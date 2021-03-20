scoreboard

On deck

MONDAY

Volleyball: Cascade at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Cascade vs. Summit (at Sisters), 5:30 p.m.; Summit at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Culver at Trinity Lutheran, 3:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Corbett at Madras, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball: Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at North Lake/Paisley, 2 p.m.; Culver at Central Christian, 4 p.m.; North Lake/Paisley at Central Christian, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 6 p.m.

Preps

Football

Friday’s Late Games

Mountain View 33, Bend 21

Redmond 27, Ridgeview 0

Madras 21, North Marion 0

Gladstone 31, Crook County 0

Sweet Home 36, Sisters 6

Santiam Christian 50, La Pine 22

Gilchrist 41, Elkton 26

Saturday’s Game

Summit 30, Beaverton 21

Volleyball

Saturday’s Games

Crook County 3, Mountain View 0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-16)

Mountain View vs. Ridgeview, late

Crook County 3, Ridgeview 1 (25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24)

Redmond vs. Hood River Valley, late

Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0 (no scores reported)

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Games

Bend 2, Mountain View 1

Crook County vs. The Dalles, late

Pleasant Hill 9, La Pine 1

Golf

PGA Tour

Honda Classic Scores

Saturday at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $7 million; Yardage: 7,048; Par: 70

Third Round

Matt Jones 61-70-69—200

J.B. Holmes 69-67-67—203

Aaron Wise 64-64-75—203

C.T. Pan 67-72-65—204

Cameron Tringale 67-68-69—204

Sam Ryder 69-63-72—204

Keegan Bradley 69-69-67—205

Sungjae Im 68-68-69—205

Robert Streb 69-66-70—205

Zach Johnson 67-68-70—205

Brice Garnett 71-64-70—205

Stewart Cink 71-64-70—205

Roger Sloan, 71-69-66—206. Chris Kirk, 68-71-67—206. Lucas Glover, 71-66-69—206. Camilo Villegas, 69-65-72—206. Russell Henley, 64-69-73—206. Ryan Armour, 70-71-66—207. Sepp Straka, 68-70-69—207. Steve Stricker, 66-71-70—207. Adam Hadwin, 72-65-70—207. Cameron Davis, 66-71-70—207. Harold Varner III, 71-65-71—207. Shane Lowry, 67-66-74—207. Denny McCarthy, 68-65-74—207. Brandon Hagy, 69-62-76—207.

Vincent Whaley, 73-67-68—208. Jhonattan Vegas, 71-68-69—208. Phil Mickelson, 71-68-69—208. Alex Noren, 71-68-69—208. John Huh, 68-70-70—208. Adam Scott, 69-67-72—208. Will Gordon, 67-69-72—208. Erik van Rooyen, 70-70-69—209. Lucas Herbert, 70-69-70—209. Tyler McCumber, 70-69-70—209. Brendan Steele, 73-65-71—209. Joaquin Niemann, 69-67-73—209. Kevin Streelman, 69-67-73—209. Harry Higgs, 68-67-74—209.

Chase Seiffert, 67-74-69—210. Mark Hubbard, 68-73-69—210. Jim Herman, 70-71-69—210. Charl Schwartzel, 70-69-71—210. William McGirt, 69-69-72—210. Adam Schenk, 72-66-72—210. Michael Thompson, 71-66-73—210. Stephen Stallings, Jr., 71-70-70—211. Mackenzie Hughes, 68-72-71—211. Tom Lewis, 74-66-71—211. Matthew NeSmith, 70-68-73—211. Brian Gay, 71-67-73—211. Kevin Chappell, 66-70-75—211. Jason Dufner, 68-68-75—211.

Pat Perez, 72-69-71—212. Satoshi Kodaira, 70-71-71—212. Chase Koepka, 69-69-74—212. Keith Mitchell, 69-69-74—212. Scott Harrington, 66-67-79—212. Beau Hossler, 71-70-72—213. Talor Gooch, 72-69-72—213. Nate Lashley, 68-71-74—213. Jimmy Walker, 69-68-77—214. Ted Potter, Jr., 70-71-74—215. D.J. Trahan, 68-71-76—215. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 70-71-75—216. Rickie Fowler, 70-68-78—216. Bronson Burgoon, 69-70-78—217.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92

