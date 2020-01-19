scoreboard

On Deck

Monday

Boys basketball: Summit at McNary, 2:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: McNary at Summit, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at South Salem, 6 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 5 p.m.

Wrestling: Culver at Bend, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball: La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Crook County at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Summit at La Pine, 6 p.m.

Swimming: Sisters at Redmond and Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball: Summit at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Wrestling: Redmond at Crater Tournament, TBD.

Community sports

Basketball

Adult League

Bend Park & Recreation District

Week 9 Standings

Men’s League A Division

W L

Hoyt’s Hardware 7 1

Rock Supremacy 7 1

Goodyear Auto Care 4 4

Bladt’s Woodworking 3 5

Team Wet Burritos 3 5

The Homies 2 5

Pygmy Goats 1 6

Men’s League B Division

W L

Ninja Turtles 6 2

Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 4 4

Riff Raff 4 4

Widgi Creek 2 6

Week 9 Scores

Goodyear Auto Care 82, Bladt’s Woodworking 61

Hoyt’s Hardware 108, Team Wet Burritos 50

Rock Supremacy 82, The Homies 64

Kustom Kraft 75, Riff Raff 53

Ninja Turtles 92, Widgi Creek 86

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 38 6 .864 —

Miami 29 13 .690 8

Toronto 28 14 .667 9

Boston 27 14 .659 9½

Indiana 27 15 .643 10

Phila. 28 16 .636 10

Orlando 20 23 .465 17½

Brooklyn 18 23 .439 18½

Detroit 16 27 .372 21½

Chicago 16 28 .364 22

Charlotte 15 29 .341 23

Washington 13 28 .317 23½

Cleveland 12 31 .279 25½

New York 11 32 .256 26½

Atlanta 10 33 .233 27½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 34 8 .810 —

Denver 29 12 .707 4½

L.A. Clippers 30 13 .698 4½

Utah 29 13 .690 5

Dallas 27 15 .643 7

Houston 26 15 .634 7½

Oklahoma City 24 19 .558 10½

Memphis 20 22 .476 14

San Antonio 18 23 .439 15½

Phoenix 18 24 .429 16

Portland 18 26 .409 17

New Orleans 16 27 .372 18½

Minnesota 15 27 .357 19

Sacramento 15 27 .357 19

Golden State 10 34 .227 25

Saturday’s Late Games

Detroit 136, Atlanta 103

Phila. 90, New York 87

Chicago 118, Cleveland 116

Toronto 122, Minnesota 112

L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 115

Golden State 109, Orlando 95

Oklahoma City 119, Portland 106

Utah 123, Sacramento 101

Saturday’s Late Summary

Thunder 119, Trail Blazers 106

PORTLAND (106)

Anthony 4-13 1-2 9, Little 2-7 0-0 5, Whiteside 3-9 0-0 6, Lillard 10-23 9-12 34, Simons 4-11 3-3 12, Hoard 3-6 0-0 6, Trent Jr. 12-18 1-2 30, Hezonja 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 39-91 16-21 106.

OKLAHOMA CITY (119)

Bazley 2-9 5-6 9, Diallo 2-5 0-0 4, Adams 1-7 3-4 5, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-17 4-6 22, Paul 11-15 5-5 30, Burton 4-6 1-4 9, Hervey 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 6-7 3-4 15, Muscala 1-2 0-0 3, Dort 2-4 2-3 7, Schroder 5-11 3-4 15. Totals 43-83 26-36 119.

Portland 24 33 20 29 — 106

Oklahoma City 32 32 23 32 — 119

3-Point Goals—Portland 12-32 (Trent Jr. 5-9, Lillard 5-12, Little 1-3, Simons 1-3, Anthony 0-3), Oklahoma City 7-22 (Paul 3-5, Schroder 2-2, Muscala 1-2, Dort 1-3, Bazley 0-2, Burton 0-2, Diallo 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 40 (Whiteside 9), Oklahoma City 48 (Bazley 13). Assists—Portland 11 (Lillard 6), Oklahoma City 25 (Paul 7). Total Fouls—Portland 28, Oklahoma City 20. A—18,203 (18,203)

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio 107, Miami 102

Indiana at Denver, late

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Washington, 11 a.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.

