scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 16 7 .696 —
Milwaukee 14 8 .636 1½
Brooklyn 14 10 .583 2½
Boston 11 9 .550 3½
Indiana 12 11 .522 4
Atlanta 10 12 .455 5½
Toronto 10 12 .455 5½
Charlotte 10 13 .435 6
New York 10 13 .435 6
Cleveland 10 13 .435 6
Orlando 9 14 .391 7
Chicago 8 13 .381 7
Miami 8 14 .364 7½
Washington 5 14 .263 9
Detroit 5 16 .238 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 18 5 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 17 6 .739 1
L.A. Lakers 17 6 .739 1
Denver 12 9 .571 5
Portland 12 9 .571 5
Phoenix 11 9 .550 5½
Golden State 12 10 .545 5½
San Antonio 12 10 .545 5½
Memphis 9 8 .529 6
Houston 11 10 .524 6
Sacramento 10 11 .476 7
New Orleans 9 12 .429 8
Oklahoma City 9 12 .429 8
Dallas 9 14 .391 9
Minnesota 6 16 .273 11½
Thursday’s Late Games
Houston 115, Memphis 103
L.A. Lakers 114, Denver 93
Friday’s Games
Orlando 123, Chicago 119
New Orleans 114, Indiana 113
Milwaukee 123, Cleveland 105
Toronto 123, Brooklyn 117
Minnesota 106, Oklahoma City 103
Utah 138, Charlotte 121
Miami 122, Washington 95
Detroit at Phoenix, late
Boston at L.A. Clippers, late
Saturday’s Games
Portland at New York, 10 a.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phila., 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824
Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Arizona 7 5 .583 13 5 .722
Stanford 7 5 .583 11 7 .611
Oregon 4 3 .571 9 4 .692
Oregon St. 5 5 .500 9 7 .563
Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 4 7 .364 11 7 .611
Washington 2 9 .182 3 13 .188
California 2 11 .154 7 13 .350
Thursday’s Late Game
Washington St. 74, Oregon 71
Thursday’s Late Box Score
Washington St. 74, Oregon 71
WASHINGTON ST. (11-7)
Rodman 3-5 0-0 9, Abogidi 1-2 2-2 4, Jackson 2-9 2-2 6, Bonton 7-13 7-9 23, N.Williams 2-11 8-10 14, Jakimovski 2-4 0-0 5, Kunc 3-4 1-1 9, Markovetskyy 1-1 1-4 3, Rapp 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 21-49 22-31 74.
OREGON (9-4)
Lawson 0-3 0-0 0, Omoruyi 6-12 7-8 21, Duarte 5-8 0-1 11, Richardson 2-9 6-7 10, Figueroa 4-13 3-4 12, Hardy 5-7 0-0 11, Kepnang 1-1 0-0 2, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 24-55 18-22 71.
Halftime—Wash. St. 36-31. 3-Point Goals—Wash. St. 10-22 (Rodman 3-4, Kunc 2-3, Bonton 2-6, N.Williams 2-6, Jakimovski 1-2, Abogidi 0-1), Oregon 5-17 (Omoruyi 2-3, Hardy 1-2, Duarte 1-3, Figueroa 1-5, Richardson 0-4). Fouled Out—Jackson, Lawson, Omoruyi. Rebounds—Wash. St. 23 (Abogidi, Jackson 5), Oregon 34 (Figueroa 11). Assists—Wash. St. 14 (Bonton 4), Oregon 12 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls—Wash. St. 24, Oregon 28.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 5 p.m.
No. 21 UCLA at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 13 2 .867 16 2 .889
Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846
Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
UCLA 8 3 .727 10 3 .769
Washington St. 7 6 .538 9 6 .600
Southern Cal 6 6 .500 8 7 .533
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Arizona St. 4 6 .400 8 6 .571
Colorado 4 8 .333 6 9 .400
Utah 4 10 .286 5 10 .333
Washington 1 9 .100 4 9 .308
California 0 9 .000 0 12 .000
Friday’s Games
Washington St. 67, No. 5 UCLA 63
No. 6 Stanford 62, Colorado 54
Utah 51, California 51
Southern Cal 63, Washington 54
No. 9 Arizona at Oregon St., ppd.
Arizona St. at No. 12 Oregon, ppd.
Saturday’s Game
UC Davis at No. 12 Oregon, 6 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Games
No. 3 UConn 87, Marquette 58
No. 23 South Dakota St. 64, South Dakota 45
Golf
PGA Tour
Phoenix Open Scores
Friday at Scottsdale, Ariz.; Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Second Round
Xander Schauffele 66-64—130
Steve Stricker 65-66—131
Keegan Bradley 66-65—131
Scottie Scheffler 67-65—132
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-66—132
Sam Burns 64-68—132
Nate Lashley 64-69—133
Billy Horschel 66-68—134
Jordan Spieth 67-67—134
James Hahn 67-67—134
Matthew NeSmith 63-71—134
Brooks Koepka 68-66—134
J.T. Poston 68-66—134
Patton Kizzire 69-65—134
Carlos Ortiz 67-67—134
Justin Thomas, 70-65—135. Cameron Tringale, 71-64—135. Nick Hardy, 68-67—135. Lucas Glover, 72-63—135. Kevin Streelman, 68-67—135. Louis Oosthuizen, 69-67—136. Harold Varner III, 68-68—136. Bo Van Pelt, 69-67—136. Matt Kuchar, 69-67—136. Andrew Putnam, 67-69—136. Mark Hubbard, 63-73—136.
