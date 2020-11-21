scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265
Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182
New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235
Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252
Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165
Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244
Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241
Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254
L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 5 1 .389 203 232
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209
Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267
Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287
L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168
Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at New Orleans, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 10 a.m.
New England at Houston, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Miami at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday’s Game
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home teams in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
BROWNS 31/2 21/2 47 Eagles
SAINTS 7 4 491/2 Falcons
Lions +3 11/2 461/2 PANTHERS
Patriots 21/2 2 481/2 TEXANS
Steelers 101/2 101/2 46 JAGUARS
COLTS 1 11/2 511/2 Packers
WASHINGTON 1 11/2 47 Bengals
RAVENS 6 6 491/2 Titans
VIKINGS 71/2 7 48 Cowboys
Chiefs 7 71/2 57 RAIDERS
Dolphins 21/2 31/2 46 BRONCOS
CHARGERS 91/2 91/2 461/2 Jets
Monday
BUCS 4 4 481/2 Rams
———
Bye week: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
North W L Pct PF PA
Oregon 3 0 1.000 116 78
Washington 1 0 1.000 27 21
Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 80 92
California 0 2 .000 37 65
Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70
South W L Pct PF PA
Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 62 57
UCLA 1 2 .333 111 96
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona 0 1 .000 30 34
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28
Saturday’s Games
No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35
Oregon St. 31, California 27
Arizona at Washington, late
No. 20 Southern Cal at Utah, late
Washington St. at Stanford, ccd.
Arizona St. at Colorado, ccd.
Saturday’s Summaries
No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35
UCLA 7 14 7 7 — 35
Oregon 14 10 14 0 — 38
First Quarter
ORE—D.Williams 19 pass from Shough (C.Lewis kick), 5:39.
ORE—Dye 32 pass from Shough (C.Lewis kick), 5:23.
UCLA—Felton 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 2:15.
Second Quarter
UCLA—Knight 20 fumble return (Barr-Mira kick), 13:21.
ORE—FG C.Lewis 23, 7:14.
UCLA—Dulcich 32 pass from Griffin (Barr-Mira kick), 3:24.
ORE—Happle 58 interception return (C.Lewis kick), :00.
Third Quarter
ORE—Verdell 4 run (C.Lewis kick), 11:48.
UCLA—B.Brown 2 run (Barr-Mira kick), 7:39.
ORE—Kampmoyer 12 pass from Shough (C.Lewis kick), 1:24.
Fourth Quarter
UCLA—Felton 11 run (Barr-Mira kick), 3:43.
UCLA ORE
First downs 27 22
Rushes-yards 51-267 34-88
Passing 195 334
Comp-Att-Int 19-31-2 19-30-0
Return Yards 126 96
Punts-Avg. 4-51.2 6-37.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-60 7-65
Time of Possession 30:28 29:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—UCLA, Felton 34-167, B.Brown 9-53, Philips 1-29, Griffin 7-18. Oregon, Dye 10-40, Shough 11-31, Verdell 12-18, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—UCLA, Griffin 19-31-2-195. Oregon, Shough 19-30-0-334.
RECEIVING—UCLA, Philips 8-91, Dulcich 4-55, Cota 2-21, Felton 2-6, Fernea 1-13, Martinez 1-7, Sykes 1-2. Oregon, D.Williams 6-123, Kampmoyer 5-70, Redd 3-32, Johnson III 2-50, Dye 1-32, Verdell 1-16, Hutson 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oregon, C.Lewis 43.
Oregon St. 31, California 27
California 7 13 0 7 — 27
Oregon St. 14 0 3 14 — 31
First Quarter
ORS—Jefferson 75 run (E.Hayes kick), 14:42.
CAL—Polk 7 pass from Garbers (Longhetto kick), 10:30.
ORS—Quitoriano 35 pass from Gebbia (E.Hayes kick), 5:47.
Second Quarter
CAL—FG Longhetto 26, 14:49.
CAL—Crawford 21 pass from Garbers (Longhetto kick), 2:31.
CAL—FG Longhetto 52, :00.
Third Quarter
ORS—FG E.Hayes 35, 6:20.
Fourth Quarter
ORS—Gebbia 8 pass from Lindsey (E.Hayes kick), 13:35.
CAL—Tonges 2 pass from Garbers (Longhetto kick), 8:04.
