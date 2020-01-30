scoreboard

On Deck
Friday
Boys basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 7:45 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 6 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.
Swimming: Sisters at Newport Invitational, 4 p.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Boys Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: West Salem at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; Sprague at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.
Swimming: Sisters at Stayton Invitational, TBD.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Thursday Results
Bend at South Salem, late
Mountain View at McKay, late
Summit at West Salem, late
Culver at Sheridan, late
Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, late
Girls Basketball
Thursday Results
South Salem at Bend, late
McKay at Mountain View, late
West Salem at Summit, late
Culver at Sheridan, late
Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, late
Wrestling
Wednesday Late Results
La Pine 61, Sisters 18
220: Daniel Underwood, LP, over Henry Rard, SIS, (Fall 0:51) 285: Teagen DeForest, LP, over Damien King, SIS, (Fall 5:44) 132: Dylan Mann, LP, over Wyatt Maffey, SIS, (MD 10-2) 145: Anthony Randolph, SIS, over Jose Orozco, LP, (Fall 1:56) 152: Garrett Forbes, LP, over Dillon King, SIS, (Dec 11-4) 160: Dominick Evans, LP, over Jared Miller, SIS, (Fall 2:36) 195: Ethan Martin, SIS, over Kadin Yeager, LP, (Fall 1:12)
Redmond 70, Bend 5
220: Tyler LeLacheur, RED, over Garrett Warthen, BHS, (Fall 1:23) 106: Ansen Widing, RED, over Dylan Larsen, BHS, (Fall 2:39) 113: Logan Hill, RED, over Cole Buckley, BHS, (Fall 3:33) 120: Kagen Lawrence, RED, over Alberto Eligio, BHS, (Fall 0:52) 126: Reeden Arsenault, RED, over Davey Smith, BHS, (Fall 3:50) 132: Michaelo DeGross, RED, over Finn Schuller, BHS, (MD 8-0) 138: Junior Downing, RED, over Geiner Harpole, BHS, (Fall 3:41) 145: Kole Davis, RED, over Jacob Winchester, BHS, (Fall 0:49) 152: Grant Harpole, BHS, over Dylan Lee, RED, (TF 21-3 4:00) 160: Rylan Lynch, RED, over Charles Powell, BHS, (Fall 0:23) 170: Wyatt Berkham, RED, over Justin Pineda, BHS, (Dec 4-2) 182: Logan Willett, RED, over Tennyson Jetter, BHS, (Fall 2:22) 195: Aiden Garcia, RED, over Christian Mosso, BHS, (Dec 5-4)
Swimming
Redmond at Hood River Valley, late
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Colorado 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Stanford 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Arizona 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
California 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Washington St. 4 5 .444 13 9 .571
Utah 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
Arizona St. 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
UCLA 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Oregon St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
Washington 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
———
Wednesday’s Late Game
Washington St. 67, Arizona St. 65
Thursday’s Games
No. 11 Oregon at California, late
Arizona at Washington, late
Utah at Southern Cal, late
No. 20 Colorado at UCLA, late
Oregon St. at Stanford, late
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at California, 1 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon at Stanford, 3 p.m.
Arizona a tWashington St., 5 p.m.
No. 20 Colorado at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona st. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
SCORES
———
Wednesday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 1 Baylor 67, Iowa St. 53
No. 4 San Diego St. 85, New Mexico 57
No. 6 Louisville 86, Boston College 69
Texas Tech 89, No. 12 West Virginia 81
No. 24 Penn St. 64, Indiana 49
Thursday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 2 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, late
No. 15 Maryland vs. No. 18 Iowa, late
No. 19 Illinois 59, Minnesota 51
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 68, Wagner 63
Merrimack 61, St. Francis Brooklyn 50
Robert Morris 64, Bryant 54
Sacred Heart 58, Mount St. Mary’s 53
St. Francis (Pa.) 84, CCSU 77
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 87, James Madison 68
FAU 69, W. Kentucky 65
Florida Gulf Coast 63, Jacksonville 61
Gardner-Webb 70, UNC-Asheville 56
Georgia Southern 86, Troy 57
High Point 62, Campbell 57
Hofstra 86, Elon 63
Marshall 84, FIU 74
North Florida 78, Stetson 65
Radford 67, Longwood 55
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 7 1 .875 18 1 .947
Stanford 7 1 .875 18 2 .900
Oregon 7 1 .875 17 2 .895
Arizona 5 3 .625 16 3 .842
Arizona St. 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Oregon St. 5 4 .556 17 4 .810
Southern Cal 3 5 .375 11 8 .579
Utah 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
Colorado 3 6 .333 14 6 .700
Washington 2 6 .250 10 9 .526
Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
California 0 8 .000 8 11 .421
———
Thursday’s Games
No. 10 Oregon St. 79, Colorado 52
No. 3 Oregon at Utah, late
Friday’s Games
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10 a.m.
