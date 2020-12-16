scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321
Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245
New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279
N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336
Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359
Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237
Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273
Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281
Las Vegas 7 6 0 .538 350 391
Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347
L.A. Chargers 4 9 0 .308 297 362
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275
N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291
Phila. 4 8 1 .346 277 328
Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400
South W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265
Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322
Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332
North W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323
Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355
Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246
Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324
Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303
San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday’s Game
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Denver, 1:30 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
New England at Miami, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Washington, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.
Phila. at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:15 p.m.
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140
Stanford 3 2 128 143 3 2 128 143
Oregon St. 2 4 169 187 2 4 169 187
Wash. St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 0 176 125
Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 1 148 135
UCLA 3 3 201 167 3 3 201 167
Utah 2 2 106 102 2 2 106 102
Arizona St. 1 2 115 60 1 2 115 60
Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199
Friday’s Game
Pac-12 Championship
Oregon at No. 13 Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Utah, 10:30 a.m.
Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at California, ccd.
BOWL SCHEDULE
(Partial list)
Monday’s Game
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
App. St. vs. North Texas, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday’s Games
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Tulane vs. Nevada, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
UCF vs. BYU, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 23
New Orleans Bowl
La. Tech vs. Ga. Southern, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl
Memphis vs. FAU, 4 p.m., (ESPN or ESPN2)
Thursday, Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Hawaii vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
MAC vs. Sun Belt, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 26
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
UTSA vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
RAIDERS 3 3 53 Chargers
Saturday
PACKERS 9 9 511/2 Panthers
Bills 6 61/2 50 BRONCOS
Sunday
COLTS 7 7 51 Texans
TITANS 101/2 11 511/2 Lions
RAMS 17 171/2 431/2 Jets
Bucs 4 6 501/2 FALCONS
DOLPHINS 3 2 411/2 Patriots
Seahawks 41/2 51/2 441/2 WASHINGTON
VIKINGS 3 3 47 Bears
RAVENS 131/2 131/2 471/2 Jaguars
Browns 4 41/2 441/2 GIANTS
CARDS 51/2 61/2 491/2 Eagles
Chiefs 4 3 511/2 SAINTS
49ers 1 3 451/2 COWBOYS
Monday
Steelers 121/2 121/2 401/2 BENGALS
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
TROY 251/2 PPD NL UL-Monroe
Friday
Nebraska 5 61/2 541/2 RUTGERS
INDIANA 11 PPD NL Purdue
Conference USA Championship Game
Huntington, WV
MARSHALL 5 51/2 42 Uab
MAC Championship Game, Detroit
Buffalo 111/2 131/2 671/2 Ball St
PAC-12 Championship Game, Los Angeles
Usc 7 PPD NL Washington
Usc 3 3 64 Oregon
Saturday
MIAMI-FLA PPD PPD NL Georgia Tech
WAKE FOREST 7 61/2 661/2 Florida St
Air Force 2 21/2 371/2 ARMY
WISCONSIN 101/2 12 471/2 Minnesota
PENN ST 141/2 15 521/2 Illinois
IOWA 131/2 PPD NL Michigan
MARYLAND 11/2 21/2 501/2 Michigan St
UTAH 91/2 101/2 561/2 Washington St
UCLA 61/2 7 59 Stanford
Oregon 81/2 PPD NL COLORADO
Arizona St 7 7 541/2 OREGON ST
CALIFORNIA 141/2 PPD NL Arizona
BIG 10 Championship Game, Indianapolis
Ohio St 20 201/2 571/2 Northwestern
BIG 12 Championship Game, Arlington, TX
Oklahoma 6 51/2 581/2 Iowa St
Sun Belt Championship Game, Conway, SC
COASTAL CARO 41/2 31/2 541/2 UL-Lafayette
ACC Championship Game, Charlotte, NC
Clemson 101/2 101/2 601/2 Notre Dame
AAC Championship Game, Cincinnati, OH
CINCINNATI 151/2 141/2 451/2 Tulsa
SEC Championship Game, Atlanta
Alabama 17 171/2 741/2 Florida
Mountain West Championship Game
Las Vegas, NV
Boise St 7 61/2 56 San Jose St
Write-In Games
Texas A&M 131/2 14 511/2 TENNESSEE
GEORGIA 38 PPD NL Vanderbilt
LSU 2 21/2 771/2 Mississippi
Missouri 11/2 1 491/2 MISS ST
BOWL GAMES
Saturday
Frisco Bowl, in Frisco, TX
Smu 9 PPD NL Utsa
Monday
Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, SC
App’chian St 19 19 621/2 N Texas
Tuesday
Potato Bowl, Boise, ID
Tulane 3 3 551/2 Nevada
Boca Raton Fla. Bowl
Byu 4 4 691/2 Ucf
Wednesday,
New Orleans Bowl
Ga Southern 4 4 501/2 La Tech
Montgomery Bowl
Memphis 101/2 101/2 521/2 Fla Atlantic
December 24
New Mexico Bowl, Frisco, TX
Houston 11 11 611/2 Hawaii
Basketball
NBA preseason
Tuesday’s Late Game
Sacramento 114, Golden State 113
Wednesday’s Games
New York 100, Cleveland 93
Chicago 124, Oklahoma City 103
L.A. Lakers 112, Phoenix 107
Denver 126, Portland 95
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Oregon 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Utah 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
California 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Washington 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Wednesday’s Games
Oregon St. 73, UTSA 61
Colorado 91, Nebraska-Omaha 49
UTEP 76, Arizona St. 63
Montana at Washington, late
California Baptist at Arizona, ccd.
San Francisco at Southern Cal, ccd.
