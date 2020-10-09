scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (Tampa Bay wins series)
At San Diego
Monday: N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday: Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Wednesday: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Thursday: N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1
Friday: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 3, Oakland 1 (Houston wins series)
At Los Angeles
Monday: Houston 10, Oakland 5
Tuesday: Houston 5, Oakland 2
Wednesday: Oakland 9, Houston 7
Thursday: Houston 11, Oakland 6
NATIONAL LEAGUE
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0 (L.A. Dodgers wins series)
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday: L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1
Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 5
Thursday: L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 3
Atlanta 3, Miami 0 (Atlanta wins series)
At Houston
Tuesday: Atlanta 9, Miami 5
Wednesday: Atlanta 2, Miami 0
Thursday: Atlanta 7, Miami 0
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56
Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117
Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126
Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70
Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 1 2 1 .250 84 107
Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146
Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71
Thursday’s Late Game
Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 10 a.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 1:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Byes Detroit, Green Bay
Monday’s Game
Denver at New England, 2 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Buffalo at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
College
SCORES
Thursday’s Late Game
Houston 49, Tulane 31
Friday’s Game
Georgia Tech 46, Louisville 27
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
FALCONS 21/2 11/2 54 Panthers
CHIEFS 13 121/2 551/2 Raiders
Rams 9 7 461/2 WASHINGTON
TEXANS 61/2 6 541/2 Jaguars
Cards 8 7 47 JETS
STEELERS 7 7 441/2 Eagles
RAVENS 13 13 511/2 Bengals
49ERS 8 9 491/2 Dolphins
COWBOYS 91/2 81/2 541/2 Giants
Colts PK 11/2 461/2 BROWNS
SEAHAWKS 71/2 7 561/2 Vikings
Monday
PATRIOTS NL NL NL Broncos
SAINTS 8 71/2 501/2 Chargers
Tuesday
TITANS NL NL NL Bills
BYE WEEK: Lions, Packers
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
KENTUCKY 3 3 571/2 Miss St
Duke PK 11/2 521/2 SYRACUSE
Pittsburgh 41/2 61/2 421/2 BOSTON COLL
VIRGINIA 9 7 581/2 NC State
USF 4 6 571/2 E Carolina
CLEMSON 15 151/2 601/2 Miami-Florida
N CAROLINA 51/2 31/2 571/2 Virginia Tech
GEORGIA 14 121/2 43 Tennessee
d-Oklahoma 21/2 3 721/2 Texas
IOWA ST 13 12 641/2 Texas Tech
Alabama 24 231/2 691/2 MISSISSIPPI
AUBURN 161/2 14 451/2 Arkansas
c-LSU 20 141/2 541/2 Missouri
Florida 6 6 58 TEXAS A&M
TCU 91/2 91/2 501/2 Kansas St
S Carolina 12 131/2 411/2 VANDERBILT
TROY 7 7 591/2 Texas St
LIBERTY 21 171/2 621/2 UL-Monroe
BYU 35 341/2 63 Utsa
Fla Atlantic 31/2 PPD NL SO MISS
Temple 3 31/2 501/2 NAVY
FLA INT’L 51/2 6 561/2 Mid Tenn St
LA TECH 15 14 531/2 Utep
NOTRE DAME 21 21 53 Florida St
Charlotte 3 3 691/2 N TEXAS
Marshall 6 7 431/2 W KENTUCKY
Write-In Game
UL-LAFAYETTE 61/2 PPD NL Coastal Caro
c-Columbia, MO
d-Dallas, TX
Golf
LPGA Tour
Women’s PGA Championship (Partial)
Friday at Newtown Square, Penn.
Purse: $4.3 million
Yardage: 6,831; Par: 70
Second Round
Sei Young Kim 71-65—136
Jennifer Kupcho 72-65—137
Anna Nordqvist 69-68—137
Carlota Ciganda 68-69—137
Danielle Kang 68-69—137
Lauren Stephenson 70-68—138
Ashleigh Buhai 70-68—138
Linnea Strom 68-70—138
Lydia Ko 68-70—138
Kelly Tan 67-71—138
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 72-67—139. In Gee Chun, 72-67—139. Brittany Lincicome, 67-72—139. Moriya Jutanugarn, 72-68—140. Jennifer Song, 72-68—140. Brooke M. Henderson, 71-69—140. Inbee Park, 70-70—140. Gaby Lopez, 68-72—140. Nasa Hataoka, 72-69—141. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 72-69—141.
Amy Olson, 71-70—141. Charley Hull, 70-71—141. Amy Yang, 69-72—141. Bianca Pagdanganan, 77-65—142. Jennifer Chang, 75-67—142. Yealimi Noh, 74-68—142. Mina Harigae, 74-68—142. Leona Maguire, 73-69—142. Yui Kawamoto, 72-70—142. Ally McDonald, 71-71—142.
Robynn Ree, 71-71—142. Sung Hyun Park, 71-71—142. Lexi Thompson, 70-72—142. Jeong Eun Lee, 70-72—142. Cydney Clanton, 68-74—142. Pornanong Phatlum, 73-70—143. Madelene Sagstrom, 72-71—143. Eun-Hee Ji, 71-72—143. Mel Reid, 74-70—144. Jessica Korda, 73-71—144.
