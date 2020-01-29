scoreboard

On Deck

Thursday

Boys basketball: Bend at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 7 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: South Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McKay at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; West Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.

Swimming: Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 7:45 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 6 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.

Swimming: Sisters at Newport Invitational, 4 p.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA Boys Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: West Salem at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; Sprague at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.

Swimming: Sisters at Stayton Invitational, TBD.

Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 49 29 15 5 63 177 140

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 50 26 17 7 59 181 167

Buffalo 50 22 21 7 51 147 157

Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161

Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 50 34 11 5 73 181 146

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 128 122

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Nashville 48 22 19 7 51 158 159

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 50 28 18 4 60 165 150

Calgary 51 26 19 6 58 139 152

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 51 22 25 4 48 134 169

Anaheim 49 19 25 5 43 124 154

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Ottawa 5, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 5, Calgary 4, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Dallas, late

Nashville at Washington, late

Arizona at Anaheim, late

Calgary at Edmonton, late

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, late

Vancouver at San Jose, late

Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —

Toronto 33 14 .702 8

Miami 32 15 .681 9

Boston 31 15 .674 9½

Indiana 31 17 .646 10½

Phila. 31 17 .646 10½

Orlando 21 27 .438 20½

Brooklyn 19 26 .422 21

Chicago 19 31 .380 23½

Detroit 17 31 .354 24½

Charlotte 16 31 .340 25

Washington 15 31 .326 25½

New York 13 35 .271 28½

Cleveland 13 35 .271 28½

Atlanta 12 36 .250 29½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½

Utah 32 14 .696 4

Denver 32 15 .681 4½

Houston 29 17 .630 7

Dallas 29 18 .617 7½

Oklahoma City 28 20 .583 9

Memphis 23 24 .489 13½

San Antonio 20 26 .435 16

Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½

Portland 20 27 .426 16½

New Orleans 19 29 .396 18

Sacramento 17 29 .370 19

Minnesota 15 32 .319 21½

Golden State 10 38 .208 27

Tuesday’s Late Games

Phila. 115, Golden State 104

Charlotte 97, New York 92

Toronto 130, Atlanta 114

New Orleans 125, Cleveland 111

Boston 109, Miami 101

Memphis 104, Denver 96

Milwaukee 151, Washington 131

Phoenix 133, Dallas 104

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana 115, Chicago 106, OT

Detroit at Brooklyn, late

Memphis at New York, late

Utah at San Antonio, late

Houston at Portland, late

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, late

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Washington, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Phila. at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 6 2 .750 17 4 .810

Southern Cal 5 2 .714 16 4 .800

Colorado 5 2 .714 16 4 .800

Stanford 4 2 .667 15 4 .789

Arizona 3 3 .500 13 6 .684

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632

California 3 3 .500 9 10 .474

Utah 3 4 .429 12 7 .632

UCLA 3 4 .429 10 10 .500

Washington St. 3 5 .375 12 9 .571

Oregon St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600

Washington 2 6 .250 12 9 .571

Wednesday’s Game

Arizona St. at Washington St., late

Thursday’s Games

No. 11 Oregon at California, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Wash ington, 6 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

No. 20 Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.

SCORES

Tuesday’s Late Games

TOP 25

Virginia 61, No. 5 Florida St. 56

No. 8 Villanova 79, St. John’s 59

No. 9 Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67

No. 16 Butler 69, Georgetown 64

No. 17 Auburn 83, Mississippi 82, 2OT

No. 25 Rutgers 70, Purdue 63

Wednesday’s Games

No. 1 Baylor at Iowa St., late

No. 4 San Diego St. at New Mexico, late

No. 6 Louisville at Boston College, late

No. 7 Dayton 73, Duquesne 69

No. 10 Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57

No. 12 West Virginia at Texas Tech, late

No. 13 Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62

No. 14 Michigan St. 79, Northwestern 50

No. 21 Houston 69, East Carolina 59

No. 22 LSU 90, Alabama 76

No. 24 Penn St. vs. Indiana, late

EAST

Albany (NY) 67, UMBC 63

Army 68, Bucknell 59

Boston U. 92, Loyola (Md.) 77

George Washington 107, Davidson 104

Hartford 73, Binghamton 57

Lafayette 80, Colgate 78

Navy 81, Holy Cross 66

St. Bonaventure 62, Fordham 55

St. Peter’s 66, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Stony Brook 84, Mass.-Lowell 76

