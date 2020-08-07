scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 4 .692 —
Baltimore 6 7 .462 3
Tampa Bay 6 7 .462 3
Toronto 4 6 .400 3½
Boston 4 8 .333 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 3 .769 —
Cleveland 8 6 .571 2½
Chicago 7 6 .538 3
Detroit 5 5 .500 3½
Kansas City 4 10 .286 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 9 4 .692 —
Houston 6 6 .500 2½
Los Angeles 5 8 .385 4
Seattle 5 9 .357 4½
Texas 3 8 .273 5
Thursday’s Late Game
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Detroit at Pittsburgh, late
Toronto at Boston, late
Minnesota at Kansas City, late
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, late
L.A. Angels at Texas, late
Houston at Oakland, late
Colorado at Seattle, late
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 11:10 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 11:10 a.m., 1st game
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 2:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Texas (Allard 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 4:30 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 6 1 .857 —
Atlanta 9 5 .643 ½
Philadelphia 3 4 .429 3
Washington 4 6 .400 3½
New York 5 8 .385 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 3 .769 —
Milwaukee 5 5 .500 3½
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4
Cincinnati 5 8 .385 5
Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 9 3 .750 —
Los Angeles 9 4 .692 ½
San Diego 7 6 .538 2½
San Francisco 6 8 .429 4
Arizona 5 8 .385 4½
Thursday’s Late Game
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Washington 0
Detroit at Pittsburgh, late
Miami at N.Y. Mets, late
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, late
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at San Diego, late
Colorado at Seattle, late
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 2 .667 —
Washington 3 3 .500 1
Atlanta 2 4 .333 2
Indiana 2 4 .333 2
Connecticut 1 5 .167 3
New York 1 5 .167 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 1 .833 —
Seattle 5 1 .833 —
Phoenix 4 2 .667 1
Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1½
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1½
Dallas 2 4 .333 3
Thursday’s Late Game
Phoenix 96, Chicago 86
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 87, Indiana 80
New York 74, Washington 66
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, late
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 9 a.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, noon
Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
NBA
All Times PDT
———
NBA Conference Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 55 14 .797 —
x-Toronto 49 18 .731 5
x-Boston 45 23 .662 9½
x-Miami 43 26 .623 12
x-Indiana 42 27 .609 13
x-Phila. 42 27 .609 13
x-Brooklyn 33 36 .478 22
x-Orlando 32 38 .457 23½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 30
Washington 24 45 .348 31
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
New York 21 45 .318 32½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 34
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 51 17 .750 —
x-L.A. Clippers 46 22 .676 5
x-Denver 45 24 .652 6½
x-Houston 43 25 .632 8
x-Utah 43 26 .623 8½
x-Oklahoma City 42 26 .618 9
x-Dallas 41 30 .577 11½
Memphis 33 37 .471 19
Portland 32 38 .457 20
San Antonio 30 38 .441 21
Phoenix 30 39 .435 21½
New Orleans 30 39 .435 21½
Sacramento 29 40 .420 22½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 30
Golden State 15 50 .231 34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday’s Late Games
Portland 125, Denver 115
Houston 113, L.A. Lakers 97
Friday’s Games
San Antonio 119, Utah 111
Memphis 121, Oklahoma City 92
Brooklyn 119, Sacramento 106
Phila. 108, Orlando 101
New Orleans 118, Washington 107
Boston at Toronto, late
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 a.m.
Utah at Denver, 12:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Late Summary
Trail Blazers 125, Nuggets 115
PORTLAND (125)
Anthony 2-8 2-3 7, Collins 3-6 0-0 7, Nurkic 9-20 4-5 22, Lillard 13-21 8-10 45, McCollum 4-15 2-2 13, Trent Jr. 10-15 0-0 27, Whiteside 1-5 0-0 2, Simons 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 43-92 16-20 125.
DENVER (115)
Grant 7-11 2-3 18, Porter Jr. 10-18 3-3 27, Jokic 3-8 2-2 8, Craig 5-7 0-0 13, Morris 4-10 2-3 11, Bates-Diop 1-3 0-0 3, Bol 4-7 0-0 9, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Dozier 5-11 1-2 13, Plumlee 5-9 3-4 13. Totals 44-84 13-17 115.
