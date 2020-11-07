scoreboard

Soccer
MLS
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Phila. 13 4 5 44 42 20
x-Toronto FC 13 4 5 44 32 24
x-Orlando City 11 3 8 41 38 22
x-Columbus 11 6 5 38 34 20
x-NY City FC 11 8 3 36 33 22
x-New England 8 6 8 32 26 23
x-New York 8 9 5 29 27 30
x-Nashville 7 7 8 29 21 20
Montreal 7 13 2 23 30 41
Chicago 5 9 8 23 30 35
Atlanta 6 12 4 22 22 28
Inter Miami CF 6 13 3 21 23 34
D.C. United 5 11 6 21 23 38
Cincinnati 4 14 4 16 11 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Portland 11 6 5 38 45 34
x-Sporting KC 11 6 3 36 36 25
x-Seattle 10 5 6 36 40 22
x-FC Dallas 9 5 7 34 28 21
x-LA FC 9 8 4 31 46 38
x-Minnesota United 8 5 7 31 33 26
x-San Jose 8 8 6 30 34 47
x-Colorado 7 6 4 25 30 27
Vancouver 8 14 0 24 24 44
LA Galaxy 6 11 4 22 27 43
Real SL 5 9 7 22 25 33
Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38
NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game; three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Games
NY City FC at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 12:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 12:30 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 12:30 p.m.
New England at Phila., 12:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at LA FC, 3:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Real SL, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 3:30 p.m.
Football
College
Pac-12 Conference
———
All Times PST
North
W L PF PA
Oregon 1 0 35 14
California 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0
Wash. St. 0 0 0 0
Stanford 0 1 14 35
South
W L PF PA
Southern Cal 1 0 28 27
Colorado 1 0 48 42
Arizona 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 1 42 48
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28
———
Saturday’s Games
No. 12 Oregon 35, Stanford 14
No. 20 Southern Cal 28, Arizona State 27
Colorado 48, UCLA 42
Washington State at Oregon State, late
Arizona at Utah, ccd.
Washington at California, ccd.
SCORES
———
Friday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 9 BYU 51, No. 21 Boise State 17
FAR WEST
San Jose State 28, San Diego State 17
Saturday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 4 Notre Dame 47, No. 1 Clemson 40, 2OT
No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27
No. 8 Florida 44, No. 5 Georgia 28
No. 6 Cincinnati 38, Houston 10
No. 7 Texas A&M 48, S. Carolina 3
No. 10 Wisconsin vs. Purdue, ccd.
No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21
No. 14 Oklahoma State 20, Kansas State 18
No. 15 Co. Carolina 23, South Ala. 6
No. 16 Marshall 51, Massachusetts 10
No. 17 Iowa State 38, Baylor 31
No. 18 SMU 47, Temple 23
No. 19 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9
No. 22 Texas 17, West Va. 13
No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35
EAST
Boston Coll. 16, Syracuse 13
Maryland 35, Penn St. 19
SOUTH
FAU 10, W. Kentucky 6
Ga. Southern 20, Troy 13
Georgia St. 52, La.-Monroe 34
Louisiana-Lafayette 27, Arkansas St. 20
Memphis 34, South Fla. 33
Mississippi St. 24, Vanderbilt 17
North Carolina 56, Duke 24
Pittsburgh 41, Florida St. 17
Southern Miss. 24, North Ala. 13
Stephen F. Austin 24, E. Kentucky 6
Tulane 38, E. Carolina 21
MIDWEST
Iowa 49, Michigan St. 7
Iowa St. 38, Baylor 31
Minnesota 41, Illinois 14
Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13
SOUTHWEST
Angelo St. 34, Abilene Christ. 21
App. St. 38, Texas State 17
Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13
TCU 34, Texas Tech 18
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 40, UNLV 27
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 198 199
Miami 4 3 0 .571 188 130
New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167
N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 198 136
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 208 184
Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 0 0 1.000 211 142
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 203 132
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 253 152
Las Vegas 4 3 0 .571 187 203
Denver 3 4 0 .429 147 183
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 179 185
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205
Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165
Dallas 2 6 0 .250 185 266
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 145 199
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 247 165
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 206 197
Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193
Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204
Chicago 5 3 0 .625 161 166
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 177 206
Minnesota 2 5 0 .286 183 214
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 1 0 .857 240 199
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 5:20 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Phila.
Monday’s Games
New England at N.Y. Jets, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home teams in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Seahawks 3 3 55 BILLS
FALCONS 4 4 491/2 Broncos
TITANS 6 61/2 461/2 Bears
VIKINGS 3 4 521/2 Lions
Ravens 3 1 48 COLTS
CHIEFS 12 10 521/2 Panthers
Texans 61/2 7 501/2 JAGUARS
WASHINGTON 31/2 21/2 43 Giants
CHARGERS 11/2 PK 521/2 Raiders
Steelers 131/2 14 44 COWBOYS
CARDS 5 41/2 49 Dolphins
BUCS 51/2 4 501/2 Saints
Monday
Patriots 71/2 91/2 411/2 JETS
Golf
PGA Tour
Houston Open Scores
Saturday at Houston, Texas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72
Third Round
Sam Burns 68-65-68—201
Jason Day 67-68-67—202
Carlos Ortiz 67-68-67—202
Sepp Straka 68-69-66—203
Dustin Johnson 72-66-66—204
Aaron Wise 70-66-69—205
Dawie van der Walt 70-66-69—205
Hideki Matsuyama 70-70-66—206
Michael Thompson 67-72-67—206
Shane Lowry 69-69-68—206
Tony Finau 69-69-68—206
Patton Kizzire 69-67-70—206
Russell Knox, 69-71-67—207. Adam Long, 68-70-69—207. Viktor Hovland, 70-69-68—207. Brooks Koepka, 72-70-65—207. J.T. Poston, 70-67-70—207. Tyrrell Hatton, 71-70-67—208. Fabian Gomez, 70-69-69—208. Talor Gooch, 68-69-71—208. Will Gordon, 76-67-65—208. Cameron Tringale, 70-70-69—209.
