scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (Tampa Bay wins series)

At San Diego

Monday: N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday: Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Wednesday: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Thursday: N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1

Friday: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 3, Oakland 1 (Houston wins series)

At Los Angeles

Monday: Houston 10, Oakland 5

Tuesday: Houston 5, Oakland 2

Wednesday: Oakland 9, Houston 7

Thursday: Houston 11, Oakland 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0 (L.A. Dodgers wins series)

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday: L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1

Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 5

Thursday: L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 3

Atlanta 3, Miami 0 (Atlanta wins series)

At Houston

Tuesday: Atlanta 9, Miami 5

Wednesday: Atlanta 2, Miami 0

Thursday: Atlanta 7, Miami 0

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100

New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92

Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96

N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74

Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56

Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117

Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58

Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73

Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126

Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70

Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120

Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98

L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 1 2 1 .250 84 107

Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146

Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112

N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112

Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123

Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101

Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127

Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92

San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71

Thursday’s Late Game

Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 10 a.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 1:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Byes Detroit, Green Bay

Monday’s Game

Denver at New England, 2 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Buffalo at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

College

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Game

Houston 49, Tulane 31

Friday’s Game

Georgia Tech 46, Louisville 27

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

FALCONS 21/2 11/2 54 Panthers

CHIEFS 13 121/2 551/2 Raiders

Rams 9 7 461/2 WASHINGTON

TEXANS 61/2 6 541/2 Jaguars

Cards 8 7 47 JETS

STEELERS 7 7 441/2 Eagles

RAVENS 13 13 511/2 Bengals

49ERS 8 9 491/2 Dolphins

COWBOYS 91/2 81/2 541/2 Giants

Colts PK 11/2 461/2 BROWNS

SEAHAWKS 71/2 7 561/2 Vikings

Monday

PATRIOTS NL NL NL Broncos

SAINTS 8 71/2 501/2 Chargers

Tuesday

TITANS NL NL NL Bills

———

BYE WEEK: Lions, Packers

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

KENTUCKY 3 3 571/2 Miss St

Duke PK 11/2 521/2 SYRACUSE

Pittsburgh 41/2 61/2 421/2 BOSTON COLL

VIRGINIA 9 7 581/2 NC State

USF 4 6 571/2 E Carolina

CLEMSON 15 151/2 601/2 Miami-Florida

N CAROLINA 51/2 31/2 571/2 Virginia Tech

GEORGIA 14 121/2 43 Tennessee

d-Oklahoma 21/2 3 721/2 Texas

IOWA ST 13 12 641/2 Texas Tech

Alabama 24 231/2 691/2 MISSISSIPPI

AUBURN 161/2 14 451/2 Arkansas

c-LSU 20 141/2 541/2 Missouri

Florida 6 6 58 TEXAS A&M

TCU 91/2 91/2 501/2 Kansas St

S Carolina 12 131/2 411/2 VANDERBILT

TROY 7 7 591/2 Texas St

LIBERTY 21 171/2 621/2 UL-Monroe

BYU 35 341/2 63 Utsa

Fla Atlantic 31/2 PPD NL SO MISS

Temple 3 31/2 501/2 NAVY

FLA INT’L 51/2 6 561/2 Mid Tenn St

LA TECH 15 14 531/2 Utep

NOTRE DAME 21 21 53 Florida St

Charlotte 3 3 691/2 N TEXAS

Marshall 6 7 431/2 W KENTUCKY

Write-In Game

UL-LAFAYETTE 61/2 PPD NL Coastal Caro

———

c-Columbia, MO

d-Dallas, TX

Golf

LPGA Tour

Women’s PGA Championship (Partial)

Friday at Newtown Square, Penn.

Purse: $4.3 million

Yardage: 6,831; Par: 70

Second Round

Sei Young Kim 71-65—136

Jennifer Kupcho 72-65—137

Anna Nordqvist 69-68—137

Carlota Ciganda 68-69—137

Danielle Kang 68-69—137

Lauren Stephenson 70-68—138

Ashleigh Buhai 70-68—138

Linnea Strom 68-70—138

Lydia Ko 68-70—138

Kelly Tan 67-71—138

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 72-67—139. In Gee Chun, 72-67—139. Brittany Lincicome, 67-72—139. Moriya Jutanugarn, 72-68—140. Jennifer Song, 72-68—140. Brooke M. Henderson, 71-69—140. Inbee Park, 70-70—140. Gaby Lopez, 68-72—140. Nasa Hataoka, 72-69—141. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 72-69—141.

Amy Olson, 71-70—141. Charley Hull, 70-71—141. Amy Yang, 69-72—141. Bianca Pagdanganan, 77-65—142. Jennifer Chang, 75-67—142. Yealimi Noh, 74-68—142. Mina Harigae, 74-68—142. Leona Maguire, 73-69—142. Yui Kawamoto, 72-70—142. Ally McDonald, 71-71—142.

Robynn Ree, 71-71—142. Sung Hyun Park, 71-71—142. Lexi Thompson, 70-72—142. Jeong Eun Lee, 70-72—142. Cydney Clanton, 68-74—142. Pornanong Phatlum, 73-70—143. Madelene Sagstrom, 72-71—143. Eun-Hee Ji, 71-72—143. Mel Reid, 74-70—144. Jessica Korda, 73-71—144.

