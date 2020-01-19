scoreboard

On Deck
Monday
Boys basketball: Summit at McNary, 2:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: McNary at Summit, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball: Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at South Salem, 6 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Culver at Bend, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys basketball: La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Crook County at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Summit at La Pine, 6 p.m.
Swimming: Sisters at Redmond and Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: Summit at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Redmond at Crater Tournament, TBD.
Community sports
Basketball
Adult League
Bend Park & Recreation District
Week 9 Standings
Men’s League A Division
W L
Hoyt’s Hardware 7 1
Rock Supremacy 7 1
Goodyear Auto Care 4 4
Bladt’s Woodworking 3 5
Team Wet Burritos 3 5
The Homies 2 5
Pygmy Goats 1 6
Men’s League B Division
W L
Ninja Turtles 6 2
Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 4 4
Riff Raff 4 4
Widgi Creek 2 6
Week 9 Scores
Goodyear Auto Care 82, Bladt’s Woodworking 61
Hoyt’s Hardware 108, Team Wet Burritos 50
Rock Supremacy 82, The Homies 64
Kustom Kraft 75, Riff Raff 53
Ninja Turtles 92, Widgi Creek 86
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 38 6 .864 —
Miami 29 13 .690 8
Toronto 28 14 .667 9
Boston 27 14 .659 9½
Indiana 27 15 .643 10
Phila. 28 16 .636 10
Orlando 20 23 .465 17½
Brooklyn 18 23 .439 18½
Detroit 16 27 .372 21½
Chicago 16 28 .364 22
Charlotte 15 29 .341 23
Washington 13 28 .317 23½
Cleveland 12 31 .279 25½
New York 11 32 .256 26½
Atlanta 10 33 .233 27½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 34 8 .810 —
Denver 29 12 .707 4½
L.A. Clippers 30 13 .698 4½
Utah 29 13 .690 5
Dallas 27 15 .643 7
Houston 26 15 .634 7½
Oklahoma City 24 19 .558 10½
Memphis 20 22 .476 14
San Antonio 18 23 .439 15½
Phoenix 18 24 .429 16
Portland 18 26 .409 17
New Orleans 16 27 .372 18½
Minnesota 15 27 .357 19
Sacramento 15 27 .357 19
Golden State 10 34 .227 25
Saturday’s Late Games
Detroit 136, Atlanta 103
Phila. 90, New York 87
Chicago 118, Cleveland 116
Toronto 122, Minnesota 112
L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 115
Golden State 109, Orlando 95
Oklahoma City 119, Portland 106
Utah 123, Sacramento 101
Saturday’s Late Summary
Thunder 119, Trail Blazers 106
PORTLAND (106)
Anthony 4-13 1-2 9, Little 2-7 0-0 5, Whiteside 3-9 0-0 6, Lillard 10-23 9-12 34, Simons 4-11 3-3 12, Hoard 3-6 0-0 6, Trent Jr. 12-18 1-2 30, Hezonja 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 39-91 16-21 106.
OKLAHOMA CITY (119)
Bazley 2-9 5-6 9, Diallo 2-5 0-0 4, Adams 1-7 3-4 5, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-17 4-6 22, Paul 11-15 5-5 30, Burton 4-6 1-4 9, Hervey 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 6-7 3-4 15, Muscala 1-2 0-0 3, Dort 2-4 2-3 7, Schroder 5-11 3-4 15. Totals 43-83 26-36 119.
Portland 24 33 20 29 — 106
Oklahoma City 32 32 23 32 — 119
3-Point Goals—Portland 12-32 (Trent Jr. 5-9, Lillard 5-12, Little 1-3, Simons 1-3, Anthony 0-3), Oklahoma City 7-22 (Paul 3-5, Schroder 2-2, Muscala 1-2, Dort 1-3, Bazley 0-2, Burton 0-2, Diallo 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 40 (Whiteside 9), Oklahoma City 48 (Bazley 13). Assists—Portland 11 (Lillard 6), Oklahoma City 25 (Paul 7). Total Fouls—Portland 28, Oklahoma City 20. A—18,203 (18,203)
Sunday’s Games
San Antonio 107, Miami 102
Indiana at Denver, late
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Washington, 11 a.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.
