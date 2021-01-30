scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 14 6 .700 —

Brooklyn 13 8 .619 1½

Milwaukee 11 8 .579 2½

Indiana 11 8 .579 2½

Boston 10 8 .556 3

Atlanta 10 9 .526 3½

Cleveland 9 10 .474 4½

Charlotte 9 11 .450 5

New York 9 11 .450 5

Orlando 8 12 .400 6

Chicago 7 11 .389 6

Miami 7 12 .368 6½

Toronto 7 12 .368 6½

Detroit 5 14 .263 8½

Washington 3 12 .200 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 15 4 .789 —

L.A. Clippers 15 5 .750 ½

L.A. Lakers 15 6 .714 1

Denver 11 8 .579 4

Memphis 8 6 .571 4½

Phoenix 10 8 .556 4½

Portland 10 8 .556 4½

San Antonio 11 9 .550 4½

Golden State 10 9 .526 5

Houston 9 9 .500 5½

Oklahoma City 8 10 .444 6½

Sacramento 8 11 .421 7

Dallas 8 12 .400 7½

New Orleans 7 11 .389 7½

Minnesota 4 14 .222 10½

Friday’s Late Game

Utah 120, Dallas 101

Saturday’s Games

Portland 123, Chicago 122

Houston 126, New Orleans 112

Miami 105, Sacramento 104

Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 114

L.A. Lakers 96, Boston 95

Memphis 129, San Antonio 112

Phoenix 111, Dallas 105

Detroit at Golden State, late

Saturday’s Box Score

Trail Blazers 123, Bulls 122

PORTLAND (123)

Covington 3-5 2-2 9, Little 1-1 2-2 5, Kanter 9-13 4-7 22, Lillard 15-26 6-6 44, Trent Jr. 6-14 2-2 18, Anthony 2-8 0-0 4, Giles III 3-5 0-0 7, Hood 3-6 0-0 6, Simons 3-10 0-0 8. Totals 45-88 16-19 123.

CHICAGO (122)

Markkanen 12-18 1-1 31, Williams 4-7 2-2 11, Gafford 2-4 0-0 4, LaVine 9-12 2-2 26, White 6-11 5-5 20, Porter Jr. 2-9 2-2 7, Temple 3-9 0-0 9, Young 3-10 2-2 8, Felicio 0-0 0-0 0, Satoransky 2-3 1-1 6, Valentine 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-85 15-15 122.

Portland 32 32 29 30 — 123

Chicago 34 19 33 36 — 122

3-Point Goals—Portland 17-42 (Lillard 8-17, Trent Jr. 4-10, Simons 2-6, Covington 1-3, Anthony 0-3), Chicago 21-45 (LaVine 6-8, Markkanen 6-11, White 3-6, Temple 3-7, Satoransky 1-2, Williams 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-6, Valentine 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 35 (Kanter 11), Chicago 43 (Young 11). Assists—Portland 20 (Lillard 9), Chicago 31 (Young 11). Total Fouls—Portland 17, Chicago 14. A—0 (20,917)

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at New York, 10 a.m.

Utah at Denver, 12:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Washington, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Phila. at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813

Southern Cal 7 2 .778 13 3 .813

Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750

Arizona 7 4 .636 13 4 .765

Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722

Stanford 6 4 .600 10 6 .625

Oregon St. 4 5 .444 8 7 .533

Utah 4 6 .400 7 7 .500

Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429

Washington St. 2 7 .222 9 7 .563

Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214

California 2 10 .167 7 12 .368

Saturday’s Games

Utah 77, Colorado 74

No. 23 UCLA 57, Oregon St. 52

Arizona St. 79, Stanford 75

Arizona 71, California 50

Oregon at Southern Cal, ppd.

Saturday’s Box Score

No. 23 UCLA 57, Oregon St. 52

OREGON ST. (8-7)

Alatishe 2-6 2-2 6, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas 2-7 0-0 6, Reichle 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 6-12 3-5 16, Calloo 3-6 0-0 9, Andela 2-2 0-0 4, Silva 2-3 0-0 4, Hunt 2-7 0-0 5, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 5-7 52.

UCLA (13-3)

Riley 5-10 6-10 16, Bernard 0-2 0-0 0, Campbell 2-6 4-4 9, Juzang 3-11 0-0 7, Jaquez 1-5 7-9 9, Singleton 3-11 0-0 9, Kyman 2-4 0-0 5, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-52 17-23 57.

