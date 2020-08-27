scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 —
New York 16 11 .593 2½
Toronto 15 14 .517 4½
Baltimore 14 16 .467 6
Boston 10 21 .323 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 12 .625 —
Chicago 19 12 .613 ½
Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½
Detroit 13 16 .448 5½
Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 10 .688 —
Houston 17 14 .548 4½
Seattle 13 20 .394 9½
Texas 11 19 .367 10
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12
Wednesday’s Late Games
Oakland 3, Texas 1
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Thursday’s Games
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 10:10 a.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 4:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 5:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 5:15 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 12 .600 —
Miami 14 12 .538 2
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4
New York 13 16 .448 4½
Washington 11 17 .393 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 12 .600 —
St. Louis 11 11 .500 3
Milwaukee 13 16 .448 4½
Cincinnati 12 17 .414 5½
Pittsburgh 9 19 .321 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 24 9 .727 —
San Diego 19 14 .576 5
Colorado 16 15 .516 7
San Francisco 15 18 .455 9
Arizona 13 19 .406 10½
Wednesday’s Late Games
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Colorado 8, Arizona 7
Thursday’s Games
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 4:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 5:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 5:15 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-1), 5:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 6:40 p.m.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
Thursday’s Games
Denver vs. Utah, ppd., Utah leads series 3-2
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, ppd., L.A. Clippers lead series 3-2
Friday’s Games
Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 1 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 3-1
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m., series tied 2-2
Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Thursday’s Game
Boston vs. Toronto, ppd.
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 5 .667 —
Connecticut 6 8 .429 3½
Indiana 5 9 .357 4½
Washington 4 9 .308 5
Atlanta 3 11 .214 6½
New York 2 12 .143 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 3 .800 —
Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½
Los Angeles 10 3 .769 1
Minnesota 9 4 .692 2
Phoenix 7 7 .500 4½
Dallas 5 10 .333 7
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, ppd.
Dallas at New York, ppd.
Las Vegas at Seattle, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
BMW Championship
Thursday at Olympia Fields, Ill.
Purse: $9.5 million
Yardage: 7,366; Par: 70
First Round
Hideki Matsuyama 31-36—67
Tyler Duncan 33-35—68
Mackenzie Hughes 35-34—69
Harry Higgs 37-33—70
Tony Finau 35-35—70
Billy Horschel 34-36—70
Lanto Griffin 37-33—70
Sebastián Muñoz 34-36—70
Matthew Fitzpatrick 37-33—70
Carlos Ortiz 35-35—70
Mark Hubbard 36-34—70
Rory McIlroy 35-35—70
Abraham Ancer 36-34—70
Ryan Palmer, 34-37—71. Dustin Johnson, 36-35—71. Jim Herman, 35-36—71. Joel Dahmen, 35-36—71. Tom Hoge, 37-34—71. Patrick Cantlay, 36-35—71. Viktor Hovland, 36-35—71. Brendan Steele, 35-37—72. Brian Harman, 35-37—72. Alex Noren, 37-35—72.
Adam Long, 34-38—72. Joaquin Niemann, 36-36—72. Kevin Na, 37-35—72. Dylan Frittelli, 34-38—72. Bubba Watson, 36-36—72. J.T. Poston, 35-37—72. Adam Scott, 36-36—72. Matthew Wolff, 35-37—72. Kevin Kisner, 37-35—72. Michael Thompson, 37-35—72.
Louis Oosthuizen, 35-37—72. Patrick Reed, 37-36—73. Justin Thomas, 38-35—73. Daniel Berger, 38-35—73. Tiger Woods, 37-36—73. Paul Casey, 37-36—73. Danny Lee, 35-38—73. Byeong Hun An, 38-35—73. Xander Schauffele, 38-35—73. Brendon Todd, 36-37—73.
Bryson DeChambeau, 37-36—73. Tyrrell Hatton, 36-37—73. Richy Werenski, 39-35—74. Adam Hadwin, 39-35—74. Russell Henley, 34-40—74. Jason Kokrak, 36-38—74. Max Homa, 38-36—74. Cameron Smith, 37-38—75. Jon Rahm, 38-37—75. Scottie Scheffler, 35-40—75.