Phila. at Brooklyn, noon
Chicago at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 2 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 2 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 2 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Southern Cal 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Stanford 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Oregon 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Colorado 3 2 .600 14 4 .778
Arizona 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Washington St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Arizona St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
UCLA 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
California 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Oregon St. 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Washington 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Utah 1 4 .200 10 7 .588
———
Saturday’s Late Game
Arizona St. 83, Utah 64
Sunday’s Game
UCLA 50, California40
Monday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
SCORES
———
Saturday’s Late Game
TOP 25
No. 1 Gonzaga 92, BYU 69
Sunday’s Games
TOP 25
No games scheduled
EAST
Canisius 95, Rider 86
Davidson 74, Fordham 62
Maine 86, Binghamton 63
Marist 83, Iona 73
Niagara 72, Siena 71
Rutgers 64, Minnesota 56
SOUTH
Wake Forest 80, Boston College 62
MIDWEST
CS Bakersfield 72, Chicago St. 54
Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 57
Grand Canyon 69, UMKC 66
Loyola of Chicago 62, Illinois St. 50
N. Dakota St. 83, North Dakota 74
S. Illinois 66, Drake 49
South Dakota 99, S. Dakota St. 84
FAR WEST
Hawaii 70, UC Santa Barbara 63
Women’s college
.
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 5 1 .833 16 1 .941
Stanford 5 1 .833 16 2 .889
Oregon 5 1 .833 15 2 .882
Arizona St. 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Oregon St. 4 2 .667 16 2 .889
Arizona 4 3 .571 15 3 .833
Colorado 2 4 .333 13 4 .765
Washington 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Utah 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
Southern Cal 1 5 .167 9 8 .529
California 0 6 .000 8 9 .471
———
Sunday’s Games
No. 3 Stanford 61, No. 8 Oregon St. 58
No. 6 Oregon 105, California 55
No. 18 Arizona St. 65, Washington St. 56
No. 21 Arizona 66, Washington 58
Sunday’s Summaries
No. 6 Oregon 105, California 55
CALIFORNIA (8-9)
Yue 3-4 0-2 6, Anastasieska 6-13 0-0 15, Brown 3-7 0-0 6, Green 6-14 0-0 16, McIntosh 1-4 1-2 3, Lutje Schipholt 0-5 1-2 1, Styles 2-5 1-2 5, Crocker 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 22-56 3-8 55.
OREGON (15-2)
Boley 8-11 0-0 22, Hebard 8-10 0-0 16, Sabally 11-14 8-10 31, Ionescu 6-8 2-2 14, Moore 4-8 0-0 11, Giomi 1-3 1-2 3, Chavez 2-4 0-0 4, Shelley 1-4 0-0 2, Winterburn 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 42-69 11-14 105
California 14 13 14 14 — 55
Oregon 31 26 26 22 — 105
3-Point Goals—California 8-25 (Anastasieska 3-8, Brown 0-1, Green 4-10, McIntosh 0-1, Styles 0-2, Crocker 1-3), Oregon 10-17 (Boley 6-8, Sabally 1-1, Ionescu 0-1, Moore 3-3, Chavez 0-2, Shelley 0-1, Winterburn 0-1). Assists—California 17 (Yue 4), Oregon 28 (Ionescu 10). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—California 27 (Lutje Schipholt 5-9), Oregon 36 (Sabally 5-7). Total Fouls—California 12, Oregon 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—10,725.
No. 3 Stanford 61, No. 8 Oregon St. 58
STANFORD (16-2)
Fingall 2-6 0-0 5, Hull 1-2 0-0 3, Hull 6-19 0-0 14, Jones 4-9 0-0 8, Williams 6-13 3-4 17, Jerome 0-1 2-2 2, Prechtel 4-12 0-2 10, Jump 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 5-8 61.
OREGON ST. (16-2)
Brown 1-9 0-0 2, Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Goodman 1-3 0-0 3, Pivec 4-12 0-0 10, Slocum 11-21 1-3 26, Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Simmons 1-1 0-0 3, Tudor 0-4 6-8 6, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 7-11 58.
Stanford 16 18 10 17 — 61
Oregon St. 21 15 6 16 — 58
3-Point Goals—Stanford 8-22 (Fingall 1-3, Hull 1-2, Hull 2-7, Williams 2-3, Jerome 0-1, Prechtel 2-4, Jump 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Oregon St. 7-22 (Brown 0-4, Goodman 1-3, Pivec 2-4, Slocum 3-7, Simmons 1-1, Tudor 0-3). Assists—Stanford 11 (Williams 5), Oregon St. 10 (Slocum 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Stanford 39 (Prechtel 5-10), Oregon St. 41 (Brown 3-12). Total Fouls—Stanford 11, Oregon St. 9. Technical Fouls—None. A—8,667.