Halftime—UCLA 27-25. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 7-20 (Calloo 3-5, Lucas 2-6, Hunt 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Reichle 0-2), UCLA 6-24 (Singleton 3-9, Kyman 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Juzang 1-5, Riley 0-1, Bernard 0-2, Jaquez 0-2). Rebounds—Oregon St. 31 (Alatishe 9), UCLA 33 (Riley 10). Assists—Oregon St. 11 (Thompson 5), UCLA 12 (Campbell 4). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 20, UCLA 12.

Sunday’s Game

Washington St. at Washington, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oregon at No. 23 UCLA, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 97, Pepperdine 75

No. 2 Baylor 84, Auburn 72

No. 3 Villanova 80, Seton Hall 72

No. 4 Michigan vs. Indiana, ppd.

No. 5 Texas at Kentucky, ccd.

No. 20 Virginia Tech 65, No. 8 Virginia 51

No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61

No. 10 Texas Tech 76, LSU 71

Florida 85, No. 11 West Virginia 80

No. 12 Missouri 102, TCU 98, OT

Penn St. 81, No. 14 Wisconsin 71

No. 18 Tennessee 80, No. 15 Kansas 61

Georgia Tech 76, No. 16 Florida St. 65

No. 17 Creighton 69, DePaul 62

Purdue 81, No. 21 Minnesota 62

No. 25 Louisville vs. Boston College, ppd.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 11 2 .846 14 2 .875

Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846

UCLA 8 2 .800 10 2 .833

Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786

Washington St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571

Arizona St. 4 5 .444 8 5 .615

Southern Cal 4 6 .400 6 7 .462

Oregon St. 3 5 .375 5 5 .500

Colorado 4 7 .364 6 8 .429

Utah 3 9 .250 4 9 .308

Washington 1 7 .125 4 7 .364

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Sunday’s Games

Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Stanford at Washington, 1 p.m.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 1 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon at Colorado, ppd.

California at Washington St., ppd.

No. 10 Arizona at No. 5 UCLA, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 13 South Florida vs. Cincinnati, ppd.

No. 18 Gonzaga 79, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 52

No. 24 West Virginia 79, TCU 70

No. 25 South Dakota St. at Denver, ccd.

Football

NFL playoffs

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

America’s Line

SUPER BOWL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday, Feb. 7

CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 9 6 0 3 15 35 29

Philadelphia 9 6 2 1 13 31 28

Boston 8 5 1 2 12 25 17

Pittsburgh 9 5 3 1 11 29 34

Buffalo 9 4 3 2 10 27 27

New Jersey 8 3 3 2 8 18 23

N.Y. Islanders 8 3 4 1 7 16 20

N.Y. Rangers 8 2 4 2 6 22 25

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 9 4 2 3 11 23 25

Florida 5 4 0 1 9 19 14

Tampa Bay 6 4 1 1 9 19 14

Dallas 5 4 1 0 8 20 10

Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 14 7

Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 20 24

Chicago 9 2 4 3 7 23 30

Detroit 9 2 5 2 6 18 32

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 9 6 3 0 12 33 19

Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17

St. Louis 8 5 2 1 11 28 28

Minnesota 9 5 4 0 10 25 25

Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26

Anaheim 9 3 4 2 8 15 23

Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22

San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29

Montreal 8 5 1 2 12 33 22

Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21

Vancouver 10 5 5 0 10 36 36

Edmonton 10 4 6 0 8 30 36

Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 20 17

Ottawa 8 1 6 1 3 17 36

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT

Washington 4, Boston 3, OT

Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT

Carolina 4, Dallas 1

Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3

Calgary 2, Montreal 0

Edmonton 4, Toronto 3, OT

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 6, Anaheim 1

Vancouver at Winnipeg, late

Sunday’s Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 2 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open Scores

Saturday at San Diego, Calif.

South Course: Yardage, 7,818; par 72

Third Round

Carlos Ortiz 72-68-66—206

Patrick Reed 64-72-70—206

Sam Burns 66-72-70—208

Lanto Griffin 66-70-72—208

Viktor Hovland 70-65-73—208

Jon Rahm 69-67-72—208

Adam Scott 67-69-72—208

Sam Ryder 71-69-69—209

Rory McIlroy 68-71-70—209

Will Zalatoris 68-71-70—209

Ryan Palmer 66-70-73—209

Xander Schauffele, 70-72-68—210. Henrik Norlander, 73-69-68—210. Peter Malnati, 66-71-73—210. Robby Shelton, 73-64-73—210. Tony Finau, 69-67-74—210. Max Homa, 71-68-72—211. Rory Sabbatini, 72-67-72—211. Richy Werenski, 69-69-73—211.

