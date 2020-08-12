scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-Milwaukee 56 16 .778 —

y-Toronto 52 19 .732 3½

x-Boston 48 23 .676 7½

y-Miami 44 28 .611 12

x-Indiana 44 28 .611 12

x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 14

x-Brooklyn 35 36 .493 20½

x-Orlando 32 40 .444 24

Charlotte 23 42 .354 29½

Chicago 22 43 .338 30½

Washington 24 47 .338 31½

New York 21 45 .318 32

Detroit 20 46 .303 33

Atlanta 20 47 .299 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-L.A. Lakers 52 18 .743 —

x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 5

y-Denver 46 25 .648 6½

y-Houston 44 27 .620 8½

x-Oklahoma City 44 27 .620 8½

x-Utah 43 28 .606 9½

x-Dallas 43 31 .581 11

Portland 34 39 .466 19½

Memphis 33 39 .458 20

Phoenix 33 39 .458 20

San Antonio 32 38 .457 20

Sacramento 30 41 .423 22½

New Orleans 30 41 .423 22½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 30

Golden State 15 50 .231 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday’s Late Games

Sacramento 112, New Orleans 106

Milwaukee 126, Washington 113

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana 108, Houston 104

Toronto 125, Philadelphia 121

Oklahoma City 116, Miami 115

L.A. Clippers at Denver, late

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Boston, 9 a.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 a.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

W

NBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 5 3 .625 —

Indiana 3 5 .375 2

Washington 3 5 .375 2

Connecticut 3 6 .333 2½

Atlanta 2 6 .250 3

New York 1 7 .125 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 7 1 .875 —

Las Vegas 6 2 .750 1

Minnesota 6 2 .750 1

Phoenix 5 3 .625 2

Los Angeles 5 3 .625 2

Dallas 3 6 .333 4½

Tuesday’s Late Games

Minnesota 68, Washington 48

Los Angeles 93, New York 78

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 70, Dallas 66

Phoenix at Chicago, late

Atlanta at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 11 6 .647 —

Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 1½

Baltimore 8 7 .533 2

Toronto 6 8 .429 3½

Boston 6 11 .353 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 11 7 .611 —

Detroit 9 7 .563 1

Chicago 10 9 .526 1½

Cleveland 10 10 .500 2

Kansas City 7 11 .389 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 13 6 .684 —

Texas 7 9 .438 4½

Houston 7 10 .412 5

Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6

Seattle 7 12 .368 6

Tuesday’s Late Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Texas 4, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0

San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Miami at Toronto, late

Kansas City at Cincinnati, late

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, late

Baltimore at Philadelphia, late

Minnesota at Milwaukee, late

San Francisco at Houston, late

Tampa Bay at Boston, late

Seattle at Texas, late

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at Boston (Hart 0-0), 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 7 4 .636 —

Atlanta 11 8 .579 —

Washington 6 7 .462 2

Philadelphia 5 7 .417 2½

New York 7 11 .389 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 13 3 .813 —

Cincinnati 8 9 .471 5½

Milwaukee 7 8 .467 5½

St. Louis 2 3 .400 5½

Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 10

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 12 6 .667 —

Los Angeles 11 7 .611 1

San Diego 11 7 .611 1

Arizona 8 11 .421 4½

San Francisco 8 11 .421 4½

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 13, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Miami at Toronto, late

Kansas City at Cincinnati, late

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, late

Baltimore at Philadelphia, late

Minnesota at Milwaukee, late

San Francisco at Houston, late

Washington at N.Y. Mets, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Washington (Voth 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-1), 10:10 a.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-1), 4:15 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1

Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7

Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5

Phila. 2 1 2 8 7 7

Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8

New York 2 2 1 7 5 7

Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5

Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9

New England 1 1 3 6 4 4

D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7

Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8

NY City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6

Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 4 1 0 12 13 5

Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6

Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7

LA FC 2 0 3 9 15 10

Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4

San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10

Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9

Vancouver 2 3 0 6 7 10

Real SL 1 1 3 6 3 3

FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2

Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11

LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Game

Nashville at FC Dallas, late

Sunday’s Game

Nashville at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Late Summary

Timbers 2, Orlando City 1

Orlando City 1 0 — 1

Portland 1 1 — 2

First half—1, Portland, Mabiala, 1 (Valeri), 27th minute; 2, Orlando City, Pereyra, 1 (Nani), 39th.

Second half—3, Portland, Zuparic, 1 (Ebobisse), 66th.

Goalies—Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Jeff Attinella.

Yellow Cards—Mabiala, Portland, 44th; Carlos, Orlando City, 47th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 63rd; Chara, Portland, 70th; Villafana, Portland, 73rd; Nani, Orlando City, 73rd; Ruan, Orlando City, 85th.

Referee—Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees—Kathryn Nesbitt, Kyle Atkins, Allen Chapman. 4th Official—Joseph Dickerson.

Hockey

NHL

PLAYOFFS

(Best-of-seven series)

Tuesday’s Late Game

At Edmonton

Vegas 4, Chicago 1, Vegas leads series 1-0

Wednesday’s Games

At Toronto

Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT, Boston leads series 1-0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2, N.Y. leads series 1-0

Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1, Philadelphia leads series 1-0

At Edmonton

Colorado 3, Arizona 0, Colorado leads 1-0

Vancouver vs. St. Louis, late

Thursday’s Games

At Toronto

Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, noon, Tampa Bay leads series 1-0

Carolina vs. Boston, 5 p.m., Boston leads series 1-0

At Edmonton

Chicago vs. Vegas, 2:30 p.m., Vegas leads series 1-0

Calgary vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Calgary leads series 1-0

Deals

TransactionsWednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Weber from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated LHP Wade Miley from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Joel Kuhnel to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Trevor Cahill and RHP Dereck Rodriguez from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Rico Garcia and LGP Conner Menez to alternate training site and added to taxi squad. Designated RHP Andrew Triggs for assignment.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Suspended Milwaukee F Giannis Antetokounmpo one game without pay for headbutting an opponent in an August 11 game against Washington.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed HC Sean McDermott to a multi-year contract extension. Activated WR Cole Beasley from the non-football injury list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Marqui Christian.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Mike Daniels to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Geoge Obinna. Waived DT Jeffery Whatley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Malik Turner. Waived S Frankie Griffin.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR T.Y. Hilton from the non-football injury list. Waived WR Malik Henry.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated TE James from the PUP list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant. Claimed CB Breon Borders off waivers from Pittsburgh.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Tyler Gauthier.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OT William Sweet.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Reggie Gilbert on the IL.

