scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 22 11 .667 —

Brooklyn 22 12 .647 ½

Milwaukee 19 13 .594 2½

Indiana 15 15 .500 5½

Toronto 16 17 .485 6

New York 16 17 .485 6

Chicago 15 16 .484 6

Charlotte 15 16 .484 6

Boston 15 17 .469 6½

Miami 15 17 .469 6½

Atlanta 14 18 .438 7½

Washington 12 18 .400 8½

Orlando 13 20 .394 9

Cleveland 12 21 .364 10

Detroit 9 23 .281 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 26 6 .813 —

L.A. Clippers 23 11 .676 4

L.A. Lakers 22 11 .667 4½

Phoenix 20 11 .645 5½

Portland 18 13 .581 7½

San Antonio 16 12 .571 8

Golden State 18 15 .545 8½

Denver 17 15 .531 9

Memphis 14 14 .500 10

Dallas 15 16 .484 10½

New Orleans 14 17 .452 11½

Oklahoma City 13 19 .406 13

Sacramento 12 20 .375 14

Houston 11 19 .367 14

Minnesota 7 26 .212 19½

Wednesday’s Late Games

Charlotte 124, Phoenix 121

Utah 114, L.A. Lakers 89

Thursday’s Games

Phila. 111, Dallas 97

Brooklyn 129, Orlando 92

New York 140, Sacramento 121

Memphis 122, L.A. Clippers 94

Washington 112, Denver 110

New Orleans at Milwaukee, late

Friday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 13 3 .813 17 5 .773

Southern Cal 13 4 .765 19 5 .792

Oregon 10 4 .714 15 5 .750

Colorado 12 6 .667 18 7 .720

Stanford 10 8 .556 14 10 .583

Arizona 9 8 .529 15 8 .652

Oregon St. 7 9 .438 11 11 .500

Arizona St. 6 8 .429 9 11 .450

Washington St. 7 10 .412 14 10 .583

Utah 6 10 .375 9 11 .450

Washington 4 15 .211 5 19 .208

California 3 15 .167 8 17 .320

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. 80, Washington 72

UCLA 76, Utah 61

Colorado 80, No. 19 Southern Cal 62

Oregon 71, Stanford 68

Oregon St. at California, late

Washington St. at Arizona, late

Thursday’s Box Score

Oregon 71, Stanford 68

OREGON (14-5)

Omoruyi 5-11 1-2 12, E.Williams 3-11 2-2 10, Duarte 9-16 3-5 24, Richardson 1-7 0-0 3, Figueroa 5-11 0-0 13, Lawson 3-5 3-4 9, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Kepnang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 9-13 71.

STANFORD (14-10)

Delaire 7-14 0-0 15, Jones 4-5 0-0 11, Kisunas 3-3 1-2 7, Davis 4-6 2-2 13, O’Connell 2-5 0-0 4, Z.Williams 5-13 1-2 12, Wills 2-7 0-0 4, Keefe 1-3 0-0 2, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 4-6 68.

Halftime—Oregon 33-28. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 10-32 (Figueroa 3-7, Duarte 3-8, E.Williams 2-5, Omoruyi 1-5, Richardson 1-6, Lawson 0-1), Stanford 8-17 (Jones 3-4, Davis 3-5, Delaire 1-2, Z.Williams 1-5, Wills 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon 30 (Omoruyi 10), Stanford 30 (Wills 7). Assists—Oregon 12 (Omoruyi 4), Stanford 14 (O’Connell 5). Total Fouls—Oregon 9, Stanford 15.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Arizona, 11 a.m.

Oregon at California, 1 p.m.

