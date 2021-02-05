scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 16 7 .696 —

Milwaukee 14 8 .636 1½

Brooklyn 14 10 .583 2½

Boston 11 9 .550 3½

Indiana 12 11 .522 4

Atlanta 10 12 .455 5½

Toronto 10 12 .455 5½

Charlotte 10 13 .435 6

New York 10 13 .435 6

Cleveland 10 13 .435 6

Orlando 9 14 .391 7

Chicago 8 13 .381 7

Miami 8 14 .364 7½

Washington 5 14 .263 9

Detroit 5 16 .238 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 18 5 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 17 6 .739 1

L.A. Lakers 17 6 .739 1

Denver 12 9 .571 5

Portland 12 9 .571 5

Phoenix 11 9 .550 5½

Golden State 12 10 .545 5½

San Antonio 12 10 .545 5½

Memphis 9 8 .529 6

Houston 11 10 .524 6

Sacramento 10 11 .476 7

New Orleans 9 12 .429 8

Oklahoma City 9 12 .429 8

Dallas 9 14 .391 9

Minnesota 6 16 .273 11½

Thursday’s Late Games

Houston 115, Memphis 103

L.A. Lakers 114, Denver 93

Friday’s Games

Orlando 123, Chicago 119

New Orleans 114, Indiana 113

Milwaukee 123, Cleveland 105

Toronto 123, Brooklyn 117

Minnesota 106, Oklahoma City 103

Utah 138, Charlotte 121

Miami 122, Washington 95

Detroit at Phoenix, late

Boston at L.A. Clippers, late

Saturday’s Games

Portland at New York, 10 a.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phila., 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813

Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824

Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722

Arizona 7 5 .583 13 5 .722

Stanford 7 5 .583 11 7 .611

Oregon 4 3 .571 9 4 .692

Oregon St. 5 5 .500 9 7 .563

Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533

Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429

Washington St. 4 7 .364 11 7 .611

Washington 2 9 .182 3 13 .188

California 2 11 .154 7 13 .350

Thursday’s Late Game

Washington St. 74, Oregon 71

Thursday’s Late Box Score

Washington St. 74, Oregon 71

WASHINGTON ST. (11-7)

Rodman 3-5 0-0 9, Abogidi 1-2 2-2 4, Jackson 2-9 2-2 6, Bonton 7-13 7-9 23, N.Williams 2-11 8-10 14, Jakimovski 2-4 0-0 5, Kunc 3-4 1-1 9, Markovetskyy 1-1 1-4 3, Rapp 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 21-49 22-31 74.

OREGON (9-4)

Lawson 0-3 0-0 0, Omoruyi 6-12 7-8 21, Duarte 5-8 0-1 11, Richardson 2-9 6-7 10, Figueroa 4-13 3-4 12, Hardy 5-7 0-0 11, Kepnang 1-1 0-0 2, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 24-55 18-22 71.

Halftime—Wash. St. 36-31. 3-Point Goals—Wash. St. 10-22 (Rodman 3-4, Kunc 2-3, Bonton 2-6, N.Williams 2-6, Jakimovski 1-2, Abogidi 0-1), Oregon 5-17 (Omoruyi 2-3, Hardy 1-2, Duarte 1-3, Figueroa 1-5, Richardson 0-4). Fouled Out—Jackson, Lawson, Omoruyi. Rebounds—Wash. St. 23 (Abogidi, Jackson 5), Oregon 34 (Figueroa 11). Assists—Wash. St. 14 (Bonton 4), Oregon 12 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls—Wash. St. 24, Oregon 28.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 5 p.m.

No. 21 UCLA at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 13 2 .867 16 2 .889

Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846

Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786

UCLA 8 3 .727 10 3 .769

Washington St. 7 6 .538 9 6 .600

Southern Cal 6 6 .500 8 7 .533

Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545

Arizona St. 4 6 .400 8 6 .571

Colorado 4 8 .333 6 9 .400

Utah 4 10 .286 5 10 .333

Washington 1 9 .100 4 9 .308

California 0 9 .000 0 12 .000

Friday’s Games

Washington St. 67, No. 5 UCLA 63

No. 6 Stanford 62, Colorado 54

Utah 51, California 51

Southern Cal 63, Washington 54

No. 9 Arizona at Oregon St., ppd.

Arizona St. at No. 12 Oregon, ppd.

Saturday’s Game

UC Davis at No. 12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Friday’s Games

No. 3 UConn 87, Marquette 58

No. 23 South Dakota St. 64, South Dakota 45

Golf

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open Scores

Friday at Scottsdale, Ariz.; Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Second Round

Xander Schauffele 66-64—130

Steve Stricker 65-66—131

Keegan Bradley 66-65—131

Scottie Scheffler 67-65—132

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-66—132

Sam Burns 64-68—132

Nate Lashley 64-69—133

Billy Horschel 66-68—134

Jordan Spieth 67-67—134

James Hahn 67-67—134

Matthew NeSmith 63-71—134

Brooks Koepka 68-66—134

J.T. Poston 68-66—134

Patton Kizzire 69-65—134

Carlos Ortiz 67-67—134

Justin Thomas, 70-65—135. Cameron Tringale, 71-64—135. Nick Hardy, 68-67—135. Lucas Glover, 72-63—135. Kevin Streelman, 68-67—135. Louis Oosthuizen, 69-67—136. Harold Varner III, 68-68—136. Bo Van Pelt, 69-67—136. Matt Kuchar, 69-67—136. Andrew Putnam, 67-69—136. Mark Hubbard, 63-73—136.

