scoreboard

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 7 0 1.000 11 2 .846

Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818

Colorado 5 2 .714 11 3 .786

Southern Cal 5 2 .714 11 3 .786

Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769

Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615

Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583

Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 4 .692

Utah 2 5 .286 5 6 .455

California 2 6 .250 7 8 .467

Arizona St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400

Washington 0 7 .000 1 11 .083

Tuesday’s Games

Oregon St. 58, Southern Cal 56

No. 24 UCLA at No. 21 Oregon, ppd.

Tuesday’s Box Score

Oregon St. 58, Southern Cal 56

SOUTHERN CAL (11-3)

I.Mobley 2-5 2-6 6, E.Mobley 5-8 2-2 12, Eaddy 3-9 0-0 7, Peterson 3-9 2-2 10, White 2-6 0-0 5, E.Anderson 1-4 2-3 5, Agbonkpolo 1-2 0-0 3, Goodwin 3-3 2-5 8, Baumann 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 10-18 56.

OREGON ST. (7-5)

Alatishe 1-6 1-2 3, Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Lucas 3-8 5-5 13, Reichle 2-6 0-0 6, Thompson 5-11 2-3 13, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Andela 1-3 4-4 6, Calloo 1-3 0-0 3, Silva 6-7 0-0 12. Totals 20-48 12-14 58.

Halftime—Oregon St. 31-23. 3-Point Goals—Southern Cal 6-20 (Peterson 2-5, Agbonkpolo 1-2, E.Anderson 1-2, Eaddy 1-3, White 1-4, E.Mobley 0-1, I.Mobley 0-1, Baumann 0-2), Oregon St. 6-15 (Lucas 2-5, Reichle 2-5, Calloo 1-2, Thompson 1-3). Rebounds—Southern Cal 34 (E.Mobley 13), Oregon St. 24 (Alatishe, Thompson 4). Assists—Southern Cal 12 (E.Anderson 4), Oregon St. 15 (Reichle 6). Total Fouls—Southern Cal 18, Oregon St. 18.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal at Stanford, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

No. 24 UCLA at California, 6 p.m.

Utah at Washington St., 7 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 3 Villanova 76, Seton Hall 74

Florida 75, No. 6 Tennessee 49

No. 7 Michigan 87, Maryland 63

No. 14 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma St., ppd.

Purdue 67, No. 15 Ohio St. 65

No. 18 Alabama 105, LSU 75

No. 19 Missouri 81, South Carolina 70

No. 22 Illinois 79, Penn St. 65

Women’s college

COACHES POLL

Record Pts Pvs

1. Louisville (30) 12-0 798 2

2. NC State (1) 10-0 749 3

3. South Carolina 10-1 721 4

4. Stanford 11-1 710 1

5. Connecticut 7-0 697 5

6. UCLA 8-2 596 8

7. Maryland (1) 11-1 595 9

8. Texas A&M 13-1 570 7

9. Baylor 8-2 541 6

10. Arizona 10-2 499 13

11. Michigan 10-3 477 12

12. Kentucky 10-0 474 11

13. Oregon 10-3 405 10

14. South Florida 9-3 306 17

15. Indiana 10-1 301 18

16. Ohio St. 8-3 291 15

17. Arkansas 7-1 286 16

18. Gonzaga 11-5 227 19

19. Mississippi St. 12-2 211 14

20. Syracuse 6-1 195 21

21. DePaul 8-3 166 22

22. Northwestern 7-2 145 23

23. Georgia 12-1 109 27

24. Texas 9-3 82 20

25. Missouri St. 6-2 69 25

Dropped out: No. 24 Tennessee (9-2).

