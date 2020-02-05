scoreboard

On Deck
Thursday
Wrestling: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.
Swimming: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 7 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 7:30 p.m.; Triad at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Paisley at Gilchrist, 4:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 7 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.; Triad at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Paisley at Gilchrist, 3 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Summit, West Salem at MVC Duals (Summit HS), TBD; Wilsonville at Madras, 6:30 p.m.; Girls Southern Division Regional at Springfield (Thurston HS), TBD.
Saturday
Boys basketball: McNary at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Prospect Charter, 1:30, 4:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Central Christian at Prospect Charter, noon, 3 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View at MVC Duals (South Salem HS), TBD; Roseburg at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Silverton Dual Meet Tournament, 10 a.m.; Sisters at Madras Invite, 9:30 a.m.; Girls Southern Division Regional at Springfield (Thurston HS), TBD.
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 54 32 10 12 76 181 137
Tampa Bay 53 33 15 5 71 192 147
Florida 52 29 17 6 64 188 171
Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176
Montreal 55 25 23 7 57 172 170
Buffalo 53 23 23 7 53 151 167
Ottawa 53 18 24 11 47 144 179
Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160
Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142
Columbus 54 29 16 9 67 144 135
N.Y. Islanders 51 30 15 6 66 150 139
Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157
Carolina 53 30 20 3 63 169 145
N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166
New Jersey 52 18 24 10 46 141 190
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 54 32 14 8 72 174 153
Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136
Colorado 51 29 16 6 64 188 150
Nashville 52 25 20 7 57 171 172
Chicago 53 25 21 7 57 160 166
Winnipeg 54 26 23 5 57 159 166
Minnesota 52 24 22 6 54 160 174
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 54 30 19 5 65 177 163
Edmonton 53 28 19 6 62 170 165
Vegas 55 27 21 7 61 170 166
Arizona 55 27 21 7 61 155 148
Calgary 54 27 21 6 60 147 166
San Jose 54 23 27 4 50 139 178
Anaheim 53 22 26 5 49 137 163
Los Angeles 54 19 30 5 43 133 171
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Colorado 6, Buffalo 1
Washington 4, Los Angeles 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 3, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 2
Boston 4, Vancouver 0
Columbus 1, Florida 0, OT
Montreal 5, New Jersey 4, SO
Anaheim 3, Ottawa 2, SO
St. Louis 6, Carolina 3
Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1, OT
Minnesota 3, Chicago 2, OT
Arizona 3, Edmonton 0
San Jose 3, Calgary 1
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, late
Boston at Chicago, late
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 7 .860 —
Toronto 37 14 .725 6½
Boston 35 15 .700 8
Miami 34 15 .694 8½
Indiana 31 20 .608 12½
Phila. 31 20 .608 12½
Brooklyn 23 27 .460 20
Orlando 22 29 .431 21½
Chicago 19 33 .365 25
Detroit 19 34 .358 25½
Washington 17 32 .347 25½
Charlotte 16 35 .314 27½
New York 15 36 .294 28½
Cleveland 13 38 .255 30½
Atlanta 13 38 .255 30½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 38 11 .776 —
L.A. Clippers 35 15 .700 3½
Denver 35 16 .686 4
Utah 32 17 .653 6
Houston 32 18 .640 6½
Dallas 31 19 .620 7½
Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 8½
Memphis 25 25 .500 13½
Portland 23 28 .451 16
San Antonio 22 28 .440 16½
Phoenix 20 31 .392 19
New Orleans 20 31 .392 19
Sacramento 19 31 .380 19½
Minnesota 15 34 .306 23
Golden State 12 40 .231 27½
Tuesday’s Late Games
Milwaukee 120, New Orleans 108
Houston 125, Charlotte 110
Denver 127, Portland 99
L.A. Lakers 129, San Antonio 102
Tuesday’s Late Summary
Nuggets 127, Trail Blazers 99
PORTLAND (99)
Anthony 0-5 2-2 2, Ariza 1-3 2-2 5, Whiteside 4-8 0-0 8, Lillard 8-23 4-4 21, McCollum 8-18 1-1 20, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Swanigan 3-6 1-2 7, Trent Jr. 4-9 1-2 11, Hezonja 3-5 3-4 9, Little 1-5 3-4 6, Simons 4-8 1-1 10. Totals 36-91 18-22 99.
