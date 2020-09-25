scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Tampa Bay 38 20 .655 —

z-New York 32 26 .552 6

z-Toronto 31 27 .534 7

Baltimore 24 34 .414 14

Boston 22 35 .386 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Minnesota 35 22 .614 —

z-Chicago 34 23 .596 1

z-Cleveland 34 24 .586 1½

Kansas City 24 33 .421 11

Detroit 22 33 .400 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Oakland 34 22 .607 —

Houston 29 28 .509 5½

Los Angeles 26 31 .456 8½

Seattle 25 31 .446 9

Texas 19 38 .333 15½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s Late Games

Houston 12, Texas 4

Kansas City 8, Detroit 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

Boston at Atlanta, late

Detroit at Kansas City, late

Houston at Texas, late

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, late

Cincinnati at Minnesota, late

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, late

Seattle at Oakland, late

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 10:05 a.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-5) at Seattle (Sheffield 4-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 2-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Oakland (Minor 1-6), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 34 23 .596 —

z-Miami 30 28 .517 4½

Philadelphia 28 30 .483 6½

New York 26 31 .456 8

Washington 23 34 .404 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Chicago 32 25 .561 —

Cincinnati 29 28 .509 3

St. Louis 28 27 .509 3

Milwaukee 28 29 .491 4

Pittsburgh 18 40 .310 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 40 17 .702 —

z-San Diego 34 23 .596 6

San Francisco 29 28 .509 11

Colorado 25 32 .439 15

Arizona 23 34 .404 17

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s Late Games

Miami 4, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Arizona 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

Boston at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 10:05 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 3:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 6:15 p.m.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45

New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46

Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65

N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38

Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84

Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22

Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40

Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36

Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59

Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43

Phila. 0 2 0 .000 36 64

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78

Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36

Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69

Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35

L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36

Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37

Thursday’s Late Game

Miami 31, Jacksonville 13

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Phila., 10 a.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m.

College

SCORES

———

Friday’s Game

Middle Tenn. at UTSA, late

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PATRIOTS 61/2 51/2 471/2 Raiders

