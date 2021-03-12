scoreboard

On Deck
Saturday, March 13
Football: Aloha at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 12:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Hood River Valley at Sisters, 3:30 p.m.; Sisters at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 9 a.m. La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 2:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 3:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Gilchrist, 5 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Crosshill Christian at La Pine, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 15
Volleyball: Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 4 p.m.; Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran at Columbia Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Prep Sports
Football
Friday’s Games
Bend vs. Summit, late
Redmond vs. Hood River Valley, late
Ridgeview vs. Pendleton, late
Molalla vs. Crook County, late
Madras vs. Estacada, late
Harrisburg vs. Sisters, late
La Pine vs. Junction City, late
Culver vs. Jefferson, late
Gilchrist 44, Eddyville Charter 25
Volleyball
Thursday’s Late Game
Summit 3, Ridgeview 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-13)
Friday’s Games
Hosanna-Triad vs. Trinity Lutheran
North Lake-Paisley vs. Trinity Lutheran, late
Gilchrist vs. Chiloquin, late
Girls soccer
Thursday’s Late Game
Summit 3, Ridgeview, 0
Friday’s Games
Bend vs. Summit, late
Mountain View vs. Redmond, late
Boys soccer
Thursday’s Late Games
Summit 3, Ridgeview 0
Cascade 4, Crook County 1
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 26 12 .684 —
Brooklyn 25 13 .658 1
Milwaukee 23 14 .622 2½
Boston 19 18 .514 6½
Miami 19 18 .514 6½
Charlotte 18 18 .500 7
New York 19 19 .500 7
Atlanta 17 20 .459 8½
Toronto 17 20 .459 8½
Indiana 16 19 .457 8½
Chicago 16 19 .457 8½
Cleveland 14 23 .378 11½
Washington 14 22 .389 11
Orlando 13 24 .351 12½
Detroit 10 27 .270 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 9 .750 —
Phoenix 25 11 .694 2
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 3½
L.A. Clippers 25 14 .641 3½
Denver 22 15 .595 5½
Portland 21 15 .583 6
San Antonio 18 15 .545 7½
Dallas 19 17 .528 8
Golden State 19 19 .500 9
Memphis 17 17 .500 9
Oklahoma City 16 21 .432 11½
New Orleans 16 22 .421 12
Sacramento 15 22 .405 12½
Houston 11 24 .314 15½
Minnesota 8 29 .216 19½
Thursday’s Late Games
Brooklyn 121, Boston 109
Atlanta 121, Toronto 120
Phila. 127, Chicago 105
Milwaukee 134, New York 101
Miami 111, Orlando 103
Minnesota 135, New Orleans 105
Oklahoma City 116, Dallas 108
Phoenix 127, Portland 121
Sacramento 125, Houston 105
L.A. Clippers 130, Golden State 104
Thursday’s Late Box Score
Suns 127, Trail Blazers 121
PHOENIX (127)
Bridges 8-10 1-1 18, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, Ayton 5-8 1-3 11, Booker 12-21 8-8 35, Paul 7-15 3-3 19, Crowder 5-8 0-0 13, Nader 2-3 0-0 5, Saric 5-9 1-2 11, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Payne 4-5 2-2 13. Totals 49-83 16-19 127.
PORTLAND (121)
Covington 5-11 0-0 13, Jones Jr. 3-4 2-2 9, Kanter 7-10 2-2 16, Lillard 10-23 5-5 30, Trent Jr. 5-16 3-4 17, Anthony 4-12 3-3 13, Hood 2-5 2-2 6, Little 3-4 0-1 7, Simons 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 43-94 17-19 121.
