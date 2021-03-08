scoreboard

Prep Sports
Football
Saturday’s Late Game
Mountain View 33, Summit 3
Volleyball
Monday’s Game
Mountain View at Sisters, late
Saturday’s Late Games
Central Christian 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-5, 25-3, 25-12)
Trinity Lutheran 3, Gilchrist 0 (scores not available)
Boys soccer
Monday’s Game
Madras at Estacada, late
Horizon Christian 1, Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 1
Saturday’s Late Game
East Linn Christian 7, La Pine 0
Girls soccer
Monday’s Game
Estacada at Madras, late
Saturday’s Late Game
Philomath/Monroe 4, Sisters 0
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 25 15 6 4 34 73 56
Washington 24 14 6 4 32 79 76
Boston 22 13 6 3 29 65 54
Pittsburgh 24 14 9 1 29 77 75
Philadelphia 22 12 7 3 27 71 69
N.Y. Rangers 23 10 10 3 23 66 63
New Jersey 21 8 11 2 18 51 66
Buffalo 23 6 14 3 15 52 75
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48
Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 85 64
Florida 24 15 5 4 34 80 70
Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80
Columbus 26 10 11 5 25 69 85
Nashville 25 11 14 0 22 61 82
Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54
Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 70 47
St. Louis 25 14 8 3 31 81 79
Minnesota 23 14 8 1 29 71 60
Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 68 55
Los Angeles 23 10 8 5 25 68 65
Arizona 24 11 10 3 25 65 73
Anaheim 25 7 12 6 20 55 76
San Jose 22 8 11 3 19 63 86
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 26 18 6 2 38 90 63
Winnipeg 24 15 8 1 31 79 69
Edmonton 26 15 11 0 30 83 80
Montreal 23 11 6 6 28 78 66
Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80
Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 81 93
Ottawa 27 9 17 1 19 74 105
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Sunday’s Late Games
Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO
Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, SO
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Vegas 0
Arizona at Colorado, late
Ottawa at Edmonton, late
St. Louis at San Jose, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Montreal at Vancouver, late
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Vegas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 24 12 .667 —
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 2
Boston 19 17 .528 5
New York 19 18 .514 5½
Miami 18 18 .500 6
Charlotte 17 18 .486 6½
Toronto 17 19 .472 7
Chicago 16 18 .471 7
Indiana 16 19 .457 7½
Atlanta 16 20 .444 8
Washington 14 20 .412 9
Cleveland 14 22 .389 10
Orlando 13 23 .361 11
Detroit 10 26 .278 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 9 .750 —
Phoenix 24 11 .686 2½
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 3½
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 4
Portland 21 14 .600 5½
Denver 21 15 .583 6
San Antonio 18 14 .563 7
Dallas 18 16 .529 8
Golden State 19 18 .514 8½
Memphis 16 16 .500 9
New Orleans 15 21 .417 12
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12
Sacramento 14 22 .389 13
Houston 11 23 .324 15
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Memphis, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 7 p.m.
Women’s college
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (22) 23-1 716 1
2. Stanford (5) 25-2 678 4
3. NC State (2) 20-2 676 3
4. Texas A&M 23-2 609 2
5. South Carolina 22-4 598 7
6. Baylor 21-2 596 6
7. Louisville 23-3 557 5
7. Maryland 21-2 557 8
9. Indiana 18-4 479 10
10. UCLA 16-5 470 9
11. Arizona 16-5 410 11
12. Georgia 20-6 408 16
13. Michigan 14-4 332 12
14. Tennessee 16-7 325 14
15. Arkansas 19-8 260 13
16. Gonzaga 21-3 249 18
17. West Virginia 19-4 248 20
18. Kentucky 17-8 240 17
19. Rutgers 14-3 224 24
20. South Florida 15-3 196 15
21. Missouri St. 20-2 179 23
22. Ohio St. 13-7 82 22
23. Oregon 13-8 73 19
24. Florida Gulf Coast 23-2 54 -
25. South Dakota St. 21-3 53 21
Others receiving votes: Marquette 52, Stephen F Austin 34, Oregon St. 22, Oklahoma St. 15, Georgia Tech 11, Virginia Tech 10, Iowa 5, DePaul 5, UCF 2.
TOP 25 SCORES
Monday’s Games
No. 1 UConn 73, Marquette 39
No. 6 Baylor 96, No. 17 West Virginia 73
No 16 Gonzaga 72, Santa Clara 62
Men’s college
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (61) 24-0 1573 1
2. Baylor (2) 21-1 1510 3
3. Illinois 20-6 1438 4
4. Michigan 19-3 1382 2
5. Iowa 20-7 1314 5
6. Alabama 21-6 1239 8
7. Houston 21-3 1173 9
8. Arkansas 21-5 1046 12
9. Ohio St. 18-8 1032 7
10. West Virginia 18-8 919 6
11. Kansas 19-8 873 13
12. Oklahoma St. 18-7 851 17
13. Texas 17-7 802 15
14. Villanova 16-5 729 10
15. Florida St. 15-5 687 11
16. Virginia 17-6 531 21
17. Creighton 18-7 510 14
18. Loyola Chicago 24-4 488 20
19. San Diego St. 20-4 462 19
20. Texas Tech 17-9 389 18
20. Purdue 18-8 389 23
22. Virginia Tech 15-5 266 22
23. Colorado 20-7 209 24
24. Southern Cal 21-6 175 —
25. Oklahoma 14-9 172 16
Others receiving votes: BYU 93, Oregon 67, UConn 53, Clemson 25, Wisconsin 24, Tennessee 14, Wichita St. 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Winthrop 7, VCU 4, LSU 2, San Diego 1, Michigan St. 1, UC Santa Barbara 1.
