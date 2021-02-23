scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 21 11 .656 —
Brooklyn 21 12 .636 ½
Milwaukee 19 13 .594 2
Indiana 15 14 .517 4½
Toronto 16 16 .500 5
Boston 15 16 .484 5½
New York 15 17 .469 6
Chicago 14 16 .467 6
Charlotte 14 16 .467 6
Miami 14 17 .452 6½
Atlanta 13 18 .419 7½
Orlando 13 19 .406 8
Washington 11 17 .393 8
Cleveland 11 21 .344 10
Detroit 9 22 .290 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 25 6 .806 —
L.A. Clippers 22 10 .688 3½
L.A. Lakers 22 10 .688 3½
Phoenix 20 10 .667 4½
Portland 18 12 .600 6½
San Antonio 16 11 .593 7
Denver 16 14 .533 8½
Golden State 17 15 .531 8½
Dallas 15 15 .500 9½
Memphis 13 14 .481 10
New Orleans 13 17 .433 11½
Sacramento 12 19 .387 13
Oklahoma City 12 19 .387 13
Houston 11 18 .379 13
Minnesota 7 25 .219 18½
Monday’s Late Games
Miami 108, Oklahoma City 94
Utah 132, Charlotte 110
Washington 127, L.A. Lakers 124, OT
Monday’s Late Box Score
Suns 132, Trail Blazers 100
PORTLAND (100)
Covington 2-4 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 4-4 0-2 8, Kanter 3-7 0-0 6, Lillard 9-17 5-6 24, Trent Jr. 4-18 0-0 11, Anthony 4-9 2-3 10, Elleby 0-2 0-0 0, Hood 4-6 0-0 9, Little 4-7 7-8 18, Blevins 1-2 0-0 2, Simons 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 37-84 14-19 100.
PHOENIX (132)
Bridges 4-6 0-0 10, Kaminsky 1-4 0-0 3, Ayton 8-11 3-3 19, Booker 12-17 8-8 34, Paul 1-9 0-0 2, Crowder 3-8 0-0 8, Johnson 5-7 0-1 13, Nader 0-1 0-0 0, Saric 5-12 2-2 14, Jones 2-2 1-2 5, Carter 2-3 0-0 6, Galloway 2-5 0-0 5, Moore 3-6 0-0 6, Payne 2-8 2-2 7. Totals 50-99 16-18 132.
Portland 26 28 17 29 — 100
Phoenix 32 31 37 32 — 132
3-Point Goals—Portland 12-39 (Little 3-6, Trent Jr. 3-12, Covington 2-3, Simons 2-7, Hood 1-2, Lillard 1-7), Phoenix 16-33 (Johnson 3-3, Booker 2-2, Bridges 2-3, Carter 2-3, Saric 2-4, Crowder 2-5, Kaminsky 1-3, Galloway 1-4, Payne 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 46 (Kanter 15), Phoenix 43 (Saric 9). Assists—Portland 15 (Lillard 7), Phoenix 29 (Paul 9). Total Fouls—Portland 17, Phoenix 13. A—3,213 (18,422)
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 105, Orlando 93
Cleveland 112, Atlanta 111
Brooklyn 127, Sacramento 118
Golden State 114, New York 106
Phila. 109, Toronto 102
Dallas 110, Boston 107
Milwaukee 139, Minnesota 112
Portland at Denver, late
Washington at L.A. Clippers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Golden State at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 13 3 .813 19 4 .826
UCLA 12 3 .800 16 5 .762
Oregon 9 4 .692 14 5 .737
Colorado 11 6 .647 17 7 .708
Stanford 10 7 .588 14 9 .609
Arizona 9 8 .529 15 8 .652
Oregon St. 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
Washington St. 7 10 .412 14 10 .583
Utah 6 9 .400 9 10 .474
Arizona St. 4 8 .333 7 11 .389
Washington 4 13 .235 5 17 .227
California 3 15 .167 8 17 .320
Tuesday’s Game
Washington at Arizona St.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 5 p.m.
