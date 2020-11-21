scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265

Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182

New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211

N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235

Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252

Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171

Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165

Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244

Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183

Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241

Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254

L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 5 1 .389 203 232

N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236

Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290

Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213

Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226

Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251

Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224

Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209

Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267

Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287

L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168

Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238

San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at New Orleans, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 10 a.m.

New England at Houston, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Miami at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday’s Game

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home teams in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

BROWNS 31/2 21/2 47 Eagles

SAINTS 7 4 491/2 Falcons

Lions +3 11/2 461/2 PANTHERS

Patriots 21/2 2 481/2 TEXANS

Steelers 101/2 101/2 46 JAGUARS

COLTS 1 11/2 511/2 Packers

WASHINGTON 1 11/2 47 Bengals

RAVENS 6 6 491/2 Titans

VIKINGS 71/2 7 48 Cowboys

Chiefs 7 71/2 57 RAIDERS

Dolphins 21/2 31/2 46 BRONCOS

CHARGERS 91/2 91/2 461/2 Jets

Monday

BUCS 4 4 481/2 Rams

———

Bye week: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

North W L Pct PF PA

Oregon 3 0 1.000 116 78

Washington 1 0 1.000 27 21

Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 80 92

California 0 2 .000 37 65

Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70

South W L Pct PF PA

Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74

Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 62 57

UCLA 1 2 .333 111 96

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0

Arizona 0 1 .000 30 34

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28

Saturday’s Games

No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35

Oregon St. 31, California 27

Arizona at Washington, late

No. 20 Southern Cal at Utah, late

Washington St. at Stanford, ccd.

Arizona St. at Colorado, ccd.

Saturday’s Summaries

No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35

UCLA 7 14 7 7 — 35

Oregon 14 10 14 0 — 38

First Quarter

ORE—D.Williams 19 pass from Shough (C.Lewis kick), 5:39.

ORE—Dye 32 pass from Shough (C.Lewis kick), 5:23.

UCLA—Felton 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 2:15.

Second Quarter

UCLA—Knight 20 fumble return (Barr-Mira kick), 13:21.

ORE—FG C.Lewis 23, 7:14.

UCLA—Dulcich 32 pass from Griffin (Barr-Mira kick), 3:24.

ORE—Happle 58 interception return (C.Lewis kick), :00.

Third Quarter

ORE—Verdell 4 run (C.Lewis kick), 11:48.

UCLA—B.Brown 2 run (Barr-Mira kick), 7:39.

ORE—Kampmoyer 12 pass from Shough (C.Lewis kick), 1:24.

Fourth Quarter

UCLA—Felton 11 run (Barr-Mira kick), 3:43.

UCLA ORE

First downs 27 22

Rushes-yards 51-267 34-88

Passing 195 334

Comp-Att-Int 19-31-2 19-30-0

Return Yards 126 96

Punts-Avg. 4-51.2 6-37.0

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1

Penalties-Yards 8-60 7-65

Time of Possession 30:28 29:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—UCLA, Felton 34-167, B.Brown 9-53, Philips 1-29, Griffin 7-18. Oregon, Dye 10-40, Shough 11-31, Verdell 12-18, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—UCLA, Griffin 19-31-2-195. Oregon, Shough 19-30-0-334.

RECEIVING—UCLA, Philips 8-91, Dulcich 4-55, Cota 2-21, Felton 2-6, Fernea 1-13, Martinez 1-7, Sykes 1-2. Oregon, D.Williams 6-123, Kampmoyer 5-70, Redd 3-32, Johnson III 2-50, Dye 1-32, Verdell 1-16, Hutson 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oregon, C.Lewis 43.

Oregon St. 31, California 27

California 7 13 0 7 — 27

Oregon St. 14 0 3 14 — 31

First Quarter

ORS—Jefferson 75 run (E.Hayes kick), 14:42.

CAL—Polk 7 pass from Garbers (Longhetto kick), 10:30.

ORS—Quitoriano 35 pass from Gebbia (E.Hayes kick), 5:47.

Second Quarter

CAL—FG Longhetto 26, 14:49.

CAL—Crawford 21 pass from Garbers (Longhetto kick), 2:31.

CAL—FG Longhetto 52, :00.

Third Quarter

ORS—FG E.Hayes 35, 6:20.

Fourth Quarter

ORS—Gebbia 8 pass from Lindsey (E.Hayes kick), 13:35.

