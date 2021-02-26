scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 22 11 .667 —
Brooklyn 22 12 .647 ½
Milwaukee 20 13 .606 2
Toronto 17 17 .500 5½
Miami 16 17 .485 6
New York 16 17 .485 6
Boston 16 17 .485 6
Charlotte 15 16 .484 6
Indiana 15 16 .484 6
Chicago 15 17 .469 6½
Atlanta 14 19 .424 8
Washington 12 18 .400 8½
Orlando 13 20 .394 9
Cleveland 12 21 .364 10
Detroit 9 24 .273 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 26 7 .788 —
L.A. Clippers 24 11 .686 3
L.A. Lakers 22 11 .667 4
Phoenix 21 11 .656 4½
Portland 18 13 .581 7
San Antonio 16 12 .571 7½
Golden State 18 15 .545 8
Denver 17 15 .531 8½
Dallas 15 16 .484 10
Memphis 14 15 .483 10
New Orleans 14 18 .438 11½
Oklahoma City 14 19 .424 12
Sacramento 13 20 .394 13
Houston 11 20 .355 14
Minnesota 7 26 .212 19
Thursday’s Late Game
Milwaukee 129, New Orleans 125
Friday’s Games
Toronto 122, Houston 111
Boston 118, Indiana 112
Phoenix 106, Chicago 97
Oklahoma City 118, Atlanta 109
L.A. Clippers 119, Memphis 99
Miami 124, Utah 116
Sacramento 110, Detroit 107
Charlotte at Golden State, late
Portland at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Phila., 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 4 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 13 3 .813 17 5 .773
Southern Cal 13 4 .765 19 5 .792
Oregon 10 4 .714 15 5 .750
Colorado 12 6 .667 18 7 .720
Arizona 10 8 .556 16 8 .667
Stanford 10 8 .556 14 10 .583
Oregon St. 8 9 .471 12 11 .522
Arizona St. 6 8 .429 9 11 .450
Washington St. 7 11 .389 14 11 .560
Utah 6 10 .375 9 11 .450
Washington 4 15 .211 5 19 .208
California 3 16 .158 8 18 .308
Thursday’s Late Games
Oregon St. 59, California 57
Arizona 69, Washington St. 53
Thursday’s Late Box Score
Oregon St. 59, California 57
OREGON ST. (12-11)
Alatishe 3-6 1-2 7, Silva 6-8 3-4 15, Lucas 2-8 6-6 10, Reichle 1-3 2-2 4, Thompson 5-9 2-2 12, Hunt 2-6 0-0 4, Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Andela 2-3 1-1 5, Calloo 0-0 0-0 0, Silver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 15-17 59.
CALIFORNIA (8-18)
Anticevich 2-7 2-2 7, Kelly 5-7 5-6 15, Betley 0-2 0-0 0, Bradley 7-11 6-6 20, Foreman 2-5 0-0 5, Brown 0-3 1-2 1, Celestine 0-5 0-0 0, Hyder 1-3 3-3 5, Thiemann 1-1 0-0 2, Kuany 1-2 0-0 2, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 17-19 57.
Halftime—California 33-28. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 0-10 (Andela 0-1, Hunt 0-1, Reichle 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Lucas 0-5), California 2-17 (Foreman 1-4, Anticevich 1-5, Bradley 0-1, Brown 0-1, Hyder 0-1, Betley 0-2, Celestine 0-3). Rebounds—Oregon St. 22 (Alatishe 11), California 24 (Celestine 6). Assists—Oregon St. 9 (Thompson 3), California 10 (Anticevich, Foreman 3). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 16, California 17.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Arizona, 11 a.m.
Oregon at California, 1 p.m.
