scoreboard

Motor Sports

Xfinity Series

Pennzoil 150 Results (Top 10)

Saturday at Indianapolis, Ind.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 62, Running.

2. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

3. (8) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

4. (30) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

5. (10) Austin Cindric, Ford, 62, Running.

6. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

7. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

8. (22) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

9. (2) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

10. (19) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

IndyCar

GMR Grand Prix Results (Top 10)

Saturday at Indianapolis, Ind.

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 80 laps, Running.

2. (4) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

3. (20) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

4. (3) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

5. (18) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

6. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

7. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

8. (13) Patricio O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

9. (15) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

10. (17) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic (Top 10)

Saturday at Detroit

Yardage: 7,340; Par 72

Third Round

Matthew Wolff 69-64-64—197

Ryan Armour 69-64-67—200

Bryson DeChambeau 66-67-67—200

Troy Merritt 68-67-67—202

Mark Hubbard 67-66-69—202

Seamus Power 67-66-69—202

Chris Kirk 67-65-70—202

Wesley Bryan 69-69-65—203

Luke List 69-67-67—203

Viktor Hovland 69-67-67—203

Matt Wallace 66-69-68—203

Webb Simpson 68-64-71—203

