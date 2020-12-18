scoreboard

Golf

LPGA Tour

CME Group Tour Championship (Partial)

Friday at Naples, Fla.

Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

Second Round

Jin Young Ko 68-67—135

Sei Young Kim 67-69—136

Lexi Thompson 65-71—136

Hannah Green 69-68—137

Nelly Korda 72-66—138

Cydney Clanton 70-68—138

Austin Ernst 69-69—138

Georgia Hall 69-69—138

Megan Khang 67-71—138

Caroline Masson 67-71—138

Lydia Ko, 74-65—139. Mina Harigae, 70-69—139. Katherine Kirk, 72-68—140. Sarah Schmelzel, 71-69—140. Anna Nordqvist, 68-72—140. Brooke M. Henderson, 73-68—141. Charley Hull, 72-69—141. Perrine Delacour, 70-71—141. Minjee Lee, 68-73—141.

Yealimi Noh, 73-69—142. Ariya Jutanugarn, 72-70—142. Celine Boutier, 71-71—142. Gaby Lopez, 71-71—142. Inbee Park, 71-71—142. Jennifer Kupcho, 70-72—142. Carlota Ciganda, 68-74—142. Cristie Kerr, 68-74—142.

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321

Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245

New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279

N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300

Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336

Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359

Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383

North W L T Pct PF PA

x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237

Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368

Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273

Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338

West W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281

Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421

Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275

N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291

Phila. 4 8 1 .346 277 328

Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400

South W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265

Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322

Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332

North W L T Pct PF PA

y-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323

Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291

Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355

Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389

West W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246

Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324

Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303

San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Denver, 1:30 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

New England at Miami, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.

Phila. at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:15 p.m.

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100

Oregon 4 2 202 164 4 2 202 164

Stanford 3 2 128 143 3 2 128 143

Oregon St. 2 4 169 187 2 4 169 187

Wash. St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109

California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Southern Cal 5 1 200 156 5 1 200 156

Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 1 148 135

UCLA 3 3 201 167 3 3 201 167

Utah 2 2 106 102 2 2 106 102

Arizona St. 1 2 115 60 1 2 115 60

Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

Friday’s Game

Pac-12 Championship

Oregon 31, No. 13 Southern Cal 24

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Utah, 10:30 a.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at California, ccd.

SCORES

———

Friday’s Games

UAB 22, Marshall 13

Nebraska 28, Rutgers 21

Ball St. 38, Buffalo 28

BOWL SCHEDULE

(Partial list)

Monday’s Game

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

App. St. vs. North Texas, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday’s Games

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Tulane vs. Nevada, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

UCF vs. BYU, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans Bowl

La. Tech vs. Ga. Southern, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl

Memphis vs. FAU, 4 p.m., (ESPN or ESPN2)

