scoreboard

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Mountain View at South Eugene, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 7 p.m.

Preps

Boys basketball

Friday’s Late Games

Yamhill-Carlton 84, Mountain View 72

Redmond 51, Ridgeview 46

Stayton 65, Sisters 52

La Pine 65, Pleasant Hills 55

Saturday’s Games

Bend 69, Eagle Point 44

Summit 74, Yamhill-Carlton 72

Girls basketball

Friday’s Late Games

Ridgeview 52, Redmond 22

Madras 47, Crook County 46

Stayton 37, Sisters 28

Pleasant Hill 47, La Pine 16

Wrestling

Saturday’s Results

6A Mountain Valley Conference Championships at Corban University

Team Scores — Sprague 409, Mountain View 306.5, McNary 229.5, South Salem 184, West Salem 136, McKay 109, Bend 103.5, Summit 36.

Individual Results (weight class winners) — 106: Scout Santos, MV; 113: Connor Everetts, WS; 120: Brayden Boys, SPG; 126: Drew Jones, MV: 132: Andrew Worthington, MV; 138: Elijah Byers, SPG; 145: Josh Camillo, SPG; 152: Anton Chacon, SS; 160: Riley Davis, SPG; 170: Cannon Potts, MV; 182: Brook Byers, SPG; 195: Owen Scott, SPG; 220: David Sherman, SPG; 285: Samiu Letisi, SS.

5A Special District 4 Championships at Redmond High

Team Scores — Crook County 396, Redmond 363, Ridgeview 194, Pendleton 137, Hood River 73, The Dalles 38.

Individual Results (weight class winners) — 106: Dawson Tremper, PEN; 113: Mitch Warren, CC; 120: Tucker Bonner, CC; 126: Kagen Lawrence, RED; 132: Trevor Martin, CC; 138: Junior Downing, RED; 145: Kole Davis, RED; 152: Daniel Jaramillo, RV; 160: Ethyne Reid, RV; 170: Brayden Duke, CC; 182: Benjamin Sather, CC; 195: Abraham Tinajero, HRV; 220: Austin Carter, RED; 285: Logan Shenk, RV.

OSAA Girls South Regional at Cottage Grove High School

Team Scores (top 10) — Thurston 208, North Salem 119.5, McKay 110; North Medford 98, Sweet Home 98, La Pine 90, Creswell 71, Ridgeview 70, Bend 64, West Albany 55.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Friday’s Late Game

L.A. Clippers 131, Utah 119, L.A. Clippers win series 4-2

Saturday’s Game

Milwaukee 115, Brooklyn 111, OT, Milwaukee wins series 4-3

Sunday’s Game

Atlanta at Phila., 5 p.m., series tied 3-3

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Wednesday: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, July 1: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, July 3: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

x-Monday, July 5: PHI/ATL vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Sunday: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

x-Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 8 5 .615 —

Chicago 7 7 .500 1½

Washington 6 6 .500 1½

New York 6 6 .500 1½

Atlanta 5 7 .417 2½

Indiana 1 14 .067 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 12 2 .857 —

Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1½

Phoenix 6 7 .462 5½

Dallas 6 7 .462 5½

Los Angeles 5 6 .455 5½

Minnesota 5 7 .417 6

Friday’s Late Games

Phoenix 80, Los Angeles 66

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 91, Connecticut 81

Washington 82, Indiana 77

Dallas 95, Minnesota 77

Sunday’s Games

New York at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 43 28 .606 —

Tampa Bay 43 28 .606 —

New York 37 33 .529 5½

Toronto 34 35 .493 8

Baltimore 23 47 .329 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 43 28 .606 —

Cleveland 38 30 .559 3½

Kansas City 31 38 .449 11

Detroit 29 41 .414 13½

Minnesota 29 41 .414 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 44 28 .611 —

Houston 42 28 .600 1

Seattle 36 36 .500 8

Los Angeles 35 35 .500 8

Texas 25 45 .357 18

Friday’s Late Games

Kansas City 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 7, Texas 5, 10 innings

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 3

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Baltimore 7

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit at L.A. Angels, late

Tampa Bay at Seattle, late

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 10:05 a.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 10:05 a.m.

