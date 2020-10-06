scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56
Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117
Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126
Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70
Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 1 2 1 .250 84 107
Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146
Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 120 92
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 85 81
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71
Thursday’s Game
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
Denver at New England, 1:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 1:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday’s Game
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
Bucs 6 5 441/2 BEARS
Sunday
FALCONS 21/2 21/2 531/2 Panthers
CHIEFS 13 13 561/2 Raiders
PATRIOTS NL NL NL Broncos
Rams 9 8 451/2 WASHINGTON
TEXANS 61/2 6 541/2 Jaguars
TITANS NL NL NL Bills
Cards 8 7 461/2 JETS
STEELERS 7 7 441/2 Eagles
RAVENS 13 13 511/2 Bengals
49ERS 8 8 47 Dolphins
COWBOYS 91/2 91/2 541/2 Giants
Colts PK 11/2 471/2 BROWNS
SEAHAWKS 71/2 7 571/2 Vikings
Monday
SAINTS 8 71/2 511/2 Chargers
Bye week: Lions, Packers
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
HOUSTON 5 61/2 591/2 Tulane
Friday
Louisville 51/2 4 631/2 GEORGIA TECH
Saturday
KENTUCKY 3 2 581/2 Miss St
Duke PK 21/2 49 SYRACUSE
Pittsburgh 41/2 6 431/2 BOSTON COLL
VIRGINIA 9 91/2 631/2 NC State
USF 4 41/2 551/2 E Carolina
CLEMSON 15 14 631/2 Miami-Florida
N CAROLINA 51/2 51/2 60 Virginia Tech
GEORGIA 14 121/2 421/2 Tennessee
d-Oklahoma 21/2 2 721/2 Texas
IOWA ST 13 121/2 641/2 Texas Tech
Alabama 24 231/2 671/2 MISSISSIPPI
AUBURN 161/2 14 461/2 Arkansas
LSU 20 201/2 501/2 Missouri
Florida 6 61/2 571/2 TEXAS A&M
TCU 91/2 81/2 501/2 Kansas St
S Carolina 12 13 411/2 VANDERBILT
TROY 7 71/2 591/2 Texas St
LIBERTY 21 191/2 611/2 UL-Monroe
BYU 35 341/2 631/2 Utsa
Fla Atlantic 31/2 21/2 571/2 SO MISS
Temple 3 3 501/2 NAVY
FLA INT’L 51/2 4 561/2 Mid Tenn St
LA TECH 15 151/2 52 Utep
NOTRE DAME 21 21 521/2 Florida St
Charlotte 3 3 671/2 N TEXAS
Marshall 6 7 441/2 W KENTUCKY
Write-In Game
UL-LAFAYETTE 61/2 7 501/2 Coastal Caro
———
d-Dallas, TX
Tennis
French Open
Tuesday at Paris
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Quarterfinals — Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, def. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-2. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-1.
WOMEN
Fourth Round — Danielle Collins, United States, def. Ons Jabeur (30), Tunisia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4. Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 2 4 31 25 10
Toronto FC 9 2 4 31 26 16
Orlando City 8 2 5 29 28 16
Phila. 8 3 4 28 25 13
NY City FC 7 6 2 23 17 12
New England 5 3 7 22 15 12
New York 6 7 2 20 18 19
Atlanta 5 8 2 17 17 19
Montreal 5 8 2 17 22 29
Nashville SC 4 5 5 17 11 14
Chicago 4 7 4 16 20 24
Cincinnati 3 8 4 13 8 23
D.C. United 2 8 5 11 11 24
Inter Miami CF 3 10 2 11 14 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 8 3 3 27 32 13
Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24
Sporting KC 7 5 2 23 26 21
Minnesota United 6 5 4 22 26 21
LA FC 6 6 3 21 35 30
FC Dallas 5 3 6 21 21 15
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Real SL 4 5 6 18 20 24
San Jose 4 6 5 17 21 40
Houston 3 5 7 16 22 26
Vancouver 5 10 0 15 18 34
LA Galaxy 4 7 3 15 18 24
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday’s Game
Minnesota 0, Nashville 0, tie
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando City at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Miami at New York, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
D.C. United at NY City FC, 5 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.