Oregon St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
No. 19 Southern Cal at Utah, 5 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
UCLA at Colorado, 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Games
No. 21 Loyola Chicago 60, Southern Ill. 52
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 18 2 .900 21 2 .913
Arizona 13 3 .812 15 3 .833
UCLA 12 4 .750 14 4 .778
Oregon 10 6 .625 13 6 .684
Colorado 8 8 .500 10 9 .526
Oregon St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Washington St. 8 10 .444 10 10 .500
Southern Cal 8 10 .444 10 11 .476
Arizona St. 5 9 .357 10 9 .526
Utah 4 15 .211 5 15 .250
Washington 3 12 .200 6 12 .333
California 1 11 .083 1 14 .067
Friday’s Game
No. 10 UCLA 93, Southern Cal 51
Sunday’s Games
No. 9 Arizona at Arizona St., 11 a.m.
Colorado at Utah, 11 a.m.
California at No. 4 Stanford, 1 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., 1 p.m.
Oregon St. at No. 14 Oregon, 3 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Late Game
No. 21 Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 49
Friday’s Games
No. 22 South Dakota St. 73, Kansas City 53
Golf
PGA Tour
WGC - Workday Championship Partial Scores
Friday at Bradenton, Fla.
Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72
Second Round
Brooks Koepka 67-66—133
Cameron Smith 68-66—134
Billy Horschel 67-67—134
Collin Morikawa 70-64—134
Tony Finau 68-67—135
Webb Simpson 66-69—135
Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-69—135
Patrick Reed 68-68—136
Kevin Kisner 67-69—136
Louis Oosthuizen 69-68—137
Abraham Ancer 71-66—137
Hideki Matsuyama, 72-66—138. Scottie Scheffler, 69-70—139. Justin Thomas, 73-66—139. Rory McIlroy, 69-70—139. Jason Kokrak, 70-69—139. Gary Woodland, 71-69—140. Viktor Hovland, 71-69—140. Jason Day, 71-69—140. Sergio Garcia, 67-74—141. Bryson DeChambeau, 77-64—141. Will Zalatoris, 72-69—141. Yuki Inamori, 73-68—141. Sebastian Munoz, 69-72—141. Joaquin Niemann, 69-72—141.
Cameron Champ, 72-70—142. Kevin Na, 73-69—142. Aaron Rai, 72-70—142. Wade Ormsby, 68-74—142. Chan Kim, 71-71—142. Sungjae Im, 68-74—142. Lanto Griffin, 70-72—142. Marc Leishman, 72-70—142. Shane Lowry, 72-70—142. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 71-72—143. Tyrrell Hatton, 70-73—143. Ryan Palmer, 71-72—143. Jason Scrivener, 75-68—143. Max Homa, 73-70—143. Lee Westwood, 74-69—143. Xander Schauffele, 71-72—143. Thomas Detry, 70-73—143.
Justin Rose, 73-71—144. Jon Rahm, 68-76—144. Trevor Simsby, 74-70—144. Daniel Berger, 73-71—144. Adam Scott, 72-72—144. Victor Perez, 69-75—144.
Puerto Rico Open Partial Scores
Friday at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
Second Round
Brandon Wu 66-67—133
Greg Chalmers 66-68—134
Branden Grace 67-68—135
Rafael Campos 66-69—135
Jhonattan Vegas 68-68—136
Cameron Percy 67-69—136
Nelson Ledesma 69-67—136
Thomas Pieters 69-67—136
Lucas Glover 68-69—137
Tim Wilkinson 69-68—137
Andrew Putnam 67-70—137
Fabian Gomez 66-71—137
Grayson Murray 71-66—137
Joohyung Kim 71-66—137
D.J. Trahan, 70-68—138. Ted Potter, Jr., 69-69—138. Rob Oppenheim, 68-70—138. Dalton Ward, 67-71—138. Brice Garnett, 67-71—138. David Lingmerth, 68-70—138. Chase Seiffert, 68-70—138. Lee Hodges, 66-72—138.
Peter Uihlein, 69-70—139. Adam Schenk, 69-70—139. Emiliano Grillo, 71-68—139. Scott Brown, 71-68—139. Mark Anderson, 67-72—139. Ryan Brehm, 68-71—139. Wes Roach, 69-70—139. Jason Bohn, 68-71—139. Seamus Power, 69-70—139. Taylor Pendrith, 66-73—139. Roger Sloan, 70-69—139.