Phoenix 30 30 30 37 — 127
Portland 33 27 34 27 — 121
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 13-24 (Payne 3-3, Booker 3-5, Crowder 3-5, Paul 2-4, Bridges 1-2, Saric 0-2), Portland 18-43 (Lillard 5-12, Trent Jr. 4-11, Covington 3-6, Anthony 2-5, Simons 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 38 (Crowder 7), Portland 41 (Kanter 11). Assists—Phoenix 28 (Booker 8), Portland 26 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls—Phoenix 20, Portland 18. A—0 (19,393)
Friday’s Games
Denver 103, Memphis 102
Phila. 127, Washington 101
New Orleans 116, Cleveland 82
Miami at Chicago, late
Orlando at San Antonio, late
Houston at Utah, late
Indiana at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
New York at Oklahoma City, 11 a.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
In Las Vegas
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday’s Late Games
(2)Southern Cal 91, (7)Utah 85, 2OT
(3)Colorado 61, (11)California 58
SEMIFINALS
Friday’s Games
(5)Oregon St. 75, (1)Oregon 64
(2)Southern Cal vs. (3)Colorado, late
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday’s Game
(5)Oregon St. vs. (2)Southern Cal-(3)Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Box Score
Oregon St. 75, Oregon 64
OREGON ST. (2-0)
Alatishe 6-9 0-0 12, Silva 2-3 0-0 4, Lucas 3-8 2-4 11, Z.Reichle 2-3 7-8 12, Thompson 5-12 1-2 16, Andela 5-7 3-5 13, Calloo 1-4 0-0 3, Hunt 0-3 0-0 0, Tucker 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-50 15-21 75.
OREGON (1-1)
Omoruyi 6-12 2-4 14, Williams 3-5 3-3 10, Duarte 5-15 2-2 14, Richardson 3-6 1-2 7, Figueroa 4-13 3-3 14, Lawson 1-1 1-2 3, Hardy 1-2 0-1 2, Kepnang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 12-17 64.
Halftime—Oregon St. 38-28. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 10-19 (Thompson 5-8, Lucas 3-7, Calloo 1-1, Z.Reichle 1-2, Hunt 0-1), Oregon 6-25 (Figueroa 3-9, Duarte 2-9, Williams 1-3, Richardson 0-1, Omoruyi 0-3). Rebounds—Oregon St. 37 (Alatishe 12), Oregon 23 (Richardson 7). Assists—Oregon St. 16 (Alatishe, Lucas 4), Oregon 12 (Richardson 6). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 16, Oregon 17.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Games
No. 12 Oklahoma St. 83, No. 2 Baylor 74
No. 3 Illinois 90, Rutgers 68
No. 4 Michigan 79, Maryland 66
No. 5 Iowa 62, Wisconsin 57
No. 6 Alabama 85, Mississippi St. 48
No. 7 Houston 77, Tulane 52
No. 8 Arkansas 70, Missouri 64
No. 9 Ohio St. 87, No. 20 Purdue 78, OT
No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 13 Texas, uncontested (Texas advances)
No. 15 Florida St. 69, North Carolina 66
No. 16 Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, uncontested (Georgia Tech advances)
No. 17 Creighton 59, UConn 56
No. 19 San Diego St. vs. Nevada, late
Women’s college
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Games
No. 6 Baylor 92, TCU 55
No. 7 Maryland 85, Northwestern 52
No. 17 West Virginia 58, Kansas St. 56
No. 21 Missouri St. 70, Southern Illinois 59
No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast 59, Lipscomb 44
Golf
PGA Tour
The Players Championship Scores
Friday at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,189; Par: 72
2nd Round suspended for darkness (8 players DNF)
Lee Westwood 69-66—135
Matthew Fitzpatrick 68-68—136
Chris Kirk 72-65—137
Sergio Garcia 65-72—137
Denny McCarthy 69-69—138
Brian Harman 67-71—138
Bryson DeChambeau 69-69—138
Charley Hoffman 70-68—138
Doug Ghim 71-67—138
Sungjae Im 72-66—138
Patton Kizzire, 70-69—139. Talor Gooch, 71-68—139. Dylan Frittelli, 71-68—139. Jon Rahm, 72-68—140. Tom Hoge, 69-71—140. Paul Casey, 73-67—140. Corey Conners, 68-72—140. Jason Day, 70-71—141. Will Zalatoris, 70-71—141. Tyler McCumber, 72-69—141.
Abraham Ancer, 72-70—142. Ryan Armour, 74-68—142. Patrick Reed, 70-72—142. Ryan Palmer, 70-72—142. Daniel Berger, 74-68—142. Shane Lowry, 68-74—142. Kramer Hickok, 74-68—142. Jason Kokrak, 70-72—142. Brian Stuard, 74-68—142. Louis Oosthuizen, 73-69—142. Justin Thomas, 71-71—142. Si Woo Kim, 72-70—142. Keegan Bradley, 70-72—142. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 70-72—142.
