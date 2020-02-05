scoreboard

On Deck

Thursday

Wrestling: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.

Swimming: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 7 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 7:30 p.m.; Triad at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Paisley at Gilchrist, 4:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 7 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.; Triad at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Paisley at Gilchrist, 3 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Summit, West Salem at MVC Duals (Summit HS), TBD; Wilsonville at Madras, 6:30 p.m.; Girls Southern Division Regional at Springfield (Thurston HS), TBD.

Saturday

Boys basketball: McNary at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Prospect Charter, 1:30, 4:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Central Christian at Prospect Charter, noon, 3 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View at MVC Duals (South Salem HS), TBD; Roseburg at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Silverton Dual Meet Tournament, 10 a.m.; Sisters at Madras Invite, 9:30 a.m.; Girls Southern Division Regional at Springfield (Thurston HS), TBD.

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 54 32 10 12 76 181 137

Tampa Bay 53 33 15 5 71 192 147

Florida 52 29 17 6 64 188 171

Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176

Montreal 55 25 23 7 57 172 170

Buffalo 53 23 23 7 53 151 167

Ottawa 53 18 24 11 47 144 179

Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160

Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142

Columbus 54 29 16 9 67 144 135

N.Y. Islanders 51 30 15 6 66 150 139

Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157

Carolina 53 30 20 3 63 169 145

N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166

New Jersey 52 18 24 10 46 141 190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 54 32 14 8 72 174 153

Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136

Colorado 51 29 16 6 64 188 150

Nashville 52 25 20 7 57 171 172

Chicago 53 25 21 7 57 160 166

Winnipeg 54 26 23 5 57 159 166

Minnesota 52 24 22 6 54 160 174

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 54 30 19 5 65 177 163

Edmonton 53 28 19 6 62 170 165

Vegas 55 27 21 7 61 170 166

Arizona 55 27 21 7 61 155 148

Calgary 54 27 21 6 60 147 166

San Jose 54 23 27 4 50 139 178

Anaheim 53 22 26 5 49 137 163

Los Angeles 54 19 30 5 43 133 171

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Colorado 6, Buffalo 1

Washington 4, Los Angeles 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 3, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 2

Boston 4, Vancouver 0

Columbus 1, Florida 0, OT

Montreal 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Anaheim 3, Ottawa 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Carolina 3

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

Minnesota 3, Chicago 2, OT

Arizona 3, Edmonton 0

San Jose 3, Calgary 1

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, late

Boston at Chicago, late

Thursday’s Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 43 7 .860 —

Toronto 37 14 .725 6½

Boston 35 15 .700 8

Miami 34 15 .694 8½

Indiana 31 20 .608 12½

Phila. 31 20 .608 12½

Brooklyn 23 27 .460 20

Orlando 22 29 .431 21½

Chicago 19 33 .365 25

Detroit 19 34 .358 25½

Washington 17 32 .347 25½

Charlotte 16 35 .314 27½

New York 15 36 .294 28½

Cleveland 13 38 .255 30½

Atlanta 13 38 .255 30½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 38 11 .776 —

L.A. Clippers 35 15 .700 3½

Denver 35 16 .686 4

Utah 32 17 .653 6

Houston 32 18 .640 6½

Dallas 31 19 .620 7½

Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 8½

Memphis 25 25 .500 13½

Portland 23 28 .451 16

San Antonio 22 28 .440 16½

Phoenix 20 31 .392 19

New Orleans 20 31 .392 19

Sacramento 19 31 .380 19½

Minnesota 15 34 .306 23

Golden State 12 40 .231 27½

Tuesday’s Late Games

Milwaukee 120, New Orleans 108

Houston 125, Charlotte 110

Denver 127, Portland 99

L.A. Lakers 129, San Antonio 102

Tuesday’s Late Summary

Nuggets 127, Trail Blazers 99

PORTLAND (99)

Anthony 0-5 2-2 2, Ariza 1-3 2-2 5, Whiteside 4-8 0-0 8, Lillard 8-23 4-4 21, McCollum 8-18 1-1 20, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Swanigan 3-6 1-2 7, Trent Jr. 4-9 1-2 11, Hezonja 3-5 3-4 9, Little 1-5 3-4 6, Simons 4-8 1-1 10. Totals 36-91 18-22 99.

