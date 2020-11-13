scoreboard

Golf
The Masters
Friday at Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $11.5 million
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72; a-amateur
Second Round Suspended for Darkness (49 DNF)
Abraham Ancer 68-67—135
Cameron Smith 67-68—135
Justin Thomas 66-69—135
Dustin Johnson 65-70—135
Patrick Cantlay 70-66—136
Sungjae Im 66-70—136
Danny Willett 71-66—137
Tommy Fleetwood 71-66—137
Justin Rose 67-70—137
Sebastian Munoz 70-68—138
Dylan Frittelli 65-73—138
Phil Mickelson, 69-70—139. Brooks Koepka, 70-69—139. Rickie Fowler, 70-70—140. Billy Horschel, 70-70—140. a-John Augenstein, 69-72—141. Bernhard Langer, 68-73—141. Rory McIlroy, 75-66—141. Victor Perez, 70-71—141. Shugo Imahira, 72-70—142. Adam Scott, 70-72—142.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 69-73—142. Cameron Champ, 68-74—142. Chez Reavie, 71-72—143. Bubba Watson, 74-69—143. Bernd Wiesberger, 71-72—143. a-James Sugrue, 72-71—143. Nick Taylor, 72-72—144. Sung Kang, 75-69—144. Collin Morikawa, 70-74—144. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 74-70—144. Zach Johnson, 73-71—144.
Projected Cut
Byeong-Hun An, 72-73—145. Max Homa, 70-75—145. Andrew Putnam, 73-72—145. Justin Harding, 75-71—146. Brendon Todd, 73-73—146. Matthew Wolff, 70-77—147. Tyrrell Hatton, 73-74—147. J.T. Poston, 73-75—148. Francesco Molinari, 72-78—150. Fred Couples, 77-73—150. Jose Maria Olazabal, 78-80—158.
Did Not Finish Second Round
Paul Casey, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods, Jazz Janewattananond, Jon Rahm.
Tony Finau, Matt Wallace, C.T. Pan, Marc Leishman, Larry Mize, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker.
Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Kevin Kisner, Scottie Scheffler, Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak, Mike Weir, Ian Poulter, Gary Woodland, Graeme McDowell.
Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel, a-Andy Ogletree, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Shane Lowry, Lanto Griffin, Jordan Spieth, Vijay Singh.
Nate Lashley, a-Lukas Michel, Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan, Lucas Glover, Sandy Lyle, Andrew Landry, a-Yuxin Lin
Football
College
All TImes PST
———
PAC-12
North W L PCT PF PA
Oregon 1 0 1.000 35 14
Wash. St. 1 0 1.000 38 28
California 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 .000 0 0
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 28 38
Stanford 0 1 .000 14 35
South W L PCT PF PA
Colorado 1 0 1.000 48 42
Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 28 27
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28
UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48
———
Saturday’s Games
No. 20 Southern Cal at Arizona, 12:30 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 12:30 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon at Wash. St., 4 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m.
California at Arizona St., ccd.
Utah at UCLA, ccd.
Sunday’s Game
California at UCLA, 9 a.m.
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Late Game
Boise St. 52, Colorado St. 21
Friday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 7 Cincinnati (6-0) vs. E. Carolina (1-5), late
SOUTH
FAU (3-1) at FIU (0-3), late
MIDWEST
Iowa (1-2) at Minnesota (1-2), late
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233
Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161
New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235
Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242
Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229
Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217
L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205
Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204
Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243
Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Phila. at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Washington at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home teams in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
STEELERS 91/2 71/2 471/2 Bengals
LIONS 3 4 NL Washington
BROWNS 21/2 31/2 46 Texans
PACKERS 14 131/2 49 Jaguars
Eagles 3 4 441/2 GIANTS
Bucs 6 51/2 501/2 PANTHERS
RAIDERS 41/2 4 501/2 Broncos
CARDS 1 2 561/2 Bills
RAMS 11/2 11/2 541/2 Seahawks
SAINTS 91/2 91/2 49 49ers
Ravens 7 7 431/2 PATRIOTS
DOLPHINS 3 11/2 48 Chargers
Monday
Vikings 21/2 21/2 431/2 BEARS
———
Bye week: Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jets
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
Memphis 9 PPD NL NAVY
FLORIDA 161/2 171/2 601/2 Arkansas
KENTUCKY 171/2 18 42 Vanderbilt
W VIRGINIA 3 3 451/2 Tcu
NC STATE 7 101/2 591/2 Florida St
Texas A&M 121/2 PPD NL TENNESSEE
Notre Dame 13 111/2 501/2 BOSTON COLL
N CAROLINA 121/2 131/2 681/2 Wake Forest
GA SOUTHERN 10 101/2 491/2 Texas St
Pittsburgh 7 PPD NL GEORGIA TECH
VA TECH 21/2 21/2 671/2 Miami-Florida
UCF 29 251/2 761/2 Temple
Ohio St 251/2 PPD NL MARYLAND
Wisconsin 11/2 41/2 531/2 MICHIGAN
Indiana 81/2 71/2 521/2 MICHIGAN ST
Northwestern PK 3 501/2 PURDUE
RUTGERS 6 6 511/2 Illinois
MARSHALL 23 231/2 551/2 Mid Tenn St
HOUSTON 14 14 571/2 Usf
ARIZONA ST 31/2 PPD NL California
Usc 131/2 141/2 671/2 ARIZONA
WYOMING PPD PPD NL Air Force
Nevada 14 171/2 621/2 NEW MEXICO
Fresno St 12 10 541/2 UTAH ST
APP’CHIAN ST 16 17 63 Georgia St
Oregon 71/2 101/2 571/2 WASH ST
WASHINGTON 12 14 511/2 Oregon St
SAN JOSE ST 161/2 151/2 591/2 Unlv
SAN DIEGO ST 91/2 10 521/2 Hawaii
STANFORD 71/2 81/2 541/2 Colorado
UTSA 5 61/2 451/2 Utep
Baylor +11/2 11/2 561/2 TEXAS TECH
Coastal Caro 8 PPD NL TROY
Auburn 14 PPD NL MISS ST
TULANE 51/2 3 461/2 Army
Penn St 3 31/2 561/2 NEBRASKA
TULSA 11/2 PK 641/2 Smu
UAB 141/2 PPD NL N Texas
ARKANSAS ST 20 PPD NL UL-Monroe
MISSISSIPPI 9 12 701/2 S Carolina
UL-LAFAYETTE 14 151/2 531/2 S Alabama
Georgia 12 PPD NL MISSOURI
LA TECH PK PPD NL Rice
W KENTUCKY 8 8 46 So Miss
Alabama 24 PPD NL LSU
Write-In Games
VIRGINIA 21/2 31/2 66 Louisville
Utah 31/2 PPD NL UCLA
Sunday
Write-In Game
UCLA NL NL NL California
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Named Kim Ng general manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Del’Shawn Phillips on injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DE Stephen Weatherly and RB Reggie Bonnafon on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DE Roy Robertson on injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Chris Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DT Walter Palmore ont the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones and TE Chris Myarick to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acitvated G Pat Elflein for injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad. Placed OL Caleb Benenoch on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Eric Tomlinson and G Kenny Wiggins. Signed OT Kyle Murphy, CB Montre Hartage and RB Alfred Morris to the active roster. Placed RB Devonta Freeman on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Kendrick Bourne from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
COLLEGE
TEMPLE UNIVERSITY — Signed G Brendan Barry to a one-year financial aid agreement in a transfer from Dartmouth whereby he will gain eligibility upon completion of his undergraduate degree requirements.
