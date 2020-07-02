scoreboard

Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed INF Breyvic Valera off waivers from the San Diego Padres. Placed RHP’s Elvis Luciano and Hector Perez, 3B Brandon Drury and CF Jonathon Davis on the 10-day IL retroactive to June 30.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP A.J. Ramos to a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Ranger Suarez, RHP’s Hector Neris and Tommy Hunter and 3B Scott Kingery on the 10-day IL retroactive to June 30.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Carmen Mlodzinski to a minor league contract. Signed C Joe Jimenez to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed INF’s Casey Schmitt and Jimmy Glowenke and RHP Ryan Murphy to minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Jordan Elliott.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Tyler Wolff.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Agreed to terminate the contract of F Sam Nicholson.
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Rashawn Dally to the Las Vegas Lights FC for the 2020 USL Championshp season.
U.S. SOCCER
U.S. SOCCER — Named Francis Faberoff as the new head coach of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Beach Soccer National teams.
COLLEGE
LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Announced the addition of Ross Rix to the men’s basketball coaching staff.
Golf
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
Thursday at Detroit, Mich.
Yardage: 7,340; Par 72
First Round
Doc Redman 35-30—65
Scott Stallings 33-32—65
Kevin Kisner 31-34—65
Peter Malnati 34-32—66
Emiliano Grillo 31-35—66
Chase Seiffert 32-34—66
J.J. Spaun 31-35—66
Matt Wallace 32-34—66
Bryson DeChambeau 35-31—66
Chris Stroud 31-35—66
James Hahn 34-33—67
Chris Kirk 34-33—67
Rickie Fowler 33-34—67
Lucas Glover 34-33—67
Richy Werenski 36-31—67
Adam Hadwin 34-33—67
Henrik Norlander 32-35—67
Seamus Power 32-35—67
Hudson Swafford 34-33—67
Mark Hubbard 32-35—67
George McNeill 35-32—67
Johnson Wagner 33-34—67
Brandon Hagy 34-33—67
Rhein Gibson 33-34—67
