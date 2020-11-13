scoreboard

Golf

The Masters

Friday at Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $11.5 million

Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72; a-amateur

Second Round Suspended for Darkness (49 DNF)

Abraham Ancer 68-67—135

Cameron Smith 67-68—135

Justin Thomas 66-69—135

Dustin Johnson 65-70—135

Patrick Cantlay 70-66—136

Sungjae Im 66-70—136

Danny Willett 71-66—137

Tommy Fleetwood 71-66—137

Justin Rose 67-70—137

Sebastian Munoz 70-68—138

Dylan Frittelli 65-73—138

Phil Mickelson, 69-70—139. Brooks Koepka, 70-69—139. Rickie Fowler, 70-70—140. Billy Horschel, 70-70—140. a-John Augenstein, 69-72—141. Bernhard Langer, 68-73—141. Rory McIlroy, 75-66—141. Victor Perez, 70-71—141. Shugo Imahira, 72-70—142. Adam Scott, 70-72—142.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 69-73—142. Cameron Champ, 68-74—142. Chez Reavie, 71-72—143. Bubba Watson, 74-69—143. Bernd Wiesberger, 71-72—143. a-James Sugrue, 72-71—143. Nick Taylor, 72-72—144. Sung Kang, 75-69—144. Collin Morikawa, 70-74—144. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 74-70—144. Zach Johnson, 73-71—144.

Projected Cut

Byeong-Hun An, 72-73—145. Max Homa, 70-75—145. Andrew Putnam, 73-72—145. Justin Harding, 75-71—146. Brendon Todd, 73-73—146. Matthew Wolff, 70-77—147. Tyrrell Hatton, 73-74—147. J.T. Poston, 73-75—148. Francesco Molinari, 72-78—150. Fred Couples, 77-73—150. Jose Maria Olazabal, 78-80—158.

Did Not Finish Second Round

Paul Casey, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods, Jazz Janewattananond, Jon Rahm.

Tony Finau, Matt Wallace, C.T. Pan, Marc Leishman, Larry Mize, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker.

Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Kevin Kisner, Scottie Scheffler, Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak, Mike Weir, Ian Poulter, Gary Woodland, Graeme McDowell.

Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel, a-Andy Ogletree, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Shane Lowry, Lanto Griffin, Jordan Spieth, Vijay Singh.

Nate Lashley, a-Lukas Michel, Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan, Lucas Glover, Sandy Lyle, Andrew Landry, a-Yuxin Lin

Football

College

All TImes PST

———

PAC-12

North W L PCT PF PA

Oregon 1 0 1.000 35 14

Wash. St. 1 0 1.000 38 28

California 0 0 .000 0 0

Washington 0 0 .000 0 0

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 28 38

Stanford 0 1 .000 14 35

South W L PCT PF PA

Colorado 1 0 1.000 48 42

Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 28 27

Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28

UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48

———

Saturday’s Games

No. 20 Southern Cal at Arizona, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 12:30 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon at Wash. St., 4 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m.

California at Arizona St., ccd.

Utah at UCLA, ccd.

Sunday’s Game

California at UCLA, 9 a.m.

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Game

Boise St. 52, Colorado St. 21

Friday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 7 Cincinnati (6-0) vs. E. Carolina (1-5), late

SOUTH

FAU (3-1) at FIU (0-3), late

MIDWEST

Iowa (1-2) at Minnesota (1-2), late

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233

Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161

New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194

N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235

Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242

Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161

Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142

Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237

Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183

Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229

Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217

L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205

Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188

Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290

N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200

Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203

Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251

Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204

Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190

Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240

Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243

Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180

L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152

San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Phila. at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Washington at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home teams in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