Aaron Baddeley, 70-70—140. Andres Romero, 72-68—140. Jonathan Byrd, 72-68—140. Josh Teater, 67-73—140. Tommy Gainey, 65-76—141. Ian Poulter, 71-70—141. Kristoffer Ventura, 70-71—141. Justin Suh, 73-68—141. Paul Barjon, 72-69—141. Will Cannon, 73-68—141. Ryan Blaum, 69-72—141. Bronson Burgoon, 71-70—141. Patrick Rodgers, 73-68—141. Satoshi Kodaira, 70-71—141. Anirban Lahiri, 70-71—141. Vincent Whaley, 72-69—141. Charlie Beljan, 70-71—141.
LPGA Tour
Gainbridge Partial Scores
Friday at Orlando, Fla.
Yardage: 6,701; Par: 72
Second Round
Lydia Ko 65-69—134
Nelly Korda 67-68—135
Ryann O’Toole 68-68—136
In Gee Chun 69-68—137
Ashleigh Buhai 71-67—138
Patty Tavatanakit 69-69—138
Chella Choi 69-69—138
Jessica Korda 71-68—139
Stacy Lewis 71-68—139
Lexi Thompson 71-68—139
Sarah Kemp 70-69—139
Amy Olson 70-69—139
Xiyu Lin 68-71—139
Jennifer Kupcho 68-71—139
Nicole Broch Larsen 68-71—139
Brooke M. Henderson, 71-69—140. Sophia Popov, 70-70—140. Marissa Steen, 69-71—140. Jin Young Ko, 68-72—140. Dani Holmqvist, 74-67—141. Brittany Altomare, 73-68—141. Angel Yin, 72-69—141. Georgia Hall, 72-69—141. Jenny Shin, 71-70—141. Leona Maguire, 69-72—141. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 67-74—141.
Amy Yang, 72-70—142. Nasa Hataoka, 70-72—142. Cristie Kerr, 70-72—142. Brittany Lincicome, 69-73—142. Jennifer Song, 76-67—143. Jaye Marie Green, 74-69—143. Gabriela Ruffels, 73-70—143. Cheyenne Knight, 73-70—143. Yealimi Noh, 72-71—143.
Sarah Schmelzel, 72-71—143. Lindsey Weaver, 71-72—143. Charley Hull, 71-72—143. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 70-73—143. Lindy Duncan, 70-73—143. Jasmine Suwannapura, 70-73—143. Jeongeun Lee6, 70-73—143. Mariah Stackhouse, 70-73—143. Megan Khang, 68-75—143.
Carlota Ciganda, 75-69—144. Caroline Masson, 74-70—144. Linnea Strom, 73-71—144. Bronte Law, 73-71—144. Ally Ewing, 72-72—144. Anna Nordqvist, 72-72—144. Jennifer Chang, 72-72—144. Albane Valenzuela, 71-73—144. Lauren Stephenson, 71-73—144. Pernilla Lindberg, 71-73—144. Andrea Lee, 70-74—144. Morgan Pressel, 70-74—144.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 18 11 5 2 24 55 49
Washington 19 10 5 4 24 65 65
N.Y. Islanders 19 10 6 3 23 51 45
Philadelphia 16 9 4 3 21 55 54
Pittsburgh 18 10 7 1 21 56 60
N.Y. Rangers 18 7 8 3 17 49 48
New Jersey 15 7 6 2 16 41 44
Buffalo 17 6 8 3 15 44 51
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 19 13 4 2 28 62 53
Tampa Bay 18 13 4 1 27 64 39
Chicago 21 11 6 4 26 63 61
Carolina 19 12 6 1 25 65 53
Columbus 21 8 8 5 21 60 72
Dallas 15 6 5 4 16 46 40
Nashville 19 8 11 0 16 44 62
Detroit 22 6 13 3 15 44 68
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34
Minnesota 17 11 6 0 22 53 41
St. Louis 20 10 8 2 22 60 61
Los Angeles 19 9 7 3 21 57 52
Arizona 19 9 7 3 21 52 55
Colorado 16 9 6 1 19 46 38
San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64
Anaheim 20 6 10 4 16 40 58
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 21 15 4 2 32 74 55
Edmonton 22 14 8 0 28 79 65
Winnipeg 19 12 6 1 25 67 52
Montreal 19 9 6 4 22 64 58
Calgary 21 9 10 2 20 52 62
Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 68 85
Ottawa 22 7 14 1 15 58 85
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Late Game
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 0
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, Boston 2
Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 1
Colorado at Arizona, late
Vegas at Anaheim, ppd.
