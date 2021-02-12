scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 18 8 .692 —

Milwaukee 16 9 .640 1½

Brooklyn 15 12 .556 3½

Boston 13 11 .542 4

Indiana 13 13 .500 5

Charlotte 13 14 .481 5½

Toronto 12 14 .462 6

New York 12 15 .444 6½

Miami 11 14 .440 6½

Atlanta 11 14 .440 6½

Chicago 10 15 .400 7½

Cleveland 10 16 .385 8

Orlando 9 17 .346 9

Washington 6 17 .261 10½

Detroit 6 19 .240 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 20 5 .800 —

L.A. Lakers 20 6 .769 ½

L.A. Clippers 19 8 .704 2

Phoenix 15 9 .625 4½

Portland 14 10 .583 5½

San Antonio 15 11 .577 5½

Denver 13 11 .542 6½

Golden State 14 12 .538 6½

Memphis 10 10 .500 7½

Sacramento 12 12 .500 7½

Dallas 13 14 .481 8

New Orleans 11 14 .440 9

Houston 11 14 .440 9

Oklahoma City 10 14 .417 9½

Minnesota 6 20 .231 14½

Thursday’s Late Games

Golden State 111, Orlando 105

Portland 118, Phila. 114

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 120, Minnesota 114

New York 109, Washington 91

San Antonio 125, Atlanta 114

Dallas 143, New Orleans 130

L.A. Clippers 125, Chicago 106

Detroit at Boston, late

Milwaukee at Utah, late

Oklahoma City at Denver, late

Cleveland at Portland, late

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late

Orlando at Sacramento, late

Saturday’s Games

Phila. at Phoenix, noon

Indiana at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Late Box Score

Trail Blazers 118, 76ers 114

PHILADELPHIA (114)

Green 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 4-12 9-9 17, Embiid 13-25 8-11 35, Curry 6-13 0-0 15, Simmons 10-12 3-3 23, Howard 1-2 1-2 3, Korkmaz 3-7 1-1 7, Maxey 2-8 1-1 5, Thybulle 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 42-86 24-29 114.

PORTLAND (118)

Covington 2-5 0-0 5, Jones Jr. 3-9 1-2 9, Kanter 5-12 0-0 10, Lillard 6-21 14-15 30, Trent Jr. 7-12 0-0 19, Anthony 9-15 2-2 24, Giles III 0-1 2-2 2, Hood 4-10 0-0 8, Simons 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 40-93 21-23 118.

Philadelphia 36 27 30 21 — 114

Portland 37 23 29 29 — 118

3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 6-27 (Curry 3-7, Embiid 1-2, Green 1-3, Thybulle 1-3, Maxey 0-3, Korkmaz 0-4, Harris 0-5), Portland 17-38 (Trent Jr. 5-7, Anthony 4-5, Lillard 4-11, Jones Jr. 2-5, Covington 1-4, Simons 1-4, Hood 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 46 (Simmons 11), Portland 47 (Kanter 14). Assists—Philadelphia 20 (Simmons 9), Portland 15 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 20, Portland 21.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Southern Cal 10 2 .833 16 3 .842

UCLA 9 3 .750 13 5 .722

Colorado 10 4 .714 16 5 .762

Oregon 6 3 .667 11 4 .733

Arizona 8 6 .571 14 6 .700

Stanford 8 6 .571 12 8 .600

Utah 6 6 .500 9 7 .563

Oregon St. 6 7 .462 10 9 .526

Washington St. 5 8 .385 12 8 .600

Arizona St. 3 6 .333 6 9 .400

Washington 2 11 .154 3 15 .167

California 2 13 .133 7 15 .318

Thursday’s Late Games

Oregon 75, Arizona St. 64

No. 20 Southern Cal 69, Washington 54

Washington St. 81, UCLA 73

Thursday’s Late Box Score

Oregon 75, Arizona St. 64

OREGON (11-4)

Lawson 2-4 0-0 4, Omoruyi 7-14 3-3 18, Duarte 7-12 0-0 18, Richardson 4-8 4-5 15, Figueroa 6-11 0-0 16, Hardy 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 0-6 0-0 0, Terry 0-3 0-0 0, Kepnang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 7-8 75.

ARIZONA ST. (6-9)

Graham 4-6 0-0 8, Lawrence 1-6 1-2 3, J.Christopher 0-4 0-0 0, Martin 9-22 8-9 30, Verge 2-12 0-0 6, House 3-7 0-0 8, Woods 2-7 2-2 7, Olmsted 1-1 0-0 2, C.Christopher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 11-13 64.

