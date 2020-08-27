scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 —

New York 16 11 .593 2½

Toronto 15 14 .517 4½

Baltimore 14 16 .467 6

Boston 10 21 .323 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 20 12 .625 —

Chicago 19 12 .613 ½

Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½

Detroit 13 16 .448 5½

Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 22 10 .688 —

Houston 17 14 .548 4½

Seattle 13 20 .394 9½

Texas 11 19 .367 10

Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12

Wednesday’s Late Games

Oakland 3, Texas 1

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 10:10 a.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 4:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 5:15 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 18 12 .600 —

Miami 14 12 .538 2

Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4

New York 13 16 .448 4½

Washington 11 17 .393 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 18 12 .600 —

St. Louis 11 11 .500 3

Milwaukee 13 16 .448 4½

Cincinnati 12 17 .414 5½

Pittsburgh 9 19 .321 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 24 9 .727 —

San Diego 19 14 .576 5

Colorado 16 15 .516 7

San Francisco 15 18 .455 9

Arizona 13 19 .406 10½

Wednesday’s Late Games

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 4:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 5:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 5:15 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-1), 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

Thursday’s Games

Denver vs. Utah, ppd., Utah leads series 3-2

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, ppd., L.A. Clippers lead series 3-2

Friday’s Games

Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 1 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 3-1

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m., series tied 2-2

Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)

Thursday’s Game

Boston vs. Toronto, ppd.

WNBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 10 5 .667 —

Connecticut 6 8 .429 3½

Indiana 5 9 .357 4½

Washington 4 9 .308 5

Atlanta 3 11 .214 6½

New York 2 12 .143 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 12 3 .800 —

Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½

Los Angeles 10 3 .769 1

Minnesota 9 4 .692 2

Phoenix 7 7 .500 4½

Dallas 5 10 .333 7

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, ppd.

Dallas at New York, ppd.

Las Vegas at Seattle, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

BMW Championship

Thursday at Olympia Fields, Ill.

Purse: $9.5 million

Yardage: 7,366; Par: 70

First Round

Hideki Matsuyama 31-36—67

Tyler Duncan 33-35—68

Mackenzie Hughes 35-34—69

Harry Higgs 37-33—70

Tony Finau 35-35—70

Billy Horschel 34-36—70

Lanto Griffin 37-33—70

Sebastián Muñoz 34-36—70

Matthew Fitzpatrick 37-33—70

Carlos Ortiz 35-35—70

Mark Hubbard 36-34—70

Rory McIlroy 35-35—70

Abraham Ancer 36-34—70

Ryan Palmer, 34-37—71. Dustin Johnson, 36-35—71. Jim Herman, 35-36—71. Joel Dahmen, 35-36—71. Tom Hoge, 37-34—71. Patrick Cantlay, 36-35—71. Viktor Hovland, 36-35—71. Brendan Steele, 35-37—72. Brian Harman, 35-37—72. Alex Noren, 37-35—72.

Adam Long, 34-38—72. Joaquin Niemann, 36-36—72. Kevin Na, 37-35—72. Dylan Frittelli, 34-38—72. Bubba Watson, 36-36—72. J.T. Poston, 35-37—72. Adam Scott, 36-36—72. Matthew Wolff, 35-37—72. Kevin Kisner, 37-35—72. Michael Thompson, 37-35—72.

Louis Oosthuizen, 35-37—72. Patrick Reed, 37-36—73. Justin Thomas, 38-35—73. Daniel Berger, 38-35—73. Tiger Woods, 37-36—73. Paul Casey, 37-36—73. Danny Lee, 35-38—73. Byeong Hun An, 38-35—73. Xander Schauffele, 38-35—73. Brendon Todd, 36-37—73.

Bryson DeChambeau, 37-36—73. Tyrrell Hatton, 36-37—73. Richy Werenski, 39-35—74. Adam Hadwin, 39-35—74. Russell Henley, 34-40—74. Jason Kokrak, 36-38—74. Max Homa, 38-36—74. Cameron Smith, 37-38—75. Jon Rahm, 38-37—75. Scottie Scheffler, 35-40—75.

Robby Shelton, 38-37—75. Gary Woodland, 36-39—75. Nick Taylor, 38-37—75. Harris English, 37-38—75. Matt Kuchar, 38-37—75. Charles Howell III, 39-36—75. Kevin Streelman, 37-39—76. Collin Morikawa, 37-39—76. Jason Day, 40-36—76. Talor Gooch, 41-35—76.

