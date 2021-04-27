scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Molalla at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Molalla, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: The Dalles at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Boys golf: La Pine Invitational, at Crosswater, 12:30 p.m.
Girls golf: Summit Invitational, at Lost Tracks, noon.
Track and field: Ridgeview at Mountain View, TBD; Summit at Bend, TBD.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Corbett at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Tuesday’s Games
Mountain View 7, Crook County 0
Redmond vs. Summit, late
Hood River Valley 5, Ridgeview 0
Santiam Christian 9, La Pine 5
Softball
Monday’s Late Games
Madras 5, Molalla 4
Cascade 6, Sisters 3
Tuesday’s Games
Summit vs. Redmond, late
Crook County 12, Mountain View 2
Hood River Valley 12, Ridgeview 6
Santiam Christian 17, La Pine 0
Boys tennis
Tuesday’s Matches
Bend at Mountain View, late
Stayton at Sisters, late
Girls tennis
Tuesday’s Matches
Bend 6, Mountain View 0
Sisters at Stayton, late
Madras at Corbett, late
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 15 9 .625 —
Tampa Bay 12 12 .500 3
Toronto 11 11 .500 3
Baltimore 10 13 .435 4½
New York 10 13 .435 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 14 8 .636 —
Chicago 12 9 .571 1½
Cleveland 11 11 .500 3
Minnesota 7 15 .318 7
Detroit 7 16 .304 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 15 9 .625 —
Seattle 13 11 .542 2
Houston 12 11 .522 2½
Los Angeles 11 11 .500 3
Texas 10 14 .417 5
Monday’s Late Games
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 4
Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1
Toronto 9, Washington 5
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
Houston 2, Seattle 0
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, late
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Happ 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-3), 10:10 a.m.
Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 3:35 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 4:07 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 5:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 3-0), 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 5:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 9 .500 —
Atlanta 11 12 .478 ½
Philadelphia 11 12 .478 ½
Miami 10 13 .435 1½
Washington 8 12 .400 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 14 9 .609 —
Pittsburgh 12 11 .522 2
St. Louis 12 11 .522 2
Cincinnati 10 12 .455 3½
Chicago 10 13 .435 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 —
San Francisco 15 8 .652 —
San Diego 13 11 .542 2½
Arizona 11 11 .500 3½
Colorado 8 14 .364 6½
Monday’s Late Games
Miami 8, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 12, Colorado 0
Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 9, Washington 5
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 5, Miami 4
San Diego at Arizona, late
Colorado at San Francisco, late
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 0-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 10:40 a.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 3:35 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 3:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2) at Atlanta (Ynoa 1-1), 4:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 4:45 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 6:45 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Brooklyn 42 20 .677 —
Phila. 40 21 .656 1½
Milwaukee 38 23 .623 3½
New York 34 28 .548 8
Atlanta 34 28 .548 8
Boston 32 30 .516 10
Miami 32 30 .516 10
Charlotte 30 31 .492 11½
Indiana 29 32 .475 12½
Washington 27 34 .443 14½
Chicago 26 35 .426 15½
Toronto 26 36 .419 16
Cleveland 21 40 .344 20½
Detroit 19 43 .306 23
Orlando 18 43 .295 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Utah 44 17 .721 —
Phoenix 43 18 .705 1
L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 2
Denver 40 21 .656 4
L.A. Lakers 36 25 .590 8
Dallas 33 27 .550 10½
Portland 33 28 .541 11
Memphis 31 29 .517 12½
San Antonio 31 29 .517 12½
Golden State 31 30 .508 13
New Orleans 27 34 .443 17
Sacramento 25 36 .410 19
Oklahoma City 21 41 .339 23½
Minnesota 18 44 .290 26½
Houston 15 46 .246 29
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday’s Late Games
Denver 120, Memphis 96
Sacramento 113, Dallas 106
Tuesday’s Games
Portland 133, Indiana 112
Milwaukee 114, Charlotte 104
Oklahoma City 119, Boston 115
Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103
Minnesota at Houston, late
Dallas at Golden State, late
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Phila., 4 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 6 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Box Score
Trail Blazers 133, Pacers 112
PORTLAND (133)
Covington 6-12 0-0 15, Powell 0-6 0-0 0, Nurkic 4-10 3-5 11, Lillard 6-14 7-7 23, McCollum 9-13 0-0 20, Anthony 5-6 2-2 13, Hollis-Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2, Giles III 2-5 0-0 5, Elleby 1-3 0-0 2, Little 0-5 1-2 1, Kanter 6-14 0-0 12, Blevins 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 9-13 0-0 27. Totals 50-106 13-16 133.
