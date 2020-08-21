scoreboard

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

All games in Orlando, Fla.

———

Thursday’s Late Summary

Lakers 111, Trail Blazers 88

PORTLAND (88)

Anthony 1-6 0-0 2, Gabriel 3-8 0-0 7, Nurkic 4-10 0-0 9, Lillard 6-14 5-5 18, McCollum 6-16 0-2 13, Hoard 3-4 0-0 6, Trent Jr. 3-7 0-0 8, Hezonja 2-6 0-0 4, Whiteside 1-3 4-6 6, Adams 2-4 0-0 4, Simons 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 34-85 12-16 88.

L.A. LAKERS (111)

Davis 13-21 2-2 31, James 4-11 2-2 10, McGee 5-6 0-0 10, Caldwell-Pope 5-8 2-2 16, Green 1-6 0-0 3, Dudley 0-2 0-0 0, Kuzma 2-6 2-2 7, Morris 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 4-12 0-0 11, Howard 4-5 1-2 9, Caruso 1-4 0-0 3, Cook 2-3 0-0 5, Waiters 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 44-92 9-10 111.

Portland 19 20 19 30 — 88

L.A. Lakers 27 29 32 23 — 111

3-Point Goals—Portland 8-29 (Simons 2-3, Trent Jr. 2-4, Nurkic 1-3, Gabriel 1-4, McCollum 1-5, Lillard 1-7, Adams 0-2), L.A. Lakers 14-38 (Caldwell-Pope 4-6, Davis 3-4, Smith 3-9, Kuzma 1-2, Caruso 1-4, Green 1-4, James 0-3, Morris 0-4). Fouled Out—Portland 1 (Gabriel), L.A. Lakers None. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Whiteside 9), L.A. Lakers 50 (Davis 11). Assists—Portland 14 (McCollum 3), L.A. Lakers 26 (James 7). Total Fouls—Portland 17, L.A. Lakers 22.

Friday’s Games

Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92, Toronto leads series 3-0

Utah 124, Denver 87, Utah leads series 2-1

Boston 102, Phila. 94, Boston leads series 3-0

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, late, series tied 1-1

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 10 a.m., series tied 1-1

Indiana vs. Miami, 12:30 p.m., MIami leads series 2-0

Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 3 p.m., Houston leads series 2-0

L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 5:30 p.m., series tied 1-1

WNBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 9 4 .692 —

Indiana 5 7 .417 3½

Connecticut 5 8 .385 4

Washington 4 8 .333 4½

Atlanta 2 11 .154 7

New York 1 11 .083 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 11 2 .846 —

Las Vegas 9 3 .750 1½

Los Angeles 9 3 .750 1½

Minnesota 8 3 .727 2

Phoenix 6 6 .500 4½

Dallas 5 8 .385 6

Thursday’s Late Game

Las Vegas 99, Connecticut 78

Friday’s Games

Dallas 101, Washington 92, OT

Los Angeles 89, Atlanta 83, 2OT

Minnesota at Phoenix, late

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Las Vegas, noon

Indiana at Chicago, 2 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

Thursday’s Late Game

At Edmonton

Dallas 7, Calgary 3, Dallas wins series 4-2

Friday’s Games

At Toronto

Phila. 3, Montreal 2, Phila. wins series 4-2

At Edmonton

St. Louis vs. Vancouver, late, Vancouver leads series 3-2

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)

Saturday’s Game

At Edmonton

Dallas vs. Calgary, 5 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 5 0 1 16 12 1

Toronto FC 4 0 3 15 13 7

New York 3 2 1 10 6 7

Phila. 2 1 3 9 7 7

Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5

Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8

Cincinnati 2 3 1 7 6 9

New England 1 1 4 7 4 4

D.C. United 1 2 3 6 6 7

Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5

Nashville SC 1 2 1 4 2 3

Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 11

NY City FC 1 5 0 3 2 7

Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 5 1 0 15 15 6

Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8

Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7

LA FC 2 0 3 9 15 10

Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4

San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10

Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9

Vancouver 2 5 0 6 7 14

FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3

Real SL 1 1 3 6 3 3

Houston 0 2 4 4 6 11

LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11

Friday’s Games

D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Sporting KC 2, Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 0, Houston 0, tie

Toronto FC 1, Vancouver 0

Saturday’s Games

LA Galaxy at LA FC, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 5 p.m.