UConn 78, Temple 63

UMass 91, Saint Joseph’s 76

Vermont 56, New Hampshire 43

SOUTH

Chattanooga 92, Samford 84

Furman 74, VMI 72

LSU 90, Alabama 76

McNeese St. 80, Nicholls 74

Memphis 59, UCF 57

Mercer 71, ETSU 55

South Florida 66, Tulane 52

UNC-Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 58

Wofford 79, The Citadel 56

MIDWEST

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 69

Indiana St. 58, Drake 56

N. Iowa 95, Missouri St. 66

Notre Dame 90, Wake Forest 80

S. Illinois 68, Loyola of Chicago 63

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 88, SE Louisiana 68

S. Dakota St. 76, Oral Roberts 61

Sam Houston St. 80, Texas A&M-CC 61

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 7 1 .875 18 1 .947

Stanford 7 1 .875 18 2 .900

Oregon 7 1 .875 17 2 .895

Arizona 5 3 .625 16 3 .842

Arizona St. 5 3 .625 15 5 .750

Oregon St. 4 4 .500 16 4 .800

Colorado 3 5 .375 14 5 .737

Southern Cal 3 5 .375 11 8 .579

Utah 3 5 .375 10 9 .526

Washington 2 6 .250 10 9 .526

Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450

California 0 8 .000 8 11 .421

Monday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No. 10 Oregon St. at Colorado, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon at Utah, 7 p.m.

SCORES

Tuesday’s Late Game

TOP 25

No. 2 Baylor 83, Iowa St. 62

Wednesday’s Game

No. 21 South Dakota 73, Omaha 42

EAST

Albany (NY) 56, UMBC 51

American U. 64, Lehigh 56

Binghamton 80, Hartford 44

Boston U. 41, Loyola (Md.) 39

Bucknell 77, Army 46

Cent. Michigan 98, Buffalo 93

Davidson 77, Rhode Island 70

George Washington 56, Saint Joseph’s 50

Holy Cross 57, Navy 43

La Salle 77, George Mason 65

Lafayette 55, Colgate 39

New Hampshire 59, Vermont 51

Stony Brook 60, Mass.-Lowell 41

Temple 67, UCF 65

UMass 64, Richmond 50

SOUTH

New Orleans 77, Northwestern St. 63

Nicholls 79, McNeese St. 63

SE Louisiana 63, Cent. Arkansas 42

South Florida 74, Houston 45

VCU 62, Fordham 52

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 77, Toledo 62

Kent St. 69, Ball St. 68

Ohio 70, Akron 57

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 60, Incarnate Word 55

SMU 64, Wichita St. 44

Stephen F. Austin 69, Abilene Christian 59

TCU 72, Oklahoma St. 68

FAR WEST

California Baptist 80, Utah Valley 67

San Diego St. 75, New Mexico 74

Tennis

Australian Open Results

Wednesday at Melbourne, Australia

(Seedings in parentheses)

MEN

Quarterfinals — Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, def. Stan Wawrinka (15), Switzerland, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6).

WOMEN

Quarterfinals — Simona Halep (4), Romania, def. Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, 6-1, 6-1. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY’S GAME

Chiefs 1 1 54 49ers

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed RHP Brady Rodgers and Cs Taylor Davis and Bryan Holaday to minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Dusty Baker manager.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned RHP Heath Fillmyer outright to Omaha (PCL). Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed SS Calten Daal and RHPs Austin Adams, Alec Asher, Parker Bridwell, Joey Krehbiel, Casey Lawrence, Juan Minaya and Chris Rowley to minor league contracts.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Andy Gonzalez minor league camps and fundamentals coordinator; Steve Merriman minor league pitching coordinator; Doug Chadwick director/mental skills development; Daniel Kleinholz minor league clubhouse and equipment manager; Bob Apodaca special assistant/player development; Jerry Weinstein special assistant/player development and scouting; Warren Schaeffer manager, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Phil Bailey physical performance coach of Albuquerque (PCL); Chris Denorfia manager, Frank Gonzalez pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach and Mason Rook physical performance coach of Hartford (EL); Steve Soliz supervisor of development, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Michael Ramirez hitting coach and John Gentile physical performance coach of Lancaster (Cal); Zach Osborne hitting coach of Asheville (SAL); Cesar Galvez manager, Dave Burba pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Tyler Grisdale physical performance coach of Boise (NWL); Pedro Lopez supervisor of development, Helmis Rodriguez pitching coach and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of Grand Junction (Pioneer); and Eugenio Jose manager of the DSL Rockies.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Samia Mahjub vice president/business analytics and strategic support.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Hunter McMahon to Minnesota for RHP Ryne Harper.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed C Jake Romanski.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Mat Latos.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Trace Norkus to a contract extension. Signed LHP Justin Lewis.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Kevin Hahn.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Mat Latos.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed C Hunter Hisky.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded INF Connor Panas to the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association for a player to be named later.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Reinstated WR Rodney Adams to the Indianapolis Colts from the Reserve/Retired list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Rich Hurtado vice president of football administration.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Kenny Shaw.

HOCKEY

USA HOCKEY — Named N.Y. Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury general manager of the 2020 Men’s National Team.

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Igor Shesterkin from Hartford (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Waived D Logan Gdula.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G David Jensen.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms with D Gina Lewandowski on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Blake Harrell defensive coordinator.

