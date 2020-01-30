scoreboard

On Deck

Friday

Boys basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 7:45 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 6 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.

Swimming: Sisters at Newport Invitational, 4 p.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA Boys Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: West Salem at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; Sprague at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.

Swimming: Sisters at Stayton Invitational, TBD.

Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Thursday Results

Bend at South Salem, late

Mountain View at McKay, late

Summit at West Salem, late

Culver at Sheridan, late

Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, late

Girls Basketball

Thursday Results

South Salem at Bend, late

McKay at Mountain View, late

West Salem at Summit, late

Culver at Sheridan, late

Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, late

Wrestling

Wednesday Late Results

La Pine 61, Sisters 18

220: Daniel Underwood, LP, over Henry Rard, SIS, (Fall 0:51) 285: Teagen DeForest, LP, over Damien King, SIS, (Fall 5:44) 132: Dylan Mann, LP, over Wyatt Maffey, SIS, (MD 10-2) 145: Anthony Randolph, SIS, over Jose Orozco, LP, (Fall 1:56) 152: Garrett Forbes, LP, over Dillon King, SIS, (Dec 11-4) 160: Dominick Evans, LP, over Jared Miller, SIS, (Fall 2:36) 195: Ethan Martin, SIS, over Kadin Yeager, LP, (Fall 1:12)

Redmond 70, Bend 5

220: Tyler LeLacheur, RED, over Garrett Warthen, BHS, (Fall 1:23) 106: Ansen Widing, RED, over Dylan Larsen, BHS, (Fall 2:39) 113: Logan Hill, RED, over Cole Buckley, BHS, (Fall 3:33) 120: Kagen Lawrence, RED, over Alberto Eligio, BHS, (Fall 0:52) 126: Reeden Arsenault, RED, over Davey Smith, BHS, (Fall 3:50) 132: Michaelo DeGross, RED, over Finn Schuller, BHS, (MD 8-0) 138: Junior Downing, RED, over Geiner Harpole, BHS, (Fall 3:41) 145: Kole Davis, RED, over Jacob Winchester, BHS, (Fall 0:49) 152: Grant Harpole, BHS, over Dylan Lee, RED, (TF 21-3 4:00) 160: Rylan Lynch, RED, over Charles Powell, BHS, (Fall 0:23) 170: Wyatt Berkham, RED, over Justin Pineda, BHS, (Dec 4-2) 182: Logan Willett, RED, over Tennyson Jetter, BHS, (Fall 2:22) 195: Aiden Garcia, RED, over Christian Mosso, BHS, (Dec 5-4)

Swimming

Redmond at Hood River Valley, late

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 6 2 .750 17 4 .810

Southern Cal 5 2 .714 16 4 .800

Colorado 5 2 .714 16 4 .800

Stanford 4 2 .667 15 4 .789

Arizona 3 3 .500 13 6 .684

California 3 3 .500 9 10 .474

Washington St. 4 5 .444 13 9 .571

Utah 3 4 .429 12 7 .632

Arizona St. 3 4 .429 12 8 .600

UCLA 3 4 .429 10 10 .500

Oregon St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600

Washington 2 6 .250 12 9 .571

———

Wednesday’s Late Game

Washington St. 67, Arizona St. 65

Thursday’s Games

No. 11 Oregon at California, late

Arizona at Washington, late

Utah at Southern Cal, late

No. 20 Colorado at UCLA, late

Oregon St. at Stanford, late

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at California, 1 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon at Stanford, 3 p.m.

Arizona a tWashington St., 5 p.m.

No. 20 Colorado at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona st. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

SCORES

———

Wednesday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 1 Baylor 67, Iowa St. 53

No. 4 San Diego St. 85, New Mexico 57

No. 6 Louisville 86, Boston College 69

Texas Tech 89, No. 12 West Virginia 81

No. 24 Penn St. 64, Indiana 49

Thursday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 2 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, late

No. 15 Maryland vs. No. 18 Iowa, late

No. 19 Illinois 59, Minnesota 51

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 68, Wagner 63

Merrimack 61, St. Francis Brooklyn 50

Robert Morris 64, Bryant 54

Sacred Heart 58, Mount St. Mary’s 53

St. Francis (Pa.) 84, CCSU 77

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 87, James Madison 68

FAU 69, W. Kentucky 65

Florida Gulf Coast 63, Jacksonville 61

Gardner-Webb 70, UNC-Asheville 56

Georgia Southern 86, Troy 57

High Point 62, Campbell 57

Hofstra 86, Elon 63

Marshall 84, FIU 74

North Florida 78, Stetson 65

Radford 67, Longwood 55

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 7 1 .875 18 1 .947

Stanford 7 1 .875 18 2 .900

Oregon 7 1 .875 17 2 .895

Arizona 5 3 .625 16 3 .842

Arizona St. 5 3 .625 15 5 .750

Oregon St. 5 4 .556 17 4 .810

Southern Cal 3 5 .375 11 8 .579

Utah 3 5 .375 10 9 .526

Colorado 3 6 .333 14 6 .700

Washington 2 6 .250 10 9 .526

Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450

California 0 8 .000 8 11 .421

———

Thursday’s Games

No. 10 Oregon St. 79, Colorado 52

No. 3 Oregon at Utah, late

Friday’s Games

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10 a.m.