No. 8 UCLA at No. 16 Arizona, 5 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford at Washington, 7 p.m.
California at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No. 10 Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Oregon at Colorado, 1 p.m.
SCORES
Thursday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 1 South Carolina 87, Mississippi 32
No. 4 UConn 80, Cincinnati 50
No. 5 Louisville 86, Notre Dame 54
No. 7 N.C. State 79, Clemson 60
No. 9 Mississippi St. 78, Auburn 73
No. 12 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, late
No. 13 Kentucky 62, Missouri 47
Boston College 65, No. 14 Florida St. 56
No. 15 Texas A&M 64, Georgia 63
No. 17 Maryland 85, Ohio St. 65
No. 18 Iowa 77, Penn St. 66
No. 20 Indiana 75, Wisconsin 65
No. 22 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, late
No. 23 Northwestern 81, Michigan 73
No. 25 Arkansas 66, Alabama 48
EAST
Duquesne 58, St. Bonaventure 39
Rider 76, Manhattan 53
Rutgers 72, Illinois 41
Siena 59, Niagara 54
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 65, Georgia St. 37
Austin Peay 74, SIU-Edwardsville 61
Belmont 59, Tennessee Tech 47
Boston College 65, Florida St. 56
Charlotte 55, Louisiana Tech 37
Coastal Carolina 66, Georgia Southern 59
Jacksonville St. 70, Tennessee St. 48
LSU 77, Florida 68
Miami 54, Georgia Tech 49
Murray St. 92, E. Illinois 87
N. Kentucky 61, Milwaukee 37
North Carolina 78, Virginia 68
Old Dominion 67, Southern Miss. 50
UAB 94, UTSA 55
UNC-Greensboro 67, Mercer 51
UT Martin 65, E. Kentucky 50
W. Kentucky 68, FAU 59
MIDWEST
Green Bay 68, Wright St. 59
IUPUI 58, Cleveland St. 48
N. Dakota St. 58, Fort Wayne 44
Purdue 76, Michigan St. 66
S. Dakota St. 89, W. Illinois 48
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —
Toronto 34 14 .708 7½
Miami 32 15 .681 9
Boston 31 15 .674 9½
Indiana 31 17 .646 10½
Phila. 31 17 .646 10½
Orlando 21 27 .438 20½
Brooklyn 20 26 .435 20½
Chicago 19 31 .380 23½
Detroit 17 32 .347 25
Washington 16 31 .340 25
Charlotte 16 32 .333 25½
New York 13 36 .265 29
Cleveland 13 36 .265 29
Atlanta 12 36 .250 29½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½
Denver 32 15 .681 4½
Utah 32 15 .681 4½
Dallas 29 18 .617 7½
Houston 29 18 .617 7½
Oklahoma City 29 20 .592 8½
Memphis 24 24 .500 13
San Antonio 21 26 .447 15½
Portland 21 27 .438 16
Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½
New Orleans 19 29 .396 18
Sacramento 17 30 .362 19½
Minnesota 15 32 .319 21½
Golden State 10 38 .208 27
Wednesday’s Late Games
Brooklyn 125, Detroit 115
Memphis 127, New York 106
San Antonio 127, Utah 120
Portland 125, Houston 112
Oklahoma City 120, Sacramento 100
Wednesday’s Late Summary
Trail Blazers 125, Rockets 112
HOUSTON (112)
Gordon 2-10 3-4 8, Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Capela 1-1 0-2 2, Harden 5-18 6-6 18, Westbrook 16-29 6-6 39, House Jr. 2-8 0-0 6, Sefolosha 0-0 0-0 0, McLemore 6-10 0-0 17, Rivers 6-11 0-0 17. Totals 40-94 15-18 112.
PORTLAND (125)
Anthony 2-11 2-2 6, Ariza 9-14 0-0 21, Whiteside 6-9 3-4 15, Lillard 11-21 8-10 36, McCollum 9-19 3-7 22, Swanigan 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 3-7 2-2 10, Little 4-5 2-2 10, Simons 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 46-89 20-27 125.
