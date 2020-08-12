scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 56 16 .778 —
y-Toronto 52 19 .732 3½
x-Boston 48 23 .676 7½
y-Miami 44 28 .611 12
x-Indiana 44 28 .611 12
x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 14
x-Brooklyn 35 36 .493 20½
x-Orlando 32 40 .444 24
Charlotte 23 42 .354 29½
Chicago 22 43 .338 30½
Washington 24 47 .338 31½
New York 21 45 .318 32
Detroit 20 46 .303 33
Atlanta 20 47 .299 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 52 18 .743 —
x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 5
y-Denver 46 25 .648 6½
y-Houston 44 27 .620 8½
x-Oklahoma City 44 27 .620 8½
x-Utah 43 28 .606 9½
x-Dallas 43 31 .581 11
Portland 34 39 .466 19½
Memphis 33 39 .458 20
Phoenix 33 39 .458 20
San Antonio 32 38 .457 20
Sacramento 30 41 .423 22½
New Orleans 30 41 .423 22½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 30
Golden State 15 50 .231 34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Tuesday’s Late Games
Sacramento 112, New Orleans 106
Milwaukee 126, Washington 113
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana 108, Houston 104
Toronto 125, Philadelphia 121
Oklahoma City 116, Miami 115
L.A. Clippers at Denver, late
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 9 a.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 a.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 1 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 5 3 .625 —
Indiana 3 5 .375 2
Washington 3 5 .375 2
Connecticut 3 6 .333 2½
Atlanta 2 6 .250 3
New York 1 7 .125 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 1 .875 —
Las Vegas 6 2 .750 1
Minnesota 6 2 .750 1
Phoenix 5 3 .625 2
Los Angeles 5 3 .625 2
Dallas 3 6 .333 4½
Tuesday’s Late Games
Minnesota 68, Washington 48
Los Angeles 93, New York 78
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut 70, Dallas 66
Phoenix at Chicago, late
Atlanta at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 11 6 .647 —
Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 1½
Baltimore 8 7 .533 2
Toronto 6 8 .429 3½
Boston 6 11 .353 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 7 .611 —
Detroit 9 7 .563 1
Chicago 10 9 .526 1½
Cleveland 10 10 .500 2
Kansas City 7 11 .389 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 13 6 .684 —
Texas 7 9 .438 4½
Houston 7 10 .412 5
Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6
Seattle 7 12 .368 6
Tuesday’s Late Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2
Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4
Texas 4, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0
San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2
Miami at Toronto, late
Kansas City at Cincinnati, late
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, late
Baltimore at Philadelphia, late
Minnesota at Milwaukee, late
San Francisco at Houston, late
Tampa Bay at Boston, late
Seattle at Texas, late
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at Boston (Hart 0-0), 1:30 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 7 4 .636 —
Atlanta 11 8 .579 —
Washington 6 7 .462 2
Philadelphia 5 7 .417 2½
New York 7 11 .389 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 3 .813 —
Cincinnati 8 9 .471 5½
Milwaukee 7 8 .467 5½
St. Louis 2 3 .400 5½
Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 12 6 .667 —
Los Angeles 11 7 .611 1
San Diego 11 7 .611 1
Arizona 8 11 .421 4½
San Francisco 8 11 .421 4½
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4
Colorado 8, Arizona 7
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 13, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Miami at Toronto, late
Kansas City at Cincinnati, late
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, late
Baltimore at Philadelphia, late
Minnesota at Milwaukee, late
San Francisco at Houston, late
Washington at N.Y. Mets, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game
Washington (Voth 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-1), 10:10 a.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-1), 4:15 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1
Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5
Phila. 2 1 2 8 7 7
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
New York 2 2 1 7 5 7
Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9
New England 1 1 3 6 4 4
D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7
Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8
NY City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 4 1 0 12 13 5
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6
Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7
LA FC 2 0 3 9 15 10
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9
Vancouver 2 3 0 6 7 10
Real SL 1 1 3 6 3 3
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11
LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Game
Nashville at FC Dallas, late
Sunday’s Game
Nashville at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Late Summary
Timbers 2, Orlando City 1
Orlando City 1 0 — 1
Portland 1 1 — 2
First half—1, Portland, Mabiala, 1 (Valeri), 27th minute; 2, Orlando City, Pereyra, 1 (Nani), 39th.
Second half—3, Portland, Zuparic, 1 (Ebobisse), 66th.
Goalies—Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Jeff Attinella.
Yellow Cards—Mabiala, Portland, 44th; Carlos, Orlando City, 47th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 63rd; Chara, Portland, 70th; Villafana, Portland, 73rd; Nani, Orlando City, 73rd; Ruan, Orlando City, 85th.
Referee—Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees—Kathryn Nesbitt, Kyle Atkins, Allen Chapman. 4th Official—Joseph Dickerson.
Hockey
NHL
PLAYOFFS
(Best-of-seven series)
Tuesday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
Vegas 4, Chicago 1, Vegas leads series 1-0
Wednesday’s Games
At Toronto
Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT, Boston leads series 1-0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2, N.Y. leads series 1-0
Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1, Philadelphia leads series 1-0
At Edmonton
Colorado 3, Arizona 0, Colorado leads 1-0
Vancouver vs. St. Louis, late
Thursday’s Games
At Toronto
Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, noon, Tampa Bay leads series 1-0
Carolina vs. Boston, 5 p.m., Boston leads series 1-0
At Edmonton
Chicago vs. Vegas, 2:30 p.m., Vegas leads series 1-0
Calgary vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Calgary leads series 1-0
Deals
TransactionsWednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Weber from alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from alternate training site.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated LHP Wade Miley from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Joel Kuhnel to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Trevor Cahill and RHP Dereck Rodriguez from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Rico Garcia and LGP Conner Menez to alternate training site and added to taxi squad. Designated RHP Andrew Triggs for assignment.
BASKETBALL
NBA — Suspended Milwaukee F Giannis Antetokounmpo one game without pay for headbutting an opponent in an August 11 game against Washington.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed HC Sean McDermott to a multi-year contract extension. Activated WR Cole Beasley from the non-football injury list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Marqui Christian.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Mike Daniels to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Geoge Obinna. Waived DT Jeffery Whatley.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Malik Turner. Waived S Frankie Griffin.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR T.Y. Hilton from the non-football injury list. Waived WR Malik Henry.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated TE James from the PUP list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant. Claimed CB Breon Borders off waivers from Pittsburgh.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Tyler Gauthier.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OT William Sweet.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Reggie Gilbert on the IL.
