scoreboard

MONDAY
Volleyball: Cascade at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Cascade vs. Summit (at Sisters), 5:30 p.m.; Summit at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Culver at Trinity Lutheran, 3:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Corbett at Madras, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball: Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at North Lake/Paisley, 2 p.m.; Culver at Central Christian, 4 p.m.; North Lake/Paisley at Central Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Preps
Football
Friday’s Late Games
Mountain View 33, Bend 21
Redmond 27, Ridgeview 0
Madras 21, North Marion 0
Gladstone 31, Crook County 0
Sweet Home 36, Sisters 6
Santiam Christian 50, La Pine 22
Gilchrist 41, Elkton 26
Saturday’s Game
Summit 30, Beaverton 21
Volleyball
Saturday’s Games
Crook County 3, Mountain View 0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-16)
Mountain View vs. Ridgeview, late
Crook County 3, Ridgeview 1 (25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24)
Redmond vs. Hood River Valley, late
Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0 (no scores reported)
Boys Soccer
Saturday’s Games
Bend 2, Mountain View 1
Crook County vs. The Dalles, late
Pleasant Hill 9, La Pine 1
Golf
PGA Tour
Honda Classic Scores
Saturday at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $7 million; Yardage: 7,048; Par: 70
Third Round
Matt Jones 61-70-69—200
J.B. Holmes 69-67-67—203
Aaron Wise 64-64-75—203
C.T. Pan 67-72-65—204
Cameron Tringale 67-68-69—204
Sam Ryder 69-63-72—204
Keegan Bradley 69-69-67—205
Sungjae Im 68-68-69—205
Robert Streb 69-66-70—205
Zach Johnson 67-68-70—205
Brice Garnett 71-64-70—205
Stewart Cink 71-64-70—205
Roger Sloan, 71-69-66—206. Chris Kirk, 68-71-67—206. Lucas Glover, 71-66-69—206. Camilo Villegas, 69-65-72—206. Russell Henley, 64-69-73—206. Ryan Armour, 70-71-66—207. Sepp Straka, 68-70-69—207. Steve Stricker, 66-71-70—207. Adam Hadwin, 72-65-70—207. Cameron Davis, 66-71-70—207. Harold Varner III, 71-65-71—207. Shane Lowry, 67-66-74—207. Denny McCarthy, 68-65-74—207. Brandon Hagy, 69-62-76—207.
Vincent Whaley, 73-67-68—208. Jhonattan Vegas, 71-68-69—208. Phil Mickelson, 71-68-69—208. Alex Noren, 71-68-69—208. John Huh, 68-70-70—208. Adam Scott, 69-67-72—208. Will Gordon, 67-69-72—208. Erik van Rooyen, 70-70-69—209. Lucas Herbert, 70-69-70—209. Tyler McCumber, 70-69-70—209. Brendan Steele, 73-65-71—209. Joaquin Niemann, 69-67-73—209. Kevin Streelman, 69-67-73—209. Harry Higgs, 68-67-74—209.
Chase Seiffert, 67-74-69—210. Mark Hubbard, 68-73-69—210. Jim Herman, 70-71-69—210. Charl Schwartzel, 70-69-71—210. William McGirt, 69-69-72—210. Adam Schenk, 72-66-72—210. Michael Thompson, 71-66-73—210. Stephen Stallings, Jr., 71-70-70—211. Mackenzie Hughes, 68-72-71—211. Tom Lewis, 74-66-71—211. Matthew NeSmith, 70-68-73—211. Brian Gay, 71-67-73—211. Kevin Chappell, 66-70-75—211. Jason Dufner, 68-68-75—211.
