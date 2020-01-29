scoreboard

On Deck
Thursday
Boys basketball: Bend at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 7 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: South Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McKay at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; West Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Swimming: Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 7:45 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 6 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.
Swimming: Sisters at Newport Invitational, 4 p.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Boys Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: West Salem at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; Sprague at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.
Swimming: Sisters at Stayton Invitational, TBD.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 49 29 15 5 63 177 140
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 50 26 17 7 59 181 167
Buffalo 50 22 21 7 51 147 157
Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161
Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 50 34 11 5 73 181 146
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 128 122
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Nashville 48 22 19 7 51 158 159
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 50 28 18 4 60 165 150
Calgary 51 26 19 6 58 139 152
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 51 22 25 4 48 134 169
Anaheim 49 19 25 5 43 124 154
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Ottawa 5, Buffalo 2
St. Louis 5, Calgary 4, SO
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Dallas, late
Nashville at Washington, late
Arizona at Anaheim, late
Calgary at Edmonton, late
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, late
Vancouver at San Jose, late
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 4:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 6:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —
Toronto 33 14 .702 8
Miami 32 15 .681 9
Boston 31 15 .674 9½
Indiana 31 17 .646 10½
Phila. 31 17 .646 10½
Orlando 21 27 .438 20½
Brooklyn 19 26 .422 21
Chicago 19 31 .380 23½
Detroit 17 31 .354 24½
Charlotte 16 31 .340 25
Washington 15 31 .326 25½
New York 13 35 .271 28½
Cleveland 13 35 .271 28½
Atlanta 12 36 .250 29½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½
Utah 32 14 .696 4
Denver 32 15 .681 4½
Houston 29 17 .630 7
Dallas 29 18 .617 7½
Oklahoma City 28 20 .583 9
Memphis 23 24 .489 13½
San Antonio 20 26 .435 16
Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½
Portland 20 27 .426 16½
New Orleans 19 29 .396 18
Sacramento 17 29 .370 19
Minnesota 15 32 .319 21½
Golden State 10 38 .208 27
Tuesday’s Late Games
Phila. 115, Golden State 104
Charlotte 97, New York 92
Toronto 130, Atlanta 114
New Orleans 125, Cleveland 111
Boston 109, Miami 101
Memphis 104, Denver 96
Milwaukee 151, Washington 131
Phoenix 133, Dallas 104
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana 115, Chicago 106, OT
Detroit at Brooklyn, late
Memphis at New York, late
Utah at San Antonio, late
Houston at Portland, late
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, late
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Phila. at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Colorado 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Stanford 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Arizona 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
California 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Utah 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
UCLA 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Washington St. 3 5 .375 12 9 .571
Oregon St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
Washington 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
———
Wednesday’s Game
Arizona St. at Washington St., late
Thursday’s Games
No. 11 Oregon at California, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Wash ington, 6 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
No. 20 Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.
SCORES
———
Tuesday’s Late Games
TOP 25
Virginia 61, No. 5 Florida St. 56
No. 8 Villanova 79, St. John’s 59
No. 9 Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67
No. 16 Butler 69, Georgetown 64
No. 17 Auburn 83, Mississippi 82, 2OT
No. 25 Rutgers 70, Purdue 63
Wednesday’s Games
No. 1 Baylor at Iowa St., late
No. 4 San Diego St. at New Mexico, late
No. 6 Louisville at Boston College, late
No. 7 Dayton 73, Duquesne 69
No. 10 Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57
No. 12 West Virginia at Texas Tech, late
No. 13 Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62
No. 14 Michigan St. 79, Northwestern 50
No. 21 Houston 69, East Carolina 59
No. 22 LSU 90, Alabama 76
No. 24 Penn St. vs. Indiana, late
EAST
Albany (NY) 67, UMBC 63
Army 68, Bucknell 59
Boston U. 92, Loyola (Md.) 77
George Washington 107, Davidson 104
Hartford 73, Binghamton 57
Lafayette 80, Colgate 78
Navy 81, Holy Cross 66
St. Bonaventure 62, Fordham 55
St. Peter’s 66, Monmouth (NJ) 63
Stony Brook 84, Mass.-Lowell 76
UConn 78, Temple 63
UMass 91, Saint Joseph’s 76
Vermont 56, New Hampshire 43
SOUTH
Chattanooga 92, Samford 84
Furman 74, VMI 72
LSU 90, Alabama 76
McNeese St. 80, Nicholls 74
Memphis 59, UCF 57
Mercer 71, ETSU 55
South Florida 66, Tulane 52
UNC-Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 58
Wofford 79, The Citadel 56
MIDWEST
Bradley 80, Valparaiso 69
Indiana St. 58, Drake 56
N. Iowa 95, Missouri St. 66
Notre Dame 90, Wake Forest 80
S. Illinois 68, Loyola of Chicago 63
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 88, SE Louisiana 68
S. Dakota St. 76, Oral Roberts 61
Sam Houston St. 80, Texas A&M-CC 61
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 7 1 .875 18 1 .947
Stanford 7 1 .875 18 2 .900
Oregon 7 1 .875 17 2 .895
Arizona 5 3 .625 16 3 .842
Arizona St. 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Oregon St. 4 4 .500 16 4 .800
Colorado 3 5 .375 14 5 .737
Southern Cal 3 5 .375 11 8 .579
Utah 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
Washington 2 6 .250 10 9 .526
Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
California 0 8 .000 8 11 .421
———
Monday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No. 10 Oregon St. at Colorado, 5 p.m.