Real SL at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 16 9 .640 —

Tampa Bay 17 10 .630 —

Toronto 13 11 .542 2½

Baltimore 12 14 .462 4½

Boston 9 18 .333 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 17 9 .654 —

Cleveland 16 10 .615 1

Chicago 15 11 .577 2

Detroit 10 14 .417 6

Kansas City 10 15 .400 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 18 8 .692 —

Houston 15 10 .600 2½

Texas 10 14 .417 7

Los Angeles 8 18 .308 10

Seattle 8 19 .296 10½

Thursday’s Late Games

San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Detroit 10, Cleveland 5

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Minnesota at Kansas City, late

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, late

Houston at San Diego, late

Texas at Seattle, late

L.A. Angels at Oakland, late

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Slegers 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 4-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Pérez 2-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-2), 4:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 5:15 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 14 11 .560 —

Miami 10 9 .526 1

New York 12 14 .462 2½

Philadelphia 9 12 .429 3

Washington 9 13 .409 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 16 8 .667 —

St. Louis 7 7 .500 4

Milwaukee 11 13 .458 5

Cincinnati 10 13 .435 5½

Pittsburgh 5 17 .227 10

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 19 8 .704 —

San Diego 15 12 .556 4

Colorado 13 12 .520 5

Arizona 13 13 .500 5½

San Francisco 11 16 .407 8

Thursday’s Late Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, late

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, late

Cincinnati at St. Louis, late

Houston at San Diego, late

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

Arizona at San Francisco, late

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Yamamoto 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0) at Atlanta (Erlin 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 5:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 0-2) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 5:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 6:15 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated SS Andrelton Simmons from 10-day IL. Placed C Max Stassi on 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Aquired RHP Addison Russ from the Phila. Phillies in exchange for RHP David Hale.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from alternate training site. Activated RHP Yoshihisa Hirano from 10-day IL. Placed LHP Taylor Guilbeau on 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Ian Gibaut.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled Sam Gaviglio from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site. LHP Travis Bergman, OF Billy McKinney and Ruben Tejada added to taxi squad.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Re called LHP James Pazos from alternate training site. Placed RHP Joe Harvey on 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP JoJo Romero to alternate training site. Placed LHP Jose Alvarez on 10-day IL. Designated LHP Austin Davis for assignment. Traded RHPs Nick Pivetta and Conner Seabold to Boston for RHPs Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 19. Recalled RHO Luis Perdomo from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released INF Yolmer Sanchez.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Ken Crawley and C B.W. Webb to a one-year contracts. Placed CB Robert Alford on 10-day IL.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived OL Scottie Dill.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OLB Duke Ejiofor on reserve/injured list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Mo Alie-Cox from the PUP list. Claimed TE Andrew Vollert off waivers from Carolina Panthers.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud. Waived WR Saeed Blacknall.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Aquired F Matheus Aias from Watford on a two-and-a-half year loan.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Transferred M Magnus Eriksson to Sweden’s Djurgardens IF.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Women’s Open

Friday at Troon, Scotland

Purse: $4.5 million

Yardage:, 6,672; Par:, 71

a-amateur

Second Round

Dani Holmqvist 71-70—141

Austin Ernst 72-70—142

Sophia Popov 70-72—142

Minjee Lee 74-69—143

Lydia Ko 72-71—143

Jasmine Suwannapura 71-72—143

Lindsey Weaver 71-72—143

Emily Kristine Pedersen 71-72—143

Haru Nomura 74-70—144

Nelly Korda 72-72—144

PGA Tour

The Northern Trust

Friday at Norton, Mass.

Purse: $9.5 million

Yardage:, 7,308; Par:, 71

Second Round

Dustin Johnson 67-60—127

Scottie Scheffler 70-59—129

Cameron Davis 64-65—129

Danny Lee 66-64—130

Harris English 64-66—130

Louis Oosthuizen 65-65—130

Kevin Kisner 65-66—131

Russell Henley 64-67—131

Si Woo Kim 68-64—132

Matthew Wolff 65-67—132

Daniel Berger 66-66—132

