scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 —
New York 16 11 .593 2½
Toronto 15 14 .517 4½
Baltimore 14 16 .467 6
Boston 10 21 .323 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 12 .625 —
Chicago 19 12 .613 ½
Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½
Detroit 13 16 .448 5½
Kansas City 12 18 .400 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 21 10 .677 —
Houston 17 14 .548 4
Seattle 12 19 .387 9
Texas 11 18 .379 9
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 11½
Tuesday’s Late Games
Oakland 10, Texas 3
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Oakland at Texas, late
Kansas City at St. Louis, late
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 3:37 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 12 .600 —
Miami 14 12 .538 2
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4
New York 13 16 .448 4½
Washington 11 17 .393 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 12 .600 —
St. Louis 10 9 .526 2½
Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4
Cincinnati 11 17 .393 6
Pittsburgh 7 19 .269 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 22 9 .710 —
San Diego 18 13 .581 4
Colorado 15 15 .500 6½
San Francisco 15 16 .484 7
Arizona 13 18 .419 9
Tuesday’s Late Games
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Kansas City at St. Louis, late
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
Colorado at Arizona, late
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), ppd., 1st game
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), ppd., 2nd game
Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
Tuesday’s Late Game
L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111, L.A. Clippers lead series 3-2
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd., Milwaukee leads series 3-1
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd., series tied 2-2
Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd., L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1
Thursday’s Games
Denver vs. Utah, 1 p.m., Utah leads series 3-2
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 6 p.m., L.A. Clippers lead series 3-2
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Thursday’s Game
Boston vs. Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 5 .667 —
Connecticut 6 8 .429 3½
Indiana 5 9 .357 4½
Washington 4 9 .308 5
Atlanta 3 11 .214 6½
New York 2 12 .143 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 3 .800 —
Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½
Los Angeles 10 3 .769 1
Minnesota 9 4 .692 2
Phoenix 7 7 .500 4½
Dallas 5 10 .333 7
Tuesday’s Late Games
Las Vegas 96, Dallas 92
Seattle 87, Indiana 74
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, ppd
Los Angeles at Minnesota, ppd
Connecticut at Phoenix, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 5 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Tuesday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
Vancouver 5, Vegas 2, series tied 1-1
Wednesday’s Games
At Toronto
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT, series tied 1-1
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
At Edmonton
Dallas vs. Colorado, late, Dallas leads series 2-0
Thursday’s Games
At Toronto
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m., series tied 1-1
At Edmonton
Vegas vs. Vancouver, 6:45 p.m., series tied 1-1
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 5 1 1 16 12 2
Toronto FC 4 0 3 15 13 7
Phila. 3 1 3 12 8 7
Orlando City 3 2 2 11 12 9
Montreal 3 2 1 10 10 8
New York 3 3 1 10 6 8
New England 2 1 4 10 6 5
Atlanta 3 3 0 9 6 5
Chicago 2 4 1 7 7 11
Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 6 12
D.C. United 1 3 3 6 7 9
NY City FC 2 5 0 6 3 7
Nashville SC 1 4 1 4 3 8
Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 5 2 0 15 17 11
Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4
Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8
Portland 3 2 1 10 8 10
LA FC 2 1 3 9 15 12
Real SL 2 1 3 9 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 3 1 7 9 13
Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13
Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16
FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3
LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando City 3, Nashville 1
Atlanta vs. Miami, ppd.
Colorado vs. FC Dallas, ppd.
LA FC vs. Real SL, ppd.
Portland vs. San Jose, ppd.
Seattle vs. LA Galaxy, ppd.
Friday’s Game
Toronto FC at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando City at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Real SL at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Stephen Gonsalves and RHP Mike Shawaryn outright to alternate training site.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Mike Clevinger from alternate training site. Optioned C Beau Taylor to alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Jakob Junis from 10 day-IL. Optioned RHP Chance Adams to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria and 2B Luis Rengifo to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from alternate training site. Acquired C Rob Brantly from San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations. Sent C Rob Brantly to alternate training site. Sent RHP Albert Abreu to alternate site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Transferred RHP Burch Smith from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Transferred RHP Carl Edwards and LHP Taylor Guibeau from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jalen Beeks on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Sherriff from alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Nick Goody from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF Derek Fisher from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Travis Bergen and RHP Sam Gaviglio to alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Pedro Strop from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned RF Travis Jankowski to alternate training site. Selected the contract of SS Jose Garcia from alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released 2B Brock Holt.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Patrick Mazeika to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired LHP Austin Davis from Phila. for a player to be name later and cash considerations.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of OF Joey Rickard from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson to alternate training site. Designated RHP Dereck Rodriguez for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated LHP Sean Doolittle from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Carter Kieboom to alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WRs Cam Phillips and Darrell Stewart. Waived CB Derek Thomas.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Maurice Smith. Waived K Tristian Vizcaino.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed WR Damion Willis off waivers from Cincinnati.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Dominique Dafney. Waived RB Bruce Anderson III.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed RB Salvon Ahmed off waivers from San Francisco.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB David Reese II. Waived S Brian Cole II.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated RB Sony Michel from the PUP list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DB Tino Ellis.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Anthony Cioffi.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Trevor Williams and DT T.Y. McGill. Waived LB Dante Olson. Placed TE Josh Perkins on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Jeremy McNichols. Waived LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas and RB Cameron Scarlett.