Wednesday’s Boxscore
Oregon St. 73, UTSA 61
UTSA (2-3)
Alley 4-6 5-5 14, Germany 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 3-18 3-6 10, Wallace 1-11 2-2 5, Parrish 2-4 2-2 6, Czumbel 2-4 0-0 6, Barisic 2-5 0-0 5, Bofinger 2-3 0-0 4, Ivy-Curry 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 21-60 13-17 61.
OREGON ST. (3-3)
Alatishe 5-9 3-4 13, Calloo 0-5 0-0 0, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Reichle 2-5 5-6 10, Thompson 5-13 9-10 22, Lucas 2-6 8-9 13, Tucker 2-2 1-2 5, Hunt 2-6 0-0 4, Andela 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 26-31 73.
Halftime—UTSA 34-30. 3-Point Goals—UTSA 6-27 (Czumbel 2-4, Alley 1-2, Barisic 1-2, Wallace 1-6, Jackson 1-10, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Parrish 0-2), Oregon St. 5-21 (Thompson 3-7, Reichle 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Calloo 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Hunt 0-2, Alatishe 0-3). Fouled Out—Wallace, Czumbel. Rebounds—UTSA 34 (Parrish 8), Oregon St. 34 (Reichle, Lucas, Tucker 6). Assists—UTSA 9 (Jackson, Wallace 3), Oregon St. 15 (Reichle 4). Total Fouls—UTSA 28, Oregon St. 16.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Oregon, 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s Top 25 Games
No. 7 Villanova 85, Butler 66
No. 11 Texas 79, Sam Houston St. 63
No. 12 Wisconsin vs. Northern Iowa, ccd.
No. 17 Virginia at Wake Forest, ppd.
Purdue 67, No. 20 Ohio St. 60
No. 21 Duke 75, Notre Dame 65
No. 23 Louisville vs. NC State, ppd.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 3 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Arizona 3 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Stanford 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
UCLA 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 2 .714
Washington 1 2 .333 4 2 .667
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 2 .600
Colorado 1 2 .333 3 3 .500
Utah 1 2 .333 2 2 .500
California 0 2 .000 0 5 .000
Southern Cal 0 3 .000 1 3 .250
Wednesday-Thursday
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Top 25 Games
No. 7 Baylor 86, Southern 52
No. 24 DePaul 86, No. 9 Kentucky 82
No. 23 South Florida 65, Memphis 58
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Claudio to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Keynan Middleton to a major league contract. Designate OF Phillip Ervin was for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed C Mike Zunino to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHPs David Hess and Andrew Kittredge and C Joseph Odom to minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired minor league INF Jose Acosta from Cincinnati in exchange for OF Scott Heineman. Signed RHP Luis Ortiz to a minor league contract.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed OF Dustin Peterson to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Dave Jauss as bench coach.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named David Burke executive vice president of sales & business development.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Anthony DeSclafani to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Christian Vital and Shaq Buchanan to an undisclosed contract. Waived G Zhaire Smith.
MIAMI HEAT — Waived the contracts of G Breein Tyree and F Paul Eboua.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated TE Darrell Daniels and DL Josh Mauro to return from injured reserve.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed WRs Marquise Brown, James Proche and Miles Boykin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DB Terrell Bonds to return from injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated WR D.J. Moore from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Geno Atkins on injured reserve. Promoted DE Amani Bledsoe to the active roster from reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated CB Trevon Diggs to return from injured reserve. Re-signed C Adam Redmond to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QB Jeff Driskel and practice squad DL Darius Kilgo from the reserve/COVID-19 lists. Placed CBs Duke Dawson Jr. and Kevin Toliver II on injured reserve. Signed CB Parnell Motley from San Francisco practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jordan Scarlett and QB Jordan Ta’Amu to the practice squad. Released RB Dalyn Dawkins and P Arryn Siposs. Designated OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai to return from injured reserve. Placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated RB David Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Justin Reid and DT Brandon Dunn on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Ibraheim Campbell on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated G Andrew Norwell and CB Chris Claybrooks to return from injured reserve. Placed CB Tre Herndon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Brandon Linder on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated WR Byron Pringle to return from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated TE Kendall Blanton from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RB Matt Breida from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Mark Fields II. Signed LB Blake Lynch to the active roster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated WR Julian Edelman and DE Shilique Calhoun to return from injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated QB Drew Brees to return from injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated DB Adrian Colbert to return from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated RB La’Mical Perine and K Sam Ficken to return from injured reserve. Placed OLB Jordan Jenkins and S Saquan Hampton on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Rodney McLeod on injured reserve. Promoted DB Elijah Riley to the active roster. Signed S Blake Countess to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated TE George Kittle to return from injured reserve. Placed OL Colton McKivitz on reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Alex Barrett, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DL Daeshon Hall, OLs Aaron Neary and Isaiah Williams to the practice squad. Released TE Chase Harrell.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated TE Greg Olsen to return from injured reserve. Activated DT Bryan Mone form the reserve/COVID-19 list (Mone remains on injured reserve list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB Ronald Jones II on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Lamar Miller from Chicago practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Danny Wirtz chief executive officer, Jaime Faulkner president of business operations and Stan Bowman president of hockey operations and general manager.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS SC— Signed D Auston Trusty to a contract through the 2023 season.
FC CINCINNATI — Selected MF/F Ben Mines from the 2020 End-of-Year Waivers draft and now possess the winger’s MLS rights and can initiate contract negotiations.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed Ben Remez as the club’s official eMLS competitor to represent the club in Major League Soccer’s EA Sports FIFA League for the 2021 season.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed Alex Gonzalez on Xbox and Erfan Hosseinithe on Playstation to represent the club as eSports athletes in 2021.