Halftime—Oregon 35-28. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 12-30 (Figueroa 4-7, Duarte 4-8, Richardson 3-6, Omoruyi 1-3, Hardy 0-2, Terry 0-2, Williams 0-2), Arizona St. 9-26 (Martin 4-10, House 2-4, Verge 2-6, Woods 1-3, C.Christopher 0-1, J.Christopher 0-2). Fouled Out—Lawrence. Rebounds—Oregon 39 (Omoruyi 10), Arizona St. 42 (Lawrence 12). Assists—Oregon 22 (Duarte 4), Arizona St. 13 (Verge, House 3). Total Fouls—Oregon 14, Arizona St. 12.

Saturday’s Games

Oregon at Arizona, 11 a.m.

UCLA at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

No. 20 Southern Cal at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Colorado at California, 7 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Friday’s Games

No. 6 Illinois at Nebraska, late

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 14 2 .875 17 2 .895

Arizona 10 2 .833 12 2 .857

UCLA 10 3 .769 12 3 .800

Oregon 9 4 .692 12 4 .750

Washington St. 7 7 .500 9 7 .562

Southern Cal 7 7 .500 9 8 .529

Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545

Colorado 6 8 .429 8 9 .471

Arizona St. 4 7 .364 9 7 .562

Utah 4 12 .250 5 12 .294

Washington 2 10 .167 5 10 .333

California 0 10 .000 0 13 .000

Friday’s Games

No. 8 UCLA 69, Utah 58

California at No. 11 Oregon, ppd.

Washington 50, Arizona St. 35

Colorado 66, Southern Cal 56

Washington St. at No. 10 Arizona, late

Saturday’s Game

No. 5 Stanford at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Friday’s Games

No. 2 UConn 64, Georgetown 40

No. 22 Depaul at Villanova, ppd.

No. 25 Missouri St. 69, Illinois St. 52

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Friday at Pebble Beach, Calif.

Pebble Beach Course: Yardage, 6,958; Par, 71

Spyglass Hill Course: Yardage, 6,858; Par, 72

Second Round

Jordan Spieth 65-67—132

Daniel Berger 67-66—133

Henrik Norlander 64-70—134

Patrick Cantlay 62-73—135

Tom Lewis 66-69—135

Paul Casey 68-67—135

Russell Knox 66-70—136

Brian Stuard 66-71—137

Maverick McNealy 68-69—137

Cameron Percy 67-70—137

Nate Laley 65-72—137

Tom Hoge 67-70—137

Akay Bhatia 64-73—137

Jason Day, 69-69—138. Will Gordon, 66-73—139. Patton Kizzire, 69-70—139. Jason Dufner, 68-71—139. Matt Jones, 67-72—139. John Senden, 70-69—139. Cameron Tringale, 67-72—139. Scott Brown, 69-70—139. Max Homa, 69-70—139. Francesco Molinari, 69-70—139. Vincent Whaley, 68-71—139.

Scott Stallings, 69-71—140. Vaughn Taylor, 67-73—140. Troy Merritt, 71-69—140. Nick Taylor, 69-71—140. Jim Furyk, 71-69—140. Kyle Stanley, 70-70—140. Bronson Burgoon, 68-72—140. Mark Hubbard, 66-74—140. Branden Grace, 71-69—140. Hank Lebioda, 70-70—140. Sebastian Cappelen, 75-65—140. Ben Taylor, 68-72—140.

Peter Uihlein, 69-72—141. Kevin Streelman, 69-72—141. Tim Wilkinson, 67-74—141. Brendan Steele, 69-72—141. Pat Perez, 69-72—141. Ryan Moore, 68-73—141. Matthew NeSmith, 74-67—141. Charley Hoffman, 69-72—141. Brian Harman, 67-74—141. Doug Ghim, 69-72—141. Chez Reavie, 74-67—141. Sung Kang, 73-68—141. Michael Thompson, 67-74—141. Cameron Davis, 74-67—141.

Sam Burns, 72-70—142. Andrew Putnam, 72-70—142. Brian Gay, 70-72—142. Wes Roach, 71-71—142. Rob Oppenheim, 72-70—142. Chris Kirk, 69-73—142. Joel Dahmen, 71-71—142. C.T. Pan, 70-72—142. Beau Hossler, 72-70—142.

