scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
All TImes PDT
———
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000 —
Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½
Boston 0 0 .000 ½
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 ½
Toronto 0 0 .000 ½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 —
Cleveland 0 0 .000 —
Kansas City 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
Detroit 0 1 .000 ½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 —
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 —
Oakland 0 0 .000 —
Seattle 0 0 .000 —
Texas 0 0 .000 —
———
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1, 6 innings
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1
Toronto at Tampa Bay, late
Kansas City at Cleveland, late
Baltimore at Boston, late
Colorado at Texas, late
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, late
Seattle at Houston, late
L.A. Angels at Oakland, late
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 10:35 a.m.
Minnesota (Hill 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Walker 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000 —
Miami 0 0 .000 ½
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 —
Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 —
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 ½
St. Louis 0 0 .000 ½
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 —
Arizona 0 0 .000 ½
Colorado 0 0 .000 ½
San Diego 0 0 .000 ½
San Francisco 0 1 .000 1
———
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1, 6 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 1
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0
Miami at Philadelphia, late
Colorado at Texas, late
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, late
Arizona at San Diego, late
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 11:15 a.m.
Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — RHP Hector Velazquez cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Norfolk (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled OF Daniel Johnson.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Cs Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers on the IL. Recalled Cs William Contreras and Alex Johnson.
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed INF Derek Dietrich and OF Ryan LaMarre to minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Josiah Deguara.
WASHINGTON — Signed DEs Chase Young and James Smith-Williams, RB Antonion Gibson, T, Saahdiq Charles, WR Antonion Gandy-Golden, C Keith Ismael, LB Khaleke Hudson,S Kamren Curl and DL David Bada.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Agreed to mutually part ways with Head Coack Frank De Boer.
LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Ethan O’Connor to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
WASHINGTON AND LEE — Hired Donna Hodgert as Manager of Athletics Facilities and Equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.