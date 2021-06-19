scoreboard

On Deck
TUESDAY
Boys basketball: Mountain View at South Eugene, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Preps
Boys basketball
Friday’s Late Games
Yamhill-Carlton 84, Mountain View 72
Redmond 51, Ridgeview 46
Stayton 65, Sisters 52
La Pine 65, Pleasant Hills 55
Saturday’s Games
Bend 69, Eagle Point 44
Summit 74, Yamhill-Carlton 72
Girls basketball
Friday’s Late Games
Ridgeview 52, Redmond 22
Madras 47, Crook County 46
Stayton 37, Sisters 28
Pleasant Hill 47, La Pine 16
Wrestling
Saturday’s Results
6A Mountain Valley Conference Championships at Corban University
Team Scores — Sprague 409, Mountain View 306.5, McNary 229.5, South Salem 184, West Salem 136, McKay 109, Bend 103.5, Summit 36.
Individual Results (weight class winners) — 106: Scout Santos, MV; 113: Connor Everetts, WS; 120: Brayden Boys, SPG; 126: Drew Jones, MV: 132: Andrew Worthington, MV; 138: Elijah Byers, SPG; 145: Josh Camillo, SPG; 152: Anton Chacon, SS; 160: Riley Davis, SPG; 170: Cannon Potts, MV; 182: Brook Byers, SPG; 195: Owen Scott, SPG; 220: David Sherman, SPG; 285: Samiu Letisi, SS.
5A Special District 4 Championships at Redmond High
Team Scores — Crook County 396, Redmond 363, Ridgeview 194, Pendleton 137, Hood River 73, The Dalles 38.
Individual Results (weight class winners) — 106: Dawson Tremper, PEN; 113: Mitch Warren, CC; 120: Tucker Bonner, CC; 126: Kagen Lawrence, RED; 132: Trevor Martin, CC; 138: Junior Downing, RED; 145: Kole Davis, RED; 152: Daniel Jaramillo, RV; 160: Ethyne Reid, RV; 170: Brayden Duke, CC; 182: Benjamin Sather, CC; 195: Abraham Tinajero, HRV; 220: Austin Carter, RED; 285: Logan Shenk, RV.
OSAA Girls South Regional at Cottage Grove High School
Team Scores (top 10) — Thurston 208, North Salem 119.5, McKay 110; North Medford 98, Sweet Home 98, La Pine 90, Creswell 71, Ridgeview 70, Bend 64, West Albany 55.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Friday’s Late Game
L.A. Clippers 131, Utah 119, L.A. Clippers win series 4-2
Saturday’s Game
Milwaukee 115, Brooklyn 111, OT, Milwaukee wins series 4-3
Sunday’s Game
Atlanta at Phila., 5 p.m., series tied 3-3
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Wednesday: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 27: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, July 1: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, July 3: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
x-Monday, July 5: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Sunday: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Thursday: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
x-Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 5 .615 —
Chicago 7 7 .500 1½
Washington 6 6 .500 1½
New York 6 6 .500 1½
Atlanta 5 7 .417 2½
Indiana 1 14 .067 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 2 .857 —
Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1½
Phoenix 6 7 .462 5½
Dallas 6 7 .462 5½
Los Angeles 5 6 .455 5½
Minnesota 5 7 .417 6
Friday’s Late Games
Phoenix 80, Los Angeles 66
Saturday’s Games
Chicago 91, Connecticut 81
Washington 82, Indiana 77
Dallas 95, Minnesota 77
Sunday’s Games
New York at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 43 28 .606 —
Tampa Bay 43 28 .606 —
New York 37 33 .529 5½
Toronto 34 35 .493 8
Baltimore 23 47 .329 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 28 .606 —
Cleveland 38 30 .559 3½
Kansas City 31 38 .449 11
Detroit 29 41 .414 13½
Minnesota 29 41 .414 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 44 28 .611 —
Houston 42 28 .600 1
Seattle 36 36 .500 8
Los Angeles 35 35 .500 8
Texas 25 45 .357 18
Friday’s Late Games
Kansas City 5, Boston 3
Minnesota 7, Texas 5, 10 innings
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 3
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Boston 7, Kansas City 1
Toronto 10, Baltimore 7
Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit at L.A. Angels, late
Tampa Bay at Seattle, late
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 10:05 a.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 10:05 a.m.