Others receiving votes: Tennessee (9-2) 46; South Dakota St. (11-2) 41; Iowa (9-3) 24; West Virginia (10-2) 21; Iowa St. (9-4) 9; Virginia Tech (7-5) 7; Michigan St. (8-2) 6; Florida Gulf Coast (9-2) 6; Colorado (6-6) 5; Washington St. (7-3) 4; Nebraska (7-4) 4; IUPUI (8-1) 2; Delaware (9-1) 2; Dayton (6-1) 2; Arizona St. (7-3) 1.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 8 1 .889 11 1 .917

Arizona 8 2 .800 10 2 .833

UCLA 6 2 .750 8 2 .800

Oregon 7 3 .700 9 3 .750

Washington St. 5 3 .625 7 3 .700

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Colorado 4 5 .444 6 6 .500

Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 6 .500

Utah 2 8 .200 3 8 .273

Oregon St. 1 4 .200 3 4 .429

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Arizona St., 2 p.m.

Utah at No. 10 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, ppd.

Washington St. at No. 13 Oregon, 5 p.m.

No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 5 Stanford, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 3 UConn 103, Butler 35

No. 18 DePaul vs. Villanova, ppd.

No. 23 Syracuse 88, North Carolina 76

No. 24 Iowa St. 64, Oklahoma 63

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Boston 8 4 .667 —

Milwaukee 9 5 .643 —

Phila. 9 5 .643 —

Indiana 8 5 .615 ½

Brooklyn 9 6 .600 ½

New York 7 8 .467 2½

Cleveland 6 7 .462 2½

Atlanta 6 7 .462 2½

Orlando 6 8 .429 3

Charlotte 6 8 .429 3

Chicago 6 8 .429 3

Miami 5 7 .417 3

Toronto 5 8 .385 3½

Washington 3 8 .273 4½

Detroit 3 10 .231 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 11 4 .733 —

Utah 10 4 .714 ½

L.A. Clippers 10 4 .714 ½

Phoenix 7 5 .583 2½

San Antonio 8 6 .571 2½

Portland 8 6 .571 2½

Golden State 7 6 .538 3

Memphis 7 6 .538 3

Denver 7 7 .500 3½

Dallas 6 7 .462 4

Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 4

New Orleans 5 8 .385 5

Sacramento 5 9 .357 5½

Houston 4 8 .333 5½

Minnesota 3 9 .250 6½

Monday’s Late Game

Golden State 115, L.A. Lakers 113

Tuesday’s Games

Denver 119, Oklahoma City 101

Utah 118, New Orleans 102

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Phila., 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, ppd

Detroit at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Football

NFL playoffs

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday’s Games

NFC

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, noon

AFC

Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL Conference Championships

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PACKERS 4 3 51 Bucs

CHIEFS 3 3 531/2 Bills

Hockey

NHL

NHL Glance

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11

Washington 3 2 0 1 5 11 9

New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7

N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5

Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5

N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8

Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 9 14

Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3

Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6

Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7

Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6

Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10

Columbus 4 1 2 1 3 8 13

Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5

St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 13

Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7

Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11

Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7

Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4

Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8

San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 11 13

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 14 12

Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6

Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7

Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9

Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10

Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 10 15

Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Monday’s Late Games

Montreal 3, Edmonton 1

Vegas 4, Arizona 2

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 5, Chicago 4, OT

Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Detroit 3, Columbus 2, OT

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Washington at Pittsburgh, late

Carolina at Nashville, ppd.

