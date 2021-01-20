scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 10 5 .667 —

Milwaukee 9 5 .643 ½

Boston 8 5 .615 1

Indiana 8 6 .571 1½

Brooklyn 9 7 .563 1½

Cleveland 7 7 .500 2½

Atlanta 7 7 .500 2½

New York 7 8 .467 3

Orlando 7 8 .467 3

Miami 6 7 .462 3

Charlotte 6 8 .429 3½

Chicago 6 8 .429 3½

Toronto 5 9 .357 4½

Washington 3 8 .273 5

Detroit 3 11 .214 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 11 4 .733 —

Utah 10 4 .714 ½

L.A. Clippers 10 4 .714 ½

Phoenix 7 5 .583 2½

San Antonio 8 6 .571 2½

Portland 8 6 .571 2½

Golden State 7 6 .538 3

Memphis 7 6 .538 3

Dallas 7 7 .500 3½

Denver 7 7 .500 3½

Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 4

New Orleans 5 8 .385 5

Sacramento 5 9 .357 5½

Houston 4 8 .333 5½

Minnesota 3 10 .231 7

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas 124, Indiana 112

Phila. 117, Boston 109

Cleveland 147, Brooklyn 135, 2OT

Miami 111, Toronto 102

Atlanta 123, Detroit 115, OT

Orlando 97, Minnesota 96

Phoenix at Houston, late

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late

San Antonio at Golden State, late

Washington at Charlotte, ppd.

Memphis at Portland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 7 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 7 0 1.000 11 2 .846

Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818

Southern Cal 5 2 .714 11 3 .786

Colorado 5 3 .625 11 4 .733

Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769

Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615

Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583

Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 4 .692

Utah 2 5 .286 5 6 .455

California 2 6 .250 7 8 .467

Arizona St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400

Washington 1 7 .125 2 11 .154

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 84, Colorado 80

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal vs. Stanford, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

No. 24 UCLA at California, 6 p.m.

Utah at Washington St., 7 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 5 Texas at Iowa St., ppd.

No. 8 Houston 86, Tulsa 59

No. 10 Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 52

Providence 74, No. 11 Creighton 70

No. 12 Texas Tech at TCU, ppd.

No. 13 Virginia vs. NC State, ppd.

No. 16 Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, ppd.

No. 17 Minnesota vs. Nebraska, ppd.

Georgia Tech 83, No. 20 Clemson 65

No. 23 UConn vs. Xavier, ppd.

No. 25 Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 8 1 .889 11 1 .917

Arizona 8 2 .800 10 2 .833

UCLA 6 2 .750 8 2 .800

Oregon 7 3 .700 9 3 .750

Washington St. 5 3 .625 7 3 .700

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Colorado 4 5 .444 6 6 .500

Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 6 .500

Utah 2 8 .200 3 8 .273

Oregon St. 1 4 .200 3 4 .429

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Arizona St., 2 p.m.

Utah at No. 10 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, ppd.

Washington St. at No. 13 Oregon, 5 p.m.

No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 5 Stanford, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 9 Baylor 77, Oklahoma St. 58

No. 14 South Florida at Wichita St., ppd.

No. 18 DePaul at Villanova, ppd.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11

Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14

New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7

N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5

Pittsburgh 4 2 2 0 4 14 18

Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5

N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8

Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3

Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6

Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7

Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6

Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10

Columbus 4 1 2 1 3 8 13

Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5

St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 13

Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 12 6

Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7

Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11

Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7

San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 11 13

Los Angeles 3 0 1 2 2 8 11

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 15

Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7

Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6

Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9

Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16

Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10

Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton 3, Toronto 1

San Jose at St. Louis, late

Minnesota at Anaheim, late

Arizona at Vegas, late

Montreal at Vancouver, late

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Carolina, ppd.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Football

NFL playoffs

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday’s Games

NFC

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 12:05 p.m.

AFC

Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL Conference Championships

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PACKERS 4 3 51 Bucs

CHIEFS 3 3 531/2 Bills

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Wade Davis on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kirby Yates on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LBs Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge on reserve/futures contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated LB James Burgess, DBs Kabion Ento and Parry Nickerson to return from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated RB Jordan Wilkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Wynton McManis to a reserve/futures contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated CB Nickell Robey-Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LB Kevin Minter from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jesse Briggs on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Assigned Ds Joseph Cecconi, Ben Gleason, Jerad Rosburg and Ryan Shea, C Riley Damiani, LWs Tye Felhaber, Adam Mascherin and Riley Tufte to the Texas Stars (AHL). Waived D Julius Honka. Designated D Thomas Harley, Cs Joel L’Esperance and Tanner Kero for assignment taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned G Sam Montembeault to Syracuse (AHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Matt Donovan to a contract with HV71 (SHL) for the 2020-21 season and a contract with the Admirals for the 2021-2022 season.

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled C Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL), designated D Kevin Bahl for assignment taxi squad and promoted G Eric Comrie to the active roster.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Jason Spezza from the minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated LW Kristian Vasalainen and D Ville Heinola for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C David Gustafsson to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Donovan Sebrango.

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed G John Lethemon, Ds Bryce Reddick and Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Fs Joey Haddad and Garrett Thompson on the commissioners exempt list.

INDY FUEL — Signed Ds Connoer McDonald, Alec McCrea and Brandon Fehd and G Taran Kozun to the active roster. Activated F Derian Plouffe from the commissioners exempt list, Fs Patrick McGrath from injured reserve and Nick Hutchinson and Ross Olsson from the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Corbin Baldwin to the active roster. Placed F Boston Leier on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Johno May and Scott Conway from injured reserve, J.J. Piccinich from the reserve list. Placed Fs Tristan Langan on the reserve list and Dylan Sadowy on the commissioners exempt list.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Alex Berardinelli to the active roster. Placed F Maxim Golod on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Luke Lynch on the active roster then placed him on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Assigned D Vincent Desharnais to Bakersfield (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Jalen Neal.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced D Alexander Buttner mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired MF Javier Eduardo Lopez for one-year from C hivas de Guadalajara (Mexico) and will occupy an international spot on the roster, pending receipt of his P1 Visa and ITC.

SPORTING KC — Signed MF Grayson Barber, F Ozzie Cisneros and G Brooks Thompson.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed D Caprice Dydasco to a one-year contract with a second-year club option.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Named Cassie Born men’s volleyball assistant coach and Greg McGruder assistant football coach.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN — Named Ross Kolodziej defensive line football coach.