CAL—Tonges 2 pass from Garbers (Longhetto kick), 8:04.

ORS—Gebbia 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 4:30.

CAL ORS

First downs 24 16

Rushes-yards 38-124 30-205

Passing 315 155

Comp-Att-Int 28-42-2 13-21-2

Return Yards 38 162

Punts-Avg. 4-34.8 4-45.5

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 7-59 6-47

Time of Possession 38:06 21:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—California, Dancy 17-76, D.Moore 12-33, Garbers 5-11, Remigio 1-3, Shaw 3-1. Oregon St., Jefferson 18-196, Baylor 4-7, Lindsey 1-5, Colletto 1-4, Gebbia 4-(minus 3), (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING—California, Garbers 28-42-2-315. Oregon St., Lindsey 1-1-0-8, Gebbia 12-20-2-147.

RECEIVING—California, Crawford 10-141, Tonges 9-55, Polk 4-81, Dancy 3-29, M.Young 1-8, Schlegel 1-1. Oregon St., Quitoriano 4-65, Bradford 3-31, Beason 2-20, Flemings 1-15, Musgrave 1-12, Gebbia 1-8, Taylor 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

SCORES

———

Friday’s Late Game

Air Force 28, New Mexico 0

Saturday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 1 Alabama 63, Kentucky 3

No. 3 Ohio St. 42, No. 9 Indiana 35

No. 4 Clemson at Florida St., ppd.

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi, ppd.

No. 6 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17

No. 7 Cincinnati 36, UCF 33

No. 8 BYU 66, North Alabama 14

No. 19 Northwestern 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7

No. 12 Miami vs. Georgia Tech, ppd.

No. 13 Georgia 31, Mississippi St. 24

No. 18 Oklahoma 43, No. 14 Oklahoma St. 13

No. 15 Marshall vs. Charlotte, ppd.

No. 15 Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian St. 23

No. 17 Iowa St. 45, Kansas St. 0

NC State 15, No. 21 Liberty 14

No. 22 Texas at Kansas, ppd.

No. 23 Auburn 30, Tennessee 17

No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Central Arkansas, ccd.

EAST

Army 28, Ga. Southern 27

E. Carolina 28, Temple 3

Iowa 41, Penn St. 21

Pittsburgh 47, Virginia Tech 14

SOUTH

E. Kentucky 49, W. Carolina 17

Georgia St. 31, South Ala. 14

Memphis 56, Stephen F. Austin 14

Middle Tenn. 20, Troy 17

Missouri 17, S. Carolina 10

UTSA 23, Southrn Miss. 20

Virginia 55, Abilene Christ. 15

W. Kentucky 38, FIU 21

MIDWEST

Illinois 41, Nebraska 23

SOUTHWEST

LSU 27, Arkansas 24

North Texas 27, Rice 17

Texas State 47, Arkansas St. 45

FAR WEST

Nevada 26, San Diego St. 21

Golf

LPGA Tour

Pelican Women’s Championship Partial Scores

Saturday at Belleair, Fla.

Yardage: 6,353; Par: 70; (a-amateur)

Third Round

Sei Young Kim 67-65-64—196

Ally McDonald 67-66-68—201

Stephanie Meadow 69-65-68—202

Lydia Ko 70-67-66—203

Austin Ernst 71-68-65—204

Brooke M. Henderson 68-70-66—204

Minjee Lee 68-69-67—204

Elizabeth Szokol 69-66-70—205

Mi Jung Hur 70-69-68—207

Mel Reid 73-70-65—208

Angela Stanford 70-68-70—208

Jennifer Song 68-70-70—208

Ashleigh Buhai 66-72-70—208

Lindsey Weaver 69-68-71—208

Jessica Korda, 69-73-67—209. Hee Young Park, 68-73-68—209. Caroline Masson, 69-70-70—209. Sophia Popov, 64-70-75—209. In Gee Chun, 71-69-70—210. Megan Khang, 70-70-70—210. Alena Sharp, 68-71-71—210. Robynn Ree, 69-69-72—210.

PGA Tour

PGA Tour RSM Classic Partial Scores

Saturday at Seaside Island, Ga.