DENVER (127)

Barton 6-9 0-0 16, Grant 6-11 2-2 17, Jokic 11-17 4-4 29, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 6-9 5-7 20, Cancar 2-3 0-0 4, Craig 2-5 3-5 7, Dozier 1-4 0-0 2, Hernangomez 2-6 3-3 7, Vanderbilt 1-1 0-0 2, Beasley 5-15 1-4 14, Morris 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 46-90 18-25 127.

Portland 28 10 36 25 — 99

Denver 37 27 36 27 — 127

3-Point Goals—Portland 9-31 (McCollum 3-7, Trent Jr. 2-5, Ariza 1-3, Little 1-3, Simons 1-3, Lillard 1-6, Anthony 0-3), Denver 17-34 (Barton 4-4, Grant 3-5, Jokic 3-5, Murray 3-6, Beasley 3-10, Morris 1-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 36 (Swanigan 10), Denver 50 (Jokic 13). Assists—Portland 16 (Lillard 9), Denver 30 (Jokic 9). Total Fouls—Portland 22, Denver 22. A—19,520 (19,520)

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 116, Phoenix 108

Brooklyn 129, Golden State 88

Toronto 119, Indiana 118

Boston 116, Orlando 100

Atlanta at Minnesota, late

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, late

Memphis at Dallas, late

Denver at Utah,late

Miami at L.A. Clippers, late

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at New York, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Phila. at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 7 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783

Colorado 6 3 .667 17 5 .773

Southern Cal 6 3 .667 17 5 .773

Stanford 5 3 .625 16 5 .762

Arizona 5 3 .625 15 6 .714

UCLA 5 4 .556 12 10 .545

Arizona St. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619

California 4 4 .500 10 11 .476

Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565

Utah 3 6 .333 12 9 .571

Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591

Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522

———

Monday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

California at No. 24 Colorado, 5 p.m.

Southern Cal at No. 23 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Utah, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

SCORES

———

Tuesday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 11 Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT

No. 15 Kentucky 80, Mississippi St. 72

No. 22 Penn St. 75, No. 16 Michigan St. 70

Wednesday’s Games

No. 5 Louisville vs. Wake Forest, late

No. 19 Butler 79, No. 10 Villanova 76

No. 12 Seton Hall at Georgetown, late

No. 13 West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 61

Purdue 104, No. 17 Iowa 68

No. 18 LSU at Vanderbilt, late

Providence 73, No. 21 Creighton 56

EAST

Albany (NY) 62, Binghamton 49

American U. 62, Navy 54

Boston U. 80, Army 66

Colgate 81, Lehigh 51

Providence 73, Creighton 56

St. Bonaventure 72, George Washington 47

Stony Brook 77, Mass.-Lowell 70

UMBC 70, Hartford 59

Vermont 77, Maine 52

SOUTH

ETSU 80, Chattanooga 64

FIU 69, FAU 50

Florida 81, Georgia 75

Memphis 79, Temple 65

Mississippi 84, South Carolina 70

UNC-Greensboro 88, The Citadel 68

Virginia 51, Clemson 44

W. Carolina 78, Samford 70

Wofford 79, VMI 73

MIDWEST

Duquesne 82, Saint Louis 68

Fort Wayne 75, W. Illinois 69

Indiana St. 68, Loyola of Chicago 39

Missouri St. 80, Illinois St. 60

N. Dakota St. 86, Nebraska-Omaha 78

N. Iowa 63, Valparaiso 51

Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 72

S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 72, Sam Houston St. 71, OT

Lamar 74, Cent. Arkansas 67

Oklahoma St. 72, TCU 57

Stephen F. Austin 70, Nicholls 64

Texas A&M-CC 69, McNeese St. 62

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 9 1 .900 20 2 .909

Stanford 9 1 .900 20 2 .909

UCLA 8 2 .800 19 2 .905

Arizona 7 3 .700 18 3 .857

Oregon St. 6 4 .600 18 4 .818

Arizona St. 6 4 .600 16 6 .727

Colorado 3 7 .300 14 7 .667

Southern Cal 3 7 .300 11 10 .524

Utah 3 7 .300 10 11 .476

Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 12 .455

Washington 2 8 .200 10 11 .476

California 1 9 .100 9 12 .429

———

Tuesday-Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No. 12 Arizona at No. 3 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA at No. 6 Stanford, 8 p.m.