Houston 36 24 22 30 — 112
Portland 30 41 26 28 — 125
3-Point Goals—Houston 17-47 (Rivers 5-8, McLemore 5-9, House Jr. 2-7, Harden 2-8, Westbrook 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Gordon 1-8), Portland 13-36 (Lillard 6-12, Ariza 3-6, Trent Jr. 2-5, McCollum 1-7, Anthony 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 39 (Westbrook 10), Portland 50 (Anthony 13). Assists—Houston 21 (Westbrook 6), Portland 24 (Lillard 11). Total Fouls—Houston 23, Portland 20. A—19,393 (19,393)
Thursday’s Games
Washington 121, Charlotte 107
Toronto 115, Cleveland 109
Phila. at Atlanta, late
Golden State at Boston, late
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late
Utah at Denver, late
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Denver at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 50 30 15 5 65 181 142
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170
Buffalo 50 22 21 7 51 147 157
Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161
Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 51 34 12 5 73 185 151
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Nashville 49 23 19 7 53 163 163
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152
Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155
Edmonton 50 26 18 6 58 158 157
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
Arizona 52 26 21 5 57 148 142
San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174
Anaheim 50 20 25 5 45 128 156
Los Angeles 51 18 28 5 41 127 162
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Nashville 5, Washington 4
Toronto 5, Dallas 3
Anaheim 4, Arizona 2
Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 2
Vancouver 5, San Jose 2
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3, SO
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Buffalo, late
Nashville at New Jersey, late
Los Angeles at Arizona, late
Friday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY’S GAME
Chiefs 1 1 54½ 49ers
Tennis
Australian Open
Thursday at Melbourne, Australia
MEN
Semifinals — Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3.
WOMEN
Semifinals — Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 7-6 (6), 7-5. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Simona Halep (4), Romania, 7-6 (8), 7-5.
Golf
PGA Tour
Waste Management Phoenix Open
Thursday at Scottsdale, AZ
Purse: $7,300,000
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 (35-36)
First Round
Suspended due to darkness
Wyndham Clark 30-31—61
Billy Horschel 30-33—63
J.B. Holmes 34-30—64
Tom Hoge 32-33—65
Harris English 32-33—65
Byeong Hun An 34-31—65
Bud Cauley 32-33—65
Nate Lashley 34-32—66
K.J. Choi 32-34—66
Sungjae Im 33-33—66
Adam Long 34-32—66
Hudson Swafford 33-33—66
Branden Grace, 33-34—67. Sung Kang, 32-35—67. Xander Schauffele, 34-33—67. Jon Rahm, 33-34—67. Hideki Matsuyama, 33-34—67. Scott Piercy, 32-35—67. Brandon Hagy, 34-33—67. Keegan Bradley, 33-34—67. Zach Johnson, 34-33—67. Patrick Rodgers, 35-32—67.
Justin Thomas, 33-35—68. Matt Kuchar, 35-33—68. Keith Mitchell, 33-35—68. Talor Gooch, 34-34—68. Aaron Baddeley, 35-33—68. Danny Lee, 33-35—68. Kevin Streelman, 32-36—68. Beau Hossler, 34-34—68. Adam Hadwin, 36-33—69. Collin Morikawa, 33-36—69.
C.T. Pan, 33-36—69. Jimmy Walker, 36-33—69. Doc Redman, 34-35—69. Sam Burns, 33-36—69. Peter Malnati, 35-34—69. Andrew Landry, 35-34—69. Bubba Watson, 34-35—69. Tony Finau, 33-36—69. Kevin Chappell, 34-35—69. Daniel Berger, 35-34—69.
Kevin Na, 36-33—69. Xinjun Zhang, 36-33—69. James Hahn, 35-34—69. Mark Hubbard, 35-34—69.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Pat Valaika off waivers from Arizona. Designated RHP Branden Kline for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jordy Mercer on a minor league contact.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Yoshihisa Hirano to a one-year contract. Designated LHP Ricardo Sánchez for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Matt Duffy and RHP Derek Law on minor league contracts.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP David Phelps to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with 3B Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contact.
BASKETBALL
NBA — Suspended one game without pay New York Knicks G Elfrid Payton, Memphis Grizzlies G Marko Guduric and F Jaren Jackson Jr. Fined Knicks F Marcus Morris Sr. and Grizzlies F Jae Crowder for their roles in an on-court incident.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced TE Greg Olsen and the team have agreed to mutually part ways.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promotion Dan Pitcher to quarterbacks coach.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Anthony Midget secondary coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI — Signed D Nicolas Figal using Targeted Allocation Money.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Mandela Egbo.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Jaroslaw Niezgoda as a Designated Player via transfer from Ekstraklasa (Poland).
COLLEGE
CHATTANOOGA — Signed football coach Rusty Wright to a one-year contract extension.
MIAMI — Named Ed Reed chief of staff for the football program.
TENNESSEE — Named Jay Graham running backs coach.