Ryan Armour, 70-73—143. Will Zalatoris, 69-74—143. Jo Teater, 69-74—143. Scott Piercy, 69-74—143. Jhonattan Vegas, 72-71—143. Scott Harrington, 72-71—143. Zack Sucher, 72-71—143. DeJoseph Bramlett, 73-70—143.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 12 9 1 2 20 39 26

Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41

Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45

N.Y. Islanders 12 5 4 3 13 28 31

Pittsburgh 12 6 5 1 13 37 44

N.Y. Rangers 12 4 5 3 11 31 33

New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26

Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 44 25

Florida 11 8 1 2 18 37 30

Chicago 14 6 4 4 16 39 41

Columbus 14 6 5 3 15 39 45

Carolina 10 7 3 0 14 34 27

Dallas 10 5 2 3 13 34 25

Nashville 13 5 8 0 10 31 46

Detroit 14 3 9 2 8 27 46

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 10 8 1 1 17 37 26

St. Louis 13 7 4 2 16 43 43

Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24

Arizona 12 6 5 1 13 34 33

Anaheim 14 5 6 3 13 29 39

Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30

San Jose 11 5 5 1 11 32 40

Los Angeles 12 3 6 3 9 34 42

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 14 11 2 1 23 52 36

Montreal 13 8 3 2 18 50 35

Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 52 52

Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 41 35

Calgary 12 6 5 1 13 36 33

Vancouver 16 6 10 0 12 50 63

Ottawa 14 2 11 1 5 31 58

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Late Games

Columbus at Chicago, late

Detroit at Nashville, late

Edmonton at Montreal, late

Ottawa at Winnipeg, late

Carolina at Dallas, late

Anaheim at Vegas, late

Calgary at Vancouver, late

San Jose at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Buffalo, ppd.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, noon

Vegas at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd.

Tennis

Australian Open

Friday at Melbourne, Australia

(Seedings in parentheses)

MEN

Third Round — Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (15), Spain, 6-0, 1-0, ret. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Adrian Mannarino (32), France, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. Dusan Lajovic (23), Serbia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-1, 6-4. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Milos Raonic (14), Canada, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. Felix Auger-Aliassime (20), Canada, def. Denis Shapovalov (11), Canada, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Taylor Fritz (27), United States, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

WOMEN

Third Round — Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-3, 6-1. Marketa Vondrousova (19), Czech Republic, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-2, 6-4. Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-1. Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, 6-3, 6-2. Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Veronika Kudermetova (32), Russia, 6-1, 6-3. Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Nomar Mazara on a one-year contract. Designated RHP John Schreiber for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Colome on a one-year contract. Waived LHP Brandon Waddell. Designated RHP Ian Hamilton for release or assignment. Claimed OF Kyle Garlick from Philadelphia waivers.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Ben Heller.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Adam Kolarek and minor league OF Cody Thomas from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for INF Sheldon Neuse and minor league RHP Gus Varland.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Stetson Allie, Louis Head, Joey Krehbiel and Hunter Strickland and LHP Brian Moran on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C/1B John Hicks, INF Brock Holt and LHP Hyeon-jong Yang on minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller, LHP Adam Morgan and C Jose Lobation on a minor league contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Acquired RHP Dylan Floro from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for LHP Alex Vesia and RHP Kyle Hurt.

NEW YORK METS — Traded C Ali Sanchez to St. Louis in exchange for an undisclosed cash consideration.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Devin Fitzsimmons assistant special team coach.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Chis Olsen director of football administration.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Woodrow Hamilton. Waived S Natrell Jamerson.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Justin Hill running back coach, promoted Troy Walters to wide receivers coach and Brad Kragthorpe to assistant wide receiver coach.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE J.J. Watt.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WRs Gehrig Dieter and Dalton Schoen to reserve/futures contracts.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OL Nick Easton and TEs Jason Vander Laan and Cole Wick.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Da’Mari Scott and DB Shakial Taylor.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed WR River Cracraft to a new contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB C.J. Prosise, DT Sam Renner and C Donell Stanley to reserve/futures contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Ty Dellandrea and Nick Caamano to the minor league taxi squad. Loaned F Rhett Gardner to the Texas Stars (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D/MF Santiago Sosa via transfer from Club Atletico River Plate to a multi-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

FC DALLAS — Loaned D Justin Che to FC Bayern Munich II.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed 2021 MLS Superdraft pick W Josh Penn to a first team contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired D Malte Amundson from Danish club Vejie BK pending receipt of a P-1 visa and an International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Nikos Overheul director of recruitment.

COLLEGE

DUKE UNIVERSITY — Named Tyler Rost and Chris O’Neill to the baseball staff. Elevated Chris Gordon to pitching coach.

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Dr. Monica Lebron deputy administrative director for championship resources, Cameron Walker deputy administrator for competitive excellence, Marcus Hillard associate administrative director/chief of staff and Amy Sterk assistant associate director for executive operations.

