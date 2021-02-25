scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 22 11 .667 —
Brooklyn 22 12 .647 ½
Milwaukee 19 13 .594 2½
Indiana 15 15 .500 5½
Toronto 16 17 .485 6
New York 16 17 .485 6
Chicago 15 16 .484 6
Charlotte 15 16 .484 6
Boston 15 17 .469 6½
Miami 15 17 .469 6½
Atlanta 14 18 .438 7½
Washington 12 18 .400 8½
Orlando 13 20 .394 9
Cleveland 12 21 .364 10
Detroit 9 23 .281 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 26 6 .813 —
L.A. Clippers 23 11 .676 4
L.A. Lakers 22 11 .667 4½
Phoenix 20 11 .645 5½
Portland 18 13 .581 7½
San Antonio 16 12 .571 8
Golden State 18 15 .545 8½
Denver 17 15 .531 9
Memphis 14 14 .500 10
Dallas 15 16 .484 10½
New Orleans 14 17 .452 11½
Oklahoma City 13 19 .406 13
Sacramento 12 20 .375 14
Houston 11 19 .367 14
Minnesota 7 26 .212 19½
Wednesday’s Late Games
Charlotte 124, Phoenix 121
Utah 114, L.A. Lakers 89
Thursday’s Games
Phila. 111, Dallas 97
Brooklyn 129, Orlando 92
New York 140, Sacramento 121
Memphis 122, L.A. Clippers 94
Washington 112, Denver 110
New Orleans at Milwaukee, late
Friday’s Games
Houston at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Utah at Miami, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 13 3 .813 17 5 .773
Southern Cal 13 4 .765 19 5 .792
Oregon 10 4 .714 15 5 .750
Colorado 12 6 .667 18 7 .720
Stanford 10 8 .556 14 10 .583
Arizona 9 8 .529 15 8 .652
Oregon St. 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
Arizona St. 6 8 .429 9 11 .450
Washington St. 7 10 .412 14 10 .583
Utah 6 10 .375 9 11 .450
Washington 4 15 .211 5 19 .208
California 3 15 .167 8 17 .320
Thursday’s Games
Arizona St. 80, Washington 72
UCLA 76, Utah 61
Colorado 80, No. 19 Southern Cal 62
Oregon 71, Stanford 68
Oregon St. at California, late
Washington St. at Arizona, late
Thursday’s Box Score
Oregon 71, Stanford 68
OREGON (14-5)
Omoruyi 5-11 1-2 12, E.Williams 3-11 2-2 10, Duarte 9-16 3-5 24, Richardson 1-7 0-0 3, Figueroa 5-11 0-0 13, Lawson 3-5 3-4 9, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Kepnang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 9-13 71.
STANFORD (14-10)
Delaire 7-14 0-0 15, Jones 4-5 0-0 11, Kisunas 3-3 1-2 7, Davis 4-6 2-2 13, O’Connell 2-5 0-0 4, Z.Williams 5-13 1-2 12, Wills 2-7 0-0 4, Keefe 1-3 0-0 2, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 4-6 68.
Halftime—Oregon 33-28. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 10-32 (Figueroa 3-7, Duarte 3-8, E.Williams 2-5, Omoruyi 1-5, Richardson 1-6, Lawson 0-1), Stanford 8-17 (Jones 3-4, Davis 3-5, Delaire 1-2, Z.Williams 1-5, Wills 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon 30 (Omoruyi 10), Stanford 30 (Wills 7). Assists—Oregon 12 (Omoruyi 4), Stanford 14 (O’Connell 5). Total Fouls—Oregon 9, Stanford 15.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Arizona, 11 a.m.
Oregon at California, 1 p.m.
