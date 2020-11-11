scoreboard

Football

College

All TImes PST

———

PAC-12

North W L PCT PF PA

Oregon 1 0 1.000 35 14

Wash. St. 1 0 1.000 38 28

California 0 0 .000 0 0

Washington 0 0 .000 0 0

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 28 38

Stanford 0 1 .000 14 35

South W L PCT PF PA

Colorado 1 0 1.000 48 42

Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 28 27

Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28

UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48

———

Saturday’s Games

No. 20 Southern Cal at Arizona, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 12:30 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon at Wash. St., 4 p.m.

California at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m.

SCORES

———

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31

Cent. Mich. 40, N. Illinois 10

Toledo (1-0) at W. Michigan (1-0), late

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233

Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161

New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194

N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201

Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160

Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242

Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161

Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142

Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237

Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183

Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229

Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217

L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205

Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188

Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290

N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200

Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203

Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251

Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204

Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190

Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240

Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243

Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180

L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152

San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

Thursday’s Game

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Phila. at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Washington at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home teams in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

TITANS 21/2 2 491/2 Colts

Sunday

STEELERS 91/2 71/2 471/2 Bengals

LIONS 3 NL NL Washington

BROWNS 21/2 3 501/2 Texans

PACKERS 14 131/2 51 Jaguars

Eagles 3 31/2 441/2 GIANTS

Bucs 6 51/2 501/2 PANTHERS

RAIDERS 41/2 5 501/2 Broncos

CARDS 1 11/2 561/2 Bills

RAMS 11/2 11/2 551/2 Seahawks

SAINTS 91/2 91/2 491/2 49ers

Ravens 7 7 431/2 PATRIOTS

DOLPHINS 3 21/2 48 Chargers

Monday

Vikings 21/2 21/2 441/2 BEARS

———

Bye week: Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jets

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

BOISE ST 13 14 611/2 Colorado St

Friday

Fla Atlantic 9 9 411/2 FLORIDA INT’L

Iowa 3 31/2 571/2 MINNESOTA

CINCINNATI 27 271/2 561/2 E Carolina

Saturday

Memphis 9 PPD NL NAVY

FLORIDA 161/2 171/2 621/2 Arkansas

KENTUCKY 171/2 17 411/2 Vanderbilt

W VIRGINIA 3 3 451/2 Tcu

NC STATE 7 91/2 591/2 Florida St

Texas A&M 121/2 PPD NL TENNESSEE

Notre Dame 13 131/2 491/2 BOSTON COLL

N CAROLINA 121/2 131/2 661/2 Wake Forest

GA SOUTHERN 10 101/2 511/2 Texas St

Pittsburgh 7 61/2 51 GEORGIA TECH

VA TECH 21/2 21/2 671/2 Miami-Florida

UCF 29 241/2 751/2 Temple

Ohio St 251/2 PPD NL MARYLAND

Wisconsin 11/2 41/2 531/2 MICHIGAN

Indiana 81/2 7 511/2 MICHIGAN ST

Northwestern PK 3 501/2 PURDUE

RUTGERS 6 61/2 52 Illinois

MARSHALL 23 231/2 561/2 Mid Tenn St

HOUSTON 14 14 581/2 Usf

ARIZONA ST 31/2 4 461/2 California

Usc 131/2 14 671/2 ARIZONA

WYOMING PPD PPD NL Air Force

Nevada 14 171/2 621/2 NEW MEXICO

Fresno St 12 10 541/2 UTAH ST

APP’CHIAN ST 16 16 621/2 Georgia St

Oregon 71/2 10 571/2 WASH ST

WASHINGTON 12 13 521/2 Oregon St

SAN JOSE ST 161/2 151/2 591/2 Unlv

SAN DIEGO ST 91/2 11 531/2 Hawaii

STANFORD 71/2 61/2 541/2 Colorado

UTSA 5 7 451/2 Utep

TEXAS TECH 11/2 11/2 571/2 Baylor

Coastal Caro 8 11 531/2 TROY

Auburn 14 PPD NL MISS ST

TULANE 51/2 51/2 471/2 Army

Penn St 3 31/2 56 NEBRASKA

TULSA 11/2 21/2 631/2 Smu

UAB 141/2 141/2 651/2 N Texas

ARKANSAS ST 20 PPD NL UL-Monroe

MISSISSIPPI 9 11 701/2 S Carolina

UL-LAFAYETTE 14 151/2 531/2 S Alabama

Georgia 12 PPD NL MISSOURI

LA TECH PK 1 491/2 Rice

W KENTUCKY 8 5 481/2 So Miss

Alabama 24 PPD NL LSU

Write-In Games

VIRGINIA 21/2 31/2 661/2 Louisville

Utah 31/2 31/2 591/2 UCLA

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

Play-in

Eastern Conference

Friday, Nov. 20

(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 3:30 p.m.

(10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 6 p.m.

First Round

Eastern Conference

Saturday, Nov. 21

Orlando City vs. NY City FC, 9 a.m.

Columbus vs. New York, noon

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 3 p.m.

Phila. vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 5 p.m.

Western Conference

Saturday, Nov. 22

Sporting KC vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Seattle vs. LA FC, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Re-signed LHP Robbie Ray to a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Marcus Stroman has accepted qualifying offer.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Kevin Gausman has accepted qualifying offer.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Jonathan Joseph. Activated CB Bryon Murphy and OLB Devon Kennard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G J.R. Sweezy and DL Rashard Lawrence to return from injured reserve. Placed CB Kevin Peterson on injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Marlon Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the active roster. Placed LB Adarius Taylor on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to return from injured reserve. Signed OT O’Shea Dugas to the practice squad. Activated LB Jordan Evans and CB Mackensie Alexander from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Winston Rose on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Takkarist McKinley off waivers from Atlanta.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated QB Baker Mayfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed P Hunter Niswander. Claimed DE Ron’Dell Carter off waivers from Indianapolis.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed CB DeVante Bausby off waivers from Arizona.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed CB Corey Ballentine off waivers from New York Giants.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated TE Hunter Bryant to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released DT Kevin Strong.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed RB Dexter Williams on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed RB Mike Weber to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Matthew Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Preston Williams on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Holton Hill on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated LB Tae Crowder to return from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve. Promoted RB Austin Walter to the active roster. Signed QB Josh Johnson to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Bo Scarbrough to the practice squad. Designated CB Neiko Thorpe to return from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Adoree’ Jackson from injured reserve. Placed S Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve.

SOCCER

Major Indoor Soccer League

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Hunter Sulte to a homegrown player contract.

