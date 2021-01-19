scoreboard

Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 7 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Colorado 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 4 .692
Utah 2 5 .286 5 6 .455
California 2 6 .250 7 8 .467
Arizona St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400
Washington 0 7 .000 1 11 .083
Tuesday’s Games
Oregon St. 58, Southern Cal 56
No. 24 UCLA at No. 21 Oregon, ppd.
Tuesday’s Box Score
Oregon St. 58, Southern Cal 56
SOUTHERN CAL (11-3)
I.Mobley 2-5 2-6 6, E.Mobley 5-8 2-2 12, Eaddy 3-9 0-0 7, Peterson 3-9 2-2 10, White 2-6 0-0 5, E.Anderson 1-4 2-3 5, Agbonkpolo 1-2 0-0 3, Goodwin 3-3 2-5 8, Baumann 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 10-18 56.
OREGON ST. (7-5)
Alatishe 1-6 1-2 3, Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Lucas 3-8 5-5 13, Reichle 2-6 0-0 6, Thompson 5-11 2-3 13, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Andela 1-3 4-4 6, Calloo 1-3 0-0 3, Silva 6-7 0-0 12. Totals 20-48 12-14 58.
Halftime—Oregon St. 31-23. 3-Point Goals—Southern Cal 6-20 (Peterson 2-5, Agbonkpolo 1-2, E.Anderson 1-2, Eaddy 1-3, White 1-4, E.Mobley 0-1, I.Mobley 0-1, Baumann 0-2), Oregon St. 6-15 (Lucas 2-5, Reichle 2-5, Calloo 1-2, Thompson 1-3). Rebounds—Southern Cal 34 (E.Mobley 13), Oregon St. 24 (Alatishe, Thompson 4). Assists—Southern Cal 12 (E.Anderson 4), Oregon St. 15 (Reichle 6). Total Fouls—Southern Cal 18, Oregon St. 18.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Southern Cal at Stanford, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
No. 24 UCLA at California, 6 p.m.
Utah at Washington St., 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 3 Villanova 76, Seton Hall 74
Florida 75, No. 6 Tennessee 49
No. 7 Michigan 87, Maryland 63
No. 14 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma St., ppd.
Purdue 67, No. 15 Ohio St. 65
No. 18 Alabama 105, LSU 75
No. 19 Missouri 81, South Carolina 70
No. 22 Illinois 79, Penn St. 65
Women’s college
COACHES POLL
Record Pts Pvs
1. Louisville (30) 12-0 798 2
2. NC State (1) 10-0 749 3
3. South Carolina 10-1 721 4
4. Stanford 11-1 710 1
5. Connecticut 7-0 697 5
6. UCLA 8-2 596 8
7. Maryland (1) 11-1 595 9
8. Texas A&M 13-1 570 7
9. Baylor 8-2 541 6
10. Arizona 10-2 499 13
11. Michigan 10-3 477 12
12. Kentucky 10-0 474 11
13. Oregon 10-3 405 10
14. South Florida 9-3 306 17
15. Indiana 10-1 301 18
16. Ohio St. 8-3 291 15
17. Arkansas 7-1 286 16
18. Gonzaga 11-5 227 19
19. Mississippi St. 12-2 211 14
20. Syracuse 6-1 195 21
21. DePaul 8-3 166 22
22. Northwestern 7-2 145 23
23. Georgia 12-1 109 27
24. Texas 9-3 82 20
25. Missouri St. 6-2 69 25
Dropped out: No. 24 Tennessee (9-2).