Toronto (Ryu 5-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-8), 10:05 a.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 5-4), 11:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 11:10 a.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-5), 11:35 a.m.
Detroit (Mize 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7), 1:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 36 28 .563 —
Philadelphia 34 34 .500 4
Atlanta 32 35 .478 5½
Washington 32 36 .471 6
Miami 31 39 .443 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 32 .549 —
Milwaukee 38 32 .543 ½
Cincinnati 35 34 .507 3
St. Louis 35 35 .500 3½
Pittsburgh 25 44 .362 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 45 26 .634 —
Los Angeles 42 27 .609 2
San Diego 41 32 .562 5
Colorado 30 41 .423 15
Arizona 20 51 .282 25
Friday’s Late Games
Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0
San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee at Colorado, late
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 10:05 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 10:05 a.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5) at Atlanta (Wilson 2-2), 11:10 a.m., 1st game
Miami (Thompson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 11:20 a.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3) at Colorado (González 2-4), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Francisco (Long 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 3-3), 4:08 p.m., 2nd game
NCAA Division I
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
In Omaha, Neb.
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Saturday’s Games
Game 1: N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4
Game 2: No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings
Sunday’s Games
Game 3: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.
Game 4: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 6 1 2 20 14 9
Orlando City 4 1 3 15 11 6
Phila. 4 2 2 14 9 5
Columbus 4 2 2 14 9 6
New York 4 4 0 12 12 10
D.C. United 4 5 0 12 9 11
NY City FC 3 3 2 11 15 10
CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9
Nashville 2 1 5 11 9 8
Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7
Inter Miami CF 2 5 2 8 8 14
Toronto FC 1 5 2 5 10 15
Chicago 1 6 1 4 4 13
Cincinnati 1 5 1 4 6 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 0 3 21 16 4
Sporting KC 5 2 2 17 16 11
Colorado 5 2 1 16 14 8
LA Galaxy 5 3 0 15 12 13
Real SL 3 1 3 12 12 8
Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12
San Jose 3 5 1 10 11 12
Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11
Austin FC 2 4 3 9 6 9
LA FC 2 3 2 8 8 9
Minnesota United 2 4 2 8 7 12
Vancouver 2 5 1 7 7 12
FC Dallas 1 3 4 7 9 12
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Late Game
Real SL 3, Vancouver 1
Saturday’s Game
Columbus 2, Chicago 0
Colorado 2, Cincinnati 0
Orlando City 3, Toronto FC 2
New England 3, NY City FC 2
D.C. United 1, Miami 0
Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
San Jose 0, Austin FC 0, tie
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1
Sporting KC at Portland, late
Houston at LA FC, late
Sunday’s Game
Phila. at Atlanta, 11 a.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando 3 0 2 11 7 4
Portland 3 2 0 9 11 4
Washington 2 1 3 9 6 6
Chicago 2 2 2 8 5 8
North Carolina 2 2 1 7 8 4
Gotham FC 2 1 1 7 2 1
Houston 2 2 1 7 6 6
Reign FC 1 3 1 4 3 5
Louisville 1 2 1 4 2 8
Kansas City 0 3 2 2 2 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Game
North Carolina 2, Reign FC 1
Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Louisville, noon
Kansas City at Portland, 1 p.m.
Gotham FC at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Golf
U.S. Open
Saturday in San Diego, Calif.
Purse: $12.5 million
Yardage: 7,616; Par: 71
Third Round
Mackenzie Hughes 73-67-68—208
Louis Oosthuizen 67-71-70—208
Russell Henley 67-70-71—208
Rory McIlroy 70-73-67—210
Bryson DeChambeau 73-69-68—210
Scottie Scheffler 72-69-70—211
Jon Rahm 69-70-72—211
Matthew Wolff 70-68-73—211
Dustin Johnson 71-73-68—212
Collin Morikawa 75-67-70—212
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 72-70-70—212
Xander Schauffele 69-71-72—212
Kevin Streelman 71-69-72—212
Paul Casey, 71-75-67—213. Ian Poulter, 74-71-68—213. Francesco Molinari, 68-76-69—213. Sungjae Im, 72-72-69—213. Brooks Koepka, 69-73-71—213. Justin Thomas, 73-69-71—213. Harris English, 72-70-71—213.