BILLS 3 2 47 Rams

STEELERS 6 4 45 Texans

49ers 41/2 31/2 411/2 GIANTS

Titans 11/2 21/2 491/2 VIKINGS

BROWNS 61/2 7 441/2 Washington

EAGLES 61/2 41/2 471/2 Bengals

FALCONS 3 31/2 471/2 Bears

COLTS 91/2 111/2 44 Jets

CHARGERS 6 61/2 431/2 Panthers

CARDS 61/2 51/2 551/2 Lions

Bucs 6 51/2 431/2 BRONCOS

SEAHAWKS 4 5 57 Cowboys

SAINTS 31/2 3 521/2 Packers

Monday

RAVENS 3 31/2 541/2 Chiefs

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

Ucf 251/2 27 77 E CAROLINA

Georgia St +1 PPD NL CHARLOTTE

FLA ATLANTIC 51/2 PPD NL Usf

MIAMI-FLA 10 11 531/2 Florida St

Georgia Tech 71/2 71/2 521/2 SYRACUSE

PITTSBURGH 31/2 3 551/2 Louisville

Notre Dame 171/2 PPD NL WAKE FOREST

Tennessee 3 31/2 441/2 S CAROLINA

BAYLOR 181/2 171/2 611/2 Kansas

BYU 15 141/2 60 Troy

Alabama 28 28 561/2 MISSOURI

HOUSTON 20 PPD NL N Texas

OKLAHOMA ST 81/2 61/2 511/2 W Virginia

Florida 121/2 14 571/2 MISSISSIPPI

UL-LAFAYETTE 151/2 111/2 521/2 Ga Southern

OKLAHOMA 27 28 61 Kansas St

Georgia 241/2 271/2 521/2 ARKANSAS

Texas 161/2 171/2 701/2 TEXAS TECH

Iowa St 3 21/2 441/2 TCU

LSU 181/2 161/2 561/2 Miss St

TEXAS A&M 29 301/2 461/2 Vanderbilt

AUBURN 8 61/2 491/2 Kentucky

ARKANSAS ST PK PPD NL Tulsa

LIBERTY 61/2 8 60 Florida Int’l

Tulane 31/2 31/2 541/2 SO MISS

CINCINNATI 111/2 13 45 Army

UL-MONROE 8 10 50 Utep

VIRGINIA 6 41/2 451/2 Duke

BOSTON COLL 18 171/2 561/2 Texas St

VA TECH 91/2 7 561/2 Nc State

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 9 1 3 30 22 5

Orlando City 7 2 4 25 25 15

Phila. 7 2 4 25 21 11

Toronto FC 7 2 4 25 21 14

New England 4 3 6 18 13 12

New York 5 6 2 17 13 15

NY City FC 5 6 2 17 10 10

Montreal 5 7 1 16 19 23

Nashville SC 4 5 3 15 10 13

Atlanta 4 7 2 14 13 17

Cincinnati 3 6 4 13 8 17

Chicago 3 7 3 12 16 22

D.C. United 2 6 5 11 11 18

Inter Miami CF 3 8 2 11 12 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 6 3 3 21 26 11

Portland 6 4 3 21 26 24

Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20

FC Dallas 5 3 4 19 19 13

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

LA FC 5 5 3 18 31 27

Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 24 21

Real SL 4 4 5 17 19 21

Vancouver 5 8 0 15 17 30

LA Galaxy 4 5 3 15 16 19

Houston 3 4 6 15 20 23

San Jose 2 6 5 11 17 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montreal at New York, 4 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Miami at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Real SL at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Sporting KC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Friday’s Game

Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

Saturday’s Game

Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

CONFERENCE FINALS

Thursday’s Late Game

L.A. Lakers 114, Denver 108, L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1

Friday’s Game

Boston 121, Miami 108, Miami leads series 3-2

Saturday’s Game

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

SEMIFINALS

Thursday’s Late Game

Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68, Connecticut leads series 2-1

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 10 a.m., Connecticut leads series 2-1

Seattle vs. Minnesota, noon, Seattle leads series 2-0

Golf

PGA Tour

Corales Punctacana Resort (Partial)

Friday at La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72

Second Round

Hudson Swafford 65-67—132

Sean O’Hair 67-67—134

Luke List 69-65—134

Justin Suh 67-67—134

Adam Long 70-65—135

Mackenzie Hughes 68-67—135

Xinjun Zhang 66-69—135

Sepp Straka 65-70—135

Kelly Kraft 68-68—136

Sam Burns 69-67—136

Patrick Rodgers 67-69—136

Tyler McCumber 65-71—136

James Hahn 68-68—136

Joseph Bramlett 66-70—136

Charley Hoffman, 69-68—137. Alex Smalley, 70-67—137. Adam Schenk, 68-69—137. Cameron Percy, 67-70—137. Dominic Bozzelli, 70-67—137. Thomas Detry, 68-69—137. Martin Laird, 69-69—138. Peter Malnati, 69-69—138. Jamie Lovemark, 67-71—138. Emiliano Grillo, 70-68—138.

Brian Stuard, 67-71—138. Sebastian Cappelen, 69-69—138. J.J. Spaun, 71-67—138. Scott Brown, 69-69—138. Patton Kizzire, 71-67—138.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Domingo Tapia on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Austin Brice from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jose Ruiz to alternate training site. Activated RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned SS Yu Chang to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Logan Allen from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 3B Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Christin Stewart from alternate training site. Recalled LF Christin Stewart from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Josh James on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chase De Jong from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom from alternate training site. Activated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day IL. Placed RF Jorge Soler and RHP Greg Holland on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Edwar Colina from alternate training site. Designated RHP Homer Bailey for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP Tyler Lyons outright to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Ian Hamilton off waivers from Chicago White Sox. Optioned RHP Ian Hamilton to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated RHP Silvino Bracho from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Corbin Martin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of 1B Patrick Wisdom from alternate training site. Optioned 1B Jose Martinez to alternate training site. Placed RHP Manny Rodriguez on the 45-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Released RHP Nate Jones.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jesus Tinoco from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Jose Jujica from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.P. Feyereisen and 3B Ryon Healy from alternate training site. Placed RHP Corbin Burnes on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHPs Daniel Ponce de Leon and Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site. Placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Luis Patino from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated RHP Jeff Samardzija from the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Tyler Hall to practice squad. Released DE Austin Edwards.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released CB Trumaine Johnson from practice squad. Re-signed K Kai Forbath to practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QB Brett Rypien and DL DeShawn Williams from practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Jason Croom to practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Calvin Taylor to practice squad. Released DB Trajan Bandy.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DE Rasheem Green on injured reserve. Waived DE Eli Mencer from injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Brian Daccord as special assistant to the general manager/director of goaltending operations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.