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 72-71—143. Cameron Percy, 73-70—143. Scott Piercy, 73-70—143. Nate Lashley, 74-69—143. Zach Johnson, 75-68—143. Dustin Johnson, 73-70—143. Adam Scott, 72-71—143. James Hahn, 76-67—143. Harold Varner III, 70-73—143. Adam Hadwin, 74-69—143. Scott Harrington, 72-71—143. Phil Mickelson, 71-72—143. Charles Howell III, 73-70—143. Brendon Todd, 74-69—143.
Martin Laird, 73-71—144. Joaquin Niemann, 73-71—144. Aaron Wise, 73-71—144. Jordan Spieth, 70-74—144. Collin Morikawa, 71-73—144. Brendan Steele, 72-72—144. Rory Sabbatini, 69-75—144. Patrick Rodgers, 74-70—144. Matt Jones, 73-71—144. Ryan Moore, 75-69—144.
Jhonattan Vegas, 73-71—144. Lucas Glover, 75-69—144. Billy Horschel, 71-73—144. Michael Thompson, 71-73—144. Cameron Smith, 71-73—144. Lanto Griffin, 73-71—144. J.T. Poston, 76-68—144. Russell Knox, 71-73—144. Adam Long, 70-74—144. Nick Taylor, 70-74—144.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 27 17 6 4 38 80 60
Washington 26 16 6 4 36 89 83
Pittsburgh 26 16 9 1 33 86 79
Boston 24 14 6 4 32 70 56
Philadelphia 24 13 8 3 29 79 78
N.Y. Rangers 25 10 12 3 23 68 71
New Jersey 23 8 12 3 19 58 76
Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 58 85
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 26 19 6 1 39 93 67
Tampa Bay 25 18 5 2 38 91 57
Florida 26 17 5 4 38 89 76
Chicago 28 14 9 5 33 87 88
Columbus 28 10 12 6 26 75 94
Nashville 27 11 15 1 23 64 90
Dallas 22 8 9 5 21 64 59
Detroit 28 8 16 4 20 63 95
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 24 17 6 1 35 78 55
Minnesota 25 16 8 1 33 79 63
St. Louis 27 14 8 5 33 87 87
Colorado 24 14 8 2 30 72 59
Los Angeles 25 11 8 6 28 78 72
Arizona 27 12 11 4 28 69 81
Anaheim 27 8 13 6 22 62 86
San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 28 19 7 2 40 97 70
Winnipeg 26 16 8 2 34 86 76
Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 93 83
Montreal 26 12 7 7 31 85 71
Calgary 27 12 12 3 27 73 81
Vancouver 30 12 16 2 26 84 99
Ottawa 29 9 19 1 19 77 115
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Late Game
Calgary 2, Montreal 1
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Arizona 0
Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Los Angeles at Colorado, late
Ottawa at Edmonton, late
San Jose at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Mason Jones to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARINALS — Re-signed CB Robert Alford.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Resigned TE Jaeden Graham.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Daryl Williams.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed K Cairo Santos.
DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Jesse James and CB Justin Coleman.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed CB Tre Herndon and C Tyler Shatley.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released G Trai Turner and LB Malik Jefferson. Tendered exclsive rights free agent contract toOT Tyree St. Louis.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed P Michael Palardy.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR C.J. Board.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DL Ronald Blair and tendered a one-year contract to exclusive rights free agent OL Daniel Brunskill. Resigned CB Emmanuel Moseley.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Extended QB Tom Brady’s contract. Resigned LB Kevin Minter.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Greg Pateryn and RW Logan O’Conner from minor league taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired D Mikko Lehtonen in trade for G Veini Vehvilainen from Toronto.
DALLAS STARS — Assigned D Jared Rosburg to taxi squad. Reassigned F Rhett Gardner to taxi squad and loaned D Taylor Fedun to Texas(AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-assigned RW Evgeny Svechnikov to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Daniel Brickley, G Troy Grosennick and D Tobias Bjornfot from minor league taxi squad.
ST.LOUIS BLUES —RecalledC Dakota Joshua and D Steven Santini from minor league taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired G Veini Vehvilainen in trade for D Mikko Lehtonen from Columbus.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Dylan Coghlan from minor league taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D Alex De John to a one-year contract with an additional option year.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Loaned D Blake Malone to Union Omaha for the 2021 season.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired MF Caio Alexandre from Brazilian club Botafogo FR.
National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Trinity Rodman and Mariana Speckmaier, MF Anna Heilferty and G Sydney Schneider to contracts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.