Others receiving votes: Tennessee (9-2) 46; South Dakota St. (11-2) 41; Iowa (9-3) 24; West Virginia (10-2) 21; Iowa St. (9-4) 9; Virginia Tech (7-5) 7; Michigan St. (8-2) 6; Florida Gulf Coast (9-2) 6; Colorado (6-6) 5; Washington St. (7-3) 4; Nebraska (7-4) 4; IUPUI (8-1) 2; Delaware (9-1) 2; Dayton (6-1) 2; Arizona St. (7-3) 1.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 8 1 .889 11 1 .917
Arizona 8 2 .800 10 2 .833
UCLA 6 2 .750 8 2 .800
Oregon 7 3 .700 9 3 .750
Washington St. 5 3 .625 7 3 .700
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Colorado 4 5 .444 6 6 .500
Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 6 .500
Utah 2 8 .200 3 8 .273
Oregon St. 1 4 .200 3 4 .429
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Arizona St., 2 p.m.
Utah at No. 10 Arizona, 3 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, ppd.
Washington St. at No. 13 Oregon, 5 p.m.
No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 5 Stanford, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 3 UConn 103, Butler 35
No. 18 DePaul vs. Villanova, ppd.
No. 23 Syracuse 88, North Carolina 76
No. 24 Iowa St. 64, Oklahoma 63
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 8 4 .667 —
Milwaukee 9 5 .643 —
Phila. 9 5 .643 —
Indiana 8 5 .615 ½
Brooklyn 9 6 .600 ½
New York 7 8 .467 2½
Cleveland 6 7 .462 2½
Atlanta 6 7 .462 2½
Orlando 6 8 .429 3
Charlotte 6 8 .429 3
Chicago 6 8 .429 3
Miami 5 7 .417 3
Toronto 5 8 .385 3½
Washington 3 8 .273 4½
Detroit 3 10 .231 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 11 4 .733 —
Utah 10 4 .714 ½
L.A. Clippers 10 4 .714 ½
Phoenix 7 5 .583 2½
San Antonio 8 6 .571 2½
Portland 8 6 .571 2½
Golden State 7 6 .538 3
Memphis 7 6 .538 3
Denver 7 7 .500 3½
Dallas 6 7 .462 4
Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 4
New Orleans 5 8 .385 5
Sacramento 5 9 .357 5½
Houston 4 8 .333 5½
Minnesota 3 9 .250 6½
Monday’s Late Game
Golden State 115, L.A. Lakers 113
Tuesday’s Games
Denver 119, Oklahoma City 101
Utah 118, New Orleans 102
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Phila., 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, ppd
Detroit at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Football
NFL playoffs
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday’s Games
NFC
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, noon
AFC
Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL Conference Championships
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PACKERS 4 3 51 Bucs
CHIEFS 3 3 531/2 Bills
Hockey
NHL
NHL Glance
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11
Washington 3 2 0 1 5 11 9
New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7
N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5
Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8
Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 9 14
Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6
Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10
Columbus 4 1 2 1 3 8 13
Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5
St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 13
Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11
Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4
Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8
San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 11 13
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 14 12
Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6
Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7
Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9
Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10
Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 10 15
Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Late Games
Montreal 3, Edmonton 1
Vegas 4, Arizona 2
Calgary 5, Vancouver 2
Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0
Tuesday’s Games
Florida 5, Chicago 4, OT
Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Detroit 3, Columbus 2, OT
Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Washington at Pittsburgh, late
Carolina at Nashville, ppd.
Colorado at Los Angeles, late
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton at Toronto, 4 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Toby Gardenhire manger, Matt Borgschulte hitting coach, Mike McCarthy and Cibney Bello pitching coaches, Jason Kirkman trainer, Tyler Smarslock infield coach and Jacob Dean strength and conditioning coach of the St. Paul Saints (AAA); Raon Borrego manager, Ryan Smith hitting coach, Luis Ramirez and Virgil Vasquez pitching coaches and Joe Mangiameli catching coach, Chris McNeely trainer and Travis Koon strength and conditioning coach for the Wichita Wind Surge (AA); Brian Dinkelman manager, Bryce Berge hitting coach, Mark Moriarty and Richard Salazar pitching coaches, Jairo Rodriguez hitting coach and Colin Feikles strength and conditioning coach of the Cedar Rapids Kernals(A); Aaron Sutton manager, Shawn Schlecter hitting coach, Jared Gaynor, Calvin Maduro and Dan Urbina pitching coaches, Yeison Perez and Brad McKenney catching coaches, Anders Dzura rehab pitching coach Asja Morello and Matt Smith trainers, Christian Hintz physical therapist and Mitchel Ho strength and conditioning coach for GCL Twins; Seth Feldman manager, Ricardo Nanita and Steven Rosen hitting coaches, Kevin Rodriguez and Joey Skracic pitching coaches, Jimmy Alvarez assistant coach, Mario Rivera and Carlos Frias trainers, Wladimir Rorales, Juan Carloc Pinto and Miguel Cabrera strength and conditioning coaches of the DSL Twins; Alex Hassan director of player development, Drew MacPhail, Tommy Bergjans and Mauricio Mena assistant directors of player development.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Wood on a minor league contract.
