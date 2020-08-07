scoreboard

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 9 4 .692 —

Baltimore 6 7 .462 3

Tampa Bay 6 7 .462 3

Toronto 4 6 .400 3½

Boston 4 8 .333 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 10 3 .769 —

Cleveland 8 6 .571 2½

Chicago 7 6 .538 3

Detroit 5 5 .500 3½

Kansas City 4 10 .286 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 9 4 .692 —

Houston 6 6 .500 2½

Los Angeles 5 8 .385 4

Seattle 5 9 .357 4½

Texas 3 8 .273 5

Thursday’s Late Game

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Detroit at Pittsburgh, late

Toronto at Boston, late

Minnesota at Kansas City, late

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, late

L.A. Angels at Texas, late

Houston at Oakland, late

Colorado at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 11:10 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 11:10 a.m., 1st game

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 2:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Texas (Allard 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 4:30 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 6 1 .857 —

Atlanta 9 5 .643 ½

Philadelphia 3 4 .429 3

Washington 4 6 .400 3½

New York 5 8 .385 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 10 3 .769 —

Milwaukee 5 5 .500 3½

St. Louis 2 3 .400 4

Cincinnati 5 8 .385 5

Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 7

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 9 3 .750 —

Los Angeles 9 4 .692 ½

San Diego 7 6 .538 2½

San Francisco 6 8 .429 4

Arizona 5 8 .385 4½

Thursday’s Late Game

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Detroit at Pittsburgh, late

Miami at N.Y. Mets, late

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, late

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, late

Colorado at Seattle, late

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA

All Times PDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 4 2 .667 —

Washington 3 3 .500 1

Atlanta 2 4 .333 2

Indiana 2 4 .333 2

Connecticut 1 5 .167 3

New York 1 5 .167 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 5 1 .833 —

Seattle 5 1 .833 —

Phoenix 4 2 .667 1

Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1½

Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1½

Dallas 2 4 .333 3

Thursday’s Late Game

Phoenix 96, Chicago 86

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 87, Indiana 80

New York 74, Washington 66

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, late

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 9 a.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, noon

Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

NBA

All Times PDT

NBA Conference Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

y-Milwaukee 55 14 .797 —

x-Toronto 49 18 .731 5

x-Boston 45 23 .662 9½

x-Miami 43 26 .623 12

x-Indiana 42 27 .609 13

x-Phila. 42 27 .609 13

x-Brooklyn 33 36 .478 22

x-Orlando 32 38 .457 23½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 30

Washington 24 45 .348 31

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

New York 21 45 .318 32½

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 34

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-L.A. Lakers 51 17 .750 —

x-L.A. Clippers 46 22 .676 5

x-Denver 45 24 .652 6½

x-Houston 43 25 .632 8

x-Utah 43 26 .623 8½

x-Oklahoma City 42 26 .618 9

x-Dallas 41 30 .577 11½

Memphis 33 37 .471 19

Portland 32 38 .457 20

San Antonio 30 38 .441 21

Phoenix 30 39 .435 21½

New Orleans 30 39 .435 21½

Sacramento 29 40 .420 22½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 30

Golden State 15 50 .231 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday’s Late Games

Portland 125, Denver 115

Houston 113, L.A. Lakers 97

Friday’s Games

San Antonio 119, Utah 111

Memphis 121, Oklahoma City 92

Brooklyn 119, Sacramento 106

Phila. 108, Orlando 101

New Orleans 118, Washington 107

Boston at Toronto, late

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 a.m.

Utah at Denver, 12:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Late Summary

Trail Blazers 125, Nuggets 115

PORTLAND (125)

Anthony 2-8 2-3 7, Collins 3-6 0-0 7, Nurkic 9-20 4-5 22, Lillard 13-21 8-10 45, McCollum 4-15 2-2 13, Trent Jr. 10-15 0-0 27, Whiteside 1-5 0-0 2, Simons 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 43-92 16-20 125.

DENVER (115)

Grant 7-11 2-3 18, Porter Jr. 10-18 3-3 27, Jokic 3-8 2-2 8, Craig 5-7 0-0 13, Morris 4-10 2-3 11, Bates-Diop 1-3 0-0 3, Bol 4-7 0-0 9, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Dozier 5-11 1-2 13, Plumlee 5-9 3-4 13. Totals 44-84 13-17 115.