Adam Hadwin, 67-70—137. Jon Rahm, 68-69—137. Brendan Steele, 70-67—137. Corey Conners, 69-68—137. Ted Potter, Jr., 66-71—137. Brendon Todd, 68-69—137. Will Zalatoris, 71-66—137. Sam Ryder, 70-67—137. Matt Jones, 68-69—137. Si Woo Kim, 71-66—137. Russell Knox, 68-69—137. Rory McIlroy, 70-67—137. Scott Stallings, 67-70—137.

Russell Henley, 71-67—138. Webb Simpson, 73-65—138. Hideki Matsuyama, 71-67—138. Michael Kim, 67-71—138. Grayson Murray, 70-68—138. Robby Shelton, 72-66—138. Davis Riley, 72-66—138. Byeong Hun An, 69-69—138. Kyle Stanley, 71-67—138. Ryan Palmer, 70-68—138. Zach Johnson, 68-70—138. Max Homa, 69-69—138. Richy Werenski, 69-69—138. Bo Hoag, 67-71—138. Brian Stuard, 70-68—138.

Stewart Cink, 69-70—139. Matthew Wolff, 68-71—139. Aaron Wise, 74-65—139. Xinjun Zhang, 70-69—139. Emiliano Grillo, 69-70—139. Luke List, 72-67—139. Sungjae Im, 72-67—139. Bubba Watson, 71-68—139. Satoshi Kodaira, 68-71—139. Brian Harman, 71-68—139. Henrik Norlander, 68-71—139. Wyndham Clark, 72-67—139.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 11 8 1 2 18 36 24

Philadelphia 12 7 3 2 16 39 37

Washington 11 6 2 3 15 40 38

Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37

New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26

N.Y. Rangers 10 4 4 2 10 29 28

Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32

N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 32 18

Florida 8 6 0 2 14 29 23

Columbus 12 5 4 3 13 31 37

Carolina 8 6 2 0 12 26 19

Chicago 12 4 4 4 12 35 39

Dallas 8 5 2 1 11 32 21

Nashville 11 5 6 0 10 29 36

Detroit 12 2 8 2 6 22 43

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24

St. Louis 11 7 3 1 15 39 36

Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30

Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17

Anaheim 11 4 5 2 10 19 28

Arizona 10 4 5 1 9 27 29

Los Angeles 9 3 4 2 8 26 29

San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 11 8 2 1 17 40 32

Montreal 11 7 2 2 16 46 30

Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32

Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43

Vancouver 14 6 8 0 12 48 55

Calgary 10 4 5 1 9 27 27

Ottawa 11 2 8 1 5 27 50

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Florida 2, Nashville 1

Los Angeles at Vegas, late

San Jose at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd

Arizona at St. Louis, noon

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, ppd

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Football

NFL playoffs

SUPER BOWL

Sunday at Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

America’s Line

SUPER BOWL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jonathan Schoop on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Wade Davis, Carlos Sanabria and Ervin Santana and INF Hanser Alberto on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OFs Luis Bolivar and Gabriel Gonzalez, INFs Ricardo Cova and Bryant Mendez, RHPs Gleiner Diaz, Aneury Lora and Roiber Talavera, and LHP Juan Pinto on minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Marcell Ozuna on a four-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed INF Sergio Alcantara off waivers from Detroit. Agreed to terms with OF Joc Pederson, RHP Trevor Williams and LHP Andrew Chafin on a one-year contract. Designated INF Max Schrock for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Kolten Wong on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ORLANDO MAGIC — Released Jordan Bone.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Tina Charles to a one-year contract. Acquired F Erica McCall from Minnesota in exchange for their third-round pick of the 2022 draft.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with CB Davontae Harris on a four-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Sean Culkin to a futures contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted Jim Hostler to senior offensive assistant and Drew Terrell to wide receivers coach.

Canadian Football League

OTTAWA SENATORS — Re-signed DB De’Chavon Hayes, LB Christope Mulumba-Tshimanga and OL Tyler Catalina.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DT Steven Richardson on a one-year contract extension. Signed CB Deatrick Nichols.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Jason Roberston to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted Chris Drury to associate general manager.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Nameded Nicolas Frutos assistant coach. Signed D Michael DeShields.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Fabio Roberto Gomes Netto on loan from Oeste FC with a club option to purchase.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed MF Erika Tymrak to a one-year contract with an option for an additional year.