National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired RHP Joe Musgrove from Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Joey Lucchesi to NY Mets and LHP Omar Cruz, RHPs David Bednar and Drake Fellows and OF Hudson Head to Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired C Endy Rodriguez from NY Mets.
Frontier League
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Paul Young.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHPs Ryan Miller and Blake Stetzer.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed 1B Jacob Brockelie.
BASKETBALL
NBA G LEAGUE
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Named Jaren Jackson Sr. assistant coach and promoted Ryan Borges to assistant general manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Terry Fontenot general manager.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released RB Mark Ingram.
BUFFALO BILLS — Waived LB Del’Shawn Phillips from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly to a reserve/futures contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Lemuel Jeanpierre offensive line coach. Announced offensive line coach Steve Marshall has left the coaching staff.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Named Karen Wilkins-Mickey vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted LB Deone Bucannon to the active roster. Placed LB Jack Cichy on injured reserve. Designated RB Kenjon Barner to return from injured reserve.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Rasmus Asplund from the minor league taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Announced D Greg Pateryn was traded to Minnesota for D Ian Cole.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Designated G Sam Montembeault for assignment taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Lias Andersson from the minor league taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated C Jesperi Kotkaniemi for assignment taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned RW Travis Boyd to Toronto (AHL).
East Coast Hockey League
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed Fs Tyler Bird and Ben Thomson on the commissioners exempt list.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Blake Hillman and F Graham Knott to the active roster. Placed F Mark Cooper on the reserve list.
TULSA OILERS — Activated Ds Mike McKee and Alex Brooks from the commissioners exempt list. Placed Fs Darby Llewellyn, Justin Taylor and Gregg Burmaster on the commissioners exempt list.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed Gs Kevin Carr and Evan Buitenhuis and D Hunter Skinner to the active roster. Activated D Garrett Johnston from the reserve list. Assigned G Parker Gahagen to Colorado. Recalled Ds Matt Abt and Ian Scheid, F Charlie Gerard and G Peyton Jones to Colorado (AHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Austin Fyten from the reserve list. Placed D Dylan MacPherson on the commissioners exempt list.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Named Paul McDonough vice president of operations. Signed W Machop Chol.
LA GALAXY — Signed MF Adam Saldana.
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired the second and third picks of the 2021 SuperDraft and the first pick in the 2022 edition of the draft from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for general allocation money in 2021, as well as additional GAM based on performance benchmarks of those players selected.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed G Matt Turner.
NY RED BULLS — Signed C Andres Reyes to a one-year contract pending receipt of P-1 visa and ITC. Traded D Tim Parker to Houston in exchange for general allocation in 2021-22 and could receive more if conditions and performance metrics are met.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Felipe Mora to a one-year contract utilizing TAM from Liga MX club Pumas (UNAM).
United Soccer League Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed MFs Kairou Amoustapha, Massimo Ferrin and F Mike Gamble.
COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Announced an institutional fine and reprimand of Jim Ferry, Penn State’s head basketball coach, for violating its sportsmanship policy in a game on Jan. 17.
