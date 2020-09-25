scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 38 20 .655 —
z-New York 32 26 .552 6
z-Toronto 31 27 .534 7
Baltimore 24 34 .414 14
Boston 22 35 .386 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Minnesota 35 22 .614 —
z-Chicago 34 23 .596 1
z-Cleveland 34 24 .586 1½
Kansas City 24 33 .421 11
Detroit 22 33 .400 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Oakland 34 22 .607 —
Houston 29 28 .509 5½
Los Angeles 26 31 .456 8½
Seattle 25 31 .446 9
Texas 19 38 .333 15½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Late Games
Houston 12, Texas 4
Kansas City 8, Detroit 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Toronto 10, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4
Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3
Boston at Atlanta, late
Detroit at Kansas City, late
Houston at Texas, late
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, late
Cincinnati at Minnesota, late
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, late
Seattle at Oakland, late
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 10:05 a.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-5) at Seattle (Sheffield 4-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 3:37 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 2-6), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Oakland (Minor 1-6), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 34 23 .596 —
z-Miami 30 28 .517 4½
Philadelphia 28 30 .483 6½
New York 26 31 .456 8
Washington 23 34 .404 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 32 25 .561 —
Cincinnati 29 28 .509 3
St. Louis 28 27 .509 3
Milwaukee 28 29 .491 4
Pittsburgh 18 40 .310 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 40 17 .702 —
z-San Diego 34 23 .596 6
San Francisco 29 28 .509 11
Colorado 25 32 .439 15
Arizona 23 34 .404 17
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Late Games
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Arizona 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4
Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3
Boston at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 10:05 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 3:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 6:15 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45
New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84
Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36
Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59
Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43
Phila. 0 2 0 .000 36 64
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37
Thursday’s Late Game
Miami 31, Jacksonville 13
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Phila., 10 a.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at New England, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m.
College
SCORES
———
Friday’s Game
Middle Tenn. at UTSA, late
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PATRIOTS 61/2 51/2 471/2 Raiders
BILLS 3 2 47 Rams
STEELERS 6 4 45 Texans
49ers 41/2 31/2 411/2 GIANTS
Titans 11/2 21/2 491/2 VIKINGS
BROWNS 61/2 7 441/2 Washington
EAGLES 61/2 41/2 471/2 Bengals
FALCONS 3 31/2 471/2 Bears
COLTS 91/2 111/2 44 Jets
CHARGERS 6 61/2 431/2 Panthers
CARDS 61/2 51/2 551/2 Lions
Bucs 6 51/2 431/2 BRONCOS
SEAHAWKS 4 5 57 Cowboys
SAINTS 31/2 3 521/2 Packers
Monday
RAVENS 3 31/2 541/2 Chiefs
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
Ucf 251/2 27 77 E CAROLINA
Georgia St +1 PPD NL CHARLOTTE
FLA ATLANTIC 51/2 PPD NL Usf
MIAMI-FLA 10 11 531/2 Florida St
Georgia Tech 71/2 71/2 521/2 SYRACUSE
PITTSBURGH 31/2 3 551/2 Louisville
Notre Dame 171/2 PPD NL WAKE FOREST
Tennessee 3 31/2 441/2 S CAROLINA
BAYLOR 181/2 171/2 611/2 Kansas
BYU 15 141/2 60 Troy
Alabama 28 28 561/2 MISSOURI
HOUSTON 20 PPD NL N Texas
OKLAHOMA ST 81/2 61/2 511/2 W Virginia
Florida 121/2 14 571/2 MISSISSIPPI
UL-LAFAYETTE 151/2 111/2 521/2 Ga Southern
OKLAHOMA 27 28 61 Kansas St
Georgia 241/2 271/2 521/2 ARKANSAS
Texas 161/2 171/2 701/2 TEXAS TECH
Iowa St 3 21/2 441/2 TCU
LSU 181/2 161/2 561/2 Miss St
TEXAS A&M 29 301/2 461/2 Vanderbilt
AUBURN 8 61/2 491/2 Kentucky
ARKANSAS ST PK PPD NL Tulsa
LIBERTY 61/2 8 60 Florida Int’l
Tulane 31/2 31/2 541/2 SO MISS
CINCINNATI 111/2 13 45 Army
UL-MONROE 8 10 50 Utep
VIRGINIA 6 41/2 451/2 Duke
BOSTON COLL 18 171/2 561/2 Texas St
VA TECH 91/2 7 561/2 Nc State
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 1 3 30 22 5
Orlando City 7 2 4 25 25 15
Phila. 7 2 4 25 21 11
Toronto FC 7 2 4 25 21 14
New England 4 3 6 18 13 12
New York 5 6 2 17 13 15
NY City FC 5 6 2 17 10 10
Montreal 5 7 1 16 19 23
Nashville SC 4 5 3 15 10 13
Atlanta 4 7 2 14 13 17
Cincinnati 3 6 4 13 8 17
Chicago 3 7 3 12 16 22
D.C. United 2 6 5 11 11 18
Inter Miami CF 3 8 2 11 12 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 3 3 21 26 11
Portland 6 4 3 21 26 24
Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20
FC Dallas 5 3 4 19 19 13
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