No. 8 UCLA at No. 16 Arizona, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford at Washington, 7 p.m.

California at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 10 Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Oregon at Colorado, 1 p.m.

SCORES

Thursday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 1 South Carolina 87, Mississippi 32

No. 4 UConn 80, Cincinnati 50

No. 5 Louisville 86, Notre Dame 54

No. 7 N.C. State 79, Clemson 60

No. 9 Mississippi St. 78, Auburn 73

No. 12 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, late

No. 13 Kentucky 62, Missouri 47

Boston College 65, No. 14 Florida St. 56

No. 15 Texas A&M 64, Georgia 63

No. 17 Maryland 85, Ohio St. 65

No. 18 Iowa 77, Penn St. 66

No. 20 Indiana 75, Wisconsin 65

No. 22 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, late

No. 23 Northwestern 81, Michigan 73

No. 25 Arkansas 66, Alabama 48

EAST

Duquesne 58, St. Bonaventure 39

Rider 76, Manhattan 53

Rutgers 72, Illinois 41

Siena 59, Niagara 54

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 65, Georgia St. 37

Austin Peay 74, SIU-Edwardsville 61

Belmont 59, Tennessee Tech 47

Boston College 65, Florida St. 56

Charlotte 55, Louisiana Tech 37

Coastal Carolina 66, Georgia Southern 59

Jacksonville St. 70, Tennessee St. 48

LSU 77, Florida 68

Miami 54, Georgia Tech 49

Murray St. 92, E. Illinois 87

N. Kentucky 61, Milwaukee 37

North Carolina 78, Virginia 68

Old Dominion 67, Southern Miss. 50

UAB 94, UTSA 55

UNC-Greensboro 67, Mercer 51

UT Martin 65, E. Kentucky 50

W. Kentucky 68, FAU 59

MIDWEST

Green Bay 68, Wright St. 59

IUPUI 58, Cleveland St. 48

N. Dakota St. 58, Fort Wayne 44

Purdue 76, Michigan St. 66

S. Dakota St. 89, W. Illinois 48

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —

Toronto 34 14 .708 7½

Miami 32 15 .681 9

Boston 31 15 .674 9½

Indiana 31 17 .646 10½

Phila. 31 17 .646 10½

Orlando 21 27 .438 20½

Brooklyn 20 26 .435 20½

Chicago 19 31 .380 23½

Detroit 17 32 .347 25

Washington 16 31 .340 25

Charlotte 16 32 .333 25½

New York 13 36 .265 29

Cleveland 13 36 .265 29

Atlanta 12 36 .250 29½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½

Denver 32 15 .681 4½

Utah 32 15 .681 4½

Dallas 29 18 .617 7½

Houston 29 18 .617 7½

Oklahoma City 29 20 .592 8½

Memphis 24 24 .500 13

San Antonio 21 26 .447 15½

Portland 21 27 .438 16

Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½

New Orleans 19 29 .396 18

Sacramento 17 30 .362 19½

Minnesota 15 32 .319 21½

Golden State 10 38 .208 27

Wednesday’s Late Games

Brooklyn 125, Detroit 115

Memphis 127, New York 106

San Antonio 127, Utah 120

Portland 125, Houston 112

Oklahoma City 120, Sacramento 100

Wednesday’s Late Summary

Trail Blazers 125, Rockets 112

HOUSTON (112)

Gordon 2-10 3-4 8, Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Capela 1-1 0-2 2, Harden 5-18 6-6 18, Westbrook 16-29 6-6 39, House Jr. 2-8 0-0 6, Sefolosha 0-0 0-0 0, McLemore 6-10 0-0 17, Rivers 6-11 0-0 17. Totals 40-94 15-18 112.

PORTLAND (125)

Anthony 2-11 2-2 6, Ariza 9-14 0-0 21, Whiteside 6-9 3-4 15, Lillard 11-21 8-10 36, McCollum 9-19 3-7 22, Swanigan 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 3-7 2-2 10, Little 4-5 2-2 10, Simons 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 46-89 20-27 125.