ORS—Gebbia 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 4:30.
CAL ORS
First downs 24 16
Rushes-yards 38-124 30-205
Passing 315 155
Comp-Att-Int 28-42-2 13-21-2
Return Yards 38 162
Punts-Avg. 4-34.8 4-45.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-59 6-47
Time of Possession 38:06 21:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—California, Dancy 17-76, D.Moore 12-33, Garbers 5-11, Remigio 1-3, Shaw 3-1. Oregon St., Jefferson 18-196, Baylor 4-7, Lindsey 1-5, Colletto 1-4, Gebbia 4-(minus 3), (Team) 2-(minus 4).
PASSING—California, Garbers 28-42-2-315. Oregon St., Lindsey 1-1-0-8, Gebbia 12-20-2-147.
RECEIVING—California, Crawford 10-141, Tonges 9-55, Polk 4-81, Dancy 3-29, M.Young 1-8, Schlegel 1-1. Oregon St., Quitoriano 4-65, Bradford 3-31, Beason 2-20, Flemings 1-15, Musgrave 1-12, Gebbia 1-8, Taylor 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
SCORES
———
Friday’s Late Game
Air Force 28, New Mexico 0
Saturday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 1 Alabama 63, Kentucky 3
No. 3 Ohio St. 42, No. 9 Indiana 35
No. 4 Clemson at Florida St., ppd.
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi, ppd.
No. 6 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17
No. 7 Cincinnati 36, UCF 33
No. 8 BYU 66, North Alabama 14
No. 19 Northwestern 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7
No. 12 Miami vs. Georgia Tech, ppd.
No. 13 Georgia 31, Mississippi St. 24
No. 18 Oklahoma 43, No. 14 Oklahoma St. 13
No. 15 Marshall vs. Charlotte, ppd.
No. 15 Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian St. 23
No. 17 Iowa St. 45, Kansas St. 0
NC State 15, No. 21 Liberty 14
No. 22 Texas at Kansas, ppd.
No. 23 Auburn 30, Tennessee 17
No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Central Arkansas, ccd.
EAST
Army 28, Ga. Southern 27
E. Carolina 28, Temple 3
Iowa 41, Penn St. 21
Pittsburgh 47, Virginia Tech 14
SOUTH
E. Kentucky 49, W. Carolina 17
Georgia St. 31, South Ala. 14
Memphis 56, Stephen F. Austin 14
Middle Tenn. 20, Troy 17
Missouri 17, S. Carolina 10
UTSA 23, Southrn Miss. 20
Virginia 55, Abilene Christ. 15
W. Kentucky 38, FIU 21
MIDWEST
Illinois 41, Nebraska 23
SOUTHWEST
LSU 27, Arkansas 24
North Texas 27, Rice 17
Texas State 47, Arkansas St. 45
FAR WEST
Nevada 26, San Diego St. 21
Golf
LPGA Tour
Pelican Women’s Championship Partial Scores
Saturday at Belleair, Fla.
Yardage: 6,353; Par: 70; (a-amateur)
Third Round
Sei Young Kim 67-65-64—196
Ally McDonald 67-66-68—201
Stephanie Meadow 69-65-68—202
Lydia Ko 70-67-66—203
Austin Ernst 71-68-65—204
Brooke M. Henderson 68-70-66—204
Minjee Lee 68-69-67—204
Elizabeth Szokol 69-66-70—205
Mi Jung Hur 70-69-68—207
Mel Reid 73-70-65—208
Angela Stanford 70-68-70—208
Jennifer Song 68-70-70—208
Ashleigh Buhai 66-72-70—208
Lindsey Weaver 69-68-71—208
Jessica Korda, 69-73-67—209. Hee Young Park, 68-73-68—209. Caroline Masson, 69-70-70—209. Sophia Popov, 64-70-75—209. In Gee Chun, 71-69-70—210. Megan Khang, 70-70-70—210. Alena Sharp, 68-71-71—210. Robynn Ree, 69-69-72—210.
PGA Tour
PGA Tour RSM Classic Partial Scores
Saturday at Seaside Island, Ga.
