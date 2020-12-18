scoreboard

Golf
LPGA Tour
CME Group Tour Championship (Partial)
Friday at Naples, Fla.
Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72
Second Round
Jin Young Ko 68-67—135
Sei Young Kim 67-69—136
Lexi Thompson 65-71—136
Hannah Green 69-68—137
Nelly Korda 72-66—138
Cydney Clanton 70-68—138
Austin Ernst 69-69—138
Georgia Hall 69-69—138
Megan Khang 67-71—138
Caroline Masson 67-71—138
Lydia Ko, 74-65—139. Mina Harigae, 70-69—139. Katherine Kirk, 72-68—140. Sarah Schmelzel, 71-69—140. Anna Nordqvist, 68-72—140. Brooke M. Henderson, 73-68—141. Charley Hull, 72-69—141. Perrine Delacour, 70-71—141. Minjee Lee, 68-73—141.
Yealimi Noh, 73-69—142. Ariya Jutanugarn, 72-70—142. Celine Boutier, 71-71—142. Gaby Lopez, 71-71—142. Inbee Park, 71-71—142. Jennifer Kupcho, 70-72—142. Carlota Ciganda, 68-74—142. Cristie Kerr, 68-74—142.
Football
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321
Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245
New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279
N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336
Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359
Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237
Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273
Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281
Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421
Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275
N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291
Phila. 4 8 1 .346 277 328
Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400
South W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265
Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322
Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332
North W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323
Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355
Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246
Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324
Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303
San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Denver, 1:30 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
New England at Miami, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Washington, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.
Phila. at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:15 p.m.
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Oregon 4 2 202 164 4 2 202 164
Stanford 3 2 128 143 3 2 128 143
Oregon St. 2 4 169 187 2 4 169 187
Wash. St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 5 1 200 156 5 1 200 156
Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 1 148 135
UCLA 3 3 201 167 3 3 201 167
Utah 2 2 106 102 2 2 106 102
Arizona St. 1 2 115 60 1 2 115 60
Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199
Friday’s Game
Pac-12 Championship
Oregon 31, No. 13 Southern Cal 24
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Utah, 10:30 a.m.
Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at California, ccd.
SCORES
———
Friday’s Games
UAB 22, Marshall 13
Nebraska 28, Rutgers 21
Ball St. 38, Buffalo 28
BOWL SCHEDULE
(Partial list)
Monday’s Game
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
App. St. vs. North Texas, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday’s Games
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Tulane vs. Nevada, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
UCF vs. BYU, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday’s Games
New Orleans Bowl
La. Tech vs. Ga. Southern, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl
Memphis vs. FAU, 4 p.m., (ESPN or ESPN2)
Thursday’s Game
New Mexico Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Hawaii vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
MAC vs. Sun Belt, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 26
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
UTSA vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
Bills 6 6 491/2 BRONCOS
PACKERS 9 81/2 511/2 Panthers
Sunday
COLTS 7 7 51 Texans
TITANS 101/2 11 511/2 Lions
RAMS 17 171/2 431/2 Jets
Bucs 4 6 491/2 FALCONS
DOLPHINS 3 2 411/2 Patriots
Seahawks 41/2 51/2 441/2 WASHINGTON
VIKINGS 3 3 461/2 Bears
RAVENS 131/2 13 471/2 Jaguars
Browns 4 6 441/2 GIANTS
CARDS 51/2 61/2 491/2 Eagles
Chiefs 4 3 511/2 SAINTS
49ers 1 3 45 COWBOYS
Monday
Steelers 121/2 13 401/2 BENGALS
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
MIAMI-FLA PPD PPD NL Georgia Tech
WAKE FOREST 7 PPD NL Florida St
Air Force 2 21/2 371/2 ARMY
WISCONSIN 101/2 121/2 471/2 Minnesota
PENN ST 141/2 15 521/2 Illinois
IOWA 131/2 PPD NL Michigan
MARYLAND 11/2 PPD NL Michigan St
UTAH 91/2 101/2 551/2 Washington St
UCLA 61/2 7 59 Stanford
Oregon 81/2 PPD NL COLORADO
Arizona St 7 7 541/2 OREGON ST
CALIFORNIA 141/2 PPD NL Arizona
BIG 10 Championship Game, Indianapolis
Ohio St 20 201/2 571/2 Northwestern
BIG 12 Championship Game, Arlington, TX
Oklahoma 6 6 581/2 Iowa St
Sun Belt Championship Game, Conway, SC
COASTAL CARO 41/2 PPD NL UL-Lafayette
ACC Championship Game, Charlotte, NC
Clemson 101/2 101/2 601/2 Notre Dame
AAC Championship Game, Cincinnati, OH
