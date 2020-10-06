scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100

New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92

Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96

N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74

Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56

Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117

Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58

Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73

Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126

Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70

Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120

Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98

L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 1 2 1 .250 84 107

Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146

Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112

N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 120 92

Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123

Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101

Chicago 3 1 0 .750 85 81

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127

Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92

San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71

Thursday’s Game

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.

Denver at New England, 1:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 1:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday’s Game

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

Bucs 6 5 441/2 BEARS

Sunday

FALCONS 21/2 21/2 531/2 Panthers

CHIEFS 13 13 561/2 Raiders

PATRIOTS NL NL NL Broncos

Rams 9 8 451/2 WASHINGTON

TEXANS 61/2 6 541/2 Jaguars

TITANS NL NL NL Bills

Cards 8 7 461/2 JETS

STEELERS 7 7 441/2 Eagles

RAVENS 13 13 511/2 Bengals

49ERS 8 8 47 Dolphins

COWBOYS 91/2 91/2 541/2 Giants

Colts PK 11/2 471/2 BROWNS

SEAHAWKS 71/2 7 571/2 Vikings

Monday

SAINTS 8 71/2 511/2 Chargers

Bye week: Lions, Packers

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

HOUSTON 5 61/2 591/2 Tulane

Friday

Louisville 51/2 4 631/2 GEORGIA TECH

Saturday

KENTUCKY 3 2 581/2 Miss St

Duke PK 21/2 49 SYRACUSE

Pittsburgh 41/2 6 431/2 BOSTON COLL

VIRGINIA 9 91/2 631/2 NC State

USF 4 41/2 551/2 E Carolina

CLEMSON 15 14 631/2 Miami-Florida

N CAROLINA 51/2 51/2 60 Virginia Tech

GEORGIA 14 121/2 421/2 Tennessee

d-Oklahoma 21/2 2 721/2 Texas

IOWA ST 13 121/2 641/2 Texas Tech

Alabama 24 231/2 671/2 MISSISSIPPI

AUBURN 161/2 14 461/2 Arkansas

LSU 20 201/2 501/2 Missouri

Florida 6 61/2 571/2 TEXAS A&M

TCU 91/2 81/2 501/2 Kansas St

S Carolina 12 13 411/2 VANDERBILT

TROY 7 71/2 591/2 Texas St

LIBERTY 21 191/2 611/2 UL-Monroe

BYU 35 341/2 631/2 Utsa

Fla Atlantic 31/2 21/2 571/2 SO MISS

Temple 3 3 501/2 NAVY

FLA INT’L 51/2 4 561/2 Mid Tenn St

LA TECH 15 151/2 52 Utep

NOTRE DAME 21 21 521/2 Florida St

Charlotte 3 3 671/2 N TEXAS

Marshall 6 7 441/2 W KENTUCKY

Write-In Game

UL-LAFAYETTE 61/2 7 501/2 Coastal Caro

———

d-Dallas, TX

Tennis

French Open

Tuesday at Paris

(Seedings in parentheses)

MEN

Quarterfinals — Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, def. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-2. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-1.

WOMEN

Fourth Round — Danielle Collins, United States, def. Ons Jabeur (30), Tunisia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4. Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 9 2 4 31 25 10

Toronto FC 9 2 4 31 26 16

Orlando City 8 2 5 29 28 16

Phila. 8 3 4 28 25 13

NY City FC 7 6 2 23 17 12

New England 5 3 7 22 15 12

New York 6 7 2 20 18 19

Atlanta 5 8 2 17 17 19

Montreal 5 8 2 17 22 29

Nashville SC 4 5 5 17 11 14

Chicago 4 7 4 16 20 24

Cincinnati 3 8 4 13 8 23

D.C. United 2 8 5 11 11 24

Inter Miami CF 3 10 2 11 14 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 8 3 3 27 32 13

Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24

Sporting KC 7 5 2 23 26 21

Minnesota United 6 5 4 22 26 21

LA FC 6 6 3 21 35 30

FC Dallas 5 3 6 21 21 15

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Real SL 4 5 6 18 20 24

San Jose 4 6 5 17 21 40

Houston 3 5 7 16 22 26

Vancouver 5 10 0 15 18 34

LA Galaxy 4 7 3 15 18 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday’s Game

Minnesota 0, Nashville 0, tie

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando City at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Miami at New York, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

D.C. United at NY City FC, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.