No. 19 Arizona St. at No. 9 Oregon St., 8 p.m.

SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 2 Baylor 97, Kansas 44

EAST

Binghamton 58, Albany (NY) 42

Fordham 60, Rhode Island 50

Maine 70, Vermont 59

Stony Brook 89, Mass.-Lowell 69

UMBC 56, Hartford 47

Wichita St. 85, Temple 75

SOUTH

Dayton 55, Davidson 49

George Mason 73, UMass 56

Stephen F. Austin 78, Nicholls 61

Texas A&M-CC 73, McNeese St. 59

Troy 77, Louisiana-Monroe 65

VCU 57, Richmond 42

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 66, N. Illinois 60

Iowa St. 74, Oklahoma St. 63

Kansas St. 84, Texas Tech 70

Kent St. 61, Bowling Green 47

Miami (Ohio) 92, Toledo 83

Ohio 75, E. Michigan 65

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 84, Northwestern St. 69

Cent. Arkansas 53, Lamar 29

Houston 55, SMU 53

Incarnate Word 77, Sam Houston St. 74

FAR WEST

California Baptist 55, CS Bakersfield 53

UNLV 69, Utah St. 45

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Brandon Morrow, Caleb Simpson and Ben Taylor; LHPs Rex Brothers, Danny Hultzen and Tyler Olson; INFs Carlos Asuaje, Corban Joseph and Hernán Pérez; OFs Noel Cuevas and Ian Miller; and Cs Jhonny Pereda and Josh Phegley to minor league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Pedro Strop to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Ubaldo Jiménez, C Drew Butera and INF Chris Owings to minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INF Logan Forsythe, RHP Blake Parker, RHP Anthony Swarzak and RHP Trevor Kelley to minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed OF Solomon Maguire.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Brentson Buckner defensive line coach, Jim Dray offensive quality control coach, Mark Naylor assistant strength and conditioning coach and Derius Swinton assistant special teams coach. Promoted Charlie Bullen to outside linebackers coach, Don Shumpert to offensive assistant coach and Spencer Whipple to assistant wide receivers coach.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Named Rod Marinelli defensive line coach and Austin King offensive quality control coach. Signed RB Jalen Richard to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Name Freddie Kitchens tight ends coach, Jerry Schuplinski quarterbacks coach, Burton Burns running backs coach, Tyke Tolbert wide receivers coach, Marc Colombo offensive line coach, Ben Wilkerson assistant offensive line coach, Derek Dooley senior offensive assistant coach, Stephen Brown offensive assistant coach, Bobby Blick offensive quality control coach, Sean Spencer defensive line coach, Kevin Sherrer inside linebackers coach, Bret Bielema outside linebackers/senior assistant coach, Jerome Henderson defensive backs coach, Anthony Blevins assistant defensive backs coach, Jody Wright defensive assistant coach, and Mike Treier defensive quality control coach. Retained special teams coach Thomas McGaughey and assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with general manager Kevin Colbert on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Scott Wilson from Rochester (AHL). Assigned F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose and D Gustav Lindstrom from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed C Frans Nielsen and D Mike Green, retroactive to Jan. 20, on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary and G Vitek Vanecek to Hershey (AHL).

COLLEGE

ARIZONA STATE — Named Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce co-defensive coordinators.

AUBURN — Announced RB JaTarvious Whitlow has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

LA SALLE — Named Donease Smith chief of staff.

SYRACUSE — Named Tony White defensive coordinator.