CINCINNATI 151/2 141/2 451/2 Tulsa
SEC Championship Game, Atlanta
Alabama 17 171/2 741/2 Florida
Mountain West Championship Game
Las Vegas, NV
Boise St 7 61/2 56 San Jose St
Write-In Games
Texas A&M 131/2 14 511/2 TENNESSEE
GEORGIA 38 PPD NL Vanderbilt
LSU 2 3 78 Mississippi
Missouri 11/2 11/2 491/2 MISS ST
BOWL GAMES
Saturday
Frisco Bowl, in Frisco, TX
Smu 9 PPD NL Utsa
Monday
Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, SC
App’chian St 19 19 621/2 N Texas
Tuesday
Potato Bowl, Boise, ID
Tulane 3 3 551/2 Nevada
Boca Raton Fla. Bowl
Byu 4 4 701/2 Ucf
Wednesday
New Orleans Bowl
Ga Southern 4 4 501/2 La Tech
Montgomery Bowl
Memphis 101/2 10 521/2 Fla Atlantic
Thursday
New Mexico Bowl, Frisco, TX
Houston 11 11 611/2 Hawaii
Basketball
NBA preseason
Thursday’s Late Game
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 105
Friday’s Games
Phila. 113, Indiana 107
Miami 117, Toronto 105
New York 119, Cleveland 83
Brooklyn 113, Boston 89
Chicago 105, Oklahoma City 103
New Orleans 127, Milwaukee 113
Denver 129, Portland 96
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
California 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Washington 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Friday’s Games
Utah 79, Idaho 41
Washington St. 82, Montana St. 54
Saturday’s Games
Portland at Oregon, noon
UCLA vs. No. 20 Ohio St. in Cleveland, Ohio, 1:15 p.m.
CS Northridge at California, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, 5 p.m.
Friday’s Top 25 Games
No. 8 West Virginia 70, Iowa St. 65
No. 10 Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49
No. 16 Missouri vs. Prairie View A&M, ccd.
BYU 72, No. 18 San Diego St. 62
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 4 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Oregon 3 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Stanford 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
UCLA 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750
Washington 1 2 .333 4 2 .667
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 2 .600
Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Utah 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
California 0 2 .000 0 5 .000
Southern Cal 0 3 .000 1 3 .250
Friday’s Games
Arizona St. 56, Utah 48
No. 6 Arizona 62, Colorado 59
Saturday’s Games
California at No. 11 UCLA, noon
No. 21 Oregon St. at Washington St., noon
No. 7 Oregon at Washington, 2 p.m.
No. 1 Stanford at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Top 25 Games
No. 7 Baylor 136, Northwestern St. 43
No. 13 Mississippi St. 79, Southern 55
No. 22 Texas 101, Drake 80
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Chris Flexen to a two-year contract. Designated INF Tim Lopes for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed RHP Michael Wacha to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Ellis on a minor league contract for 2021 season.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Ryder Ryan from New York Mets to complete the trade for INF Todd Frazier from Aug. 31. 2020.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Richard Urena, OF Forrest Wall and INF Tyler White to minor league contracts for 2021 season.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Bo Takahashi to a minor league contract and invited to spring training.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hoby Milner and RF Dylan Cozens to minor league contracts for the 2021 season.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA BOARD OF GOVERNORS — Announced approval of the sale of Utah Jazz to ownership group led by Ryan Smith executive chairman of Qualtrics.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived Fs Dwayne Sutton, Axel Toupane and Kaleb Wesson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted OL Johotthan Harrison to the active roster.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL LaCale London and OL LaCale London from reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted K Taylor Russolino and LB Josh Watson to active roster.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WRs Terry Godwin and Josh Hammond and CB Josh Nurse on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Chad Williams to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DB Daryl Worley on reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Derek Carr on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Nick Scott and OT Bobby Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Jamal Perry and WR Kirk Merritt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Jonathan Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated RB Devonte Freeman to return from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated K Sam Ficken from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed RT Jack Driscoll and CB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated K Ryan Succop, P Bradley Pinion and LS Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LT Donovan Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted K Greg Joseph and OL Ted Larsen to the active roster. Signed P Dustin Colquitt and LS Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed LW Anthony Duclair to a one-year contract.
