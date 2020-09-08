scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 —
Toronto 24 18 .571 3½
New York 21 21 .500 6½
Baltimore 20 21 .488 7
Boston 15 29 .341 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 16 .619 —
Cleveland 26 16 .619 —
Minnesota 27 18 .600 ½
Detroit 19 21 .475 6
Kansas City 15 28 .349 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 25 14 .641 —
Houston 21 21 .500 5½
Seattle 19 22 .463 7
Los Angeles 17 26 .395 10
Texas 14 27 .341 12
Monday’s Late Games
Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7
Oakland 6, Houston 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1
Houston at Oakland, 2nd game, late
Seattle at San Francisco, late
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 10:10 a.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Toronto (TBD), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Texas (Cody 0-1), 5:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 24 18 .571 —
Philadelphia 21 18 .538 1½
Miami 19 18 .514 2½
New York 19 24 .442 5½
Washington 16 25 .390 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 18 .581 —
St. Louis 18 17 .514 3
Milwaukee 18 22 .450 5½
Cincinnati 18 24 .429 6½
Pittsburgh 14 26 .350 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 30 12 .714 —
San Diego 26 17 .605 4½
San Francisco 21 21 .500 9
Colorado 20 21 .488 9½
Arizona 15 27 .357 15
Monday’s Late Games
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
San Diego 1, Colorado 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Miami 8, Atlanta 0
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0
Colorado at San Diego, late
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
Seattle at San Francisco, late
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 10:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (López 3-3) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Davies 6-2), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 5:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Arizona (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
All Games in Lake Buena Vista, FL
———
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 103, Milwaukee 94, Miami wins series 4-1
L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, late, series tied 1-1
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto vs. Boston, 3:40 p.m., Boston leads series 3-2
L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 6 p.m., L.A. Clippers lead series 2-1
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 9 .550 —
x-Connecticut 10 10 .500 1
Washington 6 13 .316 4½
Atlanta 5 14 .263 5½
Indiana 5 14 .263 5½
New York 2 17 .105 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 16 3 .842 —
x-Las Vegas 14 4 .778 1½
x-Los Angeles 15 5 .750 1½
x-Minnesota 13 7 .650 3½
x-Phoenix 12 8 .600 4½
Dallas 7 12 .368 9
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Games
Los Angeles 96, New York 70
Washington 89, Minnesota 86
Indiana at Las Vegas, late
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Football
NFL
Betting Odds
Thursday’s Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
KANSAS CITY 10½ 9 54½ Houston
Sunday’s Games
NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ 43 Miami
BALTIMORE 8 7½ 48½ Cleveland
BUFFALO 5 6½ 39½ NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 3 47½ CAROLINA
Seattle 1½ 2 49 ATLANTA
Phila. 6 6 42½ WASH
DETROIT 1 3 44½ Chicago
Indianapolis 8 8 45 J’VILLE
MINNESOTA 3 2½ 45½ Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 43 CINCINNATI
SAN FRAN 7½ 7 47½ Arizona
NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ 49 Tampa Bay
Dallas 2½ 3 52 LA RAMS
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3 6 47½ NY GIANTS
DENVER 2½ PK (41 Tennessee
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 2 23 16 2
Phila. 5 2 3 18 15 9
Toronto FC 5 2 3 18 16 11
Orlando City 4 2 4 16 17 12
New England 3 2 5 14 9 9
Montreal 4 3 1 13 11 9
NY City FC 4 5 1 13 8 8
Atlanta 3 4 2 11 8 9
New York 3 5 2 11 7 13
D.C. United 2 4 4 10 9 13
Nashville SC 2 4 3 9 5 9
Cincinnati 2 5 3 9 6 15
Chicago 2 6 2 8 9 16
Inter Miami CF 1 6 2 5 6 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 5 3 2 17 20 15
Seattle 4 2 3 15 16 9
Minnesota United 4 3 2 14 18 14
LA Galaxy 4 3 2 14 16 15
Portland 4 3 2 14 16 18
Houston 3 2 4 13 16 14
LA FC 3 3 3 12 21 19
Real SL 2 2 5 11 13 14
FC Dallas 2 1 4 10 8 5
Vancouver 3 6 0 9 10 18
Colorado 2 3 3 9 11 15
San Jose 2 3 3 9 14 19
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Games
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 5 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 6 p.m.
LA FC at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Jose at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open
Tuesday at New York
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Quarterfinals — Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Borna Coric (27), Croatia, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 6-3.
