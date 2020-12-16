scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321

Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245

New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279

N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300

Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336

Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359

Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383

North W L T Pct PF PA

x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237

Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368

Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273

Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338

West W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281

Las Vegas 7 6 0 .538 350 391

Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347

L.A. Chargers 4 9 0 .308 297 362

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275

N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291

Phila. 4 8 1 .346 277 328

Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400

South W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265

Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322

Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332

North W L T Pct PF PA

y-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323

Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291

Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355

Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389

West W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246

Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324

Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303

San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Game

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Denver, 1:30 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

New England at Miami, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.

Phila. at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:15 p.m.

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100

Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140

Stanford 3 2 128 143 3 2 128 143

Oregon St. 2 4 169 187 2 4 169 187

Wash. St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109

California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 0 176 125

Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 1 148 135

UCLA 3 3 201 167 3 3 201 167

Utah 2 2 106 102 2 2 106 102

Arizona St. 1 2 115 60 1 2 115 60

Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

Friday’s Game

Pac-12 Championship

Oregon at No. 13 Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Utah, 10:30 a.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at California, ccd.

BOWL SCHEDULE

(Partial list)

Monday’s Game

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

App. St. vs. North Texas, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday’s Games

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Tulane vs. Nevada, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

UCF vs. BYU, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 23

New Orleans Bowl

La. Tech vs. Ga. Southern, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl

Memphis vs. FAU, 4 p.m., (ESPN or ESPN2)