N.Y. Islanders 32 20 8 4 44 96 72

Pittsburgh 31 19 11 1 39 99 86

Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66

Philadelphia 29 15 11 3 33 93 105

N.Y. Rangers 30 13 13 4 30 89 79

New Jersey 28 10 14 4 24 69 89

Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 30 22 6 2 46 110 70

Florida 30 20 6 4 44 102 83

Carolina 30 20 7 3 43 101 78

Columbus 32 13 12 7 33 86 103

Chicago 32 14 13 5 33 95 106

Dallas 27 10 10 7 27 77 71

Nashville 31 13 17 1 27 73 100

Detroit 32 10 18 4 24 71 104

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 28 21 6 1 43 94 63

Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 97 65

Minnesota 29 18 10 1 37 87 75

St. Louis 30 15 10 5 35 91 97

Arizona 31 13 13 5 31 77 92

Los Angeles 29 12 11 6 30 85 83

San Jose 28 11 13 4 26 81 98

Anaheim 32 9 17 6 24 71 110

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83

Edmonton 33 20 13 0 40 112 95

Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 98 87

Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87

Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 99 111

Calgary 32 15 14 3 33 87 97

Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Friday’s Late Games

St. Louis 2, San Jose 1, SO

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, New Jersey 1

Florida 2, Nashville 0

Colorado 6, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1

Dallas 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Rangers 3, Washington 1

Toronto 2, Calgary 0

Columbus 3, Carolina 2, SO

Montreal 5, Vancouver 4, SO

Arizona 5, Anaheim 1

Boston at Buffalo, ppd.

St. Louis at San Jose, late

Winnipeg at Edmonton, late

Sunday’s Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 29 13 .690 —

Brooklyn 28 14 .667 1

Milwaukee 27 14 .659 1½

Miami 22 20 .524 7

Atlanta 22 20 .524 7

Charlotte 20 20 .500 8

New York 21 21 .500 8

Boston 20 21 .488 8½

Indiana 18 22 .450 10

Chicago 18 22 .450 10

Toronto 17 24 .415 11½

Washington 15 25 .375 13

Cleveland 15 26 .366 13½

Orlando 14 27 .341 14½

Detroit 12 29 .293 16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 30 11 .732 —

Phoenix 27 13 .675 2½

L.A. Lakers 28 14 .667 2½

L.A. Clippers 26 16 .619 4½

Denver 25 16 .610 5

Portland 25 16 .610 5

San Antonio 22 17 .564 7

Dallas 21 19 .525 8½

Golden State 22 21 .512 9

Memphis 19 20 .487 10

New Orleans 17 24 .415 13

Oklahoma City 17 24 .415 13

Sacramento 17 25 .405 13½

Houston 11 29 .275 18½

Minnesota 10 32 .238 20½

Friday’s Late Games

Denver 131, Chicago 127, OT

Portland 125, Dallas 119

Phoenix 113, Minnesota 101

Friday’s Late Box Score

Trail Blazers 125, Mavericks 119

DALLAS (119)

Hardaway Jr. 9-14 0-0 25, Kleber 6-9 0-0 16, Porzingis 3-11 4-4 11, Doncic 15-27 4-5 38, Richardson 2-9 0-0 4, Iwundu 2-2 2-2 6, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 3-4 2-2 9, Burke 4-4 0-0 10. Totals 44-81 12-13 119.

PORTLAND (125)

Covington 4-10 0-0 11, Jones Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Kanter 7-13 0-0 14, Lillard 10-19 7-7 31, McCollum 11-23 3-3 32, Anthony 6-11 3-4 18, Hood 2-5 0-0 6, Trent Jr. 2-7 2-3 7, Little 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-93 15-17 125.

Dallas 33 27 38 21 — 119

Portland 37 27 29 32 — 125

3-Point Goals—Dallas 19-42 (Hardaway Jr. 7-11, Kleber 4-7, Doncic 4-13, Burke 2-2, Brunson 1-2, Porzingis 1-4, Richardson 0-2), Portland 22-47 (McCollum 7-13, Lillard 4-10, Anthony 3-5, Covington 3-8, Hood 2-3, Jones Jr. 1-2, Trent Jr. 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 39 (Doncic 9), Portland 43 (Kanter 9). Assists—Dallas 25 (Doncic 9), Portland 17 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls—Dallas 16, Portland 15. A—0 (19,393)

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 99, L.A. Lakers 94

Phila. 129, Sacramento 105

Memphis 111, Golden State 103

Milwaukee 120, San Antonio 113

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, late

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Miami, 10 a.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 11 a.m.