No. 19 Southern Cal at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72
Michigan St. 81, No. 5 Illinois 72
Kansas St. 62, No. 7 Oklahoma 57
No. 8 Villanova 81, St. John’s 58
No. 10 West Virginia 74, TCU 66
No. 14 Texas 75, No. 17 Kansas 72, OT
Georgia Tech 69, No. 16 Virginia Tech 53
Ole Miss 60, No. 24 Missouri 53
Women’s college
TOP 25 COACHES POLL
Record Pts Pvs
1. Connecticut (30) 18-1 797 1
2. Stanford 21-2 746 4
3. Texas A&M (2) 20-1 727 5
4. North Carolina St. 15-2 695 6
5. Louisville 20-2 670 2
6. South Carolina 18-3 662 3
7. Baylor 17-2 608 8
8. Maryland 16-2 565 10
9. Arizona 15-3 556 7
10. UCLA 13-4 476 9
11. Indiana 14-4 467 12
12. Michigan 13-2 462 11
13. South Florida 13-1 379 15
14. Ohio St. 13-4 342 13
15. Oregon 13-6 330 13
16. Arkansas 17-7 301 18
17. Kentucky 15-6 267 17
18. Georgia 17-4 232 23
T19. Missouri St. 15-2 207 20
T19. Gonzaga 19-3 207 16
21. Tennessee 13-6 178 21
22. West Virginia 17-3 165 24
23. DePaul 13-5 94 19
24. South Dakota St. 19-2 92 25
25. Northwestern 12-5 56 22
Dropped out: None.
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (19-2) 45; Rutgers (10-3) 32; Iowa (12-6) 10; Oregon St. (8-6) 6; Mississippi St. (8-7) 6; Washington St. (10-10) 5; Texas (15-6) 4; Oklahoma St. (17-6) 4; Georgia Tech (13-6) 2; Dayton (12-2) 2; Rice (13-2) 1; Marquette (16-4) 1; Alabama (15-6) 1.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 18 2 .900 21 2 .913
Arizona 13 3 .812 15 3 .833
UCLA 11 4 .733 13 4 .765
Oregon 10 6 .625 13 6 .684
Colorado 8 8 .500 10 9 .526
Oregon St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 8 9 .471 10 10 .500
Washington St. 8 10 .444 10 10 .500
Arizona St. 5 9 .357 10 9 .526
Utah 4 15 .211 5 15 .250
Washington 3 12 .200 6 12 .333
California 1 11 .083 1 14 .067
Friday’s Game
Southern Cal at No. 10 UCLA, 5 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 8 Maryland 111, Iowa 93
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 16 11 3 2 24 51 36
Washington 18 9 5 4 22 60 63
Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 54 55
N.Y. Islanders 18 9 6 3 21 44 43
Philadelphia 15 8 4 3 19 51 51
N.Y. Rangers 16 6 7 3 15 40 42
New Jersey 14 6 6 2 14 37 41
Buffalo 16 6 8 2 14 41 47
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 17 12 3 2 26 59 48
Carolina 17 12 4 1 25 64 47
Chicago 20 10 6 4 24 61 61
Tampa Bay 16 11 4 1 23 58 38
Columbus 20 8 7 5 21 60 70
Dallas 13 5 4 4 14 41 37
Nashville 17 7 10 0 14 40 57
Detroit 20 5 12 3 13 39 64
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34
St. Louis 19 10 7 2 22 59 59
Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 44 32
Los Angeles 17 8 6 3 19 54 48
Arizona 18 8 7 3 19 48 52
Minnesota 15 9 6 0 18 44 38
San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64
Anaheim 19 6 10 3 15 37 54
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 20 14 4 2 30 72 54
Edmonton 20 12 8 0 24 72 62
Winnipeg 18 11 6 1 23 61 49
Montreal 18 9 5 4 22 61 52
Calgary 19 9 9 1 19 50 54
Vancouver 22 8 12 2 18 65 78
Ottawa 21 6 14 1 13 52 84
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Late Games
Vegas 3, Colorado 0
Arizona 4, Anaheim 3
Minnesota 6, San Jose 2
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 4, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2, OT
Chicago 6, Columbus 5, SO
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, SO
Nashville at Detroit, late
Edmonton at Vancouver, late
Wednesday’s Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Julio Teheran on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Brett Gardner and LHP Justin Wilson on one-year contracts. Placed RHP Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Designated OF Greg Allen for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with 1B/DH Mitch Moreland on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Paul Blackburn for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Robert Dugger outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West)
