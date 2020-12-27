scoreboard

Football

College

BOWL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Okla. St., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl — San Antonio

No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, N.C.

Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl Classic — Arlington, Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.

No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, ccd.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas

No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.

No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball St., 11 a.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.

West Va. vs. Army, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl — Houston

TCU vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

MONDAY

Bills 61/2 7 46 PATRIOTS

Sunday

EAGLES 1 1 — Washington

COLTS 131/2 131/2 491/2 Jaguars

Packers NL NL — BEARS

Cowboys 2 2 47 GIANTS

BROWNS 6 6 — Steelers

Titans NL NL — TEXANS

Saints 5 5 — PANTHERS

PATRIOTS NL NL — Jets

Vikings 6 6 — LIONS

BUCS 51/2 51/2 — Falcons

Ravens 111/2 111/2 441/2 BENGALS

BILLS NL NL — Dolphins

Chargers 11/2 11/2 — CHIEFS

Seahawks 4 4 — 49ERS

BRONCOS 11/2 11/2 511/2 Raiders

RAMS 41/2 41/2 — Cards

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

TUESDAY

Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, FL

Oklahoma St 3 2 581/2 Miami-Florida

Alamo Bowl — San Antonio, TX

Texas 12 101/2 641/2 Colorado

WEDNESDAY

Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, NC

Wisconsin 7 7 531/2 Wake Forest

Music City Bowl — Nashville, TN

Iowa PPD PPD NL Missouri

Cotton Bowl — Arlington, TX

Florida 3 3 711/2 Oklahoma

THURSDAY

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX

Tulsa 2 21/2 501/2 Miss St

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN

W Virginia 71/2 71/2 431/2 Army

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ

San Jose St 7 71/2 63 Ball St

Texas Bowl — Houston, TX

Tcu 5 51/2 571/2 Arkansas

FRIDAY

Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA

Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL

Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn

Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX

Alabama 20 20 651/2 Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA

Clemson 7 71/2 651/2 Ohio State

SATURDAY

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL

Kentucky 3 21/2 521/2 NC State

Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL

Indiana 7 61/2 661/2 Mississippi

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ

Iowa St 4 41/2 571/2 Oregon

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL

Texas A&M 6 7 681/2 N Carolina

Basketball

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857

Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Arizona 0 1 .000 6 1 .857

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556

Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

Friday-Sunday

No games scheduled

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800

UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750

Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429

Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429

Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333

California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000

Through Dec. 31

No games scheduled

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 3 0 1.000 —

Orlando 3 0 1.000 —

Indiana 3 0 1.000 —

Atlanta 2 0 1.000 ½

Phila. 2 1 .667 1

Brooklyn 2 1 .667 1

Miami 1 1 .500 1½

New York 1 2 .333 2

Boston 1 2 .333 2

Charlotte 1 2 .333 2

Milwaukee 1 2 .333 2

Detroit 0 2 .000 2½

Toronto 0 2 .000 2½

Washington 0 3 .000 3

Chicago 0 3 .000 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 2 0 1.000 —

Sacramento 2 0 1.000 —

Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 ½

New Orleans 2 1 .667 ½

L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667 ½

San Antonio 2 1 .667 ½

Utah 1 1 .500 1

L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500 1

Phoenix 1 1 .500 1

Portland 1 1 .500 1

Dallas 1 2 .333 1½

Golden State 1 2 .333 1½

Houston 0 1 .000 1½

Denver 0 2 .000 2

Memphis 0 2 .000 2

Saturday’s Late Games

Minnesota 116, Utah 111

Sacramento 106, Phoenix 103

Portland 128, Houston 126, OT

Saturday’s Late Games

Trail Blazers 128, Rockets 126, OT

HOUSTON (126)

House Jr. 3-8 4-6 11, Tucker 3-10 0-2 7, Wood 14-22 3-4 31, Harden 12-22 14-16 44, Nwaba 4-10 2-2 10, Brown 4-5 0-0 10, Tate 5-9 2-2 13, Caboclo 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-88 25-32 126.

PORTLAND (128)

Covington 3-7 2-2 9, Jones Jr. 2-4 2-4 6, Nurkic 5-11 2-6 12, Lillard 11-28 5-5 32, McCollum 17-30 1-2 44, Anthony 2-9 0-0 5, Hood 1-2 0-0 3, Trent Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Kanter 4-5 2-2 10, Simons 2-5 1-2 7. Totals 47-102 15-23 128.

Houston 31 37 17 28 13 — 126

Portland 27 31 26 29 15 — 128

3-Point Goals—Houston 11-35 (Harden 6-13, Brown 2-3, House Jr. 1-4, Tate 1-4, Tucker 1-4, Wood 0-2, Nwaba 0-3), Portland 19-45 (McCollum 9-16, Lillard 5-13, Simons 2-5, Anthony 1-2, Hood 1-2, Covington 1-4, Nurkic 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 42 (Wood 13), Portland 45 (Nurkic 11). Assists—Houston 27 (Harden 17), Portland 27 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls—Houston 22, Portland 20.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 124, L.A. Clippers 73

New Orleans 98, San Antonio 95

Charlotte 106, Brooklyn 104

Orlando 120, Washington 113

Cleveland 118, Phila. 94

New York 130, Milwaukee 110

Indiana 108, Boston 107

Golden State 129, Chicago 128

Phoenix at Sacramento, late

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, late

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 6 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed RB T.J. Yeldon on reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Eric Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted CB Anthony Chesley to the active roster.