Minjee Lee, 73-71—144. Lindy Duncan, 72-72—144. Alena Sharp, 71-73—144. Georgia Hall, 70-74—144. Jasmine Suwannapura, 70-74—144. Hannah Green, 79-66—145. Hee Young Park, 76-69—145. Laura Davies, 75-70—145. Perrine Delacour, 74-71—145. Angel Yin, 74-71—145.

Celine Boutier, 74-71—145. Ariya Jutanugarn, 73-72—145. Maria Fassi, 73-72—145. Haeji Kang, 73-72—145. Patty Tavatanakit, 72-73—145. Cristie Kerr, 71-74—145. Cheyenne Knight, 71-74—145. Elizabeth Szokol, 71-74—145. Isi Gabsa, 70-75—145. Hinako Shibuno, 70-75—145.

Pernilla Lindberg, 69-76—145. Alison Lee, 75-71—146. Stacy Lewis, 75-71—146. Chella Choi, 75-71—146. Haru Nomura, 74-72—146. Angela Stanford, 73-73—146. Austin Ernst, 73-73—146. Katherine Kirk, 73-73—146. Xiyu Lin, 73-73—146. Sophia Popov, 73-73—146.

Anne van Dam, 73-73—146. Mariah Stackhouse, 72-74—146. Jenny Shin, 70-76—146. Sarah Schmelzel, 70-76—146. Matilda Castren, 69-77—146.

PGA Tour

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Partial)

Friday at Las Vegas, Nevada

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72

Second Round

Martin Laird 65-63—128

Patrick Cantlay 63-65—128

Brian Harman 65-63—128

Austin Cook 63-65—128

Peter Malnati 66-62—128

Bryson DeChambeau 62-67—129

James Hahn 64-66—130

Nate Lashley 63-67—130

Sergio Garcia 66-64—130

Stewart Cink 67-63—130

Wyndham Clark 67-63—130

Sungjae Im 67-63—130

Sepp Straka, 65-66—131. Brice Garnett, 65-66—131. Dylan Frittelli, 67-64—131. Harold Varner III, 63-68—131. Kevin Na, 66-66—132. Chez Reavie, 68-64—132. Bronson Burgoon, 64-68—132. Cameron Tringale, 66-66—132. Michael Gligic, 65-67—132. Andrew Landry, 64-68—132.

Henrik Norlander, 67-65—132. Abraham Ancer, 66-66—132. Will Zalatoris, 68-64—132.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 10 2 4 34 27 16

Phila. 9 3 4 31 28 13

Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12

Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16

NY City FC 8 6 2 26 21 13

New England 5 4 7 22 15 13

New York 6 8 2 20 19 21

Montreal 6 8 2 20 24 30

Atlanta 5 8 3 18 17 19

Nashville SC 4 5 6 18 11 14

Chicago 4 8 4 16 20 25

Inter Miami CF 4 10 2 14 16 26

Cincinnati 3 9 4 13 8 26

D.C. United 2 9 5 11 12 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 3 3 30 34 14

Portland 8 4 3 27 33 27

Sporting KC 8 5 2 26 27 21

Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21

LA FC 6 6 3 21 35 30

FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17

San Jose 5 6 5 20 24 40

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Houston 4 5 7 19 24 26

Real SL 4 6 6 18 21 26

Vancouver 5 11 0 15 18 37

LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 2 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Real SL at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New England at NYCFC, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at LAFC, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando, 4:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

L.A. Lakers 3, Miami Heat 1

Game 1: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98

Game 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114

Game 3: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104

Game 4: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96

Game 5: Friday, late

x-Game 6: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Tennis

French Open

Friday at Paris

(Seedings in parentheses)

MEN

Semifinals — Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (0). Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1.

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated C Austin Allen, OFs Seth Brown, Luis Barrera, Skye Bolt and Dustin Fowler, RHPs Paul Blackburn, Grant Holmes, James Kaprielian and Daulton Jefferies, INFs Matt Chapman, Vimael Machin, Sheldon Neuse from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Joe Biagini selected free agency in lieu of outright assignment to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated INF Lewin Diaz, OFs Starling Marte and Jesus Sanchez, RHPs Edward Cabrera, Robert Dugger, Jorge Guzman, Johan Quezada, Jordean Yamamoto, Josh A. Smith and Jose Urena, LHPs Stephen Tarpley and Alex Vesia from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHPs David Bednar, Dinelson Lamet, Michel Baez, Javy Guerra, Luis Perdomo and Taylor Williams, LHP Joey Lucchesi, C Francisco Mejia, OF Jorge Ona, INFs Greg Garcia and Jorge Mateo from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted CB Khalil Dorsey to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced T Tyron Smitt out for the season (neck injury).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed K Aldrick Rosas on practice squad injured list. Signed K Jon Brown to the pracatice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed RB Austin Ekeler on injured reserve. Promoted WR Tyron Johnson to the active roster. Signed RB Kalen Ballage to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OLB Oshane Ximines on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted RB Salvon Ahmed to the active roster. Placed T Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Albert Huggins from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced DT Vitaa Vea out for the season (broken leg).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed WR Steven Sims Jr. on injured reserve. Signed G Joshua Garnett to the active roster. Signed K Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Brad Douglas as assistant baseball coach.