STEELERS 91/2 71/2 471/2 Bengals

LIONS 3 4 NL Washington

BROWNS 21/2 31/2 46 Texans

PACKERS 14 131/2 49 Jaguars

Eagles 3 4 441/2 GIANTS

Bucs 6 51/2 501/2 PANTHERS

RAIDERS 41/2 4 501/2 Broncos

CARDS 1 2 561/2 Bills

RAMS 11/2 11/2 541/2 Seahawks

SAINTS 91/2 91/2 49 49ers

Ravens 7 7 431/2 PATRIOTS

DOLPHINS 3 11/2 48 Chargers

Monday

Vikings 21/2 21/2 431/2 BEARS

———

Bye week: Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jets

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

Memphis 9 PPD NL NAVY

FLORIDA 161/2 171/2 601/2 Arkansas

KENTUCKY 171/2 18 42 Vanderbilt

W VIRGINIA 3 3 451/2 Tcu

NC STATE 7 101/2 591/2 Florida St

Texas A&M 121/2 PPD NL TENNESSEE

Notre Dame 13 111/2 501/2 BOSTON COLL

N CAROLINA 121/2 131/2 681/2 Wake Forest

GA SOUTHERN 10 101/2 491/2 Texas St

Pittsburgh 7 PPD NL GEORGIA TECH

VA TECH 21/2 21/2 671/2 Miami-Florida

UCF 29 251/2 761/2 Temple

Ohio St 251/2 PPD NL MARYLAND

Wisconsin 11/2 41/2 531/2 MICHIGAN

Indiana 81/2 71/2 521/2 MICHIGAN ST

Northwestern PK 3 501/2 PURDUE

RUTGERS 6 6 511/2 Illinois

MARSHALL 23 231/2 551/2 Mid Tenn St

HOUSTON 14 14 571/2 Usf

ARIZONA ST 31/2 PPD NL California

Usc 131/2 141/2 671/2 ARIZONA

WYOMING PPD PPD NL Air Force

Nevada 14 171/2 621/2 NEW MEXICO

Fresno St 12 10 541/2 UTAH ST

APP’CHIAN ST 16 17 63 Georgia St

Oregon 71/2 101/2 571/2 WASH ST

WASHINGTON 12 14 511/2 Oregon St

SAN JOSE ST 161/2 151/2 591/2 Unlv

SAN DIEGO ST 91/2 10 521/2 Hawaii

STANFORD 71/2 81/2 541/2 Colorado

UTSA 5 61/2 451/2 Utep

Baylor +11/2 11/2 561/2 TEXAS TECH

Coastal Caro 8 PPD NL TROY

Auburn 14 PPD NL MISS ST

TULANE 51/2 3 461/2 Army

Penn St 3 31/2 561/2 NEBRASKA

TULSA 11/2 PK 641/2 Smu

UAB 141/2 PPD NL N Texas

ARKANSAS ST 20 PPD NL UL-Monroe

MISSISSIPPI 9 12 701/2 S Carolina

UL-LAFAYETTE 14 151/2 531/2 S Alabama

Georgia 12 PPD NL MISSOURI

LA TECH PK PPD NL Rice

W KENTUCKY 8 8 46 So Miss

Alabama 24 PPD NL LSU

Write-In Games

VIRGINIA 21/2 31/2 66 Louisville

Utah 31/2 PPD NL UCLA

Sunday

Write-In Game

UCLA NL NL NL California

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Kim Ng general manager.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Del’Shawn Phillips on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DE Stephen Weatherly and RB Reggie Bonnafon on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DE Roy Robertson on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Chris Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DT Walter Palmore ont the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones and TE Chris Myarick to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acitvated G Pat Elflein for injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad. Placed OL Caleb Benenoch on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Eric Tomlinson and G Kenny Wiggins. Signed OT Kyle Murphy, CB Montre Hartage and RB Alfred Morris to the active roster. Placed RB Devonta Freeman on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Kendrick Bourne from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

COLLEGE

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY — Signed G Brendan Barry to a one-year financial aid agreement in a transfer from Dartmouth whereby he will gain eligibility upon completion of his undergraduate degree requirements.