Oregon St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
No. 19 Southern Cal at Utah, 5 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
UCLA at Colorado, 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75
No. 3 Michigan 79, No. 9 Iowa 57
Michigan St. 71, No. 4 Ohio St. 67
No. 5 Illinois 86, Nebraska 70
No. 12 Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57
No. 22 San Diego St. 78, Boise St. 66
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 18 2 .900 21 2 .913
Arizona 13 3 .812 15 3 .833
UCLA 11 4 .733 1xxx3 4 .765
Oregon 10 6 .625 13 6 .684
Colorado 8 8 .500 10 9 .526
Oregon St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 8 9 .471 10 10 .500
Washington St. 8 10 .444 10 10 .500
Arizona St. 5 9 .357 10 9 .526
Utah 4 15 .211 5 15 .250
Washington 3 12 .200 6 12 .333
California 1 11 .083 1 14 .067
Friday’s Game
Southern Cal at No. 10 UCLA, 5 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 UConn 81, Creighton 49
No. 2 NC State 83, Pittsburgh 53
No. 3 Texas A&M 73, Alabama 67
No. 5 South Carolina 68, Mississippi 43
No. 8 Maryland 88, Purdue 59
Iowa 89, No. 12 Michigan 67
No. 16 Arkansas 74, Auburn 69
No. 19 Kentucky 62, No. 17 Georgia 58
No. 20 Tennessee 78, Missouri 73
No. 21 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, late
Golf
PGA Tour
WGC - Workday Championship Partial Scores
Thursday at Bradenton, Fla.
Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72
First Round
Webb Simpson 34-32—66
Matthew Fitzpatrick 34-32—66
Brooks Koepka 32-35—67
Billy Horschel 34-33—67
Sergio Garcia 34-33—67
Kevin Kisner 34-33—67
Wade Ormsby 32-36—68
Sungjae Im 33-35—68
Cameron Smith 36-32—68
Patrick Reed 36-32—68
Jon Rahm 35-33—68
Tony Finau 34-34—68
Scottie Scheffler, 35-34—69. Sebastian Munoz, 35-34—69. Joaquin Niemann, 31-38—69. Rory McIlroy, 36-33—69. Victor Perez, 34-35—69. Louis Oosthuizen, 36-33—69. David Lipsky, 35-35—70. Lanto Griffin, 35-35—70. Collin Morikawa, 35-35—70. Jason Kokrak, 36-34—70. Thomas Detry, 35-35—70. Tyrrell Hatton, 35-35—70.
Erik van Rooyen, 34-37—71. Jason Day, 37-34—71. Chan Kim, 34-37—71. Xander Schauffele, 35-36—71. Gary Woodland, 37-34—71. Brandon Stone, 35-36—71. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 34-37—71. Viktor Hovland, 37-34—71. Ryan Palmer, 37-34—71. Abraham Ancer, 36-35—71.
Laurie Canter, 38-34—72. Marc Leishman, 34-38—72. Adam Scott, 36-36—72. Shane Lowry, 36-36—72. Cameron Champ, 36-36—72. Aaron Rai, 38-34—72. Hideki Matsuyama, 33-39—72. Will Zalatoris, 37-35—72. Sami Valimaki, 35-37—72.
Puerto Rico Open Partial Scores
Thursday at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
First Round
Tommy Gainey 33-32—65
Robert Garrigus 33-33—66
Rafael Campos 33-33—66
Taylor Pendrith 33-33—66
Lee Hodges 32-34—66
Greg Chalmers 30-36—66
Fabian Gomez 34-32—66
Brandon Wu 33-33—66
Brice Garnett 31-36—67
Josh Teater 33-34—67
Branden Grace 35-32—67
Cameron Percy 33-34—67
Andrew Putnam 35-32—67
Mark Anderson 34-33—67
Dalton Ward 33-34—67
J.J. Spaun, 34-34—68. Michael Kim, 33-35—68. David Lingmerth, 32-36—68. Chase Seiffert, 34-34—68. Lucas Glover, 33-35—68. Jhonattan Vegas, 34-34—68. Rob Oppenheim, 34-34—68. Ryan Brehm, 36-32—68. Jason Bohn, 33-35—68.
Ryan Blaum, 34-35—69. Johnson Wagner, 35-34—69. Seamus Power, 32-37—69. Thomas Pieters, 34-35—69. Nelson Ledesma, 34-35—69. Roberto Castro, 35-34—69. Peter Uihlein, 33-36—69. Tim Wilkinson, 34-35—69. Adam Schenk, 35-34—69. Ted Potter, Jr., 36-33—69. Wes Roach, 36-33—69. Dylan Meyer, 36-33—69.