New Orleans at Denver, noon

Orlando at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Phila. at New York, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Friday’s Late Games

Syracuse 78, San Diego St. 62

Villanova 73, Winthrop 63

West Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 68, Iona 55

Colorado 96, Georgetown 73

Maryland 63, UConn 54

Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62

Florida St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 54

Gonzaga 98, Norfolk St. 55

Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74

Kansas 93, E. Washington 84

LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61

Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66

Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68

Oregon vs. VCU, no contest (Oregon advances)

Southern Cal 72, Drake 56

Ohio 62, Virginia 58

UCLA 73, BYU 62

Abilene Christian vs. Texas, late

Motor Sports

NASCAR Cup Series

Atlanta Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1, (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota. 2, (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota. 3, (22) Joey Logano, Ford. 4, (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford. 5, (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet.

6, (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet. 7, (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford. 8, (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota. 9, (24) William Byron, Chevrolet. 10, (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford.

11, (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet. 12, (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet. 13, (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet. 14, (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet. 15, (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota.

16, (10) Aric Almirola, Ford. 17, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford. 18, (34) Michael McDowell, Ford. 19, (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota. 20, (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford.

21, (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet. 22, (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet. 23, (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet. 24, (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford. 25, (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet.

26, (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet. 27, (41) Cole Custer, Ford. 28, (6) Ryan Newman, Ford. 29, (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet. 30, (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet.

31, (78) B.J. McLeod, Ford. 32, (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford. 33, (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet. 34, (15) James Davison, Chevrolet. 35, (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet.

36, (53) Joey Gase, Ford. 37, (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford. 38, (66) Timmy Hill, Ford. 39, (33) Austin Cindric, Ford.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned INF Spencer Torkelson and OF Riley Green to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to Reno (Triple-A West)

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of INFs C.J. Cron and Chris Owings from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Peter Lambert on the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Optioned LHPs Eric Lauer and Angel Perdomo to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz, C Patrick Mazeika and LHP Daniel Zamora to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned LHPs Anthony Banda and Sam Long, OFs Steven Duggar, Heliot Ramos and IF Jason Krizan to mior league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Seth Elledge, Angel Rondon and C Ali Sanchez to Memphis (Triple-A East). Optioned C Ivan Herrera to Springfield (Double-A Central). Reassigned RHP Roel Ramirez, C Aaron Antonini, INFs Evan Mendoza, Delvin Perez, OFs Conner Capel and Scott Hurst to minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Ben Braymer, C Tres Barrera and RHP Steven Fuentes to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released K Brett Maher.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Tyus Bowser.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Rashaan Melvin and WR David Moore.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed MLB Anthony Walker.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract. Signed DE Angelo Blackson and Andy Dalton. Released DB Kyle Fuller.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Charles Harris and Jamal Williams.

INDIANAOPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Xavier Rhodes to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed P Logan Cooke to a contract extension. Claimed WR Jon’Vea Johnson off waivers from Dallas.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Will Fuller.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed ILB Reggie Ragland.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Keelan Cole and OG Dan Feeney.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cameron Sutton.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Dontae Johnson and Trent Sherfield.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed LB Kevin Minter and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned LW Anton Blidh to Providence (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Reese Johnson from the minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Lias Andersson to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled C Joseph Cramarossa from the minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Ds Alexandre Carrier and Ben Harpur from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltsev, Nick Merkley and G Gilles Senn from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski for Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Mason Geertsen to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Anton Forsber to Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated LW Sam Miletic for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled RWs Anthony Angello and Colton Sceviour from the minor league taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Zachary Gallant from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned d Nick DeSimone to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Ross Colton from the minor league taxi squad.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Assigned C Patrick Brown and LW Tomas Jurco to Henderson (AHL). Recalled F Pavel Dorofeyev from Henderson (AHL).

Minor League

Southern Professional Hockey League

MACON MAYHEM — Placed LW Ray Brice on 30-day injured reserve. Recalled D Casey Johnson from South Carolina (ECHL).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.