Monday-Thursday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Sunday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 4 UConn 92, Tulsa 34
No. 5 Louisville 74, North Carolina 67
No. 9 N.C. State 59, Wake Forest 45
LSU 65, No. 11 Kentucky 59
No. 12 Texas A&M 69, Florida 42
No. 14 DePaul 80, Butler 65
No. 22 Iowa 85, Wisconsin 78
No. 23 Arkansas 100, Vanderbilt 66
No. 25 South Dakota 83, South Dakota St. 48
EAST
Drexel 63, Delaware 59
Elon 69, Hofstra 56
La Salle 67, St. Bonaventure 61
Northeastern 61, William & Mary 55
Rhode Island 69, UMass 66
Seton Hall 97, Providence 55
St. John’s 63, Creighton 58
Syracuse 69, Pittsburgh 51
UConn 92, Tulsa 34
SOUTH
Arkansas 100, Vanderbilt 66
Boston College 55, Georgia Tech 48
Clemson 62, Duke 58
Fordham 66, George Mason 54
Georgia 61, Auburn 50
James Madison 87, Coll. of Charleston 53
LSU 65, Kentucky 59
Louisville 74, North Carolina 67
Missouri 71, Mississippi 57
NC State 59, Wake Forest 45
Towson 62, UNC-Wilmington 41
UCF 64, South Florida 57
Virginia Tech 69, Virginia 61
MIDWEST
Bradley 75, Valparaiso 61
Dayton 48, Saint Louis 47
DePaul 80, Butler 65
Drake 108, Evansville 44
Green Bay 73, Ill.-Chicago 36
IUPUI 75, Milwaukee 52
Iowa 85, Wisconsin 78
Loyola of Chicago 69, Illinois St. 64
Marquette 80, Xavier 60
Minnesota 72, Purdue 59
N. Dakota St. 92, North Dakota 82
N. Iowa 73, Indiana St. 43
Nebraska 74, Michigan 71
Northwestern 85, Penn St. 59
Notre Dame 76, Miami 53
Ohio St. 77, Illinois 47
South Dakota 83, S. Dakota St. 48
Texas 71, Kansas St. 63
Wichita St. 72, Temple 70
SOUTHWEST
Houston 72, East Carolina 63
Iowa St. 64, Oklahoma St. 63
TCU 82, Oklahoma 63
Texas A&M 69, Florida 42
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Conference Championships
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24
San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20
Sunday’s Summaries
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay 0 0 7 13 — 20
San Francisco 7 20 7 3 — 37
First Quarter
SF—Mostert 36 run (Gould kick), 5:55.
Second Quarter
SF—FG Gould 54, 14:55.
SF—Mostert 9 run (Gould kick), 9:12.
SF—FG Gould 27, 1:57.
SF—Mostert 18 run (Gould kick), :45.
Third Quarter
GB—Jones 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:44.
SF—Mostert 22 run (Gould kick), 4:49.
Fourth Quarter
GB—Jones 1 run (pass failed), 14:35.
GB—Sternberger 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:13.
SF—FG Gould 42, 3:31.
A—72,211.
———
GB SF
First downs 21 19
Total Net Yards 358 354
Rushes-yards 16-62 42-285
Passing 296 69
Punt Returns 0-0 1-26
Kickoff Returns 2-29 2-29
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-12
Comp-Att-Int 31-39-2 6-8-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-30 1-8
Punts 4-43.0 2-38.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-46 2-10
Time of Possession 31:13 28:47
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Green Bay, Jones 12-56, J.Williams 3-6, Rodgers 1-0. San Francisco, Mostert 29-220, Samuel 2-43, Coleman 6-21, Breida 1-2, Garoppolo 4-(minus 1).
Passing—Green Bay, Rodgers 31-39-2-326. San Francisco, Garoppolo 6-8-0-77.
Receiving—Green Bay, D.Adams 9-138, Jones 5-27, Graham 4-59, Lazard 3-36, Lewis 2-14, Sternberger 2-13, Allison 2-8, J.Williams 2-1, Kumerow 1-23, Ervin 1-7. San Francisco, Samuel 2-46, Mostert 2-6, Kittle 1-19, Bourne 1-6.
Missed Field Goals—None.
Chiefs 35, Titans 24
Tennessee 10 7 0 7 — 24
Kansas City 7 14 0 14 — 35
First Quarter
Ten—FG Joseph 30, 11:29.