TOP 25 COACHES POLL
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (31) 24-0 775 1
2. Baylor 21-1 740 3
3. Illinois 20-6 689 4
4. Michigan 19-3 687 2
5. Alabama 21-6 610 5
6. Iowa 20-7 584 8
7. Houston 21-3 572 7
8. Arkansas 21-5 489 13
9. West Virginia 18-8 483 5
10. Ohio St. 18-8 395 10
11. Villanova 16-5 384 9
12. Kansas 19-8 383 14
13. Florida St. 15-5 363 11
14. Oklahoma St. 18-7 340 17
15. Virginia 17-6 313 20
16. Texas 17-7 312 16
17. Creighton 18-7 287 12
18. Loyola-Chicago 24-4 240 22
19. San Diego St. 20-4 227 21
20. Purdue 18-8 227 23
21. Virginia Tech 15-5 176 19
22. Texas Tech 17-9 174 18
23. Southern California 21-6 155 24
24. Oklahoma 14-9 119 15
25. Oregon 19-5 116 25
Dropped out: None.
Others Receiving Votes: Colorado (20-7) 68; Brigham Young (19-5) 39; Wichita St. (15-4) 26; Connecticut (14-6) 26; Clemson (16-6) 25; Tennessee (17-7) 9; Drake (25-4) 8; Winthrop (23-1) 7; St. Bonaventure (15-4) 7; Michigan St. (15-11) 7; UCLA (17-8) 3; Toledo (20-7) 3; Wisconsin (16-11) 2; North Carolina (16-9) 2; Florida (13-8) 2; Colorado St.. (17-5) 1.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
In Las Vegas
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday’s Games
(9)Washington St. vs. (8)Arizona St., 1 p.m.
(10)Washington vs. (7)Utah, 4 p.m.
(11)California vs. (6)Stanford, 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Monday’s Game
No. 1 Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary’s 55
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Odorizzi on a two-year contract. Placed RHP Pedro Baez on the injured list.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Jose Castillo on 60-day injured list.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele, Cesar Martin, Donnie Murphy, Luis Hurtado, Brent Lavallee and Dane Fujinaka as minor league field managers.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHPs Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Tommy Doyle and Tyler Kinley, LHPs Yoan Aybar, Ben Bowden, Phillip Diehl and Lucas Gilbreath, C Dom Nunez, IFs Josh, Fuente, Elehuris Montero, Brendan Rogers and Colton Welker, OFs Bret Boswell, Yonathan Daza, Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard to one-year contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to a two-year contract with a player opt-out clause after the first year. Placed utilityman Tim Lopes on 60-day injured list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Released G/Fs Andre Roberson and Iman Shumpert. Signed F Blake Griffin.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Released C Damian Jones.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Released F Donta Hall.
WNBA
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Theresa Plaisance.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Dom Maggio.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with QB Dak Prescott on a new contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Christian Jones and C Russell Bodine. Re-signed CB Mike Ford.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C Justin Britt.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed S Dallin Leavitt to a one-year contract. Released DB Larmarcus Joyner.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Tendered contracts to LB Calvin Munson, CB Nik Needham and CB Jamal Perry.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Stephen Weatherly.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Kyle O’Brien senior personnel executive and Drew Wilson assistant strength and conditioning coach. Released WR Cody Core.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed C J. C. Hassenauer.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DE Carlos Dunlap.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DE Pat O’Connor.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Veini Vehvilainen for assignment to taxi squad. Reassigned G Veini Vehvilainen to minors Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Designated C Joel L’Esperance and RW Joel Kiviranta for assignment taxi squad. Waived C Justin Dowling.
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Matt Bartkowski to minors Iowa (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from minors from taxi squad. Designated D Ben Harpur, C Rem Pitlick and RW Mathieu Olivier for assignment taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Matthew Peca from minors from taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived RW Colton Sceviour.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Taylor Raddysh and G Spencer Martin from the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired MF Alexandru Matan from FC Viitorul Constanta of Romanian’s first division.
DC UNITED — Signed F Kimarni Smith to a one-year contract with an option for the next 3 seasons. Acquired CB Brendan Hines-Ike on a one-year loan from K.V. Kortrijk of the Belgian first division.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Lewis Morgan to a new contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Gedion Zelalem to a new contract. Loaned MF Juan Pablo Torres to Austin Bold FC.
COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Released head women’s basketball coach David Midlick.
EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Released head women’s basketball coach Brittney Ezell.
INDIANA UNIVERSITY — Agreed to a contract amendment with head coach Tom Allen.

