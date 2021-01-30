scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 14 6 .700 —
Brooklyn 13 8 .619 1½
Milwaukee 11 8 .579 2½
Indiana 11 8 .579 2½
Boston 10 8 .556 3
Atlanta 10 9 .526 3½
Cleveland 9 10 .474 4½
Charlotte 9 11 .450 5
New York 9 11 .450 5
Orlando 8 12 .400 6
Chicago 7 11 .389 6
Miami 7 12 .368 6½
Toronto 7 12 .368 6½
Detroit 5 14 .263 8½
Washington 3 12 .200 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 15 4 .789 —
L.A. Clippers 15 5 .750 ½
L.A. Lakers 15 6 .714 1
Denver 11 8 .579 4
Memphis 8 6 .571 4½
Phoenix 10 8 .556 4½
Portland 10 8 .556 4½
San Antonio 11 9 .550 4½
Golden State 10 9 .526 5
Houston 9 9 .500 5½
Oklahoma City 8 10 .444 6½
Sacramento 8 11 .421 7
Dallas 8 12 .400 7½
New Orleans 7 11 .389 7½
Minnesota 4 14 .222 10½
Friday’s Late Game
Utah 120, Dallas 101
Saturday’s Games
Portland 123, Chicago 122
Houston 126, New Orleans 112
Miami 105, Sacramento 104
Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 114
L.A. Lakers 96, Boston 95
Memphis 129, San Antonio 112
Phoenix 111, Dallas 105
Detroit at Golden State, late
Saturday’s Box Score
Trail Blazers 123, Bulls 122
PORTLAND (123)
Covington 3-5 2-2 9, Little 1-1 2-2 5, Kanter 9-13 4-7 22, Lillard 15-26 6-6 44, Trent Jr. 6-14 2-2 18, Anthony 2-8 0-0 4, Giles III 3-5 0-0 7, Hood 3-6 0-0 6, Simons 3-10 0-0 8. Totals 45-88 16-19 123.
CHICAGO (122)
Markkanen 12-18 1-1 31, Williams 4-7 2-2 11, Gafford 2-4 0-0 4, LaVine 9-12 2-2 26, White 6-11 5-5 20, Porter Jr. 2-9 2-2 7, Temple 3-9 0-0 9, Young 3-10 2-2 8, Felicio 0-0 0-0 0, Satoransky 2-3 1-1 6, Valentine 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-85 15-15 122.
Portland 32 32 29 30 — 123
Chicago 34 19 33 36 — 122
3-Point Goals—Portland 17-42 (Lillard 8-17, Trent Jr. 4-10, Simons 2-6, Covington 1-3, Anthony 0-3), Chicago 21-45 (LaVine 6-8, Markkanen 6-11, White 3-6, Temple 3-7, Satoransky 1-2, Williams 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-6, Valentine 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 35 (Kanter 11), Chicago 43 (Young 11). Assists—Portland 20 (Lillard 9), Chicago 31 (Young 11). Total Fouls—Portland 17, Chicago 14. A—0 (20,917)
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at New York, 10 a.m.
Utah at Denver, 12:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Washington, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Phila. at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Southern Cal 7 2 .778 13 3 .813
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Arizona 7 4 .636 13 4 .765
Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Stanford 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 8 7 .533
Utah 4 6 .400 7 7 .500
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 2 7 .222 9 7 .563
Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214
California 2 10 .167 7 12 .368
Saturday’s Games
Utah 77, Colorado 74
No. 23 UCLA 57, Oregon St. 52
Arizona St. 79, Stanford 75
Arizona 71, California 50
Oregon at Southern Cal, ppd.
Saturday’s Box Score
No. 23 UCLA 57, Oregon St. 52
OREGON ST. (8-7)
Alatishe 2-6 2-2 6, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas 2-7 0-0 6, Reichle 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 6-12 3-5 16, Calloo 3-6 0-0 9, Andela 2-2 0-0 4, Silva 2-3 0-0 4, Hunt 2-7 0-0 5, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 5-7 52.
UCLA (13-3)
Riley 5-10 6-10 16, Bernard 0-2 0-0 0, Campbell 2-6 4-4 9, Juzang 3-11 0-0 7, Jaquez 1-5 7-9 9, Singleton 3-11 0-0 9, Kyman 2-4 0-0 5, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-52 17-23 57.