Jordan Spieth, 77-69-68—214. Martin Kaymer, 77-68-69—214. Chris Baker, 74-71-69—214. Lanto Griffin, 76-69-69—214. Brian Harman, 72-71-71—214. Lee Westwood, 71-72-71—214. Guido Migliozzi, 71-70-73—214. Richard Bland, 70-67-77—214.
Joaquin Niemann, 75-69-71—215. Daniel Berger, 71-72-72—215. Si Woo Kim, 71-75-70—216. J.T. Poston, 72-73-71—216. Patrick Cantlay, 70-75-71—216. Adam Scott, 70-75-71—216. Charl Schwartzel, 71-74-71—216. Robert MacIntyre, 71-73-72—216. Chez Reavie, 76-68-72—216. Rikuya Hoshino, 69-74-73—216. Branden Grace, 72-70-74—216. Bubba Watson, 72-67-77—216.
Dylan Frittelli, 73-72-72—217. Matt Fitzpatrick, 70-75-72—217. Dylan Wu, 70-73-74—217. Adam Hadwin, 70-72-75—217. Kevin Kisner, 73-73-72—218. Shane Lowry, 72-74-72—218. Edoardo Molinari, 70-76-72—218. Gary Woodland, 74-71-73—218. Sergio Garcia, 71-74-73—218. Rafa Cabrera Bello, 68-76-74—218. Jhonattan Vegas, 75-69-74—218. Charley Hoffman, 72-71-75—218. Patrick Rodgers, 70-71-77—218.
Akshay Bhatia, 73-73-73—219. Troy Merritt, 75-71-73—219. Wade Ormsby, 72-74-73—219. Tommy Fleetwood, 72-73-74—219. Patrick Reed, 72-73-74—219. Hideki Matsuyama, 69-76-74—219. Stewart Cink, 73-72-74—219. Marc Leishman, 74-70-75—219. Tom Hoge, 72-71-76—219.
Rick Lamb, 71-75-74—220. Taylor Montgomery, 70-76-74—220. Greyson Sigg, 71-74-75—220. Phil Mickelson, 75-69-76—220. Kyle Westmoreland, 71-73-78—222. Matt Jones, 72-71-79—222. Jimmy Walker, 74-72-77—223. Fabian Gomez, 70-76-78—224. Wilco Nienaber, 72-74-80—226.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Montreal 2, Vegas 1
Sunday: Vegas at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Tuesday: Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.
x-Thursday: Vegas at Montreal, 5 p.m.
x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 2
Saturday: N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2
Monday: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Wednesday: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
x-Friday: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent CF Derek Hill on a rehab assignment to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast). Placed INF Niko Goodrum on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Isaac Paredes from Toledo (Triple-A East).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Francis Martes to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned 2B Kean Wong to Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned 1B Willians Astudillo to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Reinstated CF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled CF Skye Bolt from Las Vegas (Triple-A East). Place RF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 16.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Drew Rasmussen from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Sent OF David Dahl to Round Rock on a rehab assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Faria on a major league contract. Designated 3B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).
CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred 3B Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Josh Osich from Louisville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Louisville.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Nate Jones outright to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated 3B Deven Marrero for assignment. Selected the contract of SS Luis Marte from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Traded RHP Jacob Barnes to Toronto for RHP Troy Miller. Reinstated OF Albert Almora Jr. from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Joey Lucchesi on the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley (Triple A East). Selected the contract of CF Matt Vierling from Lehigh Valley and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed C Andrew Knapp on the 7-day concussion list. Placed LF Matt Joyce on the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Charles Tilson from Long Island (Atlantic League) on a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Pierce Johnson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18. Sent RHP Sam McWilliams outright to El Paso (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Camarena from El Paso and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Akeel Morris on a minor league contract. Sent OFs Darin Ruf and Alex Dickerson to Sacramento on a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from Rochester (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Hinton on a minor league contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract.