Seaside GC (SS): Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
Plantation GC (PL): Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72
Third Round
Robert Streb 65SS-63PL-67SS—195
Zach Johnson 66SS-67PL-65SS—198
Bronson Burgoon 68SS-63PL-67SS—198
Emiliano Grillo 66SS-68PL-65SS—199
Kevin Kisner 68PL-66SS-66SS—200
Kyle Stanley 67SS-65PL-68SS—200
Camilo Villegas 64SS-66PL-70SS—200
Andrew Landry 68PL-68SS-65SS—201
Matthew NeSmith 72PL-63SS-66SS—201
Patton Kizzire 65SS-66PL-70SS—201
Cameron Tringale, 67PL-68SS-67SS—202. Keegan Bradley, 67PL-68SS-67SS—202. Bernd Wiesberger, 66SS-68PL-68SS—202. John Huh, 69PL-68SS-66SS—203. Rory Sabbatini, 65SS-72PL-66SS—203. Matt Kuchar, 70PL-66SS-67SS—203. Corey Conners, 67SS-70PL-66SS—203. Jason Day, 69SS-67PL-67SS—203. Charley Hoffman, 68SS-69PL-67SS—204. Chris Kirk, 70SS-67PL-67SS—204.
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
FIRST ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Saturday’s Games
Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, Orlando wins 6-5 on penalty kicks
Columbus 3, New York 2
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto vs. Nashville, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. New England, 5 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Sunday’s Games
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.
Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHPs Samuel Adames and Frank Mosciatello to contract extensions.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS Released TE Evan Baylis and LB Reggie Walker.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted QB Kurt Benkert to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted WR Dez Bryant, G Will Holden and TE Luke Willson to the active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted LB Chris Orr and DB Natrell Jamerson to the active roster. Waived S Sean Chandler. Signed I Taylor Bertolet and LB Daniel Bituli to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed HB Joe Mixon on injured reserve. Elevated G Quinton Spain and CB Jalen Davis to the active roster from the practice squad. Returned S Trayvon Henderson to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RT Jack Conklin and K Cody Parkey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Michael Dunn, DE Cameron Malveaux and FB Johnny Stanton to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Tyler Biadasz on injured reserve. Activated OT Brandon Knight. Promoted C Adam Redmond and CB Rashard Robinson from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted TE Troy Fumagalli, S Alijah Holder and LB Josh Watson to the active roster. Activated OT Elijah Wilkinson from injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Elevated DT Frank Herron and WR Mohamed Samu to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Drew Kaser to the active roster. Promoted RB Mike Weber to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed ILB Nate Hall to the active roster. Promoted C/G Greg Mancz and RB Scottie Phillips to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed S Michael Thomas on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted C Joey Hunt to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Promoted DT Rob Windsor and DT Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB D.J. Hayden from injured reserve. Promoted TE Eric Saubert and LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster. Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the practice squad. Waived S Doug Middleton.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Place DE Taco Charlton and RT Mitchell Schwartz on injured reserve. Activated DE Alex Okafor and CB L’Jarius Sneed from injured reserve. Signed OL Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DBs Johnathan Abram and Isaiah Johnson, DTs Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers and DE Arden Key from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Theo Riddick on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Kyzir White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LB B.J. Bello, LB Cole Christiansen and S Jaylen Watkins to the active roster from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted TE Chris Myarick to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed I Tristan Vizcaino and LS Andrew DePaola. Promoted T Aviante and LS Andrew DePaola to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated FB C.J. Ham from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted WR Donte Moncrief to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed DT Akeem Spence to the practice squad. Signed LB Terez Hall to the acitve roster from the practice squad. Activated RB Sony Michel to the active roster. Released OL Hjalte Froholdt and DL Derek Rivers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted TE Garrett Griffin and DT Ryan Glasgow to the active roster. Signed QB Trevor Siemian from the Tennessee practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Promoted QB Mike White to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Blessuan Austin on injured reserve. Activated OLB Frankie Luvu from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Elijah Holyfield, DT T.Y. McGill, DE Joe Ostman and TE Caleb Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated DL Chris Wormley from injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OT Trent Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DB DeMarkus Acy to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Jadeveon Clowney and DB Kareem Orr on injured reserve. Signed DB Greg Mabin to the active roster. Promoted LBs Will Compton and Tuzar Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LS Matt Overton to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Announced S Kenny Vaccaro downgraded to OUT for next game with a concussion.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted DB Cole Luke, LB Jordan Kunaszyk and T David Steinmetz to the active roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.