No. 3 Oregon at Utah, 7 p.m.
SCORES
———
Tuesday’s Late Game
TOP 25
No. 2 Baylor 83, Iowa St. 62
Wednesday’s Game
No. 21 South Dakota 73, Omaha 42
EAST
Albany (NY) 56, UMBC 51
American U. 64, Lehigh 56
Binghamton 80, Hartford 44
Boston U. 41, Loyola (Md.) 39
Bucknell 77, Army 46
Cent. Michigan 98, Buffalo 93
Davidson 77, Rhode Island 70
George Washington 56, Saint Joseph’s 50
Holy Cross 57, Navy 43
La Salle 77, George Mason 65
Lafayette 55, Colgate 39
New Hampshire 59, Vermont 51
Stony Brook 60, Mass.-Lowell 41
Temple 67, UCF 65
UMass 64, Richmond 50
SOUTH
New Orleans 77, Northwestern St. 63
Nicholls 79, McNeese St. 63
SE Louisiana 63, Cent. Arkansas 42
South Florida 74, Houston 45
VCU 62, Fordham 52
MIDWEST
E. Michigan 77, Toledo 62
Kent St. 69, Ball St. 68
Ohio 70, Akron 57
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 60, Incarnate Word 55
SMU 64, Wichita St. 44
Stephen F. Austin 69, Abilene Christian 59
TCU 72, Oklahoma St. 68
FAR WEST
California Baptist 80, Utah Valley 67
San Diego St. 75, New Mexico 74
Tennis
Australian Open Results
Wednesday at Melbourne, Australia
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Quarterfinals — Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, def. Stan Wawrinka (15), Switzerland, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6).
WOMEN
Quarterfinals — Simona Halep (4), Romania, def. Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, 6-1, 6-1. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), Russia, 7-5, 6-3.
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY’S GAME
Chiefs 1 1 54 49ers
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed RHP Brady Rodgers and Cs Taylor Davis and Bryan Holaday to minor league contracts.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Dusty Baker manager.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned RHP Heath Fillmyer outright to Omaha (PCL). Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed SS Calten Daal and RHPs Austin Adams, Alec Asher, Parker Bridwell, Joey Krehbiel, Casey Lawrence, Juan Minaya and Chris Rowley to minor league contracts.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Andy Gonzalez minor league camps and fundamentals coordinator; Steve Merriman minor league pitching coordinator; Doug Chadwick director/mental skills development; Daniel Kleinholz minor league clubhouse and equipment manager; Bob Apodaca special assistant/player development; Jerry Weinstein special assistant/player development and scouting; Warren Schaeffer manager, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Phil Bailey physical performance coach of Albuquerque (PCL); Chris Denorfia manager, Frank Gonzalez pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach and Mason Rook physical performance coach of Hartford (EL); Steve Soliz supervisor of development, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Michael Ramirez hitting coach and John Gentile physical performance coach of Lancaster (Cal); Zach Osborne hitting coach of Asheville (SAL); Cesar Galvez manager, Dave Burba pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Tyler Grisdale physical performance coach of Boise (NWL); Pedro Lopez supervisor of development, Helmis Rodriguez pitching coach and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of Grand Junction (Pioneer); and Eugenio Jose manager of the DSL Rockies.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Samia Mahjub vice president/business analytics and strategic support.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Hunter McMahon to Minnesota for RHP Ryne Harper.
Atlantic League
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed C Jake Romanski.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Mat Latos.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Trace Norkus to a contract extension. Signed LHP Justin Lewis.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Kevin Hahn.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Mat Latos.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed C Hunter Hisky.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded INF Connor Panas to the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association for a player to be named later.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Reinstated WR Rodney Adams to the Indianapolis Colts from the Reserve/Retired list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Rich Hurtado vice president of football administration.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Kenny Shaw.
HOCKEY
USA HOCKEY — Named N.Y. Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury general manager of the 2020 Men’s National Team.
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Igor Shesterkin from Hartford (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
CINCINNATI — Waived D Logan Gdula.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G David Jensen.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms with D Gina Lewandowski on a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Named Blake Harrell defensive coordinator.