LA FC 5 5 3 18 31 27
Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 24 21
Real SL 4 4 5 17 19 21
Vancouver 5 8 0 15 17 30
LA Galaxy 4 5 3 15 16 19
Houston 3 4 6 15 20 23
San Jose 2 6 5 11 17 38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Montreal at New York, 4 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Miami at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Real SL at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
STANLEY CUP FINAL
Friday’s Game
Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
Saturday’s Game
Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Thursday’s Late Game
L.A. Lakers 114, Denver 108, L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1
Friday’s Game
Boston 121, Miami 108, Miami leads series 3-2
Saturday’s Game
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SEMIFINALS
Thursday’s Late Game
Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68, Connecticut leads series 2-1
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 10 a.m., Connecticut leads series 2-1
Seattle vs. Minnesota, noon, Seattle leads series 2-0
Golf
PGA Tour
Corales Punctacana Resort (Partial)
Friday at La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
Second Round
Hudson Swafford 65-67—132
Sean O’Hair 67-67—134
Luke List 69-65—134
Justin Suh 67-67—134
Adam Long 70-65—135
Mackenzie Hughes 68-67—135
Xinjun Zhang 66-69—135
Sepp Straka 65-70—135
Kelly Kraft 68-68—136
Sam Burns 69-67—136
Patrick Rodgers 67-69—136
Tyler McCumber 65-71—136
James Hahn 68-68—136
Joseph Bramlett 66-70—136
Charley Hoffman, 69-68—137. Alex Smalley, 70-67—137. Adam Schenk, 68-69—137. Cameron Percy, 67-70—137. Dominic Bozzelli, 70-67—137. Thomas Detry, 68-69—137. Martin Laird, 69-69—138. Peter Malnati, 69-69—138. Jamie Lovemark, 67-71—138. Emiliano Grillo, 70-68—138.
Brian Stuard, 67-71—138. Sebastian Cappelen, 69-69—138. J.J. Spaun, 71-67—138. Scott Brown, 69-69—138. Patton Kizzire, 71-67—138.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Domingo Tapia on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Austin Brice from the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jose Ruiz to alternate training site. Activated RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day IL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned SS Yu Chang to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Logan Allen from alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 3B Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Christin Stewart from alternate training site. Recalled LF Christin Stewart from alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Josh James on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chase De Jong from alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom from alternate training site. Activated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day IL. Placed RF Jorge Soler and RHP Greg Holland on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Edwar Colina from alternate training site. Designated RHP Homer Bailey for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP Tyler Lyons outright to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Ian Hamilton off waivers from Chicago White Sox. Optioned RHP Ian Hamilton to alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated RHP Silvino Bracho from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Corbin Martin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of 1B Patrick Wisdom from alternate training site. Optioned 1B Jose Martinez to alternate training site. Placed RHP Manny Rodriguez on the 45-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Released RHP Nate Jones.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jesus Tinoco from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Jose Jujica from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.P. Feyereisen and 3B Ryon Healy from alternate training site. Placed RHP Corbin Burnes on the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHPs Daniel Ponce de Leon and Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site. Placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Luis Patino from alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated RHP Jeff Samardzija from the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Tyler Hall to practice squad. Released DE Austin Edwards.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released CB Trumaine Johnson from practice squad. Re-signed K Kai Forbath to practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QB Brett Rypien and DL DeShawn Williams from practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Jason Croom to practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Calvin Taylor to practice squad. Released DB Trajan Bandy.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DE Rasheem Green on injured reserve. Waived DE Eli Mencer from injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Brian Daccord as special assistant to the general manager/director of goaltending operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.