Tom Lewis, 36-34—70. Padraig Harrington, 35-35—70. Satoshi Kodaira, 36-34—70. Anirban Lahiri, 33-37—70. Davis Riley, 33-37—70. Roger Sloan, 38-32—70. Charlie Beljan, 36-34—70. Aaron Baddeley, 35-35—70.
D.J. Trahan, 32-38—70. Xinjun Zhang, 34-36—70. John Senden, 35-35—70. Bill Haas, 35-35—70. John Rollins, 36-34—70. Kristoffer Ventura, 37-33—70. Mito Pereira, 35-35—70.
Bronson Burgoon, 37-34—71. Bo Van Pelt, 36-35—71. D.A. Points, 35-36—71. Grayson Murray, 37-34—71. Vaughn Taylor, 36-35—71. Matt Every, 35-36—71. Joseph Bramlett, 35-36—71. Stephan Jaeger, 35-36—71. Ben Taylor, 33-38—71.
Michael Gellerman, 34-37—71. Joohyung Kim, 33-38—71. Ian Poulter, 36-35—71. Emiliano Grillo, 36-35—71. Scott Brown, 37-34—71. Arjun Atwal, 35-36—71. Richard S. Johnson, 36-35—71. Donnie Trosper, 35-36—71.
Jonathan Byrd, 34-38—72. Ricky Barnes, 37-35—72. Bryson Nimmer, 34-38—72. Michael Gligic, 37-35—72. Vincent Whaley, 35-37—72. Byeong Hun An, 34-38—72. Paul Barjon, 36-36—72. Zack Sucher, 38-34—72. Marcelo Rozo, 39-33—72. Marcos Montenegro, 38-34—72. Andres Romero, 35-37—72. Rhein Gibson, 34-38—72.
LPGA Tour
Gainbridge Partial Scores
Thursday at Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,701; Par: 72
First Round
Lydia Ko 33-32—65
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 32-35—67
Nelly Korda 34-33—67
Jennifer Kupcho 36-32—68
Nicole Broch Larsen 35-33—68
Ryann O’Toole 34-34—68
Xiyu Lin 33-35—68
Jin Young Ko 35-33—68
Megan Khang 34-34—68
Gaby Lopez 35-33—68
Marissa Steen, 35-34—69. Chella Choi, 36-33—69. Leona Maguire, 33-36—69. In Gee Chun, 36-33—69. Patty Tavatanakit, 34-35—69. Brittany Lincicome, 36-33—69.
Jeongeun Lee6, 34-36—70. Morgan Pressel, 33-37—70. Cristie Kerr, 34-36—70. Amy Olson, 35-35—70. Mariah Stackhouse, 37-33—70. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 36-34—70. Andrea Lee, 34-36—70. Lindy Duncan, 36-34—70. Sophia Popov, 33-37—70. Nasa Hataoka, 33-37—70. Jasmine Suwannapura, 36-34—70. Sarah Kemp, 34-36—70.
Lauren Stephenson, 35-36—71. Pernilla Lindberg, 33-38—71. Brooke M. Henderson, 35-36—71. Charley Hull, 36-35—71. Mel Reid, 35-36—71. Jenny Shin, 34-37—71. Lindsey Weaver, 36-35—71. Jessica Korda, 36-35—71. Stacy Lewis, 35-36—71. Lexi Thompson, 33-38—71. Ashleigh Buhai, 36-35—71. Albane Valenzuela, 37-34—71.
Anna Nordqvist, 39-33—72. Sei Young Kim, 36-36—72. Katherine Kirk, 34-38—72. Alena Sharp, 36-36—72. Jennifer Chang, 37-35—72. Jing Yan, 34-38—72. Amy Yang, 35-37—72. Angel Yin, 35-37—72. Ally Ewing, 36-36—72. Georgia Hall, 37-35—72. Yealimi Noh, 36-36—72. Sarah Schmelzel, 37-35—72.