INDIANA (112)
Brissett 5-11 4-6 18, Sumner 1-6 1-2 4, Sampson 3-5 0-0 6, Brogdon 5-14 7-7 18, LeVert 7-14 2-2 16, Martin 3-4 1-2 9, McDermott 6-9 1-3 13, J.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Brimah 2-2 2-2 6, A.Holiday 1-7 2-2 4, McConnell 4-8 0-0 9, Stanley 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 40-86 22-28 112.
Portland 34 39 40 20 — 133
Indiana 35 27 16 34 — 112
3-Point Goals—Portland 20-35 (Simons 9-10, Lillard 4-8, Covington 3-5, McCollum 2-4, Giles III 1-2, Elleby 0-2, Little 0-2), Indiana 10-30 (Brissett 4-7, Martin 2-2, J.Holiday 1-3, Sumner 1-3, Brogdon 1-7, A.Holiday 0-2, LeVert 0-2, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 57 (Kanter 14), Indiana 38 (Brissett 10). Assists—Portland 26 (Lillard 6), Indiana 25 (McConnell 6). Total Fouls—Portland 19, Indiana 17. A—0 (20,000)
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4
Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1
New England 1 0 1 4 3 2
NY City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2
Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2
Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4
Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Phila. 0 1 1 1 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7
New York 0 2 0 0 3 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4
Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1
LA FC 1 0 1 4 3 1
Sporting KC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2
San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3
Real SL 1 0 0 3 2 1
Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3
Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2
Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3
FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3
Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 10 a.m.
Sporting KC at Real SL, 11 a.m.
Columbus at Montreal, noon
LA FC at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New England, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
NY City FC at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
Austin at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Nashville, 10 a.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
EAST GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 32 13 4 68 171 144
Pittsburgh 50 32 15 3 67 170 138
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 136 114
Boston 48 28 14 6 62 139 119
N.Y. Rangers 50 26 18 6 58 167 132
Philadelphia 49 22 20 7 51 140 177
New Jersey 49 15 27 7 37 127 174
Buffalo 50 13 30 7 33 122 174
CENTRAL GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 49 32 10 7 71 161 119
x-Florida 51 32 14 5 69 166 141
x-Tampa Bay 49 33 14 2 68 167 129
Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146
Dallas 49 21 16 12 54 140 129
Chicago 49 22 22 5 49 139 158
Detroit 51 17 25 9 43 115 159
Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170
WEST GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103
x-Colorado 46 31 11 4 66 162 112
x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123
St. Louis 46 21 19 6 48 135 143
Arizona 49 21 23 5 47 132 156
San Jose 48 19 24 5 43 131 167
Los Angeles 46 18 22 6 42 124 137
Anaheim 49 14 28 7 35 106 160
NORTH GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130
Edmonton 46 28 16 2 58 150 126
Winnipeg 48 27 18 3 57 149 135
Montreal 47 21 17 9 51 136 136
Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139
Vancouver 42 19 20 3 41 114 132
Ottawa 49 18 27 4 40 133 171
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Monday’s Late Games
Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 1
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1
San Jose 6, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1
Boston 3, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0
Columbus 1, Detroit 0, SO
New Jersey 6, Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 4
Florida 7, Nashville 4
Carolina 5, Dallas 1
Wednesday’s Games
Vancouver at Ottawa, 2:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site. Recalled INF Pat Valaika from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jay Flaa to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez and RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Placed OF Luis Robert on the 10-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Mike Shawaryn to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to alternate training site. Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom from the alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Michael King from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site. Acquired LHP Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later from San Francisco in exchange for OF Mike Tauchman. Recalled SS Tyler Wade from alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Jack Mayfield off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and optioned to alternate training site. Transferred INF Shed Long Jr. from the 10-day IL to 60-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Ryan Tepera.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Mark Payton to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled SS Jose Peraza from alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated OF Ka’ai Tom. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Skye Bolt from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Moritz Wagner to a contract for remainder of the season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Ike Boettger.
CHICAGO BEARS — Exercised LB Roquan Smith’s fifth-year option.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Carson Williams.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded G Ereck Flowers to Washington.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Exercised DB Minkah Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Josiah Coatney.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Exercised DT Da’Ron Payne’s fifth-year option. Acquired G Ereck Flowers and the 258th pick in the 2021 NFL draft from Miami in exchange for the 244th pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Allie Long from OL Reign in exchange for $80,000 in allocation money and a 2022 second-round draft pick.