Corey Conners, 36-40—76. Sungjae Im, 40-37—77. Maverick McNealy, 38-39—77. Cameron Champ, 42-35—77. Andrew Landry, 39-38—77. Marc Leishman, 37-43—80.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 5 1 1 16 12 2

Toronto FC 4 0 3 15 13 7

Phila. 3 1 3 12 8 7

Orlando City 3 2 2 11 12 9

Montreal 3 2 1 10 10 8

New York 3 3 1 10 6 8

New England 2 1 4 10 6 5

Atlanta 3 3 0 9 6 5

Chicago 2 4 1 7 7 11

Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 6 12

D.C. United 1 3 3 6 7 9

NY City FC 2 5 0 6 3 7

Nashville SC 1 4 1 4 3 8

Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 5 2 0 15 17 11

Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4

Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8

Portland 3 2 1 10 8 10

LA FC 2 1 3 9 15 12

Real SL 2 1 3 9 7 4

San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10

Colorado 2 3 1 7 9 13

Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13

Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16

FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3

LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Toronto FC at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando City at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Sporting KC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Real SL at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

LA FC at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)

Wednesday’s Late Game

At Edmonton

Colorado 6, Dallas 4, Dallas leads series 2-1

Thursday’s Games

At Toronto

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd., series tied 1-1

At Edmonton

Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd., series tied 1-1

Friday’s Games

At Toronto

Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd., Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

At Edmonton

Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd., Dallas leads series 2-1

Saturday’s Games

At Toronto

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 9 a.m., series tied 1-1

Boston vs. Tampa Bay, time TBA, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

At Edmonton

Vegas vs. Vancouver, 5 p.m., series tied 1-1

Dallas vs. Colorado, time TBA, Dallas leas series 2-1

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated INF Jose Iglesias from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Keegan Akin and INF Ramon Urias to alternate training site. OF Dwight Smith Jr. cleared waivers and has been assigned to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned SS Lucius Fox to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Zac Grotz from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Carl Edwards to the 45-day IL. Transferred LHP Taylor Guibeau to the 45-day IL. Recalled 1B Jose Marmolejos from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired OF Brett Phillips from Kansas City for SS Lucius Fox.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Taijuan Walker for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Transferred RHP Trent Thornton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled 2B Andy Young and RHP Joel Payamps from alternate training site. Designated LHP Matt Grace for assignment. Optioned 1B Kevin Cron to alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Alex Jackson to alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Placed RHP Walker Buehler on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 23. Added INF Garvin Lux as the 29th man for the second game of today’s doubleheader.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Justin Grimm from 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Michael Wacha from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. Activated RHP Junior Fernandez from the IL. Activated SS Edmundo Sosa from the IL and optioned him to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP David Bednar from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Added OF Luis Basabe as the 29th man for the second game of today’s doubleheader. Recalled CF Luis Alexander from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. Placed INF Colin Moran on the 7-day concussion IL, Recalled RHPs Nick Mears, Cody Ponce and INF Will Craig from alternate training site. Claimed OF Anthony Alford off waivers from Toronto.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB B.W. Webb.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Craig Reynolds.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released K Stephen Hauschka and P Lachlan Edwards.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Jon Toth. Waived/injured DE Curtis Weaver.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LS Wesley Farnsworth.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Kevin Wilkins. Waived DT Olive Sagapolu.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Daniel Kilgore. Waived/injured LB Emmanuel Smith.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster. Waived WR Tony Brown.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed LS Liam McCullough and LB Jay Elliot. Waived WR Anthony Johnson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Kalen Ballage, DB Picasso Nelson and C Donell Stanley. Signed DE Avery Moss.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Tony Brown.

NEW YORK JETS — Acquired RB Kalen Ballage from Miami for a 2021 conditional seventh-round pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WRs River Cracraft and Kevin White. Released WR Jaron Brown. Waived/injured DL Jonathan Kongbo.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton.

SOCCER

USL

MEMPHIS 901 FC — Acquired M Tommy McCabe on a one-year loan from FC Cincinnati.

College

SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY — Named Emma Carlisle Reske as assistant men’s rowing coach.

THIEL COLLEGE — Named Jenna Petrucci assistant to the director of college athletics.