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ian Kennedy to a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded OF Ryan Noda to Los Angeles Dodgers as second of two players to be named in completion of the trade made Aug. 31, 2020 for RHP Ross Stripling.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 3B Jake Lamb on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Philip Pfeifer for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Warren Schaeffer manager, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Cesar Galvez pitching coach for Albuquerque (Triple-A West); Chris Denoria manager, Frank Gonzalez pitching coach and Tom Sutaris hitting coach for Hartford (Double-A Northeast); Pedro Lopez supervisor of development, Scott Little manager, Ryan Kibler pitching coach and Zach Osborne hitting coach for Spokane (High-A West); Steve Soiz supervisor of development, Robinson Cancel manager, Mark Brewer pitching coach and Nic Wilson hitting coach for Fresno (Low-A West); Fred Ocasio supervisor of development, Jake Opitz manager, Dave Burba pitching coach, Helmis Rodriguez pitching coach, Trevor Burmeister and Michael Ramirez hitting coaches for the Arizona complex.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Travis Shaw on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Placed G/F Sindarius Thornwell on waivers.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed OL Trent Scott to a one-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed CB Cornell Armstrong and RB Buddy Howell to one-year contracts. Released OL Senio Kelemete. Waived LB Peter Kalambayi.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Kevin O’Connell offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown running back coach/assistant head coach, Kevin Carberry offensive line coach, Wes Phillips tight end coach/pass game coordinator, Zac Robinson assistant quarterback coach, Eric Yarber wide receiver coach, Nick Jones, Zak Kromer and Chris O’Hara offensive assistants, Raheem Morris defensive coordinator, Thad Bogardus assistant linebacker coach, Jonathan Cooley assistant secondary coach, Marcus Dixon assistant defensive line coach, Ejiro Evero secondary coach/pass game coordinator, Eric Henderson defensive line coach/run game coordinator and Chris Shula linebacker coach, Joe DeCamillis special team coordinator and Dwayne Stukes assistant special team coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Brandon Davidson to the minor league taxi squad and G Dustin Tokarski from Rochester (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled F Rasmus Asplund and D Jacob Bryson from the taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Matiss Kivlenieks from the minor league taxi squad.
DALLAS STARS — Designated FW Ty Dellandrea for assignment on the taxi squad. Waived LW Tanner Kero.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Mathias Brome from the minor league taxi squad and G Kaden Fullcher from Grand Rapids (AHL) loan.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived D Tommy Cross. Reassigned D Max Gildon from Syracuse (AHL) to Bakersfield (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated G Michael McGiven to the minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Charlie Lindgren to Laval (AHL). Recalled RW Paul Byron and Jake Evans form the minor league taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled RW Eeli Tolvanen and D Ben Harpur from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Sean Malone for assignment to the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colton White to Binghamton (AHL) from taxi squad and F Mikhail Maltsev from New Jersey to the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Michael Haley from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived D Mark Friedman.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Pierre-Oliver Joseph from the minor league taxi squad.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned C Mixim Letunov to San Jose (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Waived D Luk Schenn.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived D Mark Friedman.
VEGAS KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Oscar Dansk to Henderson (AHL) from loan.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed F Silvester van der Water from Heracle Almelo (Netherlands) transfer to a three-year contract.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed G Matt Bersano to a one-year contract.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Crystal Thomas to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Lindsay Barenz president of business operations.
