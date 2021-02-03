scoreboard

Football

NFL playoffs

SUPER BOWL

Sunday at Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

America’s Line

SUPER BOWL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 10 7 1 2 16 34 23

Philadelphia 11 7 2 2 16 38 35

Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34

Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37

New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26

Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32

N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24

N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 17

Carolina 7 6 1 0 12 22 13

Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16

Dallas 7 5 1 1 11 29 17

Columbus 11 4 4 3 11 27 34

Chicago 11 3 4 4 10 29 35

Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29

Detroit 11 2 7 2 6 21 40

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 36 32

Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24

Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30

Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17

Anaheim 11 4 5 2 10 19 28

Los Angeles 9 3 4 2 8 26 29

Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 23 26

San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 10 7 1 2 16 44 27

Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29

Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 35 31

Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43

Vancouver 13 6 7 0 12 45 48

Calgary 9 4 4 1 9 26 23

Ottawa 10 1 8 1 3 24 48

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 1

Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Vegas at San Jose, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd.

Dallas at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, ppd.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 16 6 .727 —

Milwaukee 13 8 .619 2½

Brooklyn 14 9 .609 2½

Boston 11 8 .579 3½

Indiana 12 10 .545 4

Atlanta 10 11 .476 5½

Cleveland 10 12 .455 6

Charlotte 10 12 .455 6

New York 10 13 .435 6½

Toronto 9 12 .429 6½

Chicago 8 12 .400 7

Orlando 8 14 .364 8

Miami 7 14 .333 8½

Washington 5 13 .278 9

Detroit 5 16 .238 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 16 5 .762 —

L.A. Clippers 17 6 .739 —

L.A. Lakers 16 6 .727 ½

Denver 12 8 .600 3½

Phoenix 11 8 .579 4

Memphis 9 7 .563 4½

Portland 11 9 .550 4½

San Antonio 12 10 .545 4½

Golden State 11 10 .524 5

Houston 10 10 .500 5½

Oklahoma City 9 11 .450 6½

Sacramento 9 11 .450 6½

Dallas 9 13 .409 7½

New Orleans 7 12 .368 8

Minnesota 5 16 .238 11

Tuesday’s Late Games

Utah 117, Detroit 105

Boston 111, Golden State 107

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 130, Indiana 110

Phila. 118, Charlotte 111

Dallas 122, Atlanta 116

L.A. Clippers 121, Cleveland 99

New York 107, Chicago 103

Oklahoma City 104, Houston 87

Washington 103, Miami 100

San Antonio 111, Minnesota 108

Phoenix at New Orleans, late

Boston at Sacramento, late

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Phila., 5 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813

Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824

Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750

Arizona 7 4 .636 13 4 .765

Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722

Stanford 6 5 .545 10 7 .588

Oregon St. 4 5 .444 8 7 .533

Utah 4 6 .400 7 7 .500

Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429

Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 7 .588

Washington 2 8 .200 3 12 .200

California 2 10 .167 7 12 .368

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Utah, 4 p.m.

Stanford at California, 6 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s 70, No. 3 Villanova 59

No. 4 Michigan at Northwestern, ppd.

E. Carolina 82, No. 5 Houston 73

No. 10 Alabama 78, LSU 60

No. 14 Virginia 64, NC State 57

Georgetown 86, No. 15 Creighton 79

Pittsburgh 83, No. 16 Virginia Tech 72

No. 18 Missouri 75, Kentucky 70

South Carolina 72, No. 22 Florida 66

Women’s college

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 12 2 .857 15 2 .882

Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846

UCLA 8 2 .800 10 2 .833

Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786

Washington St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571

Southern Cal 5 6 .455 7 7 .500

Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545

Arizona St. 4 6 .400 8 6 .571

Colorado 4 7 .364 6 8 .429

Utah 3 10 .231 4 10 .286

Washington 1 8 .111 4 8 .333

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Friday’s Games

No. 5 UCLA at Washington St., noon

No. 9 Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Colorado at No. 6 Stanford, 6 p.m.

Utah at California, 6 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 12 Oregon, ppd.

Saturday’s Game

UC Davis at No. 12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 3 UConn 94, St. John’s 62

No. 14 South Florida at SMU, ccd.

No. 21 West Virginia 65, Iowa St. 56

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INFs Seth Mejias-Brean and Malquin Canele, RHPs Felix Hernandez, Dusten Knight, Konner Wade and Spenser Watkins and LHP Wade LeBlanc on minor league contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Garrett Richards on a one-year contract with an option for 2022.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Francisco Liriano on a minor league contract.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Moore on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Alex Avila on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Jontay Porter to Memphis Hustle (NBA G League).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Thomas Stallworth strength and conditioning coach and Brian Griffin director of coaching operations.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Stephen Sullivan to a futures contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Todd Walsh defensive line coach, Seth Ryan assistant wide receivers coach and Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Durker defensive assistants.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Marcell Ateman to a futures conract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Cameron Toms to a futures contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Promoted LW Anton Blidh to the active roster from the taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned C Arttu Ruotsalainen to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Promoted RW Buddy Robinson to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated C Derek Ryan and D Connor Mackey for assignment to the taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated G Alex Nedeljkovic and C Morgan Geekie for assignment to the taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Designated RW Reese Johnson and D Madison Bowey for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned D Wyatt Kalynuk and LW Michal Teply to Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned C Shane Bowers to Colorado (AHL). Designated RW Kiefer Sherwood, D Jacob MacDonald and C Sheldon Dries for assignment to the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned LW Nathan Gerbe to Cleveland (AHL). Designated RW Liam Foudy for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned LW Nathan Gerbe to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Tanner Kero to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Promoted G Calvin Pickard to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated LW Mathias Brome for assignment to the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Designated RW Owen Tippett for assignment to the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Designated RW Arthur Kaliyev and Ds Austin Strand and Mark Alk for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned D Sean Durzi and LW Bokondji Imama to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Activated RW Kevin Fiala from suspension.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated G Charlie Lindgren for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Jonny Brodzinski to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Waived D Braydon Doburn. Designated D Erik Brannstrom for assignment to the taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Samuel Morin to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Promoted C Connor Bunnaman to the active roster from the taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Designated C Jacob de la Rosa for assignment to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Promoted D Luke Schenn to the active roster from the taxi squad.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Designated D Kaedan Korczak for assignment to the taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed free agent F Erik Torres to a new contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed W Rodrigo Pineiro to a two year-contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired D Jonathan Suarez from Queretaro FC of Liga MX on a one-year loan with an option to buy.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Josecarlos Van Rankin on a one-year loan with an option to exercise a permanent transfer.