Adam Hadwin, 67-70—137. Jon Rahm, 68-69—137. Brendan Steele, 70-67—137. Corey Conners, 69-68—137. Ted Potter, Jr., 66-71—137. Brendon Todd, 68-69—137. Will Zalatoris, 71-66—137. Sam Ryder, 70-67—137. Matt Jones, 68-69—137. Si Woo Kim, 71-66—137. Russell Knox, 68-69—137. Rory McIlroy, 70-67—137. Scott Stallings, 67-70—137.
Russell Henley, 71-67—138. Webb Simpson, 73-65—138. Hideki Matsuyama, 71-67—138. Michael Kim, 67-71—138. Grayson Murray, 70-68—138. Robby Shelton, 72-66—138. Davis Riley, 72-66—138. Byeong Hun An, 69-69—138. Kyle Stanley, 71-67—138. Ryan Palmer, 70-68—138. Zach Johnson, 68-70—138. Max Homa, 69-69—138. Richy Werenski, 69-69—138. Bo Hoag, 67-71—138. Brian Stuard, 70-68—138.
Stewart Cink, 69-70—139. Matthew Wolff, 68-71—139. Aaron Wise, 74-65—139. Xinjun Zhang, 70-69—139. Emiliano Grillo, 69-70—139. Luke List, 72-67—139. Sungjae Im, 72-67—139. Bubba Watson, 71-68—139. Satoshi Kodaira, 68-71—139. Brian Harman, 71-68—139. Henrik Norlander, 68-71—139. Wyndham Clark, 72-67—139.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 11 8 1 2 18 36 24
Philadelphia 12 7 3 2 16 39 37
Washington 11 6 2 3 15 40 38
Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26
N.Y. Rangers 10 4 4 2 10 29 28
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 32 18
Florida 8 6 0 2 14 29 23
Columbus 12 5 4 3 13 31 37
Carolina 8 6 2 0 12 26 19
Chicago 12 4 4 4 12 35 39
Dallas 8 5 2 1 11 32 21
Nashville 11 5 6 0 10 29 36
Detroit 12 2 8 2 6 22 43
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24
St. Louis 11 7 3 1 15 39 36
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30
Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17
Anaheim 11 4 5 2 10 19 28
Arizona 10 4 5 1 9 27 29
Los Angeles 9 3 4 2 8 26 29
San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 11 8 2 1 17 40 32
Montreal 11 7 2 2 16 46 30
Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32
Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43
Vancouver 14 6 8 0 12 48 55
Calgary 10 4 5 1 9 27 27
Ottawa 11 2 8 1 5 27 50
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Florida 2, Nashville 1
Los Angeles at Vegas, late
San Jose at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Montreal at Ottawa, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd
Arizona at Minnesota, ppd
Arizona at St. Louis, noon
Colorado at St. Louis, ppd
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, ppd
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Football
NFL playoffs
SUPER BOWL
Sunday at Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
America’s Line
SUPER BOWL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jonathan Schoop on a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Wade Davis, Carlos Sanabria and Ervin Santana and INF Hanser Alberto on minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OFs Luis Bolivar and Gabriel Gonzalez, INFs Ricardo Cova and Bryant Mendez, RHPs Gleiner Diaz, Aneury Lora and Roiber Talavera, and LHP Juan Pinto on minor league contracts.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Marcell Ozuna on a four-year contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed INF Sergio Alcantara off waivers from Detroit. Agreed to terms with OF Joc Pederson, RHP Trevor Williams and LHP Andrew Chafin on a one-year contract. Designated INF Max Schrock for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Kolten Wong on a two-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ORLANDO MAGIC — Released Jordan Bone.
Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Tina Charles to a one-year contract. Acquired F Erica McCall from Minnesota in exchange for their third-round pick of the 2022 draft.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with CB Davontae Harris on a four-year contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Sean Culkin to a futures contract.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted Jim Hostler to senior offensive assistant and Drew Terrell to wide receivers coach.
Canadian Football League
OTTAWA SENATORS — Re-signed DB De’Chavon Hayes, LB Christope Mulumba-Tshimanga and OL Tyler Catalina.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DT Steven Richardson on a one-year contract extension. Signed CB Deatrick Nichols.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Jason Roberston to the taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted Chris Drury to associate general manager.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Nameded Nicolas Frutos assistant coach. Signed D Michael DeShields.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Fabio Roberto Gomes Netto on loan from Oeste FC with a club option to purchase.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed MF Erika Tymrak to a one-year contract with an option for an additional year.
