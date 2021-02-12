scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 18 8 .692 —
Milwaukee 16 9 .640 1½
Brooklyn 15 12 .556 3½
Boston 13 11 .542 4
Indiana 13 13 .500 5
Charlotte 13 14 .481 5½
Toronto 12 14 .462 6
New York 12 15 .444 6½
Miami 11 14 .440 6½
Atlanta 11 14 .440 6½
Chicago 10 15 .400 7½
Cleveland 10 16 .385 8
Orlando 9 17 .346 9
Washington 6 17 .261 10½
Detroit 6 19 .240 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 20 5 .800 —
L.A. Lakers 20 6 .769 ½
L.A. Clippers 19 8 .704 2
Phoenix 15 9 .625 4½
Portland 14 10 .583 5½
San Antonio 15 11 .577 5½
Denver 13 11 .542 6½
Golden State 14 12 .538 6½
Memphis 10 10 .500 7½
Sacramento 12 12 .500 7½
Dallas 13 14 .481 8
New Orleans 11 14 .440 9
Houston 11 14 .440 9
Oklahoma City 10 14 .417 9½
Minnesota 6 20 .231 14½
Thursday’s Late Games
Golden State 111, Orlando 105
Portland 118, Phila. 114
Friday’s Games
Charlotte 120, Minnesota 114
New York 109, Washington 91
San Antonio 125, Atlanta 114
Dallas 143, New Orleans 130
L.A. Clippers 125, Chicago 106
Detroit at Boston, late
Milwaukee at Utah, late
Oklahoma City at Denver, late
Cleveland at Portland, late
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late
Orlando at Sacramento, late
Saturday’s Games
Phila. at Phoenix, noon
Indiana at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 118, 76ers 114
PHILADELPHIA (114)
Green 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 4-12 9-9 17, Embiid 13-25 8-11 35, Curry 6-13 0-0 15, Simmons 10-12 3-3 23, Howard 1-2 1-2 3, Korkmaz 3-7 1-1 7, Maxey 2-8 1-1 5, Thybulle 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 42-86 24-29 114.
PORTLAND (118)
Covington 2-5 0-0 5, Jones Jr. 3-9 1-2 9, Kanter 5-12 0-0 10, Lillard 6-21 14-15 30, Trent Jr. 7-12 0-0 19, Anthony 9-15 2-2 24, Giles III 0-1 2-2 2, Hood 4-10 0-0 8, Simons 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 40-93 21-23 118.
Philadelphia 36 27 30 21 — 114
Portland 37 23 29 29 — 118
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 6-27 (Curry 3-7, Embiid 1-2, Green 1-3, Thybulle 1-3, Maxey 0-3, Korkmaz 0-4, Harris 0-5), Portland 17-38 (Trent Jr. 5-7, Anthony 4-5, Lillard 4-11, Jones Jr. 2-5, Covington 1-4, Simons 1-4, Hood 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 46 (Simmons 11), Portland 47 (Kanter 14). Assists—Philadelphia 20 (Simmons 9), Portland 15 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 20, Portland 21.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 10 2 .833 16 3 .842
UCLA 9 3 .750 13 5 .722
Colorado 10 4 .714 16 5 .762
Oregon 6 3 .667 11 4 .733
Arizona 8 6 .571 14 6 .700
Stanford 8 6 .571 12 8 .600
Utah 6 6 .500 9 7 .563
Oregon St. 6 7 .462 10 9 .526
Washington St. 5 8 .385 12 8 .600
Arizona St. 3 6 .333 6 9 .400
Washington 2 11 .154 3 15 .167
California 2 13 .133 7 15 .318
Thursday’s Late Games
Oregon 75, Arizona St. 64
No. 20 Southern Cal 69, Washington 54
Washington St. 81, UCLA 73
Thursday’s Late Box Score
Oregon 75, Arizona St. 64
OREGON (11-4)
Lawson 2-4 0-0 4, Omoruyi 7-14 3-3 18, Duarte 7-12 0-0 18, Richardson 4-8 4-5 15, Figueroa 6-11 0-0 16, Hardy 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 0-6 0-0 0, Terry 0-3 0-0 0, Kepnang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 7-8 75.
ARIZONA ST. (6-9)
Graham 4-6 0-0 8, Lawrence 1-6 1-2 3, J.Christopher 0-4 0-0 0, Martin 9-22 8-9 30, Verge 2-12 0-0 6, House 3-7 0-0 8, Woods 2-7 2-2 7, Olmsted 1-1 0-0 2, C.Christopher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 11-13 64.