Minjee Lee, 73-71—144. Lindy Duncan, 72-72—144. Alena Sharp, 71-73—144. Georgia Hall, 70-74—144. Jasmine Suwannapura, 70-74—144. Hannah Green, 79-66—145. Hee Young Park, 76-69—145. Laura Davies, 75-70—145. Perrine Delacour, 74-71—145. Angel Yin, 74-71—145.
Celine Boutier, 74-71—145. Ariya Jutanugarn, 73-72—145. Maria Fassi, 73-72—145. Haeji Kang, 73-72—145. Patty Tavatanakit, 72-73—145. Cristie Kerr, 71-74—145. Cheyenne Knight, 71-74—145. Elizabeth Szokol, 71-74—145. Isi Gabsa, 70-75—145. Hinako Shibuno, 70-75—145.
Pernilla Lindberg, 69-76—145. Alison Lee, 75-71—146. Stacy Lewis, 75-71—146. Chella Choi, 75-71—146. Haru Nomura, 74-72—146. Angela Stanford, 73-73—146. Austin Ernst, 73-73—146. Katherine Kirk, 73-73—146. Xiyu Lin, 73-73—146. Sophia Popov, 73-73—146.
Anne van Dam, 73-73—146. Mariah Stackhouse, 72-74—146. Jenny Shin, 70-76—146. Sarah Schmelzel, 70-76—146. Matilda Castren, 69-77—146.
PGA Tour
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Partial)
Friday at Las Vegas, Nevada
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72
Second Round
Martin Laird 65-63—128
Patrick Cantlay 63-65—128
Brian Harman 65-63—128
Austin Cook 63-65—128
Peter Malnati 66-62—128
Bryson DeChambeau 62-67—129
James Hahn 64-66—130
Nate Lashley 63-67—130
Sergio Garcia 66-64—130
Stewart Cink 67-63—130
Wyndham Clark 67-63—130
Sungjae Im 67-63—130
Sepp Straka, 65-66—131. Brice Garnett, 65-66—131. Dylan Frittelli, 67-64—131. Harold Varner III, 63-68—131. Kevin Na, 66-66—132. Chez Reavie, 68-64—132. Bronson Burgoon, 64-68—132. Cameron Tringale, 66-66—132. Michael Gligic, 65-67—132. Andrew Landry, 64-68—132.
Henrik Norlander, 67-65—132. Abraham Ancer, 66-66—132. Will Zalatoris, 68-64—132.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 10 2 4 34 27 16
Phila. 9 3 4 31 28 13
Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12
Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16
NY City FC 8 6 2 26 21 13
New England 5 4 7 22 15 13
New York 6 8 2 20 19 21
Montreal 6 8 2 20 24 30
Atlanta 5 8 3 18 17 19
Nashville SC 4 5 6 18 11 14
Chicago 4 8 4 16 20 25
Inter Miami CF 4 10 2 14 16 26
Cincinnati 3 9 4 13 8 26
D.C. United 2 9 5 11 12 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 3 3 30 34 14
Portland 8 4 3 27 33 27
Sporting KC 8 5 2 26 27 21
Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21
LA FC 6 6 3 21 35 30
FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17
San Jose 5 6 5 20 24 40
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Houston 4 5 7 19 24 26
Real SL 4 6 6 18 21 26
Vancouver 5 11 0 15 18 37
LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 2 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 4 p.m.
Real SL at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New England at NYCFC, 1:30 p.m.
Seattle at LAFC, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.
Montreal at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
L.A. Lakers 3, Miami Heat 1
Game 1: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98
Game 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114
Game 3: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104
Game 4: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96
Game 5: Friday, late
x-Game 6: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
Tennis
French Open
Friday at Paris
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Semifinals — Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (0). Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1.
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated C Austin Allen, OFs Seth Brown, Luis Barrera, Skye Bolt and Dustin Fowler, RHPs Paul Blackburn, Grant Holmes, James Kaprielian and Daulton Jefferies, INFs Matt Chapman, Vimael Machin, Sheldon Neuse from alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Joe Biagini selected free agency in lieu of outright assignment to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Activated INF Lewin Diaz, OFs Starling Marte and Jesus Sanchez, RHPs Edward Cabrera, Robert Dugger, Jorge Guzman, Johan Quezada, Jordean Yamamoto, Josh A. Smith and Jose Urena, LHPs Stephen Tarpley and Alex Vesia from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHPs David Bednar, Dinelson Lamet, Michel Baez, Javy Guerra, Luis Perdomo and Taylor Williams, LHP Joey Lucchesi, C Francisco Mejia, OF Jorge Ona, INFs Greg Garcia and Jorge Mateo from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted CB Khalil Dorsey to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced T Tyron Smitt out for the season (neck injury).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed K Aldrick Rosas on practice squad injured list. Signed K Jon Brown to the pracatice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed RB Austin Ekeler on injured reserve. Promoted WR Tyron Johnson to the active roster. Signed RB Kalen Ballage to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OLB Oshane Ximines on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted RB Salvon Ahmed to the active roster. Placed T Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Albert Huggins from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced DT Vitaa Vea out for the season (broken leg).
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed WR Steven Sims Jr. on injured reserve. Signed G Joshua Garnett to the active roster. Signed K Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.
COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Brad Douglas as assistant baseball coach.
