68-72—140. Jason Day, 70-71—141. Will Zalatoris, 70-71—141. Tyler McCumber, 72-69—141.

Abraham Ancer, 72-70—142. Ryan Armour, 74-68—142. Patrick Reed, 70-72—142. Ryan Palmer, 70-72—142. Daniel Berger, 74-68—142. Shane Lowry, 68-74—142. Kramer Hickok, 74-68—142. Jason Kokrak, 70-72—142. Brian Stuard, 74-68—142. Louis Oosthuizen, 73-69—142. Justin Thomas, 71-71—142. Si Woo Kim, 72-70—142. Keegan Bradley, 70-72—142. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 70-72—142.

Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 72-71—143. Cameron Percy, 73-70—143. Scott Piercy, 73-70—143. Nate Lashley, 74-69—143. Zach Johnson, 75-68—143. Dustin Johnson, 73-70—143. Adam Scott, 72-71—143. James Hahn, 76-67—143. Harold Varner III, 70-73—143. Adam Hadwin, 74-69—143. Scott Harrington, 72-71—143. Phil Mickelson, 71-72—143. Charles Howell III, 73-70—143. Brendon Todd, 74-69—143.

Martin Laird, 73-71—144. Joaquin Niemann, 73-71—144. Aaron Wise, 73-71—144. Jordan Spieth, 70-74—144. Collin Morikawa, 71-73—144. Brendan Steele, 72-72—144. Rory Sabbatini, 69-75—144. Patrick Rodgers, 74-70—144. Matt Jones, 73-71—144. Ryan Moore, 75-69—144.

Jhonattan Vegas, 73-71—144. Lucas Glover, 75-69—144. Billy Horschel, 71-73—144. Michael Thompson, 71-73—144. Cameron Smith, 71-73—144. Lanto Griffin, 73-71—144. J.T. Poston, 76-68—144. Russell Knox, 71-73—144. Adam Long, 70-74—144. Nick Taylor, 70-74—144.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 27 17 6 4 38 80 60

Washington 26 16 6 4 36 89 83

Pittsburgh 26 16 9 1 33 86 79

Boston 24 14 6 4 32 70 56

Philadelphia 24 13 8 3 29 79 78

N.Y. Rangers 25 10 12 3 23 68 71

New Jersey 23 8 12 3 19 58 76

Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 58 85

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 26 19 6 1 39 93 67

Tampa Bay 25 18 5 2 38 91 57

Florida 26 17 5 4 38 89 76

Chicago 28 14 9 5 33 87 88

Columbus 28 10 12 6 26 75 94

Nashville 27 11 15 1 23 64 90

Dallas 22 8 9 5 21 64 59

Detroit 28 8 16 4 20 63 95

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 24 17 6 1 35 78 55

Minnesota 25 16 8 1 33 79 63

St. Louis 27 14 8 5 33 87 87

Colorado 24 14 8 2 30 72 59

Los Angeles 25 11 8 6 28 78 72

Arizona 27 12 11 4 28 69 81

Anaheim 27 8 13 6 22 62 86

San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 28 19 7 2 40 97 70

Winnipeg 26 16 8 2 34 86 76

Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 93 83

Montreal 26 12 7 7 31 85 71

Calgary 27 12 12 3 27 73 81

Vancouver 30 12 16 2 26 84 99

Ottawa 29 9 19 1 19 77 115

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Late Game

Calgary 2, Montreal 1

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Arizona 0

Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, OT

Los Angeles at Colorado, late

Ottawa at Edmonton, late

San Jose at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Mason Jones to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARINALS — Re-signed CB Robert Alford.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Resigned TE Jaeden Graham.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Daryl Williams.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed K Cairo Santos.

DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Jesse James and CB Justin Coleman.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed CB Tre Herndon and C Tyler Shatley.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released G Trai Turner and LB Malik Jefferson. Tendered exclsive rights free agent contract toOT Tyree St. Louis.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed P Michael Palardy.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR C.J. Board.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DL Ronald Blair and tendered a one-year contract to exclusive rights free agent OL Daniel Brunskill. Resigned CB Emmanuel Moseley.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Extended QB Tom Brady’s contract. Resigned LB Kevin Minter.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Greg Pateryn and RW Logan O’Conner from minor league taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired D Mikko Lehtonen in trade for G Veini Vehvilainen from Toronto.

DALLAS STARS — Assigned D Jared Rosburg to taxi squad. Reassigned F Rhett Gardner to taxi squad and loaned D Taylor Fedun to Texas(AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-assigned RW Evgeny Svechnikov to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Daniel Brickley, G Troy Grosennick and D Tobias Bjornfot from minor league taxi squad.

ST.LOUIS BLUES —RecalledC Dakota Joshua and D Steven Santini from minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired G Veini Vehvilainen in trade for D Mikko Lehtonen from Columbus.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Dylan Coghlan from minor league taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D Alex De John to a one-year contract with an additional option year.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Loaned D Blake Malone to Union Omaha for the 2021 season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired MF Caio Alexandre from Brazilian club Botafogo FR.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Trinity Rodman and Mariana Speckmaier, MF Anna Heilferty and G Sydney Schneider to contracts.