Thursday’s Game

New Mexico Bowl

Frisco, Texas

Hawaii vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

MAC vs. Sun Belt, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 26

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

UTSA vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

Bills 6 6 491/2 BRONCOS

PACKERS 9 81/2 511/2 Panthers

Sunday

COLTS 7 7 51 Texans

TITANS 101/2 11 511/2 Lions

RAMS 17 171/2 431/2 Jets

Bucs 4 6 491/2 FALCONS

DOLPHINS 3 2 411/2 Patriots

Seahawks 41/2 51/2 441/2 WASHINGTON

VIKINGS 3 3 461/2 Bears

RAVENS 131/2 13 471/2 Jaguars

Browns 4 6 441/2 GIANTS

CARDS 51/2 61/2 491/2 Eagles

Chiefs 4 3 511/2 SAINTS

49ers 1 3 45 COWBOYS

Monday

Steelers 121/2 13 401/2 BENGALS

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

MIAMI-FLA PPD PPD NL Georgia Tech

WAKE FOREST 7 PPD NL Florida St

Air Force 2 21/2 371/2 ARMY

WISCONSIN 101/2 121/2 471/2 Minnesota

PENN ST 141/2 15 521/2 Illinois

IOWA 131/2 PPD NL Michigan

MARYLAND 11/2 PPD NL Michigan St

UTAH 91/2 101/2 551/2 Washington St

UCLA 61/2 7 59 Stanford

Oregon 81/2 PPD NL COLORADO

Arizona St 7 7 541/2 OREGON ST

CALIFORNIA 141/2 PPD NL Arizona

BIG 10 Championship Game, Indianapolis

Ohio St 20 201/2 571/2 Northwestern

BIG 12 Championship Game, Arlington, TX

Oklahoma 6 6 581/2 Iowa St

Sun Belt Championship Game, Conway, SC

COASTAL CARO 41/2 PPD NL UL-Lafayette

ACC Championship Game, Charlotte, NC

Clemson 101/2 101/2 601/2 Notre Dame

AAC Championship Game, Cincinnati, OH

CINCINNATI 151/2 141/2 451/2 Tulsa

SEC Championship Game, Atlanta

Alabama 17 171/2 741/2 Florida

Mountain West Championship Game

Las Vegas, NV

Boise St 7 61/2 56 San Jose St

Write-In Games

Texas A&M 131/2 14 511/2 TENNESSEE

GEORGIA 38 PPD NL Vanderbilt

LSU 2 3 78 Mississippi

Missouri 11/2 11/2 491/2 MISS ST

BOWL GAMES

Saturday

Frisco Bowl, in Frisco, TX

Smu 9 PPD NL Utsa

Monday

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, SC

App’chian St 19 19 621/2 N Texas

Tuesday

Potato Bowl, Boise, ID

Tulane 3 3 551/2 Nevada

Boca Raton Fla. Bowl

Byu 4 4 701/2 Ucf

Wednesday

New Orleans Bowl

Ga Southern 4 4 501/2 La Tech

Montgomery Bowl

Memphis 101/2 10 521/2 Fla Atlantic

Thursday

New Mexico Bowl, Frisco, TX

Houston 11 11 611/2 Hawaii

Basketball

NBA preseason

Thursday’s Late Game

Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 105

Friday’s Games

Phila. 113, Indiana 107

Miami 117, Toronto 105

New York 119, Cleveland 83

Brooklyn 113, Boston 89

Chicago 105, Oklahoma City 103

New Orleans 127, Milwaukee 113

Denver 129, Portland 96

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833

UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833

Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500

California 0 2 .000 3 4 .429

Washington 0 2 .000 1 5 .167

Friday’s Games

Utah 79, Idaho 41

Washington St. 82, Montana St. 54

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Oregon, noon

UCLA vs. No. 20 Ohio St. in Cleveland, Ohio, 1:15 p.m.

CS Northridge at California, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Friday’s Top 25 Games

No. 8 West Virginia 70, Iowa St. 65

No. 10 Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49

No. 16 Missouri vs. Prairie View A&M, ccd.

BYU 72, No. 18 San Diego St. 62

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona 4 0 1.000 5 0 1.000

Oregon 3 0 1.000 5 0 1.000

Stanford 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000

UCLA 2 1 .667 4 1 .800

Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750

Washington 1 2 .333 4 2 .667

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 2 .600

Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429

Utah 1 3 .250 2 3 .400

California 0 2 .000 0 5 .000

Southern Cal 0 3 .000 1 3 .250

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 56, Utah 48

No. 6 Arizona 62, Colorado 59

Saturday’s Games

California at No. 11 UCLA, noon

No. 21 Oregon St. at Washington St., noon

No. 7 Oregon at Washington, 2 p.m.

No. 1 Stanford at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Top 25 Games

No. 7 Baylor 136, Northwestern St. 43

No. 13 Mississippi St. 79, Southern 55

No. 22 Texas 101, Drake 80

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Chris Flexen to a two-year contract. Designated INF Tim Lopes for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed RHP Michael Wacha to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Ellis on a minor league contract for 2021 season.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Ryder Ryan from New York Mets to complete the trade for INF Todd Frazier from Aug. 31. 2020.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Richard Urena, OF Forrest Wall and INF Tyler White to minor league contracts for 2021 season.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Bo Takahashi to a minor league contract and invited to spring training.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hoby Milner and RF Dylan Cozens to minor league contracts for the 2021 season.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA BOARD OF GOVERNORS — Announced approval of the sale of Utah Jazz to ownership group led by Ryan Smith executive chairman of Qualtrics.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived Fs Dwayne Sutton, Axel Toupane and Kaleb Wesson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted OL Johotthan Harrison to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL LaCale London and OL LaCale London from reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted K Taylor Russolino and LB Josh Watson to active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WRs Terry Godwin and Josh Hammond and CB Josh Nurse on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Chad Williams to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DB Daryl Worley on reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Derek Carr on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Nick Scott and OT Bobby Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Jamal Perry and WR Kirk Merritt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Jonathan Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated RB Devonte Freeman to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated K Sam Ficken from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed RT Jack Driscoll and CB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated K Ryan Succop, P Bradley Pinion and LS Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LT Donovan Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted K Greg Joseph and OL Ted Larsen to the active roster. Signed P Dustin Colquitt and LS Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed LW Anthony Duclair to a one-year contract.