Oregon St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

No. 19 Southern Cal at Utah, 5 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado, 7 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75

No. 3 Michigan 79, No. 9 Iowa 57

Michigan St. 71, No. 4 Ohio St. 67

No. 5 Illinois 86, Nebraska 70

No. 12 Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57

No. 22 San Diego St. 78, Boise St. 66

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 18 2 .900 21 2 .913

Arizona 13 3 .812 15 3 .833

UCLA 11 4 .733 1xxx3 4 .765

Oregon 10 6 .625 13 6 .684

Colorado 8 8 .500 10 9 .526

Oregon St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571

Southern Cal 8 9 .471 10 10 .500

Washington St. 8 10 .444 10 10 .500

Arizona St. 5 9 .357 10 9 .526

Utah 4 15 .211 5 15 .250

Washington 3 12 .200 6 12 .333

California 1 11 .083 1 14 .067

Friday’s Game

Southern Cal at No. 10 UCLA, 5 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 UConn 81, Creighton 49

No. 2 NC State 83, Pittsburgh 53

No. 3 Texas A&M 73, Alabama 67

No. 5 South Carolina 68, Mississippi 43

No. 8 Maryland 88, Purdue 59

Iowa 89, No. 12 Michigan 67

No. 16 Arkansas 74, Auburn 69

No. 19 Kentucky 62, No. 17 Georgia 58

No. 20 Tennessee 78, Missouri 73

No. 21 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, late

Golf

PGA Tour

WGC - Workday Championship Partial Scores

Thursday at Bradenton, Fla.

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

First Round

Webb Simpson 34-32—66

Matthew Fitzpatrick 34-32—66

Brooks Koepka 32-35—67

Billy Horschel 34-33—67

Sergio Garcia 34-33—67

Kevin Kisner 34-33—67

Wade Ormsby 32-36—68

Sungjae Im 33-35—68

Cameron Smith 36-32—68

Patrick Reed 36-32—68

Jon Rahm 35-33—68

Tony Finau 34-34—68

Scottie Scheffler, 35-34—69. Sebastian Munoz, 35-34—69. Joaquin Niemann, 31-38—69. Rory McIlroy, 36-33—69. Victor Perez, 34-35—69. Louis Oosthuizen, 36-33—69. David Lipsky, 35-35—70. Lanto Griffin, 35-35—70. Collin Morikawa, 35-35—70. Jason Kokrak, 36-34—70. Thomas Detry, 35-35—70. Tyrrell Hatton, 35-35—70.

Erik van Rooyen, 34-37—71. Jason Day, 37-34—71. Chan Kim, 34-37—71. Xander Schauffele, 35-36—71. Gary Woodland, 37-34—71. Brandon Stone, 35-36—71. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 34-37—71. Viktor Hovland, 37-34—71. Ryan Palmer, 37-34—71. Abraham Ancer, 36-35—71.

Laurie Canter, 38-34—72. Marc Leishman, 34-38—72. Adam Scott, 36-36—72. Shane Lowry, 36-36—72. Cameron Champ, 36-36—72. Aaron Rai, 38-34—72. Hideki Matsuyama, 33-39—72. Will Zalatoris, 37-35—72. Sami Valimaki, 35-37—72.

Puerto Rico Open Partial Scores

Thursday at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72

First Round

Tommy Gainey 33-32—65

Robert Garrigus 33-33—66

Rafael Campos 33-33—66

Taylor Pendrith 33-33—66

Lee Hodges 32-34—66

Greg Chalmers 30-36—66

Fabian Gomez 34-32—66

Brandon Wu 33-33—66

Brice Garnett 31-36—67

Josh Teater 33-34—67

Branden Grace 35-32—67

Cameron Percy 33-34—67

Andrew Putnam 35-32—67

Mark Anderson 34-33—67

Dalton Ward 33-34—67

J.J. Spaun, 34-34—68. Michael Kim, 33-35—68. David Lingmerth, 32-36—68. Chase Seiffert, 34-34—68. Lucas Glover, 33-35—68. Jhonattan Vegas, 34-34—68. Rob Oppenheim, 34-34—68. Ryan Brehm, 36-32—68. Jason Bohn, 33-35—68.

Ryan Blaum, 34-35—69. Johnson Wagner, 35-34—69. Seamus Power, 32-37—69. Thomas Pieters, 34-35—69. Nelson Ledesma, 34-35—69. Roberto Castro, 35-34—69. Peter Uihlein, 33-36—69. Tim Wilkinson, 34-35—69. Adam Schenk, 35-34—69. Ted Potter, Jr., 36-33—69. Wes Roach, 36-33—69. Dylan Meyer, 36-33—69.