DENVER (127)
Barton 6-9 0-0 16, Grant 6-11 2-2 17, Jokic 11-17 4-4 29, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 6-9 5-7 20, Cancar 2-3 0-0 4, Craig 2-5 3-5 7, Dozier 1-4 0-0 2, Hernangomez 2-6 3-3 7, Vanderbilt 1-1 0-0 2, Beasley 5-15 1-4 14, Morris 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 46-90 18-25 127.
Portland 28 10 36 25 — 99
Denver 37 27 36 27 — 127
3-Point Goals—Portland 9-31 (McCollum 3-7, Trent Jr. 2-5, Ariza 1-3, Little 1-3, Simons 1-3, Lillard 1-6, Anthony 0-3), Denver 17-34 (Barton 4-4, Grant 3-5, Jokic 3-5, Murray 3-6, Beasley 3-10, Morris 1-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 36 (Swanigan 10), Denver 50 (Jokic 13). Assists—Portland 16 (Lillard 9), Denver 30 (Jokic 9). Total Fouls—Portland 22, Denver 22. A—19,520 (19,520)
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 116, Phoenix 108
Brooklyn 129, Golden State 88
Toronto 119, Indiana 118
Boston 116, Orlando 100
Atlanta at Minnesota, late
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, late
Memphis at Dallas, late
Denver at Utah,late
Miami at L.A. Clippers, late
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at New York, 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 7 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Colorado 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Southern Cal 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Stanford 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Arizona 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
UCLA 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
Arizona St. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
California 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Utah 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591
Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
———
Monday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
California at No. 24 Colorado, 5 p.m.
Southern Cal at No. 23 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Stanford at Utah, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
SCORES
———
Tuesday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 11 Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT
No. 15 Kentucky 80, Mississippi St. 72
No. 22 Penn St. 75, No. 16 Michigan St. 70
Wednesday’s Games
No. 5 Louisville vs. Wake Forest, late
No. 19 Butler 79, No. 10 Villanova 76
No. 12 Seton Hall at Georgetown, late
No. 13 West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 61
Purdue 104, No. 17 Iowa 68
No. 18 LSU at Vanderbilt, late
Providence 73, No. 21 Creighton 56
EAST
Albany (NY) 62, Binghamton 49
American U. 62, Navy 54
Boston U. 80, Army 66
Colgate 81, Lehigh 51
Providence 73, Creighton 56
St. Bonaventure 72, George Washington 47
Stony Brook 77, Mass.-Lowell 70
UMBC 70, Hartford 59
Vermont 77, Maine 52
SOUTH
ETSU 80, Chattanooga 64
FIU 69, FAU 50
Florida 81, Georgia 75
Memphis 79, Temple 65
Mississippi 84, South Carolina 70
UNC-Greensboro 88, The Citadel 68
Virginia 51, Clemson 44
W. Carolina 78, Samford 70
Wofford 79, VMI 73
MIDWEST
Duquesne 82, Saint Louis 68
Fort Wayne 75, W. Illinois 69
Indiana St. 68, Loyola of Chicago 39
Missouri St. 80, Illinois St. 60
N. Dakota St. 86, Nebraska-Omaha 78
N. Iowa 63, Valparaiso 51
Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 72
S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT
SOUTHWEST
Incarnate Word 72, Sam Houston St. 71, OT
Lamar 74, Cent. Arkansas 67
Oklahoma St. 72, TCU 57
Stephen F. Austin 70, Nicholls 64
Texas A&M-CC 69, McNeese St. 62
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 9 1 .900 20 2 .909
Stanford 9 1 .900 20 2 .909
UCLA 8 2 .800 19 2 .905
Arizona 7 3 .700 18 3 .857
Oregon St. 6 4 .600 18 4 .818
Arizona St. 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Colorado 3 7 .300 14 7 .667
Southern Cal 3 7 .300 11 10 .524
Utah 3 7 .300 10 11 .476
Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
Washington 2 8 .200 10 11 .476
California 1 9 .100 9 12 .429
———
Tuesday-Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No. 12 Arizona at No. 3 Oregon, 6 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.
