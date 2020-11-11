scoreboard

Football
College
All TImes PST
———
PAC-12
North W L PCT PF PA
Oregon 1 0 1.000 35 14
Wash. St. 1 0 1.000 38 28
California 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 .000 0 0
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 28 38
Stanford 0 1 .000 14 35
South W L PCT PF PA
Colorado 1 0 1.000 48 42
Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 28 27
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28
UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48
———
Saturday’s Games
No. 20 Southern Cal at Arizona, 12:30 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 12:30 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon at Wash. St., 4 p.m.
California at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m.
SCORES
———
Wednesday’s Games
Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31
Cent. Mich. 40, N. Illinois 10
Toledo (1-0) at W. Michigan (1-0), late
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233
Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161
New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201
Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160
Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242
Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229
Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217
L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205
Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204
Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243
Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Thursday’s Game
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Phila. at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Washington at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home teams in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
TITANS 21/2 2 491/2 Colts
Sunday
STEELERS 91/2 71/2 471/2 Bengals
LIONS 3 NL NL Washington
BROWNS 21/2 3 501/2 Texans
PACKERS 14 131/2 51 Jaguars
Eagles 3 31/2 441/2 GIANTS
Bucs 6 51/2 501/2 PANTHERS
RAIDERS 41/2 5 501/2 Broncos
CARDS 1 11/2 561/2 Bills
RAMS 11/2 11/2 551/2 Seahawks
SAINTS 91/2 91/2 491/2 49ers
Ravens 7 7 431/2 PATRIOTS
DOLPHINS 3 21/2 48 Chargers
Monday
Vikings 21/2 21/2 441/2 BEARS
———
Bye week: Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jets
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
BOISE ST 13 14 611/2 Colorado St
Friday
Fla Atlantic 9 9 411/2 FLORIDA INT’L
Iowa 3 31/2 571/2 MINNESOTA
CINCINNATI 27 271/2 561/2 E Carolina
Saturday
Memphis 9 PPD NL NAVY
FLORIDA 161/2 171/2 621/2 Arkansas
KENTUCKY 171/2 17 411/2 Vanderbilt
W VIRGINIA 3 3 451/2 Tcu
NC STATE 7 91/2 591/2 Florida St
Texas A&M 121/2 PPD NL TENNESSEE
Notre Dame 13 131/2 491/2 BOSTON COLL
N CAROLINA 121/2 131/2 661/2 Wake Forest
GA SOUTHERN 10 101/2 511/2 Texas St
Pittsburgh 7 61/2 51 GEORGIA TECH
VA TECH 21/2 21/2 671/2 Miami-Florida
UCF 29 241/2 751/2 Temple
Ohio St 251/2 PPD NL MARYLAND
Wisconsin 11/2 41/2 531/2 MICHIGAN
Indiana 81/2 7 511/2 MICHIGAN ST
Northwestern PK 3 501/2 PURDUE
RUTGERS 6 61/2 52 Illinois
MARSHALL 23 231/2 561/2 Mid Tenn St
HOUSTON 14 14 581/2 Usf
ARIZONA ST 31/2 4 461/2 California
Usc 131/2 14 671/2 ARIZONA
WYOMING PPD PPD NL Air Force
Nevada 14 171/2 621/2 NEW MEXICO
Fresno St 12 10 541/2 UTAH ST
APP’CHIAN ST 16 16 621/2 Georgia St
Oregon 71/2 10 571/2 WASH ST
WASHINGTON 12 13 521/2 Oregon St
SAN JOSE ST 161/2 151/2 591/2 Unlv
SAN DIEGO ST 91/2 11 531/2 Hawaii
STANFORD 71/2 61/2 541/2 Colorado
UTSA 5 7 451/2 Utep
TEXAS TECH 11/2 11/2 571/2 Baylor
Coastal Caro 8 11 531/2 TROY
Auburn 14 PPD NL MISS ST
TULANE 51/2 51/2 471/2 Army
Penn St 3 31/2 56 NEBRASKA
TULSA 11/2 21/2 631/2 Smu
UAB 141/2 141/2 651/2 N Texas
ARKANSAS ST 20 PPD NL UL-Monroe
MISSISSIPPI 9 11 701/2 S Carolina
UL-LAFAYETTE 14 151/2 531/2 S Alabama
Georgia 12 PPD NL MISSOURI
LA TECH PK 1 491/2 Rice
W KENTUCKY 8 5 481/2 So Miss
Alabama 24 PPD NL LSU
Write-In Games
VIRGINIA 21/2 31/2 661/2 Louisville
Utah 31/2 31/2 591/2 UCLA
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
Play-in
Eastern Conference
Friday, Nov. 20
(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 3:30 p.m.
(10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 6 p.m.
First Round
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 21
Orlando City vs. NY City FC, 9 a.m.
Columbus vs. New York, noon
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 3 p.m.
Phila. vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 5 p.m.
Western Conference
Saturday, Nov. 22
Sporting KC vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.
Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Seattle vs. LA FC, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Re-signed LHP Robbie Ray to a one-year contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Marcus Stroman has accepted qualifying offer.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Kevin Gausman has accepted qualifying offer.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Jonathan Joseph. Activated CB Bryon Murphy and OLB Devon Kennard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G J.R. Sweezy and DL Rashard Lawrence to return from injured reserve. Placed CB Kevin Peterson on injured reserve.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Marlon Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the active roster. Placed LB Adarius Taylor on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to return from injured reserve. Signed OT O’Shea Dugas to the practice squad. Activated LB Jordan Evans and CB Mackensie Alexander from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Winston Rose on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Takkarist McKinley off waivers from Atlanta.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated QB Baker Mayfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed P Hunter Niswander. Claimed DE Ron’Dell Carter off waivers from Indianapolis.
DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed CB DeVante Bausby off waivers from Arizona.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed CB Corey Ballentine off waivers from New York Giants.
DETROIT LIONS — Designated TE Hunter Bryant to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released DT Kevin Strong.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed RB Dexter Williams on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed RB Mike Weber to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Matthew Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Preston Williams on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Holton Hill on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated LB Tae Crowder to return from injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve. Promoted RB Austin Walter to the active roster. Signed QB Josh Johnson to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Bo Scarbrough to the practice squad. Designated CB Neiko Thorpe to return from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Adoree’ Jackson from injured reserve. Placed S Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve.
SOCCER
Major Indoor Soccer League
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Hunter Sulte to a homegrown player contract.