Pat Perez, 72-69-71—212. Satoshi Kodaira, 70-71-71—212. Chase Koepka, 69-69-74—212. Keith Mitchell, 69-69-74—212. Scott Harrington, 66-67-79—212. Beau Hossler, 71-70-72—213. Talor Gooch, 72-69-72—213. Nate Lashley, 68-71-74—213. Jimmy Walker, 69-68-77—214. Ted Potter, Jr., 70-71-74—215. D.J. Trahan, 68-71-76—215. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 70-71-75—216. Rickie Fowler, 70-68-78—216. Bronson Burgoon, 69-70-78—217.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92
N.Y. Islanders 32 20 8 4 44 96 72
Pittsburgh 31 19 11 1 39 99 86
Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66
Philadelphia 29 15 11 3 33 93 105
N.Y. Rangers 30 13 13 4 30 89 79
New Jersey 28 10 14 4 24 69 89
Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 30 22 6 2 46 110 70
Florida 30 20 6 4 44 102 83
Carolina 30 20 7 3 43 101 78
Columbus 32 13 12 7 33 86 103
Chicago 32 14 13 5 33 95 106
Dallas 27 10 10 7 27 77 71
Nashville 31 13 17 1 27 73 100
Detroit 32 10 18 4 24 71 104
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 28 21 6 1 43 94 63
Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 97 65
Minnesota 29 18 10 1 37 87 75
St. Louis 30 15 10 5 35 91 97
Arizona 31 13 13 5 31 77 92
Los Angeles 29 12 11 6 30 85 83
San Jose 28 11 13 4 26 81 98
Anaheim 32 9 17 6 24 71 110
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83
Edmonton 33 20 13 0 40 112 95
Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 98 87
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 99 111
Calgary 32 15 14 3 33 87 97
Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Friday’s Late Games
St. Louis 2, San Jose 1, SO
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 2
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, New Jersey 1
Florida 2, Nashville 0
Colorado 6, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 1
N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1
Dallas 3, Detroit 0
N.Y. Rangers 3, Washington 1
Toronto 2, Calgary 0
Columbus 3, Carolina 2, SO
Montreal 5, Vancouver 4, SO
Arizona 5, Anaheim 1
Boston at Buffalo, ppd.
St. Louis at San Jose, late
Winnipeg at Edmonton, late
Sunday’s Games
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 29 13 .690 —
Brooklyn 28 14 .667 1
Milwaukee 27 14 .659 1½
Miami 22 20 .524 7
Atlanta 22 20 .524 7
Charlotte 20 20 .500 8
New York 21 21 .500 8
Boston 20 21 .488 8½
Indiana 18 22 .450 10
Chicago 18 22 .450 10
Toronto 17 24 .415 11½
Washington 15 25 .375 13
Cleveland 15 26 .366 13½
Orlando 14 27 .341 14½
Detroit 12 29 .293 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 30 11 .732 —
Phoenix 27 13 .675 2½
L.A. Lakers 28 14 .667 2½
L.A. Clippers 26 16 .619 4½
Denver 25 16 .610 5
Portland 25 16 .610 5
San Antonio 22 17 .564 7
Dallas 21 19 .525 8½
Golden State 22 21 .512 9
Memphis 19 20 .487 10
New Orleans 17 24 .415 13
Oklahoma City 17 24 .415 13
Sacramento 17 25 .405 13½
Houston 11 29 .275 18½
Minnesota 10 32 .238 20½
Friday’s Late Games
Denver 131, Chicago 127, OT
Portland 125, Dallas 119
Phoenix 113, Minnesota 101
Friday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 125, Mavericks 119
DALLAS (119)
Hardaway Jr. 9-14 0-0 25, Kleber 6-9 0-0 16, Porzingis 3-11 4-4 11, Doncic 15-27 4-5 38, Richardson 2-9 0-0 4, Iwundu 2-2 2-2 6, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 3-4 2-2 9, Burke 4-4 0-0 10. Totals 44-81 12-13 119.
PORTLAND (125)
Covington 4-10 0-0 11, Jones Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Kanter 7-13 0-0 14, Lillard 10-19 7-7 31, McCollum 11-23 3-3 32, Anthony 6-11 3-4 18, Hood 2-5 0-0 6, Trent Jr. 2-7 2-3 7, Little 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-93 15-17 125.
Dallas 33 27 38 21 — 119
Portland 37 27 29 32 — 125
3-Point Goals—Dallas 19-42 (Hardaway Jr. 7-11, Kleber 4-7, Doncic 4-13, Burke 2-2, Brunson 1-2, Porzingis 1-4, Richardson 0-2), Portland 22-47 (McCollum 7-13, Lillard 4-10, Anthony 3-5, Covington 3-8, Hood 2-3, Jones Jr. 1-2, Trent Jr. 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 39 (Doncic 9), Portland 43 (Kanter 9). Assists—Dallas 25 (Doncic 9), Portland 17 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls—Dallas 16, Portland 15. A—0 (19,393)
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 99, L.A. Lakers 94
Phila. 129, Sacramento 105
Memphis 111, Golden State 103
Milwaukee 120, San Antonio 113
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, late
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Miami, 10 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 11 a.m.