Erik van Rooyen, 71-69-69—209. Francesco Molinari, 70-68-71—209. Maverick McNealy, 71-71-67—209. Scott Brown, 69-68-72—209. Corey Conners, 69-67-73—209. Russell Henley, 69-72-69—210. Denny McCarthy, 69-72-69—210. Nate Lashley, 73-68-69—210. Padraig Harrington, 71-68-71—210. Harold Varner III, 67-71-72—210.
Mackenzie Hughes, 70-72-68—210. Charley Hoffman, 71-69-71—211. Brian Stuard, 73-69-69—211. Satoshi Kodaira, 70-69-72—211. Max Homa, 74-68-69—211. Scott Piercy, 68-74-69—211. Graeme McDowell, 69-73-69—211. Troy Merritt, 74-68-69—211. John Huh, 73-69-69—211. Adam Scott, 68-69-74—211.
Jhonattan Vegas, 73-70-68—211. Kramer Hickok, 75-68-68—211. Austin Cook, 71-72-68—211. Mark Hubbard, 69-71-72—212. Justin Harding, 72-68-72—212. Brian Harman, 71-69-72—212. Jamie Lovemark, 73-69-70—212. Zach Johnson, 73-70-69—212. Brandt Snedeker, 65-71-76—212. Greg Chalmers, 68-73-72—213.
Kevin Chappell, 70-71-72—213. Doc Redman, 71-70-73—214. C.T. Pan, 72-69-73—214. Brice Garnett, 74-68-72—214. Kristoffer Ventura, 69-69-76—214. Scottie Scheffler, 67-75-72—214. Lanto Griffin, 72-71-71—214. Sean O’Hair, 71-69-75—215. Chris Kirk, 73-68-74—215. Isaiah Salinda, 71-69-75—215.
James Hahn, 71-71-73—215. Scott Harrington, 70-72-74—216. Sungjae Im, 74-69-73—216. Erik Barnes, 71-72-73—216. Matt Jones, 69-72-77—218. Cameron Davis, 67-76-77—220.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Named George Lombard bench coach, Scott Coolbaugh hitting coach and Chip Hale as third base coach.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced affiliations with Somerset Patriots (Double-A) and Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Robbie Ray on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Maxx Williams from injured reserve. Promoted RB D.J. Foster, DL Michael Dogbe and CB Jace Whittaker to the active roster from the practice squad. Released TE Jordan Thomas.
ATLANTA FALCONS Placed DB Jordan Miller on injured reserve.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted WR Dez Bryant from the practice squad. Signed LB Kristiam Welch. Promoted CB Terrell Bonds, OLB Tyus Bowser, S DeShon Elliot, LB Patrick Queen and OLB Malik Harrison to the practice squad from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB L.J. Fort and WR Chris Moore on injured reserve.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Matt Milano on injured reserve. Promoted CB Dane Jackson and WR Jake Kumerow to the active roster. Activated LB Del’Shawn Phillips from injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DT Woodrow Hamilton.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated QB Tyler Bray and DL Danile McCullers to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements. Promoted OLs Dieter Eiselen and Badara Traore to the active roster. Signed WR Dwayne Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DB Mackensie Alexander and LB Jordan Evans on reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed P Hunter Niswander. Promoted QB Cooper Rush and CB Saivion Smith from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed P Chris Jones on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated QB Matthew Stafford from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Place CB Darryl Roberts on injured reserve. Activated DE Austin Bryant for the reserve/PUP list. Promoted OL Marcus Martin to the active roster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Matthew Adams from injured reserve. Placed WR Ashton Dulin on injured reserve. Signed K Matt Gay to the practice squad. Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad. Elevated WR Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris to the active roster from practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed S Doug Middleton. Placed LB Shaquille Quarterman on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted RB Kalen Ballage, DB Quenton Meeks and DE Jesse Lemonier to the active roster. Placed CB Brandon Facyson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Jaylen Watkins to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAIDERS — Waived WR Rico Gafford.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted C Brett Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. Announced a roster exemption for CB Holton Hill. Activated Abdullah Anderson to active roster as COVID-19 replacement.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated LT Austin Jackson from injured reserve. Promoted WR Kirk Merritt to the active roster.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated CB Brandon Williams from injured reserve. Promoted DB Montre Hartage, RB Alfred Morris and G Chad Slade to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived CB Quincy Wilson.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Avery Williamson from the exempt list. Promoted OLB Jayrone Elliott and S Antoine Brooks Jr. to the active roster. Waived OL Steven Wisniewski and RB Trey Edmunds. Signed DT Demarcus Christmas to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed P Ryan Allen to the active roster. Signed CB Breon Borders, WR Cameron Batson, RB D’Onta Foreman and DL Teair Tart to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LS Matt Overton and OLB Wyatt Ray to the active roster. Placed CB Tye Smith and P Brett Kern on injured reserve. Waived C Daniel Munyer.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated WR Steven Sims from injured reserve. Waived DE Nate Orchard. Promoted WR Jeff Badet and C Ross Pierschbacher to the active roster.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Announced the transfer and eligibility of F Ed Croswell to compete for Providence College during the 2020-21 season.