Houston 36 24 22 30 — 112

Portland 30 41 26 28 — 125

3-Point Goals—Houston 17-47 (Rivers 5-8, McLemore 5-9, House Jr. 2-7, Harden 2-8, Westbrook 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Gordon 1-8), Portland 13-36 (Lillard 6-12, Ariza 3-6, Trent Jr. 2-5, McCollum 1-7, Anthony 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 39 (Westbrook 10), Portland 50 (Anthony 13). Assists—Houston 21 (Westbrook 6), Portland 24 (Lillard 11). Total Fouls—Houston 23, Portland 20. A—19,393 (19,393)

Thursday’s Games

Washington 121, Charlotte 107

Toronto 115, Cleveland 109

Phila. at Atlanta, late

Golden State at Boston, late

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late

Utah at Denver, late

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 50 30 15 5 65 181 142

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170

Buffalo 50 22 21 7 51 147 157

Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161

Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 51 34 12 5 73 185 151

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Nashville 49 23 19 7 53 163 163

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152

Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155

Edmonton 50 26 18 6 58 158 157

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

Arizona 52 26 21 5 57 148 142

San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174

Anaheim 50 20 25 5 45 128 156

Los Angeles 51 18 28 5 41 127 162

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Wednesday’s Late Games

Nashville 5, Washington 4

Toronto 5, Dallas 3

Anaheim 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 2

Vancouver 5, San Jose 2

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3, SO

Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Buffalo, late

Nashville at New Jersey, late

Los Angeles at Arizona, late

Friday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY’S GAME

Chiefs 1 1 54½ 49ers

Tennis

Australian Open

Thursday at Melbourne, Australia

MEN

Semifinals — Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3.

WOMEN

Semifinals — Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 7-6 (6), 7-5. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Simona Halep (4), Romania, 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Golf

PGA Tour

Waste Management Phoenix Open

Thursday at Scottsdale, AZ

Purse: $7,300,000

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 (35-36)

First Round

Suspended due to darkness

Wyndham Clark 30-31—61

Billy Horschel 30-33—63

J.B. Holmes 34-30—64

Tom Hoge 32-33—65

Harris English 32-33—65

Byeong Hun An 34-31—65

Bud Cauley 32-33—65

Nate Lashley 34-32—66

K.J. Choi 32-34—66

Sungjae Im 33-33—66

Adam Long 34-32—66

Hudson Swafford 33-33—66

Branden Grace, 33-34—67. Sung Kang, 32-35—67. Xander Schauffele, 34-33—67. Jon Rahm, 33-34—67. Hideki Matsuyama, 33-34—67. Scott Piercy, 32-35—67. Brandon Hagy, 34-33—67. Keegan Bradley, 33-34—67. Zach Johnson, 34-33—67. Patrick Rodgers, 35-32—67.

Justin Thomas, 33-35—68. Matt Kuchar, 35-33—68. Keith Mitchell, 33-35—68. Talor Gooch, 34-34—68. Aaron Baddeley, 35-33—68. Danny Lee, 33-35—68. Kevin Streelman, 32-36—68. Beau Hossler, 34-34—68. Adam Hadwin, 36-33—69. Collin Morikawa, 33-36—69.

C.T. Pan, 33-36—69. Jimmy Walker, 36-33—69. Doc Redman, 34-35—69. Sam Burns, 33-36—69. Peter Malnati, 35-34—69. Andrew Landry, 35-34—69. Bubba Watson, 34-35—69. Tony Finau, 33-36—69. Kevin Chappell, 34-35—69. Daniel Berger, 35-34—69.

Kevin Na, 36-33—69. Xinjun Zhang, 36-33—69. James Hahn, 35-34—69. Mark Hubbard, 35-34—69.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Pat Valaika off waivers from Arizona. Designated RHP Branden Kline for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jordy Mercer on a minor league contact.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Yoshihisa Hirano to a one-year contract. Designated LHP Ricardo Sánchez for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Matt Duffy and RHP Derek Law on minor league contracts.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP David Phelps to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with 3B Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contact.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Suspended one game without pay New York Knicks G Elfrid Payton, Memphis Grizzlies G Marko Guduric and F Jaren Jackson Jr. Fined Knicks F Marcus Morris Sr. and Grizzlies F Jae Crowder for their roles in an on-court incident.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced TE Greg Olsen and the team have agreed to mutually part ways.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promotion Dan Pitcher to quarterbacks coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Anthony Midget secondary coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Nicolas Figal using Targeted Allocation Money.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Mandela Egbo.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Jaroslaw Niezgoda as a Designated Player via transfer from Ekstraklasa (Poland).

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Signed football coach Rusty Wright to a one-year contract extension.

MIAMI — Named Ed Reed chief of staff for the football program.

TENNESSEE — Named Jay Graham running backs coach.