Halftime—Oregon 35-28. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 12-30 (Figueroa 4-7, Duarte 4-8, Richardson 3-6, Omoruyi 1-3, Hardy 0-2, Terry 0-2, Williams 0-2), Arizona St. 9-26 (Martin 4-10, House 2-4, Verge 2-6, Woods 1-3, C.Christopher 0-1, J.Christopher 0-2). Fouled Out—Lawrence. Rebounds—Oregon 39 (Omoruyi 10), Arizona St. 42 (Lawrence 12). Assists—Oregon 22 (Duarte 4), Arizona St. 13 (Verge, House 3). Total Fouls—Oregon 14, Arizona St. 12.
Saturday’s Games
Oregon at Arizona, 11 a.m.
UCLA at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
No. 20 Southern Cal at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Colorado at California, 7 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Games
No. 6 Illinois at Nebraska, late
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 14 2 .875 17 2 .895
Arizona 10 2 .833 12 2 .857
UCLA 10 3 .769 12 3 .800
Oregon 9 4 .692 12 4 .750
Washington St. 7 7 .500 9 7 .562
Southern Cal 7 7 .500 9 8 .529
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Colorado 6 8 .429 8 9 .471
Arizona St. 4 7 .364 9 7 .562
Utah 4 12 .250 5 12 .294
Washington 2 10 .167 5 10 .333
California 0 10 .000 0 13 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 8 UCLA 69, Utah 58
California at No. 11 Oregon, ppd.
Washington 50, Arizona St. 35
Colorado 66, Southern Cal 56
Washington St. at No. 10 Arizona, late
Saturday’s Game
No. 5 Stanford at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Games
No. 2 UConn 64, Georgetown 40
No. 22 Depaul at Villanova, ppd.
No. 25 Missouri St. 69, Illinois St. 52
Golf
PGA Tour
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores
Friday at Pebble Beach, Calif.
Pebble Beach Course: Yardage, 6,958; Par, 71
Spyglass Hill Course: Yardage, 6,858; Par, 72
Second Round
Jordan Spieth 65-67—132
Daniel Berger 67-66—133
Henrik Norlander 64-70—134
Patrick Cantlay 62-73—135
Tom Lewis 66-69—135
Paul Casey 68-67—135
Russell Knox 66-70—136
Brian Stuard 66-71—137
Maverick McNealy 68-69—137
Cameron Percy 67-70—137
Nate Laley 65-72—137
Tom Hoge 67-70—137
Akay Bhatia 64-73—137
Jason Day, 69-69—138. Will Gordon, 66-73—139. Patton Kizzire, 69-70—139. Jason Dufner, 68-71—139. Matt Jones, 67-72—139. John Senden, 70-69—139. Cameron Tringale, 67-72—139. Scott Brown, 69-70—139. Max Homa, 69-70—139. Francesco Molinari, 69-70—139. Vincent Whaley, 68-71—139.
Scott Stallings, 69-71—140. Vaughn Taylor, 67-73—140. Troy Merritt, 71-69—140. Nick Taylor, 69-71—140. Jim Furyk, 71-69—140. Kyle Stanley, 70-70—140. Bronson Burgoon, 68-72—140. Mark Hubbard, 66-74—140. Branden Grace, 71-69—140. Hank Lebioda, 70-70—140. Sebastian Cappelen, 75-65—140. Ben Taylor, 68-72—140.
Peter Uihlein, 69-72—141. Kevin Streelman, 69-72—141. Tim Wilkinson, 67-74—141. Brendan Steele, 69-72—141. Pat Perez, 69-72—141. Ryan Moore, 68-73—141. Matthew NeSmith, 74-67—141. Charley Hoffman, 69-72—141. Brian Harman, 67-74—141. Doug Ghim, 69-72—141. Chez Reavie, 74-67—141. Sung Kang, 73-68—141. Michael Thompson, 67-74—141. Cameron Davis, 74-67—141.
Sam Burns, 72-70—142. Andrew Putnam, 72-70—142. Brian Gay, 70-72—142. Wes Roach, 71-71—142. Rob Oppenheim, 72-70—142. Chris Kirk, 69-73—142. Joel Dahmen, 71-71—142. C.T. Pan, 70-72—142. Beau Hossler, 72-70—142.