Thursday, Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl

Frisco, Texas

Hawaii vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

MAC vs. Sun Belt, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 26

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

UTSA vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

RAIDERS 3 3 53 Chargers

Saturday

PACKERS 9 9 511/2 Panthers

Bills 6 61/2 50 BRONCOS

Sunday

COLTS 7 7 51 Texans

TITANS 101/2 11 511/2 Lions

RAMS 17 171/2 431/2 Jets

Bucs 4 6 501/2 FALCONS

DOLPHINS 3 2 411/2 Patriots

Seahawks 41/2 51/2 441/2 WASHINGTON

VIKINGS 3 3 47 Bears

RAVENS 131/2 131/2 471/2 Jaguars

Browns 4 41/2 441/2 GIANTS

CARDS 51/2 61/2 491/2 Eagles

Chiefs 4 3 511/2 SAINTS

49ers 1 3 451/2 COWBOYS

Monday

Steelers 121/2 121/2 401/2 BENGALS

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

TROY 251/2 PPD NL UL-Monroe

Friday

Nebraska 5 61/2 541/2 RUTGERS

INDIANA 11 PPD NL Purdue

Conference USA Championship Game

Huntington, WV

MARSHALL 5 51/2 42 Uab

MAC Championship Game, Detroit

Buffalo 111/2 131/2 671/2 Ball St

PAC-12 Championship Game, Los Angeles

Usc 7 PPD NL Washington

Usc 3 3 64 Oregon

Saturday

MIAMI-FLA PPD PPD NL Georgia Tech

WAKE FOREST 7 61/2 661/2 Florida St

Air Force 2 21/2 371/2 ARMY

WISCONSIN 101/2 12 471/2 Minnesota

PENN ST 141/2 15 521/2 Illinois

IOWA 131/2 PPD NL Michigan

MARYLAND 11/2 21/2 501/2 Michigan St

UTAH 91/2 101/2 561/2 Washington St

UCLA 61/2 7 59 Stanford

Oregon 81/2 PPD NL COLORADO

Arizona St 7 7 541/2 OREGON ST

CALIFORNIA 141/2 PPD NL Arizona

BIG 10 Championship Game, Indianapolis

Ohio St 20 201/2 571/2 Northwestern

BIG 12 Championship Game, Arlington, TX

Oklahoma 6 51/2 581/2 Iowa St

Sun Belt Championship Game, Conway, SC

COASTAL CARO 41/2 31/2 541/2 UL-Lafayette

ACC Championship Game, Charlotte, NC

Clemson 101/2 101/2 601/2 Notre Dame

AAC Championship Game, Cincinnati, OH

CINCINNATI 151/2 141/2 451/2 Tulsa

SEC Championship Game, Atlanta

Alabama 17 171/2 741/2 Florida

Mountain West Championship Game

Las Vegas, NV

Boise St 7 61/2 56 San Jose St

Write-In Games

Texas A&M 131/2 14 511/2 TENNESSEE

GEORGIA 38 PPD NL Vanderbilt

LSU 2 21/2 771/2 Mississippi

Missouri 11/2 1 491/2 MISS ST

BOWL GAMES

Saturday

Frisco Bowl, in Frisco, TX

Smu 9 PPD NL Utsa

Monday

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, SC

App’chian St 19 19 621/2 N Texas

Tuesday

Potato Bowl, Boise, ID

Tulane 3 3 551/2 Nevada

Boca Raton Fla. Bowl

Byu 4 4 691/2 Ucf

Wednesday,

New Orleans Bowl

Ga Southern 4 4 501/2 La Tech

Montgomery Bowl

Memphis 101/2 101/2 521/2 Fla Atlantic

December 24

New Mexico Bowl, Frisco, TX

Houston 11 11 611/2 Hawaii

Basketball

NBA preseason

Tuesday’s Late Game

Sacramento 114, Golden State 113

Wednesday’s Games

New York 100, Cleveland 93

Chicago 124, Oklahoma City 103

L.A. Lakers 112, Phoenix 107

Denver 126, Portland 95

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000

UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833

Oregon 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

Utah 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500

California 0 2 .000 3 4 .429

Washington 0 2 .000 1 4 .200

Wednesday’s Games

Oregon St. 73, UTSA 61

Colorado 91, Nebraska-Omaha 49

UTEP 76, Arizona St. 63

Montana at Washington, late

California Baptist at Arizona, ccd.

San Francisco at Southern Cal, ccd.

Wednesday’s Boxscore

Oregon St. 73, UTSA 61

UTSA (2-3)

Alley 4-6 5-5 14, Germany 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 3-18 3-6 10, Wallace 1-11 2-2 5, Parrish 2-4 2-2 6, Czumbel 2-4 0-0 6, Barisic 2-5 0-0 5, Bofinger 2-3 0-0 4, Ivy-Curry 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 21-60 13-17 61.

OREGON ST. (3-3)

Alatishe 5-9 3-4 13, Calloo 0-5 0-0 0, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Reichle 2-5 5-6 10, Thompson 5-13 9-10 22, Lucas 2-6 8-9 13, Tucker 2-2 1-2 5, Hunt 2-6 0-0 4, Andela 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 26-31 73.

Halftime—UTSA 34-30. 3-Point Goals—UTSA 6-27 (Czumbel 2-4, Alley 1-2, Barisic 1-2, Wallace 1-6, Jackson 1-10, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Parrish 0-2), Oregon St. 5-21 (Thompson 3-7, Reichle 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Calloo 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Hunt 0-2, Alatishe 0-3). Fouled Out—Wallace, Czumbel. Rebounds—UTSA 34 (Parrish 8), Oregon St. 34 (Reichle, Lucas, Tucker 6). Assists—UTSA 9 (Jackson, Wallace 3), Oregon St. 15 (Reichle 4). Total Fouls—UTSA 28, Oregon St. 16.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Oregon, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Top 25 Games

No. 7 Villanova 85, Butler 66

No. 11 Texas 79, Sam Houston St. 63

No. 12 Wisconsin vs. Northern Iowa, ccd.

No. 17 Virginia at Wake Forest, ppd.