New Orleans at Denver, noon
Orlando at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Phila. at New York, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
Friday’s Late Games
Syracuse 78, San Diego St. 62
Villanova 73, Winthrop 63
West Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67
Saturday’s Games
Alabama 68, Iona 55
Colorado 96, Georgetown 73
Maryland 63, UConn 54
Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62
Florida St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 54
Gonzaga 98, Norfolk St. 55
Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74
Kansas 93, E. Washington 84
LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61
Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66
Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68
Oregon vs. VCU, no contest (Oregon advances)
Southern Cal 72, Drake 56
Ohio 62, Virginia 58
UCLA 73, BYU 62
Abilene Christian vs. Texas, late
Motor Sports
NASCAR Cup Series
Atlanta Lineup
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Hampton, Ga.
Lap length: 1.54 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1, (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota. 2, (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota. 3, (22) Joey Logano, Ford. 4, (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford. 5, (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet.
6, (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet. 7, (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford. 8, (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota. 9, (24) William Byron, Chevrolet. 10, (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford.
11, (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet. 12, (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet. 13, (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet. 14, (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet. 15, (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota.
16, (10) Aric Almirola, Ford. 17, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford. 18, (34) Michael McDowell, Ford. 19, (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota. 20, (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford.
21, (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet. 22, (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet. 23, (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet. 24, (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford. 25, (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet.
26, (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet. 27, (41) Cole Custer, Ford. 28, (6) Ryan Newman, Ford. 29, (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet. 30, (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet.
31, (78) B.J. McLeod, Ford. 32, (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford. 33, (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet. 34, (15) James Davison, Chevrolet. 35, (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet.
36, (53) Joey Gase, Ford. 37, (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford. 38, (66) Timmy Hill, Ford. 39, (33) Austin Cindric, Ford.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned INF Spencer Torkelson and OF Riley Green to alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to Reno (Triple-A West)
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of INFs C.J. Cron and Chris Owings from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Peter Lambert on the 60-day IL.
MILWAUKE BREWERS — Optioned LHPs Eric Lauer and Angel Perdomo to Nashville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz, C Patrick Mazeika and LHP Daniel Zamora to Syracuse (Triple-A East).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned LHPs Anthony Banda and Sam Long, OFs Steven Duggar, Heliot Ramos and IF Jason Krizan to mior league camp.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Seth Elledge, Angel Rondon and C Ali Sanchez to Memphis (Triple-A East). Optioned C Ivan Herrera to Springfield (Double-A Central). Reassigned RHP Roel Ramirez, C Aaron Antonini, INFs Evan Mendoza, Delvin Perez, OFs Conner Capel and Scott Hurst to minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Ben Braymer, C Tres Barrera and RHP Steven Fuentes to Rochester (Triple-A East).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released K Brett Maher.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Tyus Bowser.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Rashaan Melvin and WR David Moore.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed MLB Anthony Walker.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract. Signed DE Angelo Blackson and Andy Dalton. Released DB Kyle Fuller.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Charles Harris and Jamal Williams.
INDIANAOPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Xavier Rhodes to a one-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed P Logan Cooke to a contract extension. Claimed WR Jon’Vea Johnson off waivers from Dallas.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Will Fuller.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed ILB Reggie Ragland.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Keelan Cole and OG Dan Feeney.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cameron Sutton.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Dontae Johnson and Trent Sherfield.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed LB Kevin Minter and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned LW Anton Blidh to Providence (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Reese Johnson from the minor league taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Lias Andersson to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled C Joseph Cramarossa from the minor league taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Ds Alexandre Carrier and Ben Harpur from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltsev, Nick Merkley and G Gilles Senn from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski for Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Mason Geertsen to Hartford (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Anton Forsber to Belleville (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated LW Sam Miletic for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled RWs Anthony Angello and Colton Sceviour from the minor league taxi squad.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Zachary Gallant from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned d Nick DeSimone to San Jose (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Ross Colton from the minor league taxi squad.
VEGAS KNIGHTS — Assigned C Patrick Brown and LW Tomas Jurco to Henderson (AHL). Recalled F Pavel Dorofeyev from Henderson (AHL).
Minor League
Southern Professional Hockey League
MACON MAYHEM — Placed LW Ray Brice on 30-day injured reserve. Recalled D Casey Johnson from South Carolina (ECHL).
