scoreboard

Football
NFL playoffs
SUPER BOWL
Sunday at Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
America’s Line
SUPER BOWL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 10 7 1 2 16 34 23
Philadelphia 11 7 2 2 16 38 35
Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34
Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24
N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 17
Carolina 7 6 1 0 12 22 13
Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16
Dallas 7 5 1 1 11 29 17
Columbus 11 4 4 3 11 27 34
Chicago 11 3 4 4 10 29 35
Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29
Detroit 11 2 7 2 6 21 40
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 36 32
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30
Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17
Anaheim 11 4 5 2 10 19 28
Los Angeles 9 3 4 2 8 26 29
Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 23 26
San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 10 7 1 2 16 44 27
Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29
Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 35 31
Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43
Vancouver 13 6 7 0 12 45 48
Calgary 9 4 4 1 9 26 23
Ottawa 10 1 8 1 3 24 48
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 1
Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Vegas at San Jose, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd.
Dallas at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, ppd.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 16 6 .727 —
Milwaukee 13 8 .619 2½
Brooklyn 14 9 .609 2½
Boston 11 8 .579 3½
Indiana 12 10 .545 4
Atlanta 10 11 .476 5½
Cleveland 10 12 .455 6
Charlotte 10 12 .455 6
New York 10 13 .435 6½
Toronto 9 12 .429 6½
Chicago 8 12 .400 7
Orlando 8 14 .364 8
Miami 7 14 .333 8½
Washington 5 13 .278 9
Detroit 5 16 .238 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 16 5 .762 —
L.A. Clippers 17 6 .739 —
L.A. Lakers 16 6 .727 ½
Denver 12 8 .600 3½
Phoenix 11 8 .579 4
Memphis 9 7 .563 4½
Portland 11 9 .550 4½
San Antonio 12 10 .545 4½
Golden State 11 10 .524 5
Houston 10 10 .500 5½
Oklahoma City 9 11 .450 6½
Sacramento 9 11 .450 6½
Dallas 9 13 .409 7½
New Orleans 7 12 .368 8
Minnesota 5 16 .238 11
Tuesday’s Late Games
Utah 117, Detroit 105
Boston 111, Golden State 107
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 130, Indiana 110
Phila. 118, Charlotte 111
Dallas 122, Atlanta 116
L.A. Clippers 121, Cleveland 99
New York 107, Chicago 103
Oklahoma City 104, Houston 87
Washington 103, Miami 100
San Antonio 111, Minnesota 108
Phoenix at New Orleans, late
Boston at Sacramento, late
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Portland at Phila., 5 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Arizona 7 4 .636 13 4 .765
Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Stanford 6 5 .545 10 7 .588
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 8 7 .533
Utah 4 6 .400 7 7 .500
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 7 .588
Washington 2 8 .200 3 12 .200
California 2 10 .167 7 12 .368
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Utah, 4 p.m.
Stanford at California, 6 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Colorado, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
St. John’s 70, No. 3 Villanova 59
No. 4 Michigan at Northwestern, ppd.
E. Carolina 82, No. 5 Houston 73
No. 10 Alabama 78, LSU 60
No. 14 Virginia 64, NC State 57
Georgetown 86, No. 15 Creighton 79
Pittsburgh 83, No. 16 Virginia Tech 72
No. 18 Missouri 75, Kentucky 70
South Carolina 72, No. 22 Florida 66
Women’s college
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 12 2 .857 15 2 .882
Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846
UCLA 8 2 .800 10 2 .833
Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
Washington St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 5 6 .455 7 7 .500
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Arizona St. 4 6 .400 8 6 .571
Colorado 4 7 .364 6 8 .429
Utah 3 10 .231 4 10 .286
Washington 1 8 .111 4 8 .333
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 5 UCLA at Washington St., noon
No. 9 Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Colorado at No. 6 Stanford, 6 p.m.
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 12 Oregon, ppd.
Saturday’s Game
UC Davis at No. 12 Oregon, 6 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 3 UConn 94, St. John’s 62
No. 14 South Florida at SMU, ccd.
No. 21 West Virginia 65, Iowa St. 56
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INFs Seth Mejias-Brean and Malquin Canele, RHPs Felix Hernandez, Dusten Knight, Konner Wade and Spenser Watkins and LHP Wade LeBlanc on minor league contracts.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Garrett Richards on a one-year contract with an option for 2022.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Francisco Liriano on a minor league contract.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Moore on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Alex Avila on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Jontay Porter to Memphis Hustle (NBA G League).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Thomas Stallworth strength and conditioning coach and Brian Griffin director of coaching operations.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Stephen Sullivan to a futures contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Todd Walsh defensive line coach, Seth Ryan assistant wide receivers coach and Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Durker defensive assistants.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Marcell Ateman to a futures conract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Cameron Toms to a futures contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Promoted LW Anton Blidh to the active roster from the taxi squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned C Arttu Ruotsalainen to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Promoted RW Buddy Robinson to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated C Derek Ryan and D Connor Mackey for assignment to the taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated G Alex Nedeljkovic and C Morgan Geekie for assignment to the taxi squad.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Designated RW Reese Johnson and D Madison Bowey for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned D Wyatt Kalynuk and LW Michal Teply to Rockford (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned C Shane Bowers to Colorado (AHL). Designated RW Kiefer Sherwood, D Jacob MacDonald and C Sheldon Dries for assignment to the taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned LW Nathan Gerbe to Cleveland (AHL). Designated RW Liam Foudy for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned LW Nathan Gerbe to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Tanner Kero to the taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Promoted G Calvin Pickard to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated LW Mathias Brome for assignment to the taxi squad.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Designated RW Owen Tippett for assignment to the taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Designated RW Arthur Kaliyev and Ds Austin Strand and Mark Alk for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned D Sean Durzi and LW Bokondji Imama to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Activated RW Kevin Fiala from suspension.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated G Charlie Lindgren for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Jonny Brodzinski to Hartford (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Waived D Braydon Doburn. Designated D Erik Brannstrom for assignment to the taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Samuel Morin to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Promoted C Connor Bunnaman to the active roster from the taxi squad.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Designated C Jacob de la Rosa for assignment to the taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Promoted D Luke Schenn to the active roster from the taxi squad.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Designated D Kaedan Korczak for assignment to the taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed free agent F Erik Torres to a new contract.
NASHVILLE SC — Signed W Rodrigo Pineiro to a two year-contract.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired D Jonathan Suarez from Queretaro FC of Liga MX on a one-year loan with an option to buy.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Josecarlos Van Rankin on a one-year loan with an option to exercise a permanent transfer.