Purdue 67, No. 20 Ohio St. 60

No. 21 Duke 75, Notre Dame 65

No. 23 Louisville vs. NC State, ppd.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 3 0 1.000 5 0 1.000

Arizona 3 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Stanford 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000

UCLA 2 1 .667 4 1 .800

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 2 .714

Washington 1 2 .333 4 2 .667

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 2 .600

Colorado 1 2 .333 3 3 .500

Utah 1 2 .333 2 2 .500

California 0 2 .000 0 5 .000

Southern Cal 0 3 .000 1 3 .250

Wednesday-Thursday

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Top 25 Games

No. 7 Baylor 86, Southern 52

No. 24 DePaul 86, No. 9 Kentucky 82

No. 23 South Florida 65, Memphis 58

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Claudio to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Keynan Middleton to a major league contract. Designate OF Phillip Ervin was for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed C Mike Zunino to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHPs David Hess and Andrew Kittredge and C Joseph Odom to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired minor league INF Jose Acosta from Cincinnati in exchange for OF Scott Heineman. Signed RHP Luis Ortiz to a minor league contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed OF Dustin Peterson to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Dave Jauss as bench coach.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named David Burke executive vice president of sales & business development.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Anthony DeSclafani to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Christian Vital and Shaq Buchanan to an undisclosed contract. Waived G Zhaire Smith.

MIAMI HEAT — Waived the contracts of G Breein Tyree and F Paul Eboua.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated TE Darrell Daniels and DL Josh Mauro to return from injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed WRs Marquise Brown, James Proche and Miles Boykin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DB Terrell Bonds to return from injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated WR D.J. Moore from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Geno Atkins on injured reserve. Promoted DE Amani Bledsoe to the active roster from reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated CB Trevon Diggs to return from injured reserve. Re-signed C Adam Redmond to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QB Jeff Driskel and practice squad DL Darius Kilgo from the reserve/COVID-19 lists. Placed CBs Duke Dawson Jr. and Kevin Toliver II on injured reserve. Signed CB Parnell Motley from San Francisco practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jordan Scarlett and QB Jordan Ta’Amu to the practice squad. Released RB Dalyn Dawkins and P Arryn Siposs. Designated OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai to return from injured reserve. Placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated RB David Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Justin Reid and DT Brandon Dunn on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Ibraheim Campbell on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated G Andrew Norwell and CB Chris Claybrooks to return from injured reserve. Placed CB Tre Herndon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Brandon Linder on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated WR Byron Pringle to return from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated TE Kendall Blanton from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RB Matt Breida from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Mark Fields II. Signed LB Blake Lynch to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated WR Julian Edelman and DE Shilique Calhoun to return from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated QB Drew Brees to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated DB Adrian Colbert to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated RB La’Mical Perine and K Sam Ficken to return from injured reserve. Placed OLB Jordan Jenkins and S Saquan Hampton on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Rodney McLeod on injured reserve. Promoted DB Elijah Riley to the active roster. Signed S Blake Countess to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated TE George Kittle to return from injured reserve. Placed OL Colton McKivitz on reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Alex Barrett, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DL Daeshon Hall, OLs Aaron Neary and Isaiah Williams to the practice squad. Released TE Chase Harrell.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated TE Greg Olsen to return from injured reserve. Activated DT Bryan Mone form the reserve/COVID-19 list (Mone remains on injured reserve list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB Ronald Jones II on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Lamar Miller from Chicago practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Danny Wirtz chief executive officer, Jaime Faulkner president of business operations and Stan Bowman president of hockey operations and general manager.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS SC— Signed D Auston Trusty to a contract through the 2023 season.

FC CINCINNATI — Selected MF/F Ben Mines from the 2020 End-of-Year Waivers draft and now possess the winger’s MLS rights and can initiate contract negotiations.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed Ben Remez as the club’s official eMLS competitor to represent the club in Major League Soccer’s EA Sports FIFA League for the 2021 season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed Alex Gonzalez on Xbox and Erfan Hosseinithe on Playstation to represent the club as eSports athletes in 2021.