WOMEN
Quarterfinals — Jennifer Brady (28), United States, def. Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2. Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
All Games in Edmonton, Alberta
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Tuesday’s Game
Vegas 3, Dallas 0, series tied 1-1
Wednesday’s Game
N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 1-0
Cycling
Tour de France
Tuesday’s 10th Stage
A 105-mile route from Ile d Oleron to Ile de Re
(The top 66 finishers all had the same time)
1, Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 3:35.22. 2, Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time. 3, Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe same time. 4, Elia Viviani, Italy, Cofidis, same time. 5, Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
6, André Greipel, Germany, Israel Start-Up Nation, same time. 7, Bryan Coquard, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time. 8, Cees Bol, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time. 9, Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time. 10, Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
11, Michael Mørkøv, Denmark, Deceuninck-Quickstep, same time. 12, Matteo Trentin, Italy, CCC Team, same time. 13, Hugo Hofstetter, France, Israel Start-Up Nation, same time. 14, Clement Venturini, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time. 15, Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
16, José Rojas, Spain, Movistar Team, same time. 17, Hugo Houle, Canada, Astana Pro Team, same time. 18, Edward Theuns, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time. 19, Maximilian Walscheid, Germany, NTT Pro Cycling, same time. 20, Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.
Overall Standings
1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 42:15:23. 2, Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :21. 3, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, :28. 4, Romain Bardet, France, AG2R la Mondiale, :30. 5, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :32.
6, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, :32. 7, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :44 8, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 01:02. 9, Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 01:15. 10, Mikel Landa, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, 01:42.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Carson Fulmer. Optioned RHP Branden Kline to alternate training site. Activated 1B Chris Davis from 10-day IL. Designated INF Dilson Herrera for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site. Selected the contract of 3B Christian Arroyo from alternate training site. Added C Deivy Grullon as 29th man for today’s doubleheader. Transferred OF Andrew Benintendi from the 10-day IL to the 45-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Gio Gonzalez from the IL. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated 3B Alex Bregman from 10-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released 3B Humberto Arteaga. Selected the contract of SS Matt Reynolds from alternate training site. Placed RF Jorge Soler on 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated LHP Hoby Milner from the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Matt Thaiss from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to alternate training site. Placed 2B Franklin Barreto on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 7.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site as 29th man for today’s doubleheader.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Trevor Richards to alternate training site. Activated LHP Ryan Yardbrough from the 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Kyle Wright from alternate training site. Activated RHP Jacob Webb from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 6. Designated 2B Charlie Culberson for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated CF Billy Hamilton. Optioned 1B Jose Martinez to alternate training site. Released RF Steven Souza Jr.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled C Tyler Stephenson and RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site. Designated 1B Matt Davidson for assignment. Placed RHP Nate Jones on paternity list.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed OF Joc Pederson on paternity list. Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jordan Yamamoto from alternate training site. Placed LHP Adam Conley from waivers to alternate training site. Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Corey Knebel from 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Mark Mathias to alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Meisinger for assignment. Optioned OF Dylan Carlson to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 1B Eric Hosmer on the 10-day IL. Recalled Abraham Almonte from alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Luis Basabe from alternate training site. Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.
Minor League Baseball
MILB — Announced baseball president & CEO Pat O’Conner has retired.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Angelo Blackson. Signed TE Jordan Thomas and P Richie Leone to practice squad. Waived DL Michael Dogbe. Released TE Dylan Cantrell from practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Wille Wright to practice squad. Activated DE Steven Means from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Deone Bucannon. Signed LB Deone Bucannon to practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Jake Kumerow to practice squad. Waived OL Brandon Walton.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Efe Obada. Signed LB Clay Johnston to practice squad. Waived/injured LB Derreck Thomas.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed K Eddy Pineiro on injured reserve. Signed DE Mario Edwards.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Keandre Jones and G Keaton Sutherland to practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Kareem Hunt to a two-year contract extension. Signed T Greg Senat to practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived/injured TE Troy Fumagalli.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DE Randy Gregory to a one-year contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Darius Anderson and TE Charlie Taumoepeau to practice squad. Released TE Xavier Grimble.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted QB Mike Glennon to the active roster. Placed LB Quincy Williams on injured reserve. Signed DT Daniel Ekuale and CB Sidney Jones to practice squad. Released CB Tramaine Brock from injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Albert Huggins, K Chase McLaughlin and LB Hardy Nickerson to practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WRs Mason Koinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Josh Bellamy.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB DeAndre Baker. Signed RB Rod Smith and DB Ryan Lewis to practice squad. Released WR Derrick Dillon practiced squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Penny Hart. Waived WR John Ursua.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley and RB Leonard Fournette. Signed QB Josh Rosen and K Greg Joseph to practice squad. Released QB Reid Sinnett. Placed WR John Hurst and G John Molchon on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Jadeveon Clowney. Waived DE Reggie Gilbert. Signed DB Chris Miller to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Mark Recchi assistant coach.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Aquired MF Lee Nguyen from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a fouth-round selection in 2021 with a financial allocation.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Vanni Sartini as director of methodology. Announced Craig Dalrymple will be departing as player development and recruitment director to be the director of the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.