scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 10 5 .667 —
Milwaukee 9 5 .643 ½
Boston 8 5 .615 1
Indiana 8 6 .571 1½
Brooklyn 9 7 .563 1½
Cleveland 7 7 .500 2½
Atlanta 7 7 .500 2½
New York 7 8 .467 3
Orlando 7 8 .467 3
Miami 6 7 .462 3
Charlotte 6 8 .429 3½
Chicago 6 8 .429 3½
Toronto 5 9 .357 4½
Washington 3 8 .273 5
Detroit 3 11 .214 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 11 4 .733 —
Utah 10 4 .714 ½
L.A. Clippers 10 4 .714 ½
Phoenix 7 5 .583 2½
San Antonio 8 6 .571 2½
Portland 8 6 .571 2½
Golden State 7 6 .538 3
Memphis 7 6 .538 3
Dallas 7 7 .500 3½
Denver 7 7 .500 3½
Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 4
New Orleans 5 8 .385 5
Sacramento 5 9 .357 5½
Houston 4 8 .333 5½
Minnesota 3 10 .231 7
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas 124, Indiana 112
Phila. 117, Boston 109
Cleveland 147, Brooklyn 135, 2OT
Miami 111, Toronto 102
Atlanta 123, Detroit 115, OT
Orlando 97, Minnesota 96
Phoenix at Houston, late
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late
San Antonio at Golden State, late
Washington at Charlotte, ppd.
Memphis at Portland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 7 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 7 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Colorado 5 3 .625 11 4 .733
Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 4 .692
Utah 2 5 .286 5 6 .455
California 2 6 .250 7 8 .467
Arizona St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400
Washington 1 7 .125 2 11 .154
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 84, Colorado 80
Thursday’s Games
Southern Cal vs. Stanford, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
No. 24 UCLA at California, 6 p.m.
Utah at Washington St., 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 5 Texas at Iowa St., ppd.
No. 8 Houston 86, Tulsa 59
No. 10 Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 52
Providence 74, No. 11 Creighton 70
No. 12 Texas Tech at TCU, ppd.
No. 13 Virginia vs. NC State, ppd.
No. 16 Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, ppd.
No. 17 Minnesota vs. Nebraska, ppd.
Georgia Tech 83, No. 20 Clemson 65
No. 23 UConn vs. Xavier, ppd.
No. 25 Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 8 1 .889 11 1 .917
Arizona 8 2 .800 10 2 .833
UCLA 6 2 .750 8 2 .800
Oregon 7 3 .700 9 3 .750
Washington St. 5 3 .625 7 3 .700
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Colorado 4 5 .444 6 6 .500
Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 6 .500
Utah 2 8 .200 3 8 .273
Oregon St. 1 4 .200 3 4 .429
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Arizona St., 2 p.m.
Utah at No. 10 Arizona, 3 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, ppd.
Washington St. at No. 13 Oregon, 5 p.m.
No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 5 Stanford, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 9 Baylor 77, Oklahoma St. 58
No. 14 South Florida at Wichita St., ppd.
No. 18 DePaul at Villanova, ppd.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11
Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14
New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7
N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5
Pittsburgh 4 2 2 0 4 14 18
Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8
Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6
Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10
Columbus 4 1 2 1 3 8 13
Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5
St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 13
Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 12 6
Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11
Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7
San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 11 13
Los Angeles 3 0 1 2 2 8 11
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 15
Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7
Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6
Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9
Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16
Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10
Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT
Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton 3, Toronto 1
San Jose at St. Louis, late
Minnesota at Anaheim, late
Arizona at Vegas, late
Montreal at Vancouver, late
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Carolina, ppd.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Football
NFL playoffs
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday’s Games
NFC
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 12:05 p.m.
AFC
Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL Conference Championships
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PACKERS 4 3 51 Bucs
CHIEFS 3 3 531/2 Bills
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Wade Davis on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kirby Yates on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LBs Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge on reserve/futures contracts.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated LB James Burgess, DBs Kabion Ento and Parry Nickerson to return from injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated RB Jordan Wilkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Wynton McManis to a reserve/futures contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated CB Nickell Robey-Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LB Kevin Minter from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jesse Briggs on a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Assigned Ds Joseph Cecconi, Ben Gleason, Jerad Rosburg and Ryan Shea, C Riley Damiani, LWs Tye Felhaber, Adam Mascherin and Riley Tufte to the Texas Stars (AHL). Waived D Julius Honka. Designated D Thomas Harley, Cs Joel L’Esperance and Tanner Kero for assignment taxi squad.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned G Sam Montembeault to Syracuse (AHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Matt Donovan to a contract with HV71 (SHL) for the 2020-21 season and a contract with the Admirals for the 2021-2022 season.
MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled C Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL), designated D Kevin Bahl for assignment taxi squad and promoted G Eric Comrie to the active roster.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Jason Spezza from the minor league taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Designated LW Kristian Vasalainen and D Ville Heinola for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C David Gustafsson to Manitoba (AHL).
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Donovan Sebrango.
East Coast Hockey League
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed G John Lethemon, Ds Bryce Reddick and Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Fs Joey Haddad and Garrett Thompson on the commissioners exempt list.
INDY FUEL — Signed Ds Connoer McDonald, Alec McCrea and Brandon Fehd and G Taran Kozun to the active roster. Activated F Derian Plouffe from the commissioners exempt list, Fs Patrick McGrath from injured reserve and Nick Hutchinson and Ross Olsson from the reserve list.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Corbin Baldwin to the active roster. Placed F Boston Leier on the reserve list.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Johno May and Scott Conway from injured reserve, J.J. Piccinich from the reserve list. Placed Fs Tristan Langan on the reserve list and Dylan Sadowy on the commissioners exempt list.
TULSA OILERS — Signed F Alex Berardinelli to the active roster. Placed F Maxim Golod on the reserve list.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Luke Lynch on the active roster then placed him on the reserve list.
WICHITA THUNDER — Assigned D Vincent Desharnais to Bakersfield (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed D Jalen Neal.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced D Alexander Buttner mutually agreed to terminate his contract.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired MF Javier Eduardo Lopez for one-year from C hivas de Guadalajara (Mexico) and will occupy an international spot on the roster, pending receipt of his P1 Visa and ITC.
SPORTING KC — Signed MF Grayson Barber, F Ozzie Cisneros and G Brooks Thompson.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed D Caprice Dydasco to a one-year contract with a second-year club option.
COLLEGE
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Named Cassie Born men’s volleyball assistant coach and Greg McGruder assistant football coach.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN — Named Ross Kolodziej defensive line football coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.