Colorado at Los Angeles, late

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Toby Gardenhire manger, Matt Borgschulte hitting coach, Mike McCarthy and Cibney Bello pitching coaches, Jason Kirkman trainer, Tyler Smarslock infield coach and Jacob Dean strength and conditioning coach of the St. Paul Saints (AAA); Raon Borrego manager, Ryan Smith hitting coach, Luis Ramirez and Virgil Vasquez pitching coaches and Joe Mangiameli catching coach, Chris McNeely trainer and Travis Koon strength and conditioning coach for the Wichita Wind Surge (AA); Brian Dinkelman manager, Bryce Berge hitting coach, Mark Moriarty and Richard Salazar pitching coaches, Jairo Rodriguez hitting coach and Colin Feikles strength and conditioning coach of the Cedar Rapids Kernals(A); Aaron Sutton manager, Shawn Schlecter hitting coach, Jared Gaynor, Calvin Maduro and Dan Urbina pitching coaches, Yeison Perez and Brad McKenney catching coaches, Anders Dzura rehab pitching coach Asja Morello and Matt Smith trainers, Christian Hintz physical therapist and Mitchel Ho strength and conditioning coach for GCL Twins; Seth Feldman manager, Ricardo Nanita and Steven Rosen hitting coaches, Kevin Rodriguez and Joey Skracic pitching coaches, Jimmy Alvarez assistant coach, Mario Rivera and Carlos Frias trainers, Wladimir Rorales, Juan Carloc Pinto and Miguel Cabrera strength and conditioning coaches of the DSL Twins; Alex Hassan director of player development, Drew MacPhail, Tommy Bergjans and Mauricio Mena assistant directors of player development.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Wood on a minor league contract.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired RHP Joe Musgrove from Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Joey Lucchesi to NY Mets and LHP Omar Cruz, RHPs David Bednar and Drake Fellows and OF Hudson Head to Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired C Endy Rodriguez from NY Mets.

Frontier League

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Paul Young.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHPs Ryan Miller and Blake Stetzer.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed 1B Jacob Brockelie.

BASKETBALL

NBA G LEAGUE

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Named Jaren Jackson Sr. assistant coach and promoted Ryan Borges to assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Terry Fontenot general manager.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released RB Mark Ingram.

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived LB Del’Shawn Phillips from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly to a reserve/futures contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Lemuel Jeanpierre offensive line coach. Announced offensive line coach Steve Marshall has left the coaching staff.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Named Karen Wilkins-Mickey vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted LB Deone Bucannon to the active roster. Placed LB Jack Cichy on injured reserve. Designated RB Kenjon Barner to return from injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Rasmus Asplund from the minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Announced D Greg Pateryn was traded to Minnesota for D Ian Cole.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Designated G Sam Montembeault for assignment taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Lias Andersson from the minor league taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated C Jesperi Kotkaniemi for assignment taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned RW Travis Boyd to Toronto (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed Fs Tyler Bird and Ben Thomson on the commissioners exempt list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Blake Hillman and F Graham Knott to the active roster. Placed F Mark Cooper on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Ds Mike McKee and Alex Brooks from the commissioners exempt list. Placed Fs Darby Llewellyn, Justin Taylor and Gregg Burmaster on the commissioners exempt list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed Gs Kevin Carr and Evan Buitenhuis and D Hunter Skinner to the active roster. Activated D Garrett Johnston from the reserve list. Assigned G Parker Gahagen to Colorado. Recalled Ds Matt Abt and Ian Scheid, F Charlie Gerard and G Peyton Jones to Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Austin Fyten from the reserve list. Placed D Dylan MacPherson on the commissioners exempt list.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Paul McDonough vice president of operations. Signed W Machop Chol.

LA GALAXY — Signed MF Adam Saldana.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired the second and third picks of the 2021 SuperDraft and the first pick in the 2022 edition of the draft from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for general allocation money in 2021, as well as additional GAM based on performance benchmarks of those players selected.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed G Matt Turner.

NY RED BULLS — Signed C Andres Reyes to a one-year contract pending receipt of P-1 visa and ITC. Traded D Tim Parker to Houston in exchange for general allocation in 2021-22 and could receive more if conditions and performance metrics are met.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Felipe Mora to a one-year contract utilizing TAM from Liga MX club Pumas (UNAM).

United Soccer League Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed MFs Kairou Amoustapha, Massimo Ferrin and F Mike Gamble.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Announced an institutional fine and reprimand of Jim Ferry, Penn State’s head basketball coach, for violating its sportsmanship policy in a game on Jan. 17.

