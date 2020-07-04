scoreboard

Motor Sports
Xfinity Series
Pennzoil 150 Results (Top 10)
Saturday at Indianapolis, Ind.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 62, Running.
2. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 62, Running.
3. (8) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 62, Running.
4. (30) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 62, Running.
5. (10) Austin Cindric, Ford, 62, Running.
6. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 62, Running.
7. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 62, Running.
8. (22) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 62, Running.
9. (2) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 62, Running.
10. (19) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 62, Running.
IndyCar
GMR Grand Prix Results (Top 10)
Saturday at Indianapolis, Ind.
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (7) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 80 laps, Running.
2. (4) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
3. (20) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.
4. (3) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
5. (18) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.
6. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
7. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.
8. (13) Patricio O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.
9. (15) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
10. (17) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
Golf
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic (Top 10)
Saturday at Detroit
Yardage: 7,340; Par 72
Third Round
Matthew Wolff 69-64-64—197
Ryan Armour 69-64-67—200
Bryson DeChambeau 66-67-67—200
Troy Merritt 68-67-67—202
Mark Hubbard 67-66-69—202
Seamus Power 67-66-69—202
Chris Kirk 67-65-70—202
Wesley Bryan 69-69-65—203
Luke List 69-67-67—203
Viktor Hovland 69-67-67—203
Matt Wallace 66-69-68—203
Webb Simpson 68-64-71—203