Halftime—UCLA 27-25. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 7-20 (Calloo 3-5, Lucas 2-6, Hunt 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Reichle 0-2), UCLA 6-24 (Singleton 3-9, Kyman 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Juzang 1-5, Riley 0-1, Bernard 0-2, Jaquez 0-2). Rebounds—Oregon St. 31 (Alatishe 9), UCLA 33 (Riley 10). Assists—Oregon St. 11 (Thompson 5), UCLA 12 (Campbell 4). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 20, UCLA 12.
Sunday’s Game
Washington St. at Washington, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oregon at No. 23 UCLA, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 97, Pepperdine 75
No. 2 Baylor 84, Auburn 72
No. 3 Villanova 80, Seton Hall 72
No. 4 Michigan vs. Indiana, ppd.
No. 5 Texas at Kentucky, ccd.
No. 20 Virginia Tech 65, No. 8 Virginia 51
No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61
No. 10 Texas Tech 76, LSU 71
Florida 85, No. 11 West Virginia 80
No. 12 Missouri 102, TCU 98, OT
Penn St. 81, No. 14 Wisconsin 71
No. 18 Tennessee 80, No. 15 Kansas 61
Georgia Tech 76, No. 16 Florida St. 65
No. 17 Creighton 69, DePaul 62
Purdue 81, No. 21 Minnesota 62
No. 25 Louisville vs. Boston College, ppd.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 11 2 .846 14 2 .875
Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846
UCLA 8 2 .800 10 2 .833
Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
Washington St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Arizona St. 4 5 .444 8 5 .615
Southern Cal 4 6 .400 6 7 .462
Oregon St. 3 5 .375 5 5 .500
Colorado 4 7 .364 6 8 .429
Utah 3 9 .250 4 9 .308
Washington 1 7 .125 4 7 .364
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Sunday’s Games
Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Stanford at Washington, 1 p.m.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 1 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon at Colorado, ppd.
California at Washington St., ppd.
No. 10 Arizona at No. 5 UCLA, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 13 South Florida vs. Cincinnati, ppd.
No. 18 Gonzaga 79, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 52
No. 24 West Virginia 79, TCU 70
No. 25 South Dakota St. at Denver, ccd.
Football
NFL playoffs
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
America’s Line
SUPER BOWL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday, Feb. 7
CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 9 6 0 3 15 35 29
Philadelphia 9 6 2 1 13 31 28
Boston 8 5 1 2 12 25 17
Pittsburgh 9 5 3 1 11 29 34
Buffalo 9 4 3 2 10 27 27
New Jersey 8 3 3 2 8 18 23
N.Y. Islanders 8 3 4 1 7 16 20
N.Y. Rangers 8 2 4 2 6 22 25
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 4 2 3 11 23 25
Florida 5 4 0 1 9 19 14
Tampa Bay 6 4 1 1 9 19 14
Dallas 5 4 1 0 8 20 10
Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 14 7
Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 20 24
Chicago 9 2 4 3 7 23 30
Detroit 9 2 5 2 6 18 32
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 9 6 3 0 12 33 19
Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17
St. Louis 8 5 2 1 11 28 28
Minnesota 9 5 4 0 10 25 25
Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26
Anaheim 9 3 4 2 8 15 23
Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22
San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29
Montreal 8 5 1 2 12 33 22
Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21
Vancouver 10 5 5 0 10 36 36
Edmonton 10 4 6 0 8 30 36
Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 20 17
Ottawa 8 1 6 1 3 17 36
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT
Washington 4, Boston 3, OT
Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT
Carolina 4, Dallas 1
Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3
Calgary 2, Montreal 0
Edmonton 4, Toronto 3, OT
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 6, Anaheim 1
Vancouver at Winnipeg, late
Sunday’s Games
New Jersey at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 2 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open Scores
Saturday at San Diego, Calif.
South Course: Yardage, 7,818; par 72
Third Round
Carlos Ortiz 72-68-66—206
Patrick Reed 64-72-70—206
Sam Burns 66-72-70—208
Lanto Griffin 66-70-72—208
Viktor Hovland 70-65-73—208
Jon Rahm 69-67-72—208
Adam Scott 67-69-72—208
Sam Ryder 71-69-69—209
Rory McIlroy 68-71-70—209
Will Zalatoris 68-71-70—209
Ryan Palmer 66-70-73—209
Xander Schauffele, 70-72-68—210. Henrik Norlander, 73-69-68—210. Peter Malnati, 66-71-73—210. Robby Shelton, 73-64-73—210. Tony Finau, 69-67-74—210. Max Homa, 71-68-72—211. Rory Sabbatini, 72-67-72—211. Richy Werenski, 69-69-73—211.
