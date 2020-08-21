scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
All games in Orlando, Fla.
Thursday’s Late Summary
Lakers 111, Trail Blazers 88
PORTLAND (88)
Anthony 1-6 0-0 2, Gabriel 3-8 0-0 7, Nurkic 4-10 0-0 9, Lillard 6-14 5-5 18, McCollum 6-16 0-2 13, Hoard 3-4 0-0 6, Trent Jr. 3-7 0-0 8, Hezonja 2-6 0-0 4, Whiteside 1-3 4-6 6, Adams 2-4 0-0 4, Simons 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 34-85 12-16 88.
L.A. LAKERS (111)
Davis 13-21 2-2 31, James 4-11 2-2 10, McGee 5-6 0-0 10, Caldwell-Pope 5-8 2-2 16, Green 1-6 0-0 3, Dudley 0-2 0-0 0, Kuzma 2-6 2-2 7, Morris 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 4-12 0-0 11, Howard 4-5 1-2 9, Caruso 1-4 0-0 3, Cook 2-3 0-0 5, Waiters 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 44-92 9-10 111.
Portland 19 20 19 30 — 88
L.A. Lakers 27 29 32 23 — 111
3-Point Goals—Portland 8-29 (Simons 2-3, Trent Jr. 2-4, Nurkic 1-3, Gabriel 1-4, McCollum 1-5, Lillard 1-7, Adams 0-2), L.A. Lakers 14-38 (Caldwell-Pope 4-6, Davis 3-4, Smith 3-9, Kuzma 1-2, Caruso 1-4, Green 1-4, James 0-3, Morris 0-4). Fouled Out—Portland 1 (Gabriel), L.A. Lakers None. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Whiteside 9), L.A. Lakers 50 (Davis 11). Assists—Portland 14 (McCollum 3), L.A. Lakers 26 (James 7). Total Fouls—Portland 17, L.A. Lakers 22.
Friday’s Games
Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92, Toronto leads series 3-0
Utah 124, Denver 87, Utah leads series 2-1
Boston 102, Phila. 94, Boston leads series 3-0
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, late, series tied 1-1
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 10 a.m., series tied 1-1
Indiana vs. Miami, 12:30 p.m., MIami leads series 2-0
Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 3 p.m., Houston leads series 2-0
L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 5:30 p.m., series tied 1-1
WNBA
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 9 4 .692 —
Indiana 5 7 .417 3½
Connecticut 5 8 .385 4
Washington 4 8 .333 4½
Atlanta 2 11 .154 7
New York 1 11 .083 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 2 .846 —
Las Vegas 9 3 .750 1½
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 1½
Minnesota 8 3 .727 2
Phoenix 6 6 .500 4½
Dallas 5 8 .385 6
Thursday’s Late Game
Las Vegas 99, Connecticut 78
Friday’s Games
Dallas 101, Washington 92, OT
Los Angeles 89, Atlanta 83, 2OT
Minnesota at Phoenix, late
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Las Vegas, noon
Indiana at Chicago, 2 p.m.
New York at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
Thursday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
Dallas 7, Calgary 3, Dallas wins series 4-2
Friday’s Games
At Toronto
Phila. 3, Montreal 2, Phila. wins series 4-2
At Edmonton
St. Louis vs. Vancouver, late, Vancouver leads series 3-2
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Saturday’s Game
At Edmonton
Dallas vs. Calgary, 5 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 5 0 1 16 12 1
Toronto FC 4 0 3 15 13 7
New York 3 2 1 10 6 7
Phila. 2 1 3 9 7 7
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
Cincinnati 2 3 1 7 6 9
New England 1 1 4 7 4 4
D.C. United 1 2 3 6 6 7
Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5
Nashville SC 1 2 1 4 2 3
Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 11
NY City FC 1 5 0 3 2 7
Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 5 1 0 15 15 6
Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8
Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7
LA FC 2 0 3 9 15 10
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9
Vancouver 2 5 0 6 7 14
FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3
Real SL 1 1 3 6 3 3
Houston 0 2 4 4 6 11
LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11
Friday’s Games
D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Sporting KC 2, Minnesota 1
FC Dallas 0, Houston 0, tie
Toronto FC 1, Vancouver 0
Saturday’s Games
LA Galaxy at LA FC, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Orlando City at Miami, 5 p.m.