LA FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Real SL at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 1

At San Diego

Monday: N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday: Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Wednesday: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

x-Thursday: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

x-Friday: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston 2, Oakland 0

At Los Angeles

Monday: Houston 10, Oakland 5

Tuesday: Houston 5, Oakland 2

Wednesday: Oakland vs. Houston, 12:35 p.m.

x-Thursday: Oakland vs. Houston, 12:35 p.m.

x-Friday: Houston vs. Oakland, 12:35 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday: San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) vs. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), late

Wednesday: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 6:08 p.m.

Thursday: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, 6:08 p.m.

x-Friday: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, 6:08 p.m.

x-Saturday: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

At Houston

Tuesday: Atlanta 9, Miami 5

Wednesday: Miami (López 6-4) vs. Atlanta (Anderson 3-2), 11:08 a.m.

Thursday: Atlanta (Wright 2-4) vs. Miami (Sánchez 3-2), 11:08 a.m.

x-Friday: Atlanta vs. Miami, 11:08 a.m.

x-Saturday: Miami vs. Atlanta, 1:08 p.m.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

L.A. Lakers 3, Miami Heat 1

Game 1: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98

Game 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114

Game 3: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104

Game 4: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96

Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m.

x-Game 6: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FINALS

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Seattle Storm 2, Las Vegas Aces 0

Game 1: Seattle 93, Las Vegas 80

Game 2: Seattle 104, Las Vegas 91

Game 3: Seattle 92, Las Vegas 59

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Reinstated New York Yankees RHP Domingo German from the restricted list.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Joe Biagini outright to Round Rock (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHP Domingo German to the minor leagues.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced pitching coach Julio Rangel and catching coach Hector Ortiz will not be returning for 2021 season.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned INFs Johan Camargo and William Contreras to the minor leagues. Activated RHPs Bryse Wilson and Huascar Ynoa.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated INF Gavin Lux and RHP Dylan Floro. Reassigned INFs Keibert Ruiz and Edwin Rose to the minor leagues.

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated LHP Daniel Castano and RHP Nick Vincent. Reassigned INF Lewin Diaz, OF Starling Marte and LHP Stephen Tarpley to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of INF Sean Rodriguez from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reassigned RHP Dan Altavilla and INFs Jorge Mateo and Greg Garcia to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Mike Clevinger and OF Greg Allen. Designated OF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Weathers from Fort Wayne (Midwest League).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Jonathan Ward to the active roster. Released S Curtis Riley. Waived OL Brett Toth from injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated LB Kristian Welch. Released TE Jerell Adams.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released CB Brandon Carr, OT Alex Light. Signed OT Greg Senat to the active roster. Signed OT William Sweet to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed NT Mike Purcell to a three-year contract extension through 2023.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR Reggie Begelton and LB Curtis Bolton from the PUP list. Released WR Caleb Scott from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released WR Krishawn Hogan and TE Ethan Wolf.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed S Doug Middleton to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DL Bill Murray on the COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived S Sean Chandler. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE O.J. Howard on injured reserve. Signed WR Cyril Grayson to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived WR Jordan Veasy from injured reserve.

HOCKEY

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired C Max Domi and a third-round pick in the 2020 draft from Montreal in exchange for F Josh Anderson.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Joseph Velen to Team Malmo-Sweden. Waived RW Justin Abdelkader.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived D Karl Alzner.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed LW Jayden Halbgewachs and D Jacob Middleton to two-year contract extensions. Re-signed C Maxim Letunov to a one-year contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned RW Denis Malgin to Lausanne HC-Switzerland.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Re-signed RW Zack MacEwen to a two-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Brenden Dillon to a four-year contract extension.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC M Janio Bikel an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in an Oct. 3 match against Seattle Sounders FC. Fined San Jose Earthquakes F Chris Wondolowski and LA Galaxy Fs Christian Pavon and Javier Hernandez an undisclosed amount for escalating a mass confrontation during their Oct. 3 match.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Kwadwo Opoku.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Gerhard Struber head coach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.