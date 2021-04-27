scoreboard

On Deck

Prep sports

WEDNESDAY

Baseball: Molalla at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Madras at Molalla, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis: Redmond at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: The Dalles at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Boys golf: La Pine Invitational, at Crosswater, 12:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Summit Invitational, at Lost Tracks, noon.

Track and field: Ridgeview at Mountain View, TBD; Summit at Bend, TBD.

THURSDAY

Baseball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bend at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Corbett at Sisters, 4 p.m.

Preps

Baseball

Tuesday’s Games

Mountain View 7, Crook County 0

Redmond vs. Summit, late

Hood River Valley 5, Ridgeview 0

Santiam Christian 9, La Pine 5

Softball

Monday’s Late Games

Madras 5, Molalla 4

Cascade 6, Sisters 3

Tuesday’s Games

Summit vs. Redmond, late

Crook County 12, Mountain View 2

Hood River Valley 12, Ridgeview 6

Santiam Christian 17, La Pine 0

Boys tennis

Tuesday’s Matches

Bend at Mountain View, late

Stayton at Sisters, late

Girls tennis

Tuesday’s Matches

Bend 6, Mountain View 0

Sisters at Stayton, late

Madras at Corbett, late

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 15 9 .625 —

Tampa Bay 12 12 .500 3

Toronto 11 11 .500 3

Baltimore 10 13 .435 4½

New York 10 13 .435 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 14 8 .636 —

Chicago 12 9 .571 1½

Cleveland 11 11 .500 3

Minnesota 7 15 .318 7

Detroit 7 16 .304 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 15 9 .625 —

Seattle 13 11 .542 2

Houston 12 11 .522 2½

Los Angeles 11 11 .500 3

Texas 10 14 .417 5

Monday’s Late Games

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 4

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1

Toronto 9, Washington 5

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Houston 2, Seattle 0

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, late

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Happ 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-3), 10:10 a.m.

Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 4:07 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 5:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 3-0), 5:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 5:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 9 9 .500 —

Atlanta 11 12 .478 ½

Philadelphia 11 12 .478 ½

Miami 10 13 .435 1½

Washington 8 12 .400 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 14 9 .609 —

Pittsburgh 12 11 .522 2

St. Louis 12 11 .522 2

Cincinnati 10 12 .455 3½

Chicago 10 13 .435 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 15 8 .652 —

San Francisco 15 8 .652 —

San Diego 13 11 .542 2½

Arizona 11 11 .500 3½

Colorado 8 14 .364 6½

Monday’s Late Games

Miami 8, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 12, Colorado 0

Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 9, Washington 5

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, Miami 4

San Diego at Arizona, late

Colorado at San Francisco, late

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 0-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 10:40 a.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 3:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2) at Atlanta (Ynoa 1-1), 4:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 4:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Brooklyn 42 20 .677 —

Phila. 40 21 .656 1½

Milwaukee 38 23 .623 3½

New York 34 28 .548 8

Atlanta 34 28 .548 8

Boston 32 30 .516 10

Miami 32 30 .516 10

Charlotte 30 31 .492 11½

Indiana 29 32 .475 12½

Washington 27 34 .443 14½

Chicago 26 35 .426 15½

Toronto 26 36 .419 16

Cleveland 21 40 .344 20½

Detroit 19 43 .306 23

Orlando 18 43 .295 23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Utah 44 17 .721 —

Phoenix 43 18 .705 1

L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 2

Denver 40 21 .656 4

L.A. Lakers 36 25 .590 8

Dallas 33 27 .550 10½

Portland 33 28 .541 11

Memphis 31 29 .517 12½

San Antonio 31 29 .517 12½

Golden State 31 30 .508 13

New Orleans 27 34 .443 17

Sacramento 25 36 .410 19

Oklahoma City 21 41 .339 23½

Minnesota 18 44 .290 26½

Houston 15 46 .246 29

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday’s Late Games

Denver 120, Memphis 96

Sacramento 113, Dallas 106

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 133, Indiana 112

Milwaukee 114, Charlotte 104

Oklahoma City 119, Boston 115

Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103

Minnesota at Houston, late

Dallas at Golden State, late

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Phila., 4 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 6 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Box Score

Trail Blazers 133, Pacers 112

PORTLAND (133)

Covington 6-12 0-0 15, Powell 0-6 0-0 0, Nurkic 4-10 3-5 11, Lillard 6-14 7-7 23, McCollum 9-13 0-0 20, Anthony 5-6 2-2 13, Hollis-Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2, Giles III 2-5 0-0 5, Elleby 1-3 0-0 2, Little 0-5 1-2 1, Kanter 6-14 0-0 12, Blevins 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 9-13 0-0 27. Totals 50-106 13-16 133.

