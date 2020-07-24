scoreboard

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 1 0 1.000 —

Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½

Boston 0 0 .000 ½

Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 ½

Toronto 0 0 .000 ½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 0 0 .000 —

Cleveland 0 0 .000 —

Kansas City 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

Detroit 0 1 .000 ½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 0 0 .000 —

Los Angeles 0 0 .000 —

Oakland 0 0 .000 —

Seattle 0 0 .000 —

Texas 0 0 .000 —

———

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1, 6 innings

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1

Toronto at Tampa Bay, late

Kansas City at Cleveland, late

Baltimore at Boston, late

Colorado at Texas, late

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, late

Seattle at Houston, late

L.A. Angels at Oakland, late

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 10:35 a.m.

Minnesota (Hill 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 1 0 1.000 —

Miami 0 0 .000 ½

Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½

Atlanta 0 1 .000 1

Washington 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 1 0 1.000 —

Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 —

Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 ½

St. Louis 0 0 .000 ½

Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 —

Arizona 0 0 .000 ½

Colorado 0 0 .000 ½

San Diego 0 0 .000 ½

San Francisco 0 1 .000 1

———

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1, 6 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 1

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

Miami at Philadelphia, late

Colorado at Texas, late

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, late

Arizona at San Diego, late

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0), 10:05 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 11:15 a.m.

Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — RHP Hector Velazquez cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled OF Daniel Johnson.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Cs Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers on the IL. Recalled Cs William Contreras and Alex Johnson.

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed INF Derek Dietrich and OF Ryan LaMarre to minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Josiah Deguara.

WASHINGTON — Signed DEs Chase Young and James Smith-Williams, RB Antonion Gibson, T, Saahdiq Charles, WR Antonion Gandy-Golden, C Keith Ismael, LB Khaleke Hudson,S Kamren Curl and DL David Bada.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Agreed to mutually part ways with Head Coack Frank De Boer.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Ethan O’Connor to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

WASHINGTON AND LEE — Hired Donna Hodgert as Manager of Athletics Facilities and Equipment.