Ryan Armour, 70-73—143. Will Zalatoris, 69-74—143. Jo Teater, 69-74—143. Scott Piercy, 69-74—143. Jhonattan Vegas, 72-71—143. Scott Harrington, 72-71—143. Zack Sucher, 72-71—143. DeJoseph Bramlett, 73-70—143.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 12 9 1 2 20 39 26
Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41
Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45
N.Y. Islanders 12 5 4 3 13 28 31
Pittsburgh 12 6 5 1 13 37 44
N.Y. Rangers 12 4 5 3 11 31 33
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 44 25
Florida 11 8 1 2 18 37 30
Chicago 14 6 4 4 16 39 41
Columbus 14 6 5 3 15 39 45
Carolina 10 7 3 0 14 34 27
Dallas 10 5 2 3 13 34 25
Nashville 13 5 8 0 10 31 46
Detroit 14 3 9 2 8 27 46
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 10 8 1 1 17 37 26
St. Louis 13 7 4 2 16 43 43
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24
Arizona 12 6 5 1 13 34 33
Anaheim 14 5 6 3 13 29 39
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30
San Jose 11 5 5 1 11 32 40
Los Angeles 12 3 6 3 9 34 42
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 14 11 2 1 23 52 36
Montreal 13 8 3 2 18 50 35
Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 52 52
Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 41 35
Calgary 12 6 5 1 13 36 33
Vancouver 16 6 10 0 12 50 63
Ottawa 14 2 11 1 5 31 58
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Late Games
Columbus at Chicago, late
Detroit at Nashville, late
Edmonton at Montreal, late
Ottawa at Winnipeg, late
Carolina at Dallas, late
Anaheim at Vegas, late
Calgary at Vancouver, late
San Jose at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Buffalo, ppd.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, noon
Vegas at San Jose, 1 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd.
Tennis
Australian Open
Friday at Melbourne, Australia
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Third Round — Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (15), Spain, 6-0, 1-0, ret. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Adrian Mannarino (32), France, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. Dusan Lajovic (23), Serbia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-1, 6-4. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
Milos Raonic (14), Canada, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. Felix Auger-Aliassime (20), Canada, def. Denis Shapovalov (11), Canada, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Taylor Fritz (27), United States, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.
WOMEN
Third Round — Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-3, 6-1. Marketa Vondrousova (19), Czech Republic, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-2, 6-4. Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-1. Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, 6-3, 6-2. Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Veronika Kudermetova (32), Russia, 6-1, 6-3. Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-4, 6-3.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Nomar Mazara on a one-year contract. Designated RHP John Schreiber for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Colome on a one-year contract. Waived LHP Brandon Waddell. Designated RHP Ian Hamilton for release or assignment. Claimed OF Kyle Garlick from Philadelphia waivers.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Ben Heller.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Adam Kolarek and minor league OF Cody Thomas from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for INF Sheldon Neuse and minor league RHP Gus Varland.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Stetson Allie, Louis Head, Joey Krehbiel and Hunter Strickland and LHP Brian Moran on minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C/1B John Hicks, INF Brock Holt and LHP Hyeon-jong Yang on minor league contracts.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller, LHP Adam Morgan and C Jose Lobation on a minor league contracts.
MIAMI MARLINS — Acquired RHP Dylan Floro from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for LHP Alex Vesia and RHP Kyle Hurt.
NEW YORK METS — Traded C Ali Sanchez to St. Louis in exchange for an undisclosed cash consideration.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Devin Fitzsimmons assistant special team coach.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Chis Olsen director of football administration.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Woodrow Hamilton. Waived S Natrell Jamerson.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Justin Hill running back coach, promoted Troy Walters to wide receivers coach and Brad Kragthorpe to assistant wide receiver coach.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE J.J. Watt.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WRs Gehrig Dieter and Dalton Schoen to reserve/futures contracts.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OL Nick Easton and TEs Jason Vander Laan and Cole Wick.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Da’Mari Scott and DB Shakial Taylor.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed WR River Cracraft to a new contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB C.J. Prosise, DT Sam Renner and C Donell Stanley to reserve/futures contracts.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Ty Dellandrea and Nick Caamano to the minor league taxi squad. Loaned F Rhett Gardner to the Texas Stars (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D/MF Santiago Sosa via transfer from Club Atletico River Plate to a multi-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
FC DALLAS — Loaned D Justin Che to FC Bayern Munich II.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed 2021 MLS Superdraft pick W Josh Penn to a first team contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired D Malte Amundson from Danish club Vejie BK pending receipt of a P-1 visa and an International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Nikos Overheul director of recruitment.
COLLEGE
DUKE UNIVERSITY — Named Tyler Rost and Chris O’Neill to the baseball staff. Elevated Chris Gordon to pitching coach.
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Dr. Monica Lebron deputy administrative director for championship resources, Cameron Walker deputy administrator for competitive excellence, Marcus Hillard associate administrative director/chief of staff and Amy Sterk assistant associate director for executive operations.