No. 10 UCLA at No. 6 Stanford, 8 p.m.
No. 19 Arizona St. at No. 9 Oregon St., 8 p.m.
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 2 Baylor 97, Kansas 44
EAST
Binghamton 58, Albany (NY) 42
Fordham 60, Rhode Island 50
Maine 70, Vermont 59
Stony Brook 89, Mass.-Lowell 69
UMBC 56, Hartford 47
Wichita St. 85, Temple 75
SOUTH
Dayton 55, Davidson 49
George Mason 73, UMass 56
Stephen F. Austin 78, Nicholls 61
Texas A&M-CC 73, McNeese St. 59
Troy 77, Louisiana-Monroe 65
VCU 57, Richmond 42
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 66, N. Illinois 60
Iowa St. 74, Oklahoma St. 63
Kansas St. 84, Texas Tech 70
Kent St. 61, Bowling Green 47
Miami (Ohio) 92, Toledo 83
Ohio 75, E. Michigan 65
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 84, Northwestern St. 69
Cent. Arkansas 53, Lamar 29
Houston 55, SMU 53
Incarnate Word 77, Sam Houston St. 74
FAR WEST
California Baptist 55, CS Bakersfield 53
UNLV 69, Utah St. 45
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Brandon Morrow, Caleb Simpson and Ben Taylor; LHPs Rex Brothers, Danny Hultzen and Tyler Olson; INFs Carlos Asuaje, Corban Joseph and Hernán Pérez; OFs Noel Cuevas and Ian Miller; and Cs Jhonny Pereda and Josh Phegley to minor league contracts.
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Pedro Strop to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Ubaldo Jiménez, C Drew Butera and INF Chris Owings to minor league contracts.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INF Logan Forsythe, RHP Blake Parker, RHP Anthony Swarzak and RHP Trevor Kelley to minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed OF Solomon Maguire.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Brentson Buckner defensive line coach, Jim Dray offensive quality control coach, Mark Naylor assistant strength and conditioning coach and Derius Swinton assistant special teams coach. Promoted Charlie Bullen to outside linebackers coach, Don Shumpert to offensive assistant coach and Spencer Whipple to assistant wide receivers coach.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Named Rod Marinelli defensive line coach and Austin King offensive quality control coach. Signed RB Jalen Richard to a two-year contract extension.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Name Freddie Kitchens tight ends coach, Jerry Schuplinski quarterbacks coach, Burton Burns running backs coach, Tyke Tolbert wide receivers coach, Marc Colombo offensive line coach, Ben Wilkerson assistant offensive line coach, Derek Dooley senior offensive assistant coach, Stephen Brown offensive assistant coach, Bobby Blick offensive quality control coach, Sean Spencer defensive line coach, Kevin Sherrer inside linebackers coach, Bret Bielema outside linebackers/senior assistant coach, Jerome Henderson defensive backs coach, Anthony Blevins assistant defensive backs coach, Jody Wright defensive assistant coach, and Mike Treier defensive quality control coach. Retained special teams coach Thomas McGaughey and assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with general manager Kevin Colbert on a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Scott Wilson from Rochester (AHL). Assigned F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose and D Gustav Lindstrom from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed C Frans Nielsen and D Mike Green, retroactive to Jan. 20, on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary and G Vitek Vanecek to Hershey (AHL).
COLLEGE
ARIZONA STATE — Named Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce co-defensive coordinators.
AUBURN — Announced RB JaTarvious Whitlow has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
LA SALLE — Named Donease Smith chief of staff.
SYRACUSE — Named Tony White defensive coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.