Toronto (Ryu 5-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-8), 10:05 a.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 5-4), 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 11:10 a.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-5), 11:35 a.m.

Detroit (Mize 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7), 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 36 28 .563 —

Philadelphia 34 34 .500 4

Atlanta 32 35 .478 5½

Washington 32 36 .471 6

Miami 31 39 .443 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 39 32 .549 —

Milwaukee 38 32 .543 ½

Cincinnati 35 34 .507 3

St. Louis 35 35 .500 3½

Pittsburgh 25 44 .362 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 45 26 .634 —

Los Angeles 42 27 .609 2

San Diego 41 32 .562 5

Colorado 30 41 .423 15

Arizona 20 51 .282 25

Friday’s Late Games

Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee at Colorado, late

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late

St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 10:05 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 10:05 a.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5) at Atlanta (Wilson 2-2), 11:10 a.m., 1st game

Miami (Thompson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 11:20 a.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3) at Colorado (González 2-4), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Francisco (Long 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 3-3), 4:08 p.m., 2nd game

NCAA Division I

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

In Omaha, Neb.

(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)

Saturday’s Games

Game 1: N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4

Game 2: No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings

Sunday’s Games

Game 3: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

New England 6 1 2 20 14 9

Orlando City 4 1 3 15 11 6

Phila. 4 2 2 14 9 5

Columbus 4 2 2 14 9 6

New York 4 4 0 12 12 10

D.C. United 4 5 0 12 9 11

NY City FC 3 3 2 11 15 10

CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9

Nashville 2 1 5 11 9 8

Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7

Inter Miami CF 2 5 2 8 8 14

Toronto FC 1 5 2 5 10 15

Chicago 1 6 1 4 4 13

Cincinnati 1 5 1 4 6 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 6 0 3 21 16 4

Sporting KC 5 2 2 17 16 11

Colorado 5 2 1 16 14 8

LA Galaxy 5 3 0 15 12 13

Real SL 3 1 3 12 12 8

Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12

San Jose 3 5 1 10 11 12

Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11

Austin FC 2 4 3 9 6 9

LA FC 2 3 2 8 8 9

Minnesota United 2 4 2 8 7 12

Vancouver 2 5 1 7 7 12

FC Dallas 1 3 4 7 9 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Late Game

Real SL 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday’s Game

Columbus 2, Chicago 0

Colorado 2, Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 3, Toronto FC 2

New England 3, NY City FC 2

D.C. United 1, Miami 0

Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

San Jose 0, Austin FC 0, tie

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

Sporting KC at Portland, late

Houston at LA FC, late

Sunday’s Game

Phila. at Atlanta, 11 a.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

Orlando 3 0 2 11 7 4

Portland 3 2 0 9 11 4

Washington 2 1 3 9 6 6

Chicago 2 2 2 8 5 8

North Carolina 2 2 1 7 8 4

Gotham FC 2 1 1 7 2 1

Houston 2 2 1 7 6 6

Reign FC 1 3 1 4 3 5

Louisville 1 2 1 4 2 8

Kansas City 0 3 2 2 2 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Game

North Carolina 2, Reign FC 1

Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Louisville, noon

Kansas City at Portland, 1 p.m.

Gotham FC at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Golf

U.S. Open

Saturday in San Diego, Calif.

Purse: $12.5 million

Yardage: 7,616; Par: 71

Third Round

Mackenzie Hughes 73-67-68—208

Louis Oosthuizen 67-71-70—208

Russell Henley 67-70-71—208

Rory McIlroy 70-73-67—210

Bryson DeChambeau 73-69-68—210

Scottie Scheffler 72-69-70—211

Jon Rahm 69-70-72—211

Matthew Wolff 70-68-73—211

Dustin Johnson 71-73-68—212

Collin Morikawa 75-67-70—212

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 72-70-70—212

Xander Schauffele 69-71-72—212

Kevin Streelman 71-69-72—212

Paul Casey, 71-75-67—213. Ian Poulter, 74-71-68—213. Francesco Molinari, 68-76-69—213. Sungjae Im, 72-72-69—213. Brooks Koepka, 69-73-71—213. Justin Thomas, 73-69-71—213. Harris English, 72-70-71—213.