Kyle Stanley, 72-70-70—212. Cameron Davis, 70-71-71—212. Bo Hoag, 72-69-71—212. Ted Potter, Jr., 71-69-72—212. Sungjae Im, 69-74-69—212. Adam Hadwin, 69-70-73—212. Will Gordon, 67-70-75—212. Cameron Tringale, 72-69-72—213. Marc Leishman, 71-70-72—213. Wyndham Clark, 67-73-73—213. Jason Kokrak, 70-69-74—213. Alex Noren, 64-74-75—213. Louis Oosthuizen, 72-71-70—213.

Bill Haas, 71-71-72—214. Brandon Hagy, 66-75-73—214. Doug Ghim, 70-71-73—214. Dylan Frittelli, 70-73-71—214. J.T. Poston, 69-74-71—214. Tom Lewis, 68-75-71—214. Denny McCarthy, 67-75-73—215. Charl Schwartzel, 70-72-73—215. Rhein Gibson, 66-76-73—215. Lucas Glover, 68-72-75—215. Luke List, 66-77-72—215.

Francesco Molinari, 72-71-72—215. Hideki Matsuyama, 74-68-74—216. Joseph Bramlett, 69-73-74—216. Chase Seiffert, 72-68-76—216. Kevin Streelman, 68-75-73—216. Justin Suh, 71-72-73—216. Harry Higgs, 71-69-76—216. Cameron Percy, 71-72-73—216. Brandt Snedeker, 69-70-77—216. Corey Conners, 72-71-73—216. Rickie Fowler, 70-73-73—216.

Danny Lee, 74-67-76—217. John Huh, 69-72-76—217. Matt Jones, 70-73-74—217. Talor Gooch, 66-74-77—217. Xinjun Zhang, 70-73-74—217. Bronson Burgoon, 69-74-74—217. Phil Mickelson, 71-72-74—217. Michael Kim, 69-74-74—217. Pat Perez, 71-70-77—218. Gary Woodland, 66-75-77—218. Byeong Hun An, 72-71-75—218. Tain Lee, 71-72-75—218.

K.J. Choi, 66-76-77—219. Kyle Mendoza, 73-69-77—219. Roger Sloan, 68-73-78—219. Steve Stricker, 72-70-77—219. Matthew NeSmith, 70-73-76—219. Troy Merritt, 71-72-76—219. Sepp Straka, 69-74-77—220. Kevin Stadler, 71-72-77—220. Kelly Kraft, 73-69-79—221. Jason Dufner, 74-69-78—221. Tyler McCumber, 76-67-78—221. Grayson Murray, 69-73-81—223. Tim Wilkinson, 67-76-80—223.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Cole Irvin from Philadelphia.

TOTONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Marcus Semien to a one-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired INF Kyle Holder from Philadelphia.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named T.J. Yates as passing specialist, Lanier Goethie as assistant defensive coach and Nick Perry as assistant defensive backs coach.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed DB Jordan Richards to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released RB C.J. Prosise from practice squad and Activated WR Cyril Grayson.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Greg Ellingson to a one-year contract extension.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Jeremiah Johnson and Marwin Evans.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Waived D Kyle Capobianco.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled RW Karson Kuhlman from taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Derek Ryan from the taxi squad. Designated RW Buddy Robinson for assignment.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Givani Smith, LW Taro Hirose and G Calvin Pickard from the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned C Alan Quine to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled LW Tyler Ennis from the taxi squad. Designated G Stuart Skinner and LW Joakim Nygard for assignment.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled RW Owen Tippett and C Aleksi Heponiemi from taxi squad. Designated LW Ryan Lomberg for assignment.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Corey Perry from taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled RW Mathieu Olivier from taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Nick Merkley from the taxi squad.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Oliver Wahlstrom and LW Kieffer Bellows from taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D K’Andre Miller, RW Colin Blackwell and RW Kaapo Kakko from taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and C Samuel Morin from taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Yannick Weber from taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Christopher Gibson from the taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Jason Spezza, G Michael Hutchinson and LW Pierre Engvall from the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned C Conner McMichael to Hershey (AHL). Designated C Philippe Maillet and LW Daniel Carr for assignment.

WINNEPEG JETS — Recalled LW Kristian Vesalainen abd D Logan Stanley from the taxi squad.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired MF Gunnhildur Jonsdottir and the rights to MF Erika Tymrak from Kansas City.