Ten—Henry 4 run (Joseph kick), 5:52.
KC—Hill 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :46.
Second Quarter
Ten—Kelly 1 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 6:39.
KC—Hill 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:03.
KC—Mahomes 27 run (Butker kick), :11.
Fourth Quarter
KC—D.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 14:50.
KC—Watkins 60 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:33.
Ten—Firkser 22 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 4:18.
A—73,656.
———
Ten KC
First downs 20 27
Total Net Yards 295 404
Rushes-yards 23-85 27-112
Passing 210 292
Punt Returns 1-9 2-7
Kickoff Returns 4-61 5-105
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-32-0 23-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-27 2-2
Punts 3-46.3 3-40.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-85 9-61
Time of Possession 30:10 29:50
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Tennessee, Henry 19-69, Tannehill 3-11, Mariota 1-5. Kansas City, Mahomes 8-53, D.Williams 17-45, Hill 1-7, Thompson 1-7.
Passing—Tennessee, Tannehill 21-31-0-209, Kern 1-1-0-28. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-35-0-294.
Receiving—Tennessee, C.Davis 5-65, Humphries 4-25, A.Brown 3-51, J.Smith 3-38, Henry 2-(minus 8), Hooker 1-28, Firkser 1-22, Pruitt 1-9, Lewis 1-6, Kelly 1-1. Kansas City, Watkins 7-114, Hill 5-67, D.Williams 5-44, Kelce 3-30, Robinson 2-31, Hardman 1-8.
Missed Field Goals—None.
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
———
Saturday’s Games
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East 31, West 27
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
National 30, American 20
Saturday’s Game
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
South vs. North, 11:30 a.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
Chiefs 1 7 521/2 49ers
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 50 28 10 12 68 166 133
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 47 26 16 5 57 174 156
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 49 12 33 4 28 104 189
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 168 133
N.Y. Islanders 48 28 15 5 61 139 130
Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127
Carolina 49 28 18 3 59 155 131
Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150
N.Y. Rangers 47 23 20 4 50 156 155
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 48 27 15 6 60 173 140
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Winnipeg 49 25 20 4 54 148 152
Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Minnesota 48 22 20 6 50 148 159
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Saturday’s Late Games
Nashville 2, Buffalo 1
Minnesota 7, Dallas 0
Vancouver 4, San Jose 1
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3
Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2
Columbus 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Colorado, noon
Florida at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
The American Express
Sunday at La Quinta, Calif.
s-Stadium Course (Host Course); par 72
q-La Quinta Counry Club; par 72
n-Nicklaus Tournament Course; par 72
Purse: $6.7 million
Final Round
A. Landry (500), $1,206,000 66s-64q-65n-67s—262
A. Ancer (300), $730,300 68q-67n-66s-63s—264
S. Scheffler (190), $462,300 65q-64n-66s-70s—265
Bud Cauley (123), $301,500 68q-64n-71s-65s—268
Sepp Straka (123), $301,500 69n-65s-68q-66s—268
Sam Burns (89), $218,588 71s-68q-67n-63s—269
S. Cappelen (89), $218,588 67n-70s-64q-68s—269
Tom Hoge (89), $218,588 66s-70q-66n-67s—269
Ryan Moore (89), $218,588 68q-65n-67s-69s—269
Rickie Fowler (68), $162,475 65q-64n-70s-71s—270
Sungjae Im (68), $162,475 67q-66n-69s-68s—270
Grayson Murray (68), $162,475 64s-71q-69n-66s—270
Andrew Putnam (68), $162,475 67q-69n-65s-69s—270
Tony Finau (55), $122,275 69q-62n-71s-69s—271
Alex Noren (55), $122,275 67n-67s-68q-69s—271
Adam Schenk (55), $122,275 66n-69s-68q-68s—271
Talor Gooch (48), $98,825 69n-71s-64q-68s—272
Hank Lebioda (48), $98,825 65n-71s-66q-70s—272
Kevin Na (48), $98,825 69n-67s-69q-67s—272
M. NeSmith (48), $98,825 68s-68q-70n-66s—272
Deals
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco, F Michael Chaput and G Adin Hill to Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Rasmus Asplund, F Scott Wilson and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider and Fs Jesper Boqvist and Michael McLeod to Binghamton (AHL).
COLLEGE
NORTH CAROLINA — Announced graduate PK Grayson Atkins is transferring from Furman.