INDIANA (112)

Brissett 5-11 4-6 18, Sumner 1-6 1-2 4, Sampson 3-5 0-0 6, Brogdon 5-14 7-7 18, LeVert 7-14 2-2 16, Martin 3-4 1-2 9, McDermott 6-9 1-3 13, J.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Brimah 2-2 2-2 6, A.Holiday 1-7 2-2 4, McConnell 4-8 0-0 9, Stanley 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 40-86 22-28 112.

Portland 34 39 40 20 — 133

Indiana 35 27 16 34 — 112

3-Point Goals—Portland 20-35 (Simons 9-10, Lillard 4-8, Covington 3-5, McCollum 2-4, Giles III 1-2, Elleby 0-2, Little 0-2), Indiana 10-30 (Brissett 4-7, Martin 2-2, J.Holiday 1-3, Sumner 1-3, Brogdon 1-7, A.Holiday 0-2, LeVert 0-2, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 57 (Kanter 14), Indiana 38 (Brissett 10). Assists—Portland 26 (Lillard 6), Indiana 25 (McConnell 6). Total Fouls—Portland 19, Indiana 17. A—0 (20,000)

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4

Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1

New England 1 0 1 4 3 2

NY City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2

Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4

D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2

Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4

Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1

Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0

Phila. 0 1 1 1 1 2

Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6

Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5

Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7

New York 0 2 0 0 3 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4

Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1

LA FC 1 0 1 4 3 1

Sporting KC 1 0 1 4 3 2

Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2

San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3

Real SL 1 0 0 3 2 1

Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3

Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3

Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2

Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3

FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3

Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 10 a.m.

Sporting KC at Real SL, 11 a.m.

Columbus at Montreal, noon

LA FC at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

NY City FC at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

Austin at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Nashville, 10 a.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

EAST GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 32 13 4 68 171 144

Pittsburgh 50 32 15 3 67 170 138

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 136 114

Boston 48 28 14 6 62 139 119

N.Y. Rangers 50 26 18 6 58 167 132

Philadelphia 49 22 20 7 51 140 177

New Jersey 49 15 27 7 37 127 174

Buffalo 50 13 30 7 33 122 174

CENTRAL GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Carolina 49 32 10 7 71 161 119

x-Florida 51 32 14 5 69 166 141

x-Tampa Bay 49 33 14 2 68 167 129

Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146

Dallas 49 21 16 12 54 140 129

Chicago 49 22 22 5 49 139 158

Detroit 51 17 25 9 43 115 159

Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170

WEST GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103

x-Colorado 46 31 11 4 66 162 112

x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123

St. Louis 46 21 19 6 48 135 143

Arizona 49 21 23 5 47 132 156

San Jose 48 19 24 5 43 131 167

Los Angeles 46 18 22 6 42 124 137

Anaheim 49 14 28 7 35 106 160

NORTH GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130

Edmonton 46 28 16 2 58 150 126

Winnipeg 48 27 18 3 57 149 135

Montreal 47 21 17 9 51 136 136

Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139

Vancouver 42 19 20 3 41 114 132

Ottawa 49 18 27 4 40 133 171

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday’s Late Games

Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 1

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

San Jose 6, Arizona 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1

Boston 3, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

Columbus 1, Detroit 0, SO

New Jersey 6, Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 4

Florida 7, Nashville 4

Carolina 5, Dallas 1

Wednesday’s Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 2:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site. Recalled INF Pat Valaika from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jay Flaa to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez and RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Placed OF Luis Robert on the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Mike Shawaryn to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to alternate training site. Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom from the alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Michael King from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site. Acquired LHP Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later from San Francisco in exchange for OF Mike Tauchman. Recalled SS Tyler Wade from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Jack Mayfield off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and optioned to alternate training site. Transferred INF Shed Long Jr. from the 10-day IL to 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Ryan Tepera.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Mark Payton to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled SS Jose Peraza from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated OF Ka’ai Tom. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Skye Bolt from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Moritz Wagner to a contract for remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Ike Boettger.

CHICAGO BEARS — Exercised LB Roquan Smith’s fifth-year option.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Carson Williams.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded G Ereck Flowers to Washington.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Exercised DB Minkah Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Josiah Coatney.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Exercised DT Da’Ron Payne’s fifth-year option. Acquired G Ereck Flowers and the 258th pick in the 2021 NFL draft from Miami in exchange for the 244th pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Allie Long from OL Reign in exchange for $80,000 in allocation money and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

