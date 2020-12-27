scoreboard

Football
College
BOWL SCHEDULE
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Okla. St., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl — San Antonio
No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, N.C.
Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Cotton Bowl Classic — Arlington, Texas
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.
No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, ccd.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas
No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.
No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball St., 11 a.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.
West Va. vs. Army, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl — Houston
TCU vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
MONDAY
Bills 61/2 7 46 PATRIOTS
Sunday
EAGLES 1 1 — Washington
COLTS 131/2 131/2 491/2 Jaguars
Packers NL NL — BEARS
Cowboys 2 2 47 GIANTS
BROWNS 6 6 — Steelers
Titans NL NL — TEXANS
Saints 5 5 — PANTHERS
PATRIOTS NL NL — Jets
Vikings 6 6 — LIONS
BUCS 51/2 51/2 — Falcons
Ravens 111/2 111/2 441/2 BENGALS
BILLS NL NL — Dolphins
Chargers 11/2 11/2 — CHIEFS
Seahawks 4 4 — 49ERS
BRONCOS 11/2 11/2 511/2 Raiders
RAMS 41/2 41/2 — Cards
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
TUESDAY
Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, FL
Oklahoma St 3 2 581/2 Miami-Florida
Alamo Bowl — San Antonio, TX
Texas 12 101/2 641/2 Colorado
WEDNESDAY
Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, NC
Wisconsin 7 7 531/2 Wake Forest
Music City Bowl — Nashville, TN
Iowa PPD PPD NL Missouri
Cotton Bowl — Arlington, TX
Florida 3 3 711/2 Oklahoma
THURSDAY
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX
Tulsa 2 21/2 501/2 Miss St
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN
W Virginia 71/2 71/2 431/2 Army
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ
San Jose St 7 71/2 63 Ball St
Texas Bowl — Houston, TX
Tcu 5 51/2 571/2 Arkansas
FRIDAY
Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA
Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL
Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn
Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX
Alabama 20 20 651/2 Notre Dame
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA
Clemson 7 71/2 651/2 Ohio State
SATURDAY
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 3 21/2 521/2 NC State
Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL
Indiana 7 61/2 661/2 Mississippi
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ
Iowa St 4 41/2 571/2 Oregon
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL
Texas A&M 6 7 681/2 N Carolina
Basketball
Men’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Arizona 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143
Friday-Sunday
No games scheduled
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750
Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429
Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333
California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000
Through Dec. 31
No games scheduled
NBA
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 3 0 1.000 —
Orlando 3 0 1.000 —
Indiana 3 0 1.000 —
Atlanta 2 0 1.000 ½
Phila. 2 1 .667 1
Brooklyn 2 1 .667 1
Miami 1 1 .500 1½
New York 1 2 .333 2
Boston 1 2 .333 2
Charlotte 1 2 .333 2
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 2
Detroit 0 2 .000 2½
Toronto 0 2 .000 2½
Washington 0 3 .000 3
Chicago 0 3 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 0 1.000 —
Sacramento 2 0 1.000 —
Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 ½
New Orleans 2 1 .667 ½
L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667 ½
San Antonio 2 1 .667 ½
Utah 1 1 .500 1
L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500 1
Phoenix 1 1 .500 1
Portland 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 1 2 .333 1½
Golden State 1 2 .333 1½
Houston 0 1 .000 1½
Denver 0 2 .000 2
Memphis 0 2 .000 2
Saturday’s Late Games
Minnesota 116, Utah 111
Sacramento 106, Phoenix 103
Portland 128, Houston 126, OT
Saturday’s Late Games
Trail Blazers 128, Rockets 126, OT
HOUSTON (126)
House Jr. 3-8 4-6 11, Tucker 3-10 0-2 7, Wood 14-22 3-4 31, Harden 12-22 14-16 44, Nwaba 4-10 2-2 10, Brown 4-5 0-0 10, Tate 5-9 2-2 13, Caboclo 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-88 25-32 126.
PORTLAND (128)
Covington 3-7 2-2 9, Jones Jr. 2-4 2-4 6, Nurkic 5-11 2-6 12, Lillard 11-28 5-5 32, McCollum 17-30 1-2 44, Anthony 2-9 0-0 5, Hood 1-2 0-0 3, Trent Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Kanter 4-5 2-2 10, Simons 2-5 1-2 7. Totals 47-102 15-23 128.
Houston 31 37 17 28 13 — 126
Portland 27 31 26 29 15 — 128
3-Point Goals—Houston 11-35 (Harden 6-13, Brown 2-3, House Jr. 1-4, Tate 1-4, Tucker 1-4, Wood 0-2, Nwaba 0-3), Portland 19-45 (McCollum 9-16, Lillard 5-13, Simons 2-5, Anthony 1-2, Hood 1-2, Covington 1-4, Nurkic 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 42 (Wood 13), Portland 45 (Nurkic 11). Assists—Houston 27 (Harden 17), Portland 27 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls—Houston 22, Portland 20.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas 124, L.A. Clippers 73
New Orleans 98, San Antonio 95
Charlotte 106, Brooklyn 104
Orlando 120, Washington 113
Cleveland 118, Phila. 94
New York 130, Milwaukee 110
Indiana 108, Boston 107
Golden State 129, Chicago 128
Phoenix at Sacramento, late
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, late
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Memphis at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 6 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed RB T.J. Yeldon on reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Eric Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted CB Anthony Chesley to the active roster.