Robby Shelton, 38-37—75. Gary Woodland, 36-39—75. Nick Taylor, 38-37—75. Harris English, 37-38—75. Matt Kuchar, 38-37—75. Charles Howell III, 39-36—75. Kevin Streelman, 37-39—76. Collin Morikawa, 37-39—76. Jason Day, 40-36—76. Talor Gooch, 41-35—76.
Corey Conners, 36-40—76. Sungjae Im, 40-37—77. Maverick McNealy, 38-39—77. Cameron Champ, 42-35—77. Andrew Landry, 39-38—77. Marc Leishman, 37-43—80.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 5 1 1 16 12 2
Toronto FC 4 0 3 15 13 7
Phila. 3 1 3 12 8 7
Orlando City 3 2 2 11 12 9
Montreal 3 2 1 10 10 8
New York 3 3 1 10 6 8
New England 2 1 4 10 6 5
Atlanta 3 3 0 9 6 5
Chicago 2 4 1 7 7 11
Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 6 12
D.C. United 1 3 3 6 7 9
NY City FC 2 5 0 6 3 7
Nashville SC 1 4 1 4 3 8
Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 5 2 0 15 17 11
Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4
Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8
Portland 3 2 1 10 8 10
LA FC 2 1 3 9 15 12
Real SL 2 1 3 9 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 3 1 7 9 13
Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13
Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16
FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3
LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
Toronto FC at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando City at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Real SL at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
LA FC at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Wednesday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
Colorado 6, Dallas 4, Dallas leads series 2-1
Thursday’s Games
At Toronto
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd., series tied 1-1
At Edmonton
Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd., series tied 1-1
Friday’s Games
At Toronto
Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd., Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
At Edmonton
Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd., Dallas leads series 2-1
Saturday’s Games
At Toronto
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 9 a.m., series tied 1-1
Boston vs. Tampa Bay, time TBA, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
At Edmonton
Vegas vs. Vancouver, 5 p.m., series tied 1-1
Dallas vs. Colorado, time TBA, Dallas leas series 2-1
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated INF Jose Iglesias from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Keegan Akin and INF Ramon Urias to alternate training site. OF Dwight Smith Jr. cleared waivers and has been assigned to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned SS Lucius Fox to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Zac Grotz from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Carl Edwards to the 45-day IL. Transferred LHP Taylor Guibeau to the 45-day IL. Recalled 1B Jose Marmolejos from alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired OF Brett Phillips from Kansas City for SS Lucius Fox.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Taijuan Walker for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Transferred RHP Trent Thornton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled 2B Andy Young and RHP Joel Payamps from alternate training site. Designated LHP Matt Grace for assignment. Optioned 1B Kevin Cron to alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Alex Jackson to alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Placed RHP Walker Buehler on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 23. Added INF Garvin Lux as the 29th man for the second game of today’s doubleheader.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Justin Grimm from 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Michael Wacha from the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. Activated RHP Junior Fernandez from the IL. Activated SS Edmundo Sosa from the IL and optioned him to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP David Bednar from alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Added OF Luis Basabe as the 29th man for the second game of today’s doubleheader. Recalled CF Luis Alexander from alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. Placed INF Colin Moran on the 7-day concussion IL, Recalled RHPs Nick Mears, Cody Ponce and INF Will Craig from alternate training site. Claimed OF Anthony Alford off waivers from Toronto.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB B.W. Webb.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Craig Reynolds.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released K Stephen Hauschka and P Lachlan Edwards.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Jon Toth. Waived/injured DE Curtis Weaver.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LS Wesley Farnsworth.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Kevin Wilkins. Waived DT Olive Sagapolu.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Daniel Kilgore. Waived/injured LB Emmanuel Smith.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster. Waived WR Tony Brown.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed LS Liam McCullough and LB Jay Elliot. Waived WR Anthony Johnson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Kalen Ballage, DB Picasso Nelson and C Donell Stanley. Signed DE Avery Moss.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Tony Brown.
NEW YORK JETS — Acquired RB Kalen Ballage from Miami for a 2021 conditional seventh-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WRs River Cracraft and Kevin White. Released WR Jaron Brown. Waived/injured DL Jonathan Kongbo.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton.
SOCCER
USL
MEMPHIS 901 FC — Acquired M Tommy McCabe on a one-year loan from FC Cincinnati.
College
SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY — Named Emma Carlisle Reske as assistant men’s rowing coach.
THIEL COLLEGE — Named Jenna Petrucci assistant to the director of college athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.