Portland 27 35 30 33 — 125

Denver 26 23 38 28 — 115

3-Point Goals—Portland 23-39 (Lillard 11-18, Trent Jr. 7-10, McCollum 3-5, Anthony 1-2, Collins 1-2, Nurkic 0-2), Denver 14-28 (Porter Jr. 4-7, Craig 3-4, Dozier 2-3, Grant 2-5, Bol 1-2, Morris 1-3, Jokic 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 39 (Collins 9), Denver 44 (Porter Jr. 12). Assists—Portland 30 (Lillard 12), Denver 30 (Jokic 13). Total Fouls—Portland 18, Denver 22.

Hockey

NHL

All Times PDT

Thursday’s Late Games

At Toronto

Columbus 4, Toronto 3 (OT), Columbus leads series 2-1

At Edmonton

Calgary 4, Winnipeg 0, Calgary wins series 3-1

Friday’s Games

At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 1, New York wins series 3-1

Montreal 2, Pittsburgh 0, Montreal wins series 3-1

Columbus vs. Toronto, late, Columbus leads series 2-1

At Edmonton

Arizona 4, Nashville 3 (OT), Arizona wins series 3-1

Chicago 3, Edmonton 2, Chicago wins series 3-1

Vancouver vs. Minnesota, late, Vancouver leads series 2-1

Saturday’s Games

At Toronto

Philadelphia (2-0-0, 4 points) vs. Tampa Bay (2-0-0, 4 points), Time TBA

At Edmonton

Vegas (2-0-0, 4 points) vs. Colorado (2-0-0, 4 points), Time TBA

Golf

LPGA

Marathon Classic

Friday at Sylvania, Ohio

Purse: $1.7 million

Yardage: 6,555; Par: 71

Second Round

Lydia Ko 64-65—129

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 67-63—130

Danielle Kang 64-67—131

Maria Fassi 67-66—133

Kristen Gillman 67-67—134

Megan Khang 65-69—134

Minjee Lee 68-67—135

Lexi Thompson 70-66—136

Bianca Pagdanganan 69-67—136

Carlota Ciganda 68-68—136

Sophia Popov 66-70—136

Lizette Salas 73-64—137

Matilda Castren 71-66—137

Patty Tavatanakit 71-66—137

Katherine Kirk 71-66—137

Paula Reto 70-67—137

Lindsey Weaver 68-69—137

Cydney Clanton 67-70—137

Emma Talley 72-66—138

Amy Yang 71-67—138

Yu Liu 70-68—138

Jing Yan 70-68—138

Elizabeth Szokol 70-68—138

Kelly Tan 70-68—138

Maria Fernanda Torres 70-68—138

Jasmine Suwannapura 69-69—138

Lindy Duncan 69-69—138

Stephanie Meadow 69-69—138

Christina Kim 68-70—138

Andrea Lee 67-71—138

Jenny Shin 66-72—138

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added LHP Brian Gonzalez and INF Gunnar Henderson to the 60-man player pool.

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Seth Blair to a minor-league contract and added to the 60-man player pool. Released OF John Andreoli.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled OF Troy Stokes from the Toledo Mud Hens and placed on 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Purchased contract of RHP Chase De Jong to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to the 45-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Jorge Lopez for assignment. Reinstated RHP Chance Adams from the IL and optioned to the alternate training site. Transferred LHP Mike Montgomery and RHP Glenn Sparkman to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the paternity list. Selected the contract of LHP Sean Gilmartin from the alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Added RHP Justin Miller to the taxi squad.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day IL. Claimed LHP Robbie Erlin off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

CINCINNATI REDS — Invited non-roster LHP Brandon Fleming, SS Rece Hinds and OF T.J. Friedi to spring training.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ryan Castellani from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jorge Guzman to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Humberto Mejia from the alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Robert Gsellman from the IL. Optioned LHP Daniel Zamora to alternate training site. Added INF Luis Carpio to the 60-man player pool. Invited OF Ryan Cordell to spring taining and outrighted to the alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Added OF Hunter Bishop to the player pool and will report to the alternate training site. RHP Reyes Moronta has reported to the alternate training site where he will continue his rehab.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived RB Craig Reynolds.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Ja’Marcus Bradley from reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated DT Davon Godchaux, S Brandon Jones and DE Shaq Lawson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Dion Jordan to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OLB Vic Beasley from reserve/Did Not Report List. Placed DL Jack Crawford on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned center Aliaksei Protas to Dinamo Minsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