Tom Lewis, 36-34—70. Padraig Harrington, 35-35—70. Satoshi Kodaira, 36-34—70. Anirban Lahiri, 33-37—70. Davis Riley, 33-37—70. Roger Sloan, 38-32—70. Charlie Beljan, 36-34—70. Aaron Baddeley, 35-35—70.

D.J. Trahan, 32-38—70. Xinjun Zhang, 34-36—70. John Senden, 35-35—70. Bill Haas, 35-35—70. John Rollins, 36-34—70. Kristoffer Ventura, 37-33—70. Mito Pereira, 35-35—70.

Bronson Burgoon, 37-34—71. Bo Van Pelt, 36-35—71. D.A. Points, 35-36—71. Grayson Murray, 37-34—71. Vaughn Taylor, 36-35—71. Matt Every, 35-36—71. Joseph Bramlett, 35-36—71. Stephan Jaeger, 35-36—71. Ben Taylor, 33-38—71.

Michael Gellerman, 34-37—71. Joohyung Kim, 33-38—71. Ian Poulter, 36-35—71. Emiliano Grillo, 36-35—71. Scott Brown, 37-34—71. Arjun Atwal, 35-36—71. Richard S. Johnson, 36-35—71. Donnie Trosper, 35-36—71.

Jonathan Byrd, 34-38—72. Ricky Barnes, 37-35—72. Bryson Nimmer, 34-38—72. Michael Gligic, 37-35—72. Vincent Whaley, 35-37—72. Byeong Hun An, 34-38—72. Paul Barjon, 36-36—72. Zack Sucher, 38-34—72. Marcelo Rozo, 39-33—72. Marcos Montenegro, 38-34—72. Andres Romero, 35-37—72. Rhein Gibson, 34-38—72.

LPGA Tour

Gainbridge Partial Scores

Thursday at Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,701; Par: 72

First Round

Lydia Ko 33-32—65

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 32-35—67

Nelly Korda 34-33—67

Jennifer Kupcho 36-32—68

Nicole Broch Larsen 35-33—68

Ryann O’Toole 34-34—68

Xiyu Lin 33-35—68

Jin Young Ko 35-33—68

Megan Khang 34-34—68

Gaby Lopez 35-33—68

Marissa Steen, 35-34—69. Chella Choi, 36-33—69. Leona Maguire, 33-36—69. In Gee Chun, 36-33—69. Patty Tavatanakit, 34-35—69. Brittany Lincicome, 36-33—69.

Jeongeun Lee6, 34-36—70. Morgan Pressel, 33-37—70. Cristie Kerr, 34-36—70. Amy Olson, 35-35—70. Mariah Stackhouse, 37-33—70. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 36-34—70. Andrea Lee, 34-36—70. Lindy Duncan, 36-34—70. Sophia Popov, 33-37—70. Nasa Hataoka, 33-37—70. Jasmine Suwannapura, 36-34—70. Sarah Kemp, 34-36—70.

Lauren Stephenson, 35-36—71. Pernilla Lindberg, 33-38—71. Brooke M. Henderson, 35-36—71. Charley Hull, 36-35—71. Mel Reid, 35-36—71. Jenny Shin, 34-37—71. Lindsey Weaver, 36-35—71. Jessica Korda, 36-35—71. Stacy Lewis, 35-36—71. Lexi Thompson, 33-38—71. Ashleigh Buhai, 36-35—71. Albane Valenzuela, 37-34—71.

Anna Nordqvist, 39-33—72. Sei Young Kim, 36-36—72. Katherine Kirk, 34-38—72. Alena Sharp, 36-36—72. Jennifer Chang, 37-35—72. Jing Yan, 34-38—72. Amy Yang, 35-37—72. Angel Yin, 35-37—72. Ally Ewing, 36-36—72. Georgia Hall, 37-35—72. Yealimi Noh, 36-36—72. Sarah Schmelzel, 37-35—72.