LA FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Real SL at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 1
At San Diego
Monday: N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday: Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Wednesday: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
x-Thursday: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
x-Friday: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston 2, Oakland 0
At Los Angeles
Monday: Houston 10, Oakland 5
Tuesday: Houston 5, Oakland 2
Wednesday: Oakland vs. Houston, 12:35 p.m.
x-Thursday: Oakland vs. Houston, 12:35 p.m.
x-Friday: Houston vs. Oakland, 12:35 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday: San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) vs. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), late
Wednesday: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 6:08 p.m.
Thursday: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, 6:08 p.m.
x-Friday: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, 6:08 p.m.
x-Saturday: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.
Atlanta 1, Miami 0
At Houston
Tuesday: Atlanta 9, Miami 5
Wednesday: Miami (López 6-4) vs. Atlanta (Anderson 3-2), 11:08 a.m.
Thursday: Atlanta (Wright 2-4) vs. Miami (Sánchez 3-2), 11:08 a.m.
x-Friday: Atlanta vs. Miami, 11:08 a.m.
x-Saturday: Miami vs. Atlanta, 1:08 p.m.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
L.A. Lakers 3, Miami Heat 1
Game 1: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98
Game 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114
Game 3: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104
Game 4: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96
Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m.
x-Game 6: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FINALS
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Seattle Storm 2, Las Vegas Aces 0
Game 1: Seattle 93, Las Vegas 80
Game 2: Seattle 104, Las Vegas 91
Game 3: Seattle 92, Las Vegas 59
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Reinstated New York Yankees RHP Domingo German from the restricted list.
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Joe Biagini outright to Round Rock (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHP Domingo German to the minor leagues.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced pitching coach Julio Rangel and catching coach Hector Ortiz will not be returning for 2021 season.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned INFs Johan Camargo and William Contreras to the minor leagues. Activated RHPs Bryse Wilson and Huascar Ynoa.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated INF Gavin Lux and RHP Dylan Floro. Reassigned INFs Keibert Ruiz and Edwin Rose to the minor leagues.
MIAMI MARLINS — Activated LHP Daniel Castano and RHP Nick Vincent. Reassigned INF Lewin Diaz, OF Starling Marte and LHP Stephen Tarpley to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of INF Sean Rodriguez from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reassigned RHP Dan Altavilla and INFs Jorge Mateo and Greg Garcia to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Mike Clevinger and OF Greg Allen. Designated OF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Weathers from Fort Wayne (Midwest League).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Jonathan Ward to the active roster. Released S Curtis Riley. Waived OL Brett Toth from injured reserve.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated LB Kristian Welch. Released TE Jerell Adams.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released CB Brandon Carr, OT Alex Light. Signed OT Greg Senat to the active roster. Signed OT William Sweet to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed NT Mike Purcell to a three-year contract extension through 2023.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR Reggie Begelton and LB Curtis Bolton from the PUP list. Released WR Caleb Scott from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released WR Krishawn Hogan and TE Ethan Wolf.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed S Doug Middleton to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DL Bill Murray on the COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived S Sean Chandler. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE O.J. Howard on injured reserve. Signed WR Cyril Grayson to the active roster.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived WR Jordan Veasy from injured reserve.
HOCKEY
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired C Max Domi and a third-round pick in the 2020 draft from Montreal in exchange for F Josh Anderson.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Joseph Velen to Team Malmo-Sweden. Waived RW Justin Abdelkader.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived D Karl Alzner.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed LW Jayden Halbgewachs and D Jacob Middleton to two-year contract extensions. Re-signed C Maxim Letunov to a one-year contract extension.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned RW Denis Malgin to Lausanne HC-Switzerland.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Re-signed RW Zack MacEwen to a two-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Brenden Dillon to a four-year contract extension.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC M Janio Bikel an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in an Oct. 3 match against Seattle Sounders FC. Fined San Jose Earthquakes F Chris Wondolowski and LA Galaxy Fs Christian Pavon and Javier Hernandez an undisclosed amount for escalating a mass confrontation during their Oct. 3 match.
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Kwadwo Opoku.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Gerhard Struber head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.