Seaside GC (SS): Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70

Plantation GC (PL): Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72

Third Round

Robert Streb 65SS-63PL-67SS—195

Zach Johnson 66SS-67PL-65SS—198

Bronson Burgoon 68SS-63PL-67SS—198

Emiliano Grillo 66SS-68PL-65SS—199

Kevin Kisner 68PL-66SS-66SS—200

Kyle Stanley 67SS-65PL-68SS—200

Camilo Villegas 64SS-66PL-70SS—200

Andrew Landry 68PL-68SS-65SS—201

Matthew NeSmith 72PL-63SS-66SS—201

Patton Kizzire 65SS-66PL-70SS—201

Cameron Tringale, 67PL-68SS-67SS—202. Keegan Bradley, 67PL-68SS-67SS—202. Bernd Wiesberger, 66SS-68PL-68SS—202. John Huh, 69PL-68SS-66SS—203. Rory Sabbatini, 65SS-72PL-66SS—203. Matt Kuchar, 70PL-66SS-67SS—203. Corey Conners, 67SS-70PL-66SS—203. Jason Day, 69SS-67PL-67SS—203. Charley Hoffman, 68SS-69PL-67SS—204. Chris Kirk, 70SS-67PL-67SS—204.

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

FIRST ROUND

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Saturday’s Games

Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, Orlando wins 6-5 on penalty kicks

Columbus 3, New York 2

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto vs. Nashville, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. New England, 5 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Sunday’s Games

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHPs Samuel Adames and Frank Mosciatello to contract extensions.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS Released TE Evan Baylis and LB Reggie Walker.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted QB Kurt Benkert to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted WR Dez Bryant, G Will Holden and TE Luke Willson to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted LB Chris Orr and DB Natrell Jamerson to the active roster. Waived S Sean Chandler. Signed I Taylor Bertolet and LB Daniel Bituli to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed HB Joe Mixon on injured reserve. Elevated G Quinton Spain and CB Jalen Davis to the active roster from the practice squad. Returned S Trayvon Henderson to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RT Jack Conklin and K Cody Parkey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Michael Dunn, DE Cameron Malveaux and FB Johnny Stanton to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Tyler Biadasz on injured reserve. Activated OT Brandon Knight. Promoted C Adam Redmond and CB Rashard Robinson from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted TE Troy Fumagalli, S Alijah Holder and LB Josh Watson to the active roster. Activated OT Elijah Wilkinson from injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Elevated DT Frank Herron and WR Mohamed Samu to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Drew Kaser to the active roster. Promoted RB Mike Weber to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed ILB Nate Hall to the active roster. Promoted C/G Greg Mancz and RB Scottie Phillips to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed S Michael Thomas on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted C Joey Hunt to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Promoted DT Rob Windsor and DT Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB D.J. Hayden from injured reserve. Promoted TE Eric Saubert and LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster. Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the practice squad. Waived S Doug Middleton.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Place DE Taco Charlton and RT Mitchell Schwartz on injured reserve. Activated DE Alex Okafor and CB L’Jarius Sneed from injured reserve. Signed OL Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DBs Johnathan Abram and Isaiah Johnson, DTs Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers and DE Arden Key from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Theo Riddick on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Kyzir White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LB B.J. Bello, LB Cole Christiansen and S Jaylen Watkins to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted TE Chris Myarick to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed I Tristan Vizcaino and LS Andrew DePaola. Promoted T Aviante and LS Andrew DePaola to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated FB C.J. Ham from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted WR Donte Moncrief to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed DT Akeem Spence to the practice squad. Signed LB Terez Hall to the acitve roster from the practice squad. Activated RB Sony Michel to the active roster. Released OL Hjalte Froholdt and DL Derek Rivers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted TE Garrett Griffin and DT Ryan Glasgow to the active roster. Signed QB Trevor Siemian from the Tennessee practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted QB Mike White to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Blessuan Austin on injured reserve. Activated OLB Frankie Luvu from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Elijah Holyfield, DT T.Y. McGill, DE Joe Ostman and TE Caleb Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated DL Chris Wormley from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OT Trent Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DB DeMarkus Acy to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Jadeveon Clowney and DB Kareem Orr on injured reserve. Signed DB Greg Mabin to the active roster. Promoted LBs Will Compton and Tuzar Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LS Matt Overton to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Announced S Kenny Vaccaro downgraded to OUT for next game with a concussion.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted DB Cole Luke, LB Jordan Kunaszyk and T David Steinmetz to the active roster.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.