Kyle Stanley, 72-70-70—212. Cameron Davis, 70-71-71—212. Bo Hoag, 72-69-71—212. Ted Potter, Jr., 71-69-72—212. Sungjae Im, 69-74-69—212. Adam Hadwin, 69-70-73—212. Will Gordon, 67-70-75—212. Cameron Tringale, 72-69-72—213. Marc Leishman, 71-70-72—213. Wyndham Clark, 67-73-73—213. Jason Kokrak, 70-69-74—213. Alex Noren, 64-74-75—213. Louis Oosthuizen, 72-71-70—213.
Bill Haas, 71-71-72—214. Brandon Hagy, 66-75-73—214. Doug Ghim, 70-71-73—214. Dylan Frittelli, 70-73-71—214. J.T. Poston, 69-74-71—214. Tom Lewis, 68-75-71—214. Denny McCarthy, 67-75-73—215. Charl Schwartzel, 70-72-73—215. Rhein Gibson, 66-76-73—215. Lucas Glover, 68-72-75—215. Luke List, 66-77-72—215.
Francesco Molinari, 72-71-72—215. Hideki Matsuyama, 74-68-74—216. Joseph Bramlett, 69-73-74—216. Chase Seiffert, 72-68-76—216. Kevin Streelman, 68-75-73—216. Justin Suh, 71-72-73—216. Harry Higgs, 71-69-76—216. Cameron Percy, 71-72-73—216. Brandt Snedeker, 69-70-77—216. Corey Conners, 72-71-73—216. Rickie Fowler, 70-73-73—216.
Danny Lee, 74-67-76—217. John Huh, 69-72-76—217. Matt Jones, 70-73-74—217. Talor Gooch, 66-74-77—217. Xinjun Zhang, 70-73-74—217. Bronson Burgoon, 69-74-74—217. Phil Mickelson, 71-72-74—217. Michael Kim, 69-74-74—217. Pat Perez, 71-70-77—218. Gary Woodland, 66-75-77—218. Byeong Hun An, 72-71-75—218. Tain Lee, 71-72-75—218.
K.J. Choi, 66-76-77—219. Kyle Mendoza, 73-69-77—219. Roger Sloan, 68-73-78—219. Steve Stricker, 72-70-77—219. Matthew NeSmith, 70-73-76—219. Troy Merritt, 71-72-76—219. Sepp Straka, 69-74-77—220. Kevin Stadler, 71-72-77—220. Kelly Kraft, 73-69-79—221. Jason Dufner, 74-69-78—221. Tyler McCumber, 76-67-78—221. Grayson Murray, 69-73-81—223. Tim Wilkinson, 67-76-80—223.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Cole Irvin from Philadelphia.
TOTONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Marcus Semien to a one-year contract.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired INF Kyle Holder from Philadelphia.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named T.J. Yates as passing specialist, Lanier Goethie as assistant defensive coach and Nick Perry as assistant defensive backs coach.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed DB Jordan Richards to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released RB C.J. Prosise from practice squad and Activated WR Cyril Grayson.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Greg Ellingson to a one-year contract extension.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Jeremiah Johnson and Marwin Evans.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Waived D Kyle Capobianco.
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled RW Karson Kuhlman from taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Derek Ryan from the taxi squad. Designated RW Buddy Robinson for assignment.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Givani Smith, LW Taro Hirose and G Calvin Pickard from the taxi squad.
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned C Alan Quine to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled LW Tyler Ennis from the taxi squad. Designated G Stuart Skinner and LW Joakim Nygard for assignment.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled RW Owen Tippett and C Aleksi Heponiemi from taxi squad. Designated LW Ryan Lomberg for assignment.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Corey Perry from taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled RW Mathieu Olivier from taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Nick Merkley from the taxi squad.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Oliver Wahlstrom and LW Kieffer Bellows from taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D K’Andre Miller, RW Colin Blackwell and RW Kaapo Kakko from taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and C Samuel Morin from taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Yannick Weber from taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Christopher Gibson from the taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Jason Spezza, G Michael Hutchinson and LW Pierre Engvall from the taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned C Conner McMichael to Hershey (AHL). Designated C Philippe Maillet and LW Daniel Carr for assignment.
WINNEPEG JETS — Recalled LW Kristian Vesalainen abd D Logan Stanley from the taxi squad.
SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired MF Gunnhildur Jonsdottir and the rights to MF Erika Tymrak from Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.