Jordan Spieth, 77-69-68—214. Martin Kaymer, 77-68-69—214. Chris Baker, 74-71-69—214. Lanto Griffin, 76-69-69—214. Brian Harman, 72-71-71—214. Lee Westwood, 71-72-71—214. Guido Migliozzi, 71-70-73—214. Richard Bland, 70-67-77—214.

Joaquin Niemann, 75-69-71—215. Daniel Berger, 71-72-72—215. Si Woo Kim, 71-75-70—216. J.T. Poston, 72-73-71—216. Patrick Cantlay, 70-75-71—216. Adam Scott, 70-75-71—216. Charl Schwartzel, 71-74-71—216. Robert MacIntyre, 71-73-72—216. Chez Reavie, 76-68-72—216. Rikuya Hoshino, 69-74-73—216. Branden Grace, 72-70-74—216. Bubba Watson, 72-67-77—216.

Dylan Frittelli, 73-72-72—217. Matt Fitzpatrick, 70-75-72—217. Dylan Wu, 70-73-74—217. Adam Hadwin, 70-72-75—217. Kevin Kisner, 73-73-72—218. Shane Lowry, 72-74-72—218. Edoardo Molinari, 70-76-72—218. Gary Woodland, 74-71-73—218. Sergio Garcia, 71-74-73—218. Rafa Cabrera Bello, 68-76-74—218. Jhonattan Vegas, 75-69-74—218. Charley Hoffman, 72-71-75—218. Patrick Rodgers, 70-71-77—218.

Akshay Bhatia, 73-73-73—219. Troy Merritt, 75-71-73—219. Wade Ormsby, 72-74-73—219. Tommy Fleetwood, 72-73-74—219. Patrick Reed, 72-73-74—219. Hideki Matsuyama, 69-76-74—219. Stewart Cink, 73-72-74—219. Marc Leishman, 74-70-75—219. Tom Hoge, 72-71-76—219.

Rick Lamb, 71-75-74—220. Taylor Montgomery, 70-76-74—220. Greyson Sigg, 71-74-75—220. Phil Mickelson, 75-69-76—220. Kyle Westmoreland, 71-73-78—222. Matt Jones, 72-71-79—222. Jimmy Walker, 74-72-77—223. Fabian Gomez, 70-76-78—224. Wilco Nienaber, 72-74-80—226.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Montreal 2, Vegas 1

Sunday: Vegas at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Tuesday: Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

x-Thursday: Vegas at Montreal, 5 p.m.

x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 2

Saturday: N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2

Monday: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

x-Friday: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent CF Derek Hill on a rehab assignment to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast). Placed INF Niko Goodrum on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Isaac Paredes from Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Francis Martes to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned 2B Kean Wong to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned 1B Willians Astudillo to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Reinstated CF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled CF Skye Bolt from Las Vegas (Triple-A East). Place RF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 16.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Drew Rasmussen from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Sent OF David Dahl to Round Rock on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Faria on a major league contract. Designated 3B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred 3B Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Josh Osich from Louisville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Nate Jones outright to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated 3B Deven Marrero for assignment. Selected the contract of SS Luis Marte from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Traded RHP Jacob Barnes to Toronto for RHP Troy Miller. Reinstated OF Albert Almora Jr. from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Joey Lucchesi on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley (Triple A East). Selected the contract of CF Matt Vierling from Lehigh Valley and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed C Andrew Knapp on the 7-day concussion list. Placed LF Matt Joyce on the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Charles Tilson from Long Island (Atlantic League) on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Pierce Johnson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18. Sent RHP Sam McWilliams outright to El Paso (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Camarena from El Paso and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Akeel Morris on a minor league contract. Sent OFs Darin Ruf and Alex Dickerson to Sacramento on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from Rochester (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Hinton on a minor league contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract.