Hockey

NHL

NHL Glance

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 17 11 4 2 24 53 43

Washington 19 10 5 4 24 65 65

N.Y. Islanders 19 10 6 3 23 51 45

Philadelphia 16 9 4 3 21 55 54

Pittsburgh 18 10 7 1 21 56 60

New Jersey 15 7 6 2 16 41 44

N.Y. Rangers 17 6 8 3 15 43 46

Buffalo 17 6 8 3 15 44 51

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 19 13 4 2 28 62 53

Tampa Bay 18 13 4 1 27 64 39

Chicago 21 11 6 4 26 63 61

Carolina 19 12 6 1 25 65 53

Columbus 21 8 8 5 21 60 72

Dallas 15 6 5 4 16 46 40

Nashville 19 8 11 0 16 44 62

Detroit 22 6 13 3 15 44 68

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34

St. Louis 20 10 8 2 22 60 61

Los Angeles 18 9 6 3 21 56 49

Arizona 19 9 7 3 21 52 55

Minnesota 16 10 6 0 20 50 40

Colorado 16 9 6 1 19 46 38

San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64

Anaheim 20 6 10 4 16 40 58

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 21 15 4 2 32 74 55

Edmonton 21 13 8 0 26 76 65

Winnipeg 19 12 6 1 25 67 52

Montreal 19 9 6 4 22 64 58

Calgary 21 9 10 2 20 52 62

Vancouver 23 8 13 2 18 68 82

Ottawa 22 7 14 1 15 58 85

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Wednesday’s Late Games

Minnesota 6, Colorado 2

Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 2, Columbus 0

Ottawa 6, Calgary 1

N.Y. Islanders 7, Boston 2

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2

New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Florida 3, Dallas 2

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1

Detroit 5, Nashville 2

Winnipeg 6, Montreal 3

Edmonton at Vancouver, late

Vegas at San Jose, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, ppd.

St. Louis at San Jose, ppd.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Adrew Romine on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Kari Escobedo senior vice president of information technology.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tommy Milone on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded INF Jack Mayfield to Los Angeles Angels for an undisclosed amount.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated 2B Robel Garcia for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeremy Jeffress on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended G Malik Beasley from Minnesota for 12 games for charges brought from an incident on Sept. 26.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Released DT Jurrell Casey.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Jullian Taylor. Waived WR Adam Humphries, DB Chris Milton and CB Breon Borders.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled Gs Hunter Miska and Peyton Jones and RW Kiefer Sherwood from Colorado (AHL) loan. Reassigned Fs Nick Henry and Ty Lewis form Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Emil Bemstrom from the minor league taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Loaned D Tommy Cross to Providence (AHL). Reassigned LW Grigori Denisenko to the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Yegor Sharangovich from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Janne Kuokkanen to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Erik Brannstrom and C Matthew Peca from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Logan Brown for assignment to the taxi squad. Placed C Derek Stepan on injured reserve. Waived LW Filip Chlapik.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Designated C Patrick Brown and G Logan Thompson for assignment from to the minor league taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

CF MONTREAL — Announced Thierry Henry has stepped down from head coach position.

PHILADELPHIA UNION —Signed CB Stuart Findlay from Kilmarnock RC to a two-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced Fs Carli Lloyd and Midge Purce (United States)and G Kailen Sheridan (Canada) have been allocated to Sky Blue FC; G Ashlyn Harris, D Ali Krieger and F Alex Morgan (United States) and G Erin McLeod (Canada) have been allocated to Orlando Pride; Ds Tierna Davidson and Casey Krueger, G Alyssa Naeher, MF Julie Ertz and Fs Mallory Pugh (United States) and D Bianca St. Georges (Canada) have been allocated to Chicago Red Stars; G Jane Campbell, MF Kristie Mewis (United States) and D Allysha Chapman, F Nichelle Prince and MF Sophie Schmidt (Canada) have been allocated to Houston Dash; MFs Desiree Scott and Diana Matheson (Canada) have been allocated to FC Kansas City; MF Samantha Mewis and F Lynn Williams (United States) have been allocated to North Carolina Courage; MFs Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe (United States) and MF Quinn (Canada) have been allocated to OL Reign; G Adriana Franch, D Becky Sauerbrunn and F Sophia Smith (United States) and Christine Sinclair (Canada) have been allocated to Portland Thorns FC; Ds Kelley O’Hara and D Emily Sonnett and MF Andi Sullivan (United States) have been allocated to Washington Spirit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.