Real SL at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 16 9 .640 —
Tampa Bay 17 10 .630 —
Toronto 13 11 .542 2½
Baltimore 12 14 .462 4½
Boston 9 18 .333 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 9 .654 —
Cleveland 16 10 .615 1
Chicago 15 11 .577 2
Detroit 10 14 .417 6
Kansas City 10 15 .400 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 18 8 .692 —
Houston 15 10 .600 2½
Texas 10 14 .417 7
Los Angeles 8 18 .308 10
Seattle 8 19 .296 10½
Thursday’s Late Games
San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Arizona 1
San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5
Friday’s Games
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Detroit 10, Cleveland 5
Boston 8, Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Minnesota at Kansas City, late
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, late
Houston at San Diego, late
Texas at Seattle, late
L.A. Angels at Oakland, late
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Slegers 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 4-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Boston (Pérez 2-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-2), 4:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 5:15 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 11 .560 —
Miami 10 9 .526 1
New York 12 14 .462 2½
Philadelphia 9 12 .429 3
Washington 9 13 .409 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 8 .667 —
St. Louis 7 7 .500 4
Milwaukee 11 13 .458 5
Cincinnati 10 13 .435 5½
Pittsburgh 5 17 .227 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 8 .704 —
San Diego 15 12 .556 4
Colorado 13 12 .520 5
Arizona 13 13 .500 5½
San Francisco 11 16 .407 8
Thursday’s Late Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Arizona 1
San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5
Friday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, late
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, late
Cincinnati at St. Louis, late
Houston at San Diego, late
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Yamamoto 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0) at Atlanta (Erlin 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 5:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 0-2) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 5:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 6:15 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated SS Andrelton Simmons from 10-day IL. Placed C Max Stassi on 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Aquired RHP Addison Russ from the Phila. Phillies in exchange for RHP David Hale.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from alternate training site. Activated RHP Yoshihisa Hirano from 10-day IL. Placed LHP Taylor Guilbeau on 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Ian Gibaut.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled Sam Gaviglio from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site. LHP Travis Bergman, OF Billy McKinney and Ruben Tejada added to taxi squad.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Re called LHP James Pazos from alternate training site. Placed RHP Joe Harvey on 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP JoJo Romero to alternate training site. Placed LHP Jose Alvarez on 10-day IL. Designated LHP Austin Davis for assignment. Traded RHPs Nick Pivetta and Conner Seabold to Boston for RHPs Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 19. Recalled RHO Luis Perdomo from alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released INF Yolmer Sanchez.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Ken Crawley and C B.W. Webb to a one-year contracts. Placed CB Robert Alford on 10-day IL.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived OL Scottie Dill.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OLB Duke Ejiofor on reserve/injured list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Mo Alie-Cox from the PUP list. Claimed TE Andrew Vollert off waivers from Carolina Panthers.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud. Waived WR Saeed Blacknall.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Aquired F Matheus Aias from Watford on a two-and-a-half year loan.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Transferred M Magnus Eriksson to Sweden’s Djurgardens IF.
Golf
LPGA Tour
Women’s Open
Friday at Troon, Scotland
Purse: $4.5 million
Yardage:, 6,672; Par:, 71
a-amateur
Second Round
Dani Holmqvist 71-70—141
Austin Ernst 72-70—142
Sophia Popov 70-72—142
Minjee Lee 74-69—143
Lydia Ko 72-71—143
Jasmine Suwannapura 71-72—143
Lindsey Weaver 71-72—143
Emily Kristine Pedersen 71-72—143
Haru Nomura 74-70—144
Nelly Korda 72-72—144
PGA Tour
The Northern Trust
Friday at Norton, Mass.
Purse: $9.5 million
Yardage:, 7,308; Par:, 71
Second Round
Dustin Johnson 67-60—127
Scottie Scheffler 70-59—129
Cameron Davis 64-65—129
Danny Lee 66-64—130
Harris English 64-66—130
Louis Oosthuizen 65-65—130
Kevin Kisner 65-66—131
Russell Henley 64-67—131
Si Woo Kim 68-64—132
Matthew Wolff 65-67—132
Daniel Berger 66-66—132