Portland 27 35 30 33 — 125
Denver 26 23 38 28 — 115
3-Point Goals—Portland 23-39 (Lillard 11-18, Trent Jr. 7-10, McCollum 3-5, Anthony 1-2, Collins 1-2, Nurkic 0-2), Denver 14-28 (Porter Jr. 4-7, Craig 3-4, Dozier 2-3, Grant 2-5, Bol 1-2, Morris 1-3, Jokic 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 39 (Collins 9), Denver 44 (Porter Jr. 12). Assists—Portland 30 (Lillard 12), Denver 30 (Jokic 13). Total Fouls—Portland 18, Denver 22.
Hockey
NHL
All Times PDT
———
Thursday’s Late Games
At Toronto
Columbus 4, Toronto 3 (OT), Columbus leads series 2-1
At Edmonton
Calgary 4, Winnipeg 0, Calgary wins series 3-1
Friday’s Games
At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 1, New York wins series 3-1
Montreal 2, Pittsburgh 0, Montreal wins series 3-1
Columbus vs. Toronto, late, Columbus leads series 2-1
At Edmonton
Arizona 4, Nashville 3 (OT), Arizona wins series 3-1
Chicago 3, Edmonton 2, Chicago wins series 3-1
Vancouver vs. Minnesota, late, Vancouver leads series 2-1
Saturday’s Games
At Toronto
Philadelphia (2-0-0, 4 points) vs. Tampa Bay (2-0-0, 4 points), Time TBA
At Edmonton
Vegas (2-0-0, 4 points) vs. Colorado (2-0-0, 4 points), Time TBA
Golf
LPGA
Marathon Classic
Friday at Sylvania, Ohio
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 6,555; Par: 71
Second Round
Lydia Ko 64-65—129
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 67-63—130
Danielle Kang 64-67—131
Maria Fassi 67-66—133
Kristen Gillman 67-67—134
Megan Khang 65-69—134
Minjee Lee 68-67—135
Lexi Thompson 70-66—136
Bianca Pagdanganan 69-67—136
Carlota Ciganda 68-68—136
Sophia Popov 66-70—136
Lizette Salas 73-64—137
Matilda Castren 71-66—137
Patty Tavatanakit 71-66—137
Katherine Kirk 71-66—137
Paula Reto 70-67—137
Lindsey Weaver 68-69—137
Cydney Clanton 67-70—137
Emma Talley 72-66—138
Amy Yang 71-67—138
Yu Liu 70-68—138
Jing Yan 70-68—138
Elizabeth Szokol 70-68—138
Kelly Tan 70-68—138
Maria Fernanda Torres 70-68—138
Jasmine Suwannapura 69-69—138
Lindy Duncan 69-69—138
Stephanie Meadow 69-69—138
Christina Kim 68-70—138
Andrea Lee 67-71—138
Jenny Shin 66-72—138
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added LHP Brian Gonzalez and INF Gunnar Henderson to the 60-man player pool.
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Seth Blair to a minor-league contract and added to the 60-man player pool. Released OF John Andreoli.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled OF Troy Stokes from the Toledo Mud Hens and placed on 60-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Purchased contract of RHP Chase De Jong to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to the 45-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Jorge Lopez for assignment. Reinstated RHP Chance Adams from the IL and optioned to the alternate training site. Transferred LHP Mike Montgomery and RHP Glenn Sparkman to the 60-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the paternity list. Selected the contract of LHP Sean Gilmartin from the alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Added RHP Justin Miller to the taxi squad.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day IL. Claimed LHP Robbie Erlin off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
CINCINNATI REDS — Invited non-roster LHP Brandon Fleming, SS Rece Hinds and OF T.J. Friedi to spring training.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ryan Castellani from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 10-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jorge Guzman to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Humberto Mejia from the alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Robert Gsellman from the IL. Optioned LHP Daniel Zamora to alternate training site. Added INF Luis Carpio to the 60-man player pool. Invited OF Ryan Cordell to spring taining and outrighted to the alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Added OF Hunter Bishop to the player pool and will report to the alternate training site. RHP Reyes Moronta has reported to the alternate training site where he will continue his rehab.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived RB Craig Reynolds.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Ja’Marcus Bradley from reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated DT Davon Godchaux, S Brandon Jones and DE Shaq Lawson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Dion Jordan to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OLB Vic Beasley from reserve/Did Not Report List. Placed DL Jack Crawford on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned center Aliaksei Protas to Dinamo Minsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).