Phila. at Brooklyn, noon

Chicago at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 2 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 2 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 2 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Southern Cal 4 1 .800 15 3 .833

Stanford 4 1 .800 15 3 .833

Oregon 4 2 .667 15 4 .789

Colorado 3 2 .600 14 4 .778

Arizona 3 2 .600 13 5 .722

Washington St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632

Arizona St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611

UCLA 2 3 .400 9 9 .500

California 2 3 .400 8 10 .444

Oregon St. 2 4 .333 12 6 .667

Washington 2 4 .333 12 7 .632

Utah 1 4 .200 10 7 .588

———

Saturday’s Late Game

Arizona St. 83, Utah 64

Sunday’s Game

UCLA 50, California40

Monday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

SCORES

———

Saturday’s Late Game

TOP 25

No. 1 Gonzaga 92, BYU 69

Sunday’s Games

TOP 25

No games scheduled

EAST

Canisius 95, Rider 86

Davidson 74, Fordham 62

Maine 86, Binghamton 63

Marist 83, Iona 73

Niagara 72, Siena 71

Rutgers 64, Minnesota 56

SOUTH

Wake Forest 80, Boston College 62

MIDWEST

CS Bakersfield 72, Chicago St. 54

Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 57

Grand Canyon 69, UMKC 66

Loyola of Chicago 62, Illinois St. 50

N. Dakota St. 83, North Dakota 74

S. Illinois 66, Drake 49

South Dakota 99, S. Dakota St. 84

FAR WEST

Hawaii 70, UC Santa Barbara 63

Women’s college

.

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 5 1 .833 16 1 .941

Stanford 5 1 .833 16 2 .889

Oregon 5 1 .833 15 2 .882

Arizona St. 5 2 .714 15 4 .789

Oregon St. 4 2 .667 16 2 .889

Arizona 4 3 .571 15 3 .833

Colorado 2 4 .333 13 4 .765

Washington 2 4 .333 10 7 .588

Utah 2 4 .333 9 8 .529

Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 9 .500

Southern Cal 1 5 .167 9 8 .529

California 0 6 .000 8 9 .471

———

Sunday’s Games

No. 3 Stanford 61, No. 8 Oregon St. 58

No. 6 Oregon 105, California 55

No. 18 Arizona St. 65, Washington St. 56

No. 21 Arizona 66, Washington 58

Sunday’s Summaries

No. 6 Oregon 105, California 55

CALIFORNIA (8-9)

Yue 3-4 0-2 6, Anastasieska 6-13 0-0 15, Brown 3-7 0-0 6, Green 6-14 0-0 16, McIntosh 1-4 1-2 3, Lutje Schipholt 0-5 1-2 1, Styles 2-5 1-2 5, Crocker 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 22-56 3-8 55.

OREGON (15-2)

Boley 8-11 0-0 22, Hebard 8-10 0-0 16, Sabally 11-14 8-10 31, Ionescu 6-8 2-2 14, Moore 4-8 0-0 11, Giomi 1-3 1-2 3, Chavez 2-4 0-0 4, Shelley 1-4 0-0 2, Winterburn 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 42-69 11-14 105

California 14 13 14 14 — 55

Oregon 31 26 26 22 — 105

3-Point Goals—California 8-25 (Anastasieska 3-8, Brown 0-1, Green 4-10, McIntosh 0-1, Styles 0-2, Crocker 1-3), Oregon 10-17 (Boley 6-8, Sabally 1-1, Ionescu 0-1, Moore 3-3, Chavez 0-2, Shelley 0-1, Winterburn 0-1). Assists—California 17 (Yue 4), Oregon 28 (Ionescu 10). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—California 27 (Lutje Schipholt 5-9), Oregon 36 (Sabally 5-7). Total Fouls—California 12, Oregon 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—10,725.

No. 3 Stanford 61, No. 8 Oregon St. 58

STANFORD (16-2)

Fingall 2-6 0-0 5, Hull 1-2 0-0 3, Hull 6-19 0-0 14, Jones 4-9 0-0 8, Williams 6-13 3-4 17, Jerome 0-1 2-2 2, Prechtel 4-12 0-2 10, Jump 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 5-8 61.

OREGON ST. (16-2)

Brown 1-9 0-0 2, Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Goodman 1-3 0-0 3, Pivec 4-12 0-0 10, Slocum 11-21 1-3 26, Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Simmons 1-1 0-0 3, Tudor 0-4 6-8 6, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 7-11 58.

Stanford 16 18 10 17 — 61

Oregon St. 21 15 6 16 — 58

3-Point Goals—Stanford 8-22 (Fingall 1-3, Hull 1-2, Hull 2-7, Williams 2-3, Jerome 0-1, Prechtel 2-4, Jump 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Oregon St. 7-22 (Brown 0-4, Goodman 1-3, Pivec 2-4, Slocum 3-7, Simmons 1-1, Tudor 0-3). Assists—Stanford 11 (Williams 5), Oregon St. 10 (Slocum 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Stanford 39 (Prechtel 5-10), Oregon St. 41 (Brown 3-12). Total Fouls—Stanford 11, Oregon St. 9. Technical Fouls—None. A—8,667.