Hockey
NHL
NHL Glance
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 17 11 4 2 24 53 43
Washington 19 10 5 4 24 65 65
N.Y. Islanders 19 10 6 3 23 51 45
Philadelphia 16 9 4 3 21 55 54
Pittsburgh 18 10 7 1 21 56 60
New Jersey 15 7 6 2 16 41 44
N.Y. Rangers 17 6 8 3 15 43 46
Buffalo 17 6 8 3 15 44 51
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 19 13 4 2 28 62 53
Tampa Bay 18 13 4 1 27 64 39
Chicago 21 11 6 4 26 63 61
Carolina 19 12 6 1 25 65 53
Columbus 21 8 8 5 21 60 72
Dallas 15 6 5 4 16 46 40
Nashville 19 8 11 0 16 44 62
Detroit 22 6 13 3 15 44 68
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34
St. Louis 20 10 8 2 22 60 61
Los Angeles 18 9 6 3 21 56 49
Arizona 19 9 7 3 21 52 55
Minnesota 16 10 6 0 20 50 40
Colorado 16 9 6 1 19 46 38
San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64
Anaheim 20 6 10 4 16 40 58
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 21 15 4 2 32 74 55
Edmonton 21 13 8 0 26 76 65
Winnipeg 19 12 6 1 25 67 52
Montreal 19 9 6 4 22 64 58
Calgary 21 9 10 2 20 52 62
Vancouver 23 8 13 2 18 68 82
Ottawa 22 7 14 1 15 58 85
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Minnesota 6, Colorado 2
Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 1
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 2, Columbus 0
Ottawa 6, Calgary 1
N.Y. Islanders 7, Boston 2
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2
New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3, OT
Florida 3, Dallas 2
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1
Detroit 5, Nashville 2
Winnipeg 6, Montreal 3
Edmonton at Vancouver, late
Vegas at San Jose, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, ppd.
St. Louis at San Jose, ppd.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Adrew Romine on a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Kari Escobedo senior vice president of information technology.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tommy Milone on a minor league contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded INF Jack Mayfield to Los Angeles Angels for an undisclosed amount.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated 2B Robel Garcia for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeremy Jeffress on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended G Malik Beasley from Minnesota for 12 games for charges brought from an incident on Sept. 26.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Released DT Jurrell Casey.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Jullian Taylor. Waived WR Adam Humphries, DB Chris Milton and CB Breon Borders.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled Gs Hunter Miska and Peyton Jones and RW Kiefer Sherwood from Colorado (AHL) loan. Reassigned Fs Nick Henry and Ty Lewis form Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Emil Bemstrom from the minor league taxi squad.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Loaned D Tommy Cross to Providence (AHL). Reassigned LW Grigori Denisenko to the minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Yegor Sharangovich from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Janne Kuokkanen to the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Erik Brannstrom and C Matthew Peca from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Logan Brown for assignment to the taxi squad. Placed C Derek Stepan on injured reserve. Waived LW Filip Chlapik.
VEGAS KNIGHTS — Designated C Patrick Brown and G Logan Thompson for assignment from to the minor league taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
CF MONTREAL — Announced Thierry Henry has stepped down from head coach position.
PHILADELPHIA UNION —Signed CB Stuart Findlay from Kilmarnock RC to a two-year contract.
National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Announced Fs Carli Lloyd and Midge Purce (United States)and G Kailen Sheridan (Canada) have been allocated to Sky Blue FC; G Ashlyn Harris, D Ali Krieger and F Alex Morgan (United States) and G Erin McLeod (Canada) have been allocated to Orlando Pride; Ds Tierna Davidson and Casey Krueger, G Alyssa Naeher, MF Julie Ertz and Fs Mallory Pugh (United States) and D Bianca St. Georges (Canada) have been allocated to Chicago Red Stars; G Jane Campbell, MF Kristie Mewis (United States) and D Allysha Chapman, F Nichelle Prince and MF Sophie Schmidt (Canada) have been allocated to Houston Dash; MFs Desiree Scott and Diana Matheson (Canada) have been allocated to FC Kansas City; MF Samantha Mewis and F Lynn Williams (United States) have been allocated to North Carolina Courage; MFs Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe (United States) and MF Quinn (Canada) have been allocated to OL Reign; G Adriana Franch, D Becky Sauerbrunn and F Sophia Smith (United States) and Christine Sinclair (Canada) have been allocated to Portland Thorns FC; Ds Kelley O’Hara and D Emily Sonnett and MF Andi Sullivan (United States) have been allocated to Washington Spirit.