St. Louis at San Jose, pp.d
Saturday’s Games
Calgary at Ottawa, 10 a.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 10 a.m.
Columbus at Nashville, noon
Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 9 a.m.
Columbus at Nashville, noon
Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon
Washington at New Jersey, noon
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced retirement of Marla Miller, senior vice president of special events.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Norge Vera, OF/1B Dario Borrero, RHPs Adrian Gil and Carlos Hinestroza, C Manuel Guariman, OF Carlos Jimenez and 3B Victor Quezada to minor league contracts.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jess Chavez on a minor league contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension through 2023 season.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Clippard on a one-year contract. Activated RHP Luis Frias from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Travis Bergen and RHP Keury Mella for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined G Dejounte Murray from San Antonio for kicking the ball into the stands in a game against Oklahoma City on Feb. 24. Named F Domantas Sabonis from Indiana to replace injured Brooklyn Kevin Durant in NBA All-Star game.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed Gs Andre Roberson and Iman Shumpert to a 10-day contract.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Damian Jones to a 10-day contract.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.
Women’s National Basketball Association
WNBA — Announced the approval of sale of Atlanta Dream to Larry Gottesdiener, Suzanne Abair and Renee Montgomery.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Ariel Atkins to a multi-year contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released RB Duke Johnson and C Nick Martin.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled C Mikael Hakkarainen, F Brad Morrison, G Matt Tomkins and D Wyatt Kalynuk from Rockford (AHL) loans.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Veini Vehvilainen from Cleveland (AHL). Reassigned D Gavin Bayreuther to Cleveland (AHL). Assigned G Matiss Kivlenieks to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Designated C Rhett Gardner and G Josh Jacobs for assignment to the taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated LW Mathias Brome for assignment to the taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled LW Tanner Jeannot from Chicago (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned C Sean Malone to Chicago (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL) to the taxi squad. Assigned D Matt Tennyson from the taxi squad to Binghamton (AHL) and F Eeli Tolvanen and D Ben Harpur to the taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Tim Gettinger and D Tarmo Reunanen from Hartford (AHL) loan.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated G Filip Gustavsson, D Erick Brannstrom for assignment to the taxi squad. Released LW Filip Chlapik.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Anthony Angello from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) loan.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Waived D Jarred Tinordi.
VEGAS KNIGHTS — Assigned C Patrick Brown to Henderson (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Named Dr. Timothy Vachris chief medical officer and Dr. Douglas Elenz chief orthopedic doctor.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Named Wolde Harris and Chris Little assistant coaches.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired G Carlos Coronel on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.
SOUNDERS FC — Named Wade Webber head coach of Tacoma Defiance (USL).
COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Jordan Harmon senior associate athletics director.
EAST CAROLINA — Named Jake Kirkendall director of football operations.
MISSOURI SOUTHERN — Named Adam Austin offensive coordinator, Chance Alberswerth defensive line coach, Colton Meyers Recruiting coordinator/wide receiver coach, Mitch Leppke defensive back coach, Trey Porter assistant defensive back coach and Michael Gallo assistant defensive line coach.