Monday-Thursday

No games scheduled

SCORES

Sunday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 4 UConn 92, Tulsa 34

No. 5 Louisville 74, North Carolina 67

No. 9 N.C. State 59, Wake Forest 45

LSU 65, No. 11 Kentucky 59

No. 12 Texas A&M 69, Florida 42

No. 14 DePaul 80, Butler 65

No. 22 Iowa 85, Wisconsin 78

No. 23 Arkansas 100, Vanderbilt 66

No. 25 South Dakota 83, South Dakota St. 48

EAST

Drexel 63, Delaware 59

Elon 69, Hofstra 56

La Salle 67, St. Bonaventure 61

Northeastern 61, William & Mary 55

Rhode Island 69, UMass 66

Seton Hall 97, Providence 55

St. John’s 63, Creighton 58

Syracuse 69, Pittsburgh 51

UConn 92, Tulsa 34

SOUTH

Arkansas 100, Vanderbilt 66

Boston College 55, Georgia Tech 48

Clemson 62, Duke 58

Fordham 66, George Mason 54

Georgia 61, Auburn 50

James Madison 87, Coll. of Charleston 53

LSU 65, Kentucky 59

Louisville 74, North Carolina 67

Missouri 71, Mississippi 57

NC State 59, Wake Forest 45

Towson 62, UNC-Wilmington 41

UCF 64, South Florida 57

Virginia Tech 69, Virginia 61

MIDWEST

Bradley 75, Valparaiso 61

Dayton 48, Saint Louis 47

DePaul 80, Butler 65

Drake 108, Evansville 44

Green Bay 73, Ill.-Chicago 36

IUPUI 75, Milwaukee 52

Iowa 85, Wisconsin 78

Loyola of Chicago 69, Illinois St. 64

Marquette 80, Xavier 60

Minnesota 72, Purdue 59

N. Dakota St. 92, North Dakota 82

N. Iowa 73, Indiana St. 43

Nebraska 74, Michigan 71

Northwestern 85, Penn St. 59

Notre Dame 76, Miami 53

Ohio St. 77, Illinois 47

South Dakota 83, S. Dakota St. 48

Texas 71, Kansas St. 63

Wichita St. 72, Temple 70

SOUTHWEST

Houston 72, East Carolina 63

Iowa St. 64, Oklahoma St. 63

TCU 82, Oklahoma 63

Texas A&M 69, Florida 42

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Conference Championships

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20

Sunday’s Summaries

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay 0 0 7 13 — 20

San Francisco 7 20 7 3 — 37

First Quarter

SF—Mostert 36 run (Gould kick), 5:55.

Second Quarter

SF—FG Gould 54, 14:55.

SF—Mostert 9 run (Gould kick), 9:12.

SF—FG Gould 27, 1:57.

SF—Mostert 18 run (Gould kick), :45.

Third Quarter

GB—Jones 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:44.

SF—Mostert 22 run (Gould kick), 4:49.

Fourth Quarter

GB—Jones 1 run (pass failed), 14:35.

GB—Sternberger 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:13.

SF—FG Gould 42, 3:31.

A—72,211.

———

GB SF

First downs 21 19

Total Net Yards 358 354

Rushes-yards 16-62 42-285

Passing 296 69

Punt Returns 0-0 1-26

Kickoff Returns 2-29 2-29

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-12

Comp-Att-Int 31-39-2 6-8-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-30 1-8

Punts 4-43.0 2-38.5

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 6-46 2-10

Time of Possession 31:13 28:47

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Green Bay, Jones 12-56, J.Williams 3-6, Rodgers 1-0. San Francisco, Mostert 29-220, Samuel 2-43, Coleman 6-21, Breida 1-2, Garoppolo 4-(minus 1).

Passing—Green Bay, Rodgers 31-39-2-326. San Francisco, Garoppolo 6-8-0-77.

Receiving—Green Bay, D.Adams 9-138, Jones 5-27, Graham 4-59, Lazard 3-36, Lewis 2-14, Sternberger 2-13, Allison 2-8, J.Williams 2-1, Kumerow 1-23, Ervin 1-7. San Francisco, Samuel 2-46, Mostert 2-6, Kittle 1-19, Bourne 1-6.

Missed Field Goals—None.

Chiefs 35, Titans 24

Tennessee 10 7 0 7 — 24

Kansas City 7 14 0 14 — 35

First Quarter

Ten—FG Joseph 30, 11:29.

Ten—Henry 4 run (Joseph kick), 5:52.

KC—Hill 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :46.

Second Quarter

Ten—Kelly 1 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 6:39.

KC—Hill 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:03.

KC—Mahomes 27 run (Butker kick), :11.

Fourth Quarter

KC—D.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 14:50.

KC—Watkins 60 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:33.

Ten—Firkser 22 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 4:18.

A—73,656.

———

Ten KC

First downs 20 27

Total Net Yards 295 404

Rushes-yards 23-85 27-112

Passing 210 292

Punt Returns 1-9 2-7

Kickoff Returns 4-61 5-105

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 22-32-0 23-35-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-27 2-2

Punts 3-46.3 3-40.7

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 8-85 9-61

Time of Possession 30:10 29:50

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Tennessee, Henry 19-69, Tannehill 3-11, Mariota 1-5. Kansas City, Mahomes 8-53, D.Williams 17-45, Hill 1-7, Thompson 1-7.

Passing—Tennessee, Tannehill 21-31-0-209, Kern 1-1-0-28. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-35-0-294.

Receiving—Tennessee, C.Davis 5-65, Humphries 4-25, A.Brown 3-51, J.Smith 3-38, Henry 2-(minus 8), Hooker 1-28, Firkser 1-22, Pruitt 1-9, Lewis 1-6, Kelly 1-1. Kansas City, Watkins 7-114, Hill 5-67, D.Williams 5-44, Kelce 3-30, Robinson 2-31, Hardman 1-8.

Missed Field Goals—None.

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

Saturday’s Games

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East 31, West 27

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

National 30, American 20

Saturday’s Game

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

South vs. North, 11:30 a.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY, FEB. 2

Chiefs 1 7 521/2 49ers

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 50 28 10 12 68 166 133

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Florida 47 26 16 5 57 174 156

Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157

Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163

Detroit 49 12 33 4 28 104 189

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144

Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 168 133

N.Y. Islanders 48 28 15 5 61 139 130

Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127

Carolina 49 28 18 3 59 155 131

Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150

N.Y. Rangers 47 23 20 4 50 156 155

New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 48 27 15 6 60 173 140

Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120

Winnipeg 49 25 20 4 54 148 152

Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157

Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154

Minnesota 48 22 20 6 50 148 159

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Saturday’s Late Games

Nashville 2, Buffalo 1

Minnesota 7, Dallas 0

Vancouver 4, San Jose 1

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2

Columbus 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Colorado, noon

Florida at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The American Express

Sunday at La Quinta, Calif.

s-Stadium Course (Host Course); par 72

q-La Quinta Counry Club; par 72

n-Nicklaus Tournament Course; par 72

Purse: $6.7 million

Final Round

A. Landry (500), $1,206,000 66s-64q-65n-67s—262

A. Ancer (300), $730,300 68q-67n-66s-63s—264

S. Scheffler (190), $462,300 65q-64n-66s-70s—265

Bud Cauley (123), $301,500 68q-64n-71s-65s—268

Sepp Straka (123), $301,500 69n-65s-68q-66s—268

Sam Burns (89), $218,588 71s-68q-67n-63s—269

S. Cappelen (89), $218,588 67n-70s-64q-68s—269

Tom Hoge (89), $218,588 66s-70q-66n-67s—269

Ryan Moore (89), $218,588 68q-65n-67s-69s—269

Rickie Fowler (68), $162,475 65q-64n-70s-71s—270

Sungjae Im (68), $162,475 67q-66n-69s-68s—270

Grayson Murray (68), $162,475 64s-71q-69n-66s—270

Andrew Putnam (68), $162,475 67q-69n-65s-69s—270

Tony Finau (55), $122,275 69q-62n-71s-69s—271

Alex Noren (55), $122,275 67n-67s-68q-69s—271

Adam Schenk (55), $122,275 66n-69s-68q-68s—271

Talor Gooch (48), $98,825 69n-71s-64q-68s—272

Hank Lebioda (48), $98,825 65n-71s-66q-70s—272

Kevin Na (48), $98,825 69n-67s-69q-67s—272

M. NeSmith (48), $98,825 68s-68q-70n-66s—272

Deals

Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco, F Michael Chaput and G Adin Hill to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Rasmus Asplund, F Scott Wilson and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider and Fs Jesper Boqvist and Michael McLeod to Binghamton (AHL).

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced graduate PK Grayson Atkins is transferring from Furman.

