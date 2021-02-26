scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 22 11 .667 —

Brooklyn 22 12 .647 ½

Milwaukee 20 13 .606 2

Toronto 17 17 .500 5½

Miami 16 17 .485 6

New York 16 17 .485 6

Boston 16 17 .485 6

Charlotte 15 16 .484 6

Indiana 15 16 .484 6

Chicago 15 17 .469 6½

Atlanta 14 19 .424 8

Washington 12 18 .400 8½

Orlando 13 20 .394 9

Cleveland 12 21 .364 10

Detroit 9 24 .273 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 26 7 .788 —

L.A. Clippers 24 11 .686 3

L.A. Lakers 22 11 .667 4

Phoenix 21 11 .656 4½

Portland 18 13 .581 7

San Antonio 16 12 .571 7½

Golden State 18 15 .545 8

Denver 17 15 .531 8½

Dallas 15 16 .484 10

Memphis 14 15 .483 10

New Orleans 14 18 .438 11½

Oklahoma City 14 19 .424 12

Sacramento 13 20 .394 13

Houston 11 20 .355 14

Minnesota 7 26 .212 19

Thursday’s Late Game

Milwaukee 129, New Orleans 125

Friday’s Games

Toronto 122, Houston 111

Boston 118, Indiana 112

Phoenix 106, Chicago 97

Oklahoma City 118, Atlanta 109

L.A. Clippers 119, Memphis 99

Miami 124, Utah 116

Sacramento 110, Detroit 107

Charlotte at Golden State, late

Portland at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Phila., 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 4 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 13 3 .813 17 5 .773

Southern Cal 13 4 .765 19 5 .792

Oregon 10 4 .714 15 5 .750

Colorado 12 6 .667 18 7 .720

Arizona 10 8 .556 16 8 .667

Stanford 10 8 .556 14 10 .583

Oregon St. 8 9 .471 12 11 .522

Arizona St. 6 8 .429 9 11 .450

Washington St. 7 11 .389 14 11 .560

Utah 6 10 .375 9 11 .450

Washington 4 15 .211 5 19 .208

California 3 16 .158 8 18 .308

Thursday’s Late Games

Oregon St. 59, California 57

Arizona 69, Washington St. 53

Thursday’s Late Box Score

Oregon St. 59, California 57

OREGON ST. (12-11)

Alatishe 3-6 1-2 7, Silva 6-8 3-4 15, Lucas 2-8 6-6 10, Reichle 1-3 2-2 4, Thompson 5-9 2-2 12, Hunt 2-6 0-0 4, Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Andela 2-3 1-1 5, Calloo 0-0 0-0 0, Silver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 15-17 59.

CALIFORNIA (8-18)

Anticevich 2-7 2-2 7, Kelly 5-7 5-6 15, Betley 0-2 0-0 0, Bradley 7-11 6-6 20, Foreman 2-5 0-0 5, Brown 0-3 1-2 1, Celestine 0-5 0-0 0, Hyder 1-3 3-3 5, Thiemann 1-1 0-0 2, Kuany 1-2 0-0 2, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 17-19 57.

Halftime—California 33-28. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 0-10 (Andela 0-1, Hunt 0-1, Reichle 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Lucas 0-5), California 2-17 (Foreman 1-4, Anticevich 1-5, Bradley 0-1, Brown 0-1, Hyder 0-1, Betley 0-2, Celestine 0-3). Rebounds—Oregon St. 22 (Alatishe 11), California 24 (Celestine 6). Assists—Oregon St. 9 (Thompson 3), California 10 (Anticevich, Foreman 3). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 16, California 17.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Arizona, 11 a.m.

Oregon at California, 1 p.m.

Oregon St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

No. 19 Southern Cal at Utah, 5 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado, 7 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Friday’s Games

No. 21 Loyola Chicago 60, Southern Ill. 52

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 18 2 .900 21 2 .913

Arizona 13 3 .812 15 3 .833

UCLA 12 4 .750 14 4 .778

Oregon 10 6 .625 13 6 .684

Colorado 8 8 .500 10 9 .526

Oregon St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571

Washington St. 8 10 .444 10 10 .500

Southern Cal 8 10 .444 10 11 .476

Arizona St. 5 9 .357 10 9 .526

Utah 4 15 .211 5 15 .250

Washington 3 12 .200 6 12 .333

California 1 11 .083 1 14 .067

Friday’s Game

No. 10 UCLA 93, Southern Cal 51

Sunday’s Games

No. 9 Arizona at Arizona St., 11 a.m.

Colorado at Utah, 11 a.m.

California at No. 4 Stanford, 1 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 1 p.m.

Oregon St. at No. 14 Oregon, 3 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursday’s Late Game

No. 21 Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 49

Friday’s Games

No. 22 South Dakota St. 73, Kansas City 53

Golf

PGA Tour

WGC - Workday Championship Partial Scores

Friday at Bradenton, Fla.

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

Second Round

Brooks Koepka 67-66—133

Cameron Smith 68-66—134

Billy Horschel 67-67—134

Collin Morikawa 70-64—134

Tony Finau 68-67—135

Webb Simpson 66-69—135

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-69—135

Patrick Reed 68-68—136

Kevin Kisner 67-69—136

Louis Oosthuizen 69-68—137

Abraham Ancer 71-66—137

Hideki Matsuyama, 72-66—138. Scottie Scheffler, 69-70—139. Justin Thomas, 73-66—139. Rory McIlroy, 69-70—139. Jason Kokrak, 70-69—139. Gary Woodland, 71-69—140. Viktor Hovland, 71-69—140. Jason Day, 71-69—140. Sergio Garcia, 67-74—141. Bryson DeChambeau, 77-64—141. Will Zalatoris, 72-69—141. Yuki Inamori, 73-68—141. Sebastian Munoz, 69-72—141. Joaquin Niemann, 69-72—141.

Cameron Champ, 72-70—142. Kevin Na, 73-69—142. Aaron Rai, 72-70—142. Wade Ormsby, 68-74—142. Chan Kim, 71-71—142. Sungjae Im, 68-74—142. Lanto Griffin, 70-72—142. Marc Leishman, 72-70—142. Shane Lowry, 72-70—142. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 71-72—143. Tyrrell Hatton, 70-73—143. Ryan Palmer, 71-72—143. Jason Scrivener, 75-68—143. Max Homa, 73-70—143. Lee Westwood, 74-69—143. Xander Schauffele, 71-72—143. Thomas Detry, 70-73—143.

Justin Rose, 73-71—144. Jon Rahm, 68-76—144. Trevor Simsby, 74-70—144. Daniel Berger, 73-71—144. Adam Scott, 72-72—144. Victor Perez, 69-75—144.

Puerto Rico Open Partial Scores

Friday at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72

Second Round

Brandon Wu 66-67—133

Greg Chalmers 66-68—134

Branden Grace 67-68—135

Rafael Campos 66-69—135

Jhonattan Vegas 68-68—136

Cameron Percy 67-69—136

Nelson Ledesma 69-67—136

Thomas Pieters 69-67—136

Lucas Glover 68-69—137

Tim Wilkinson 69-68—137

Andrew Putnam 67-70—137

Fabian Gomez 66-71—137

Grayson Murray 71-66—137

Joohyung Kim 71-66—137

D.J. Trahan, 70-68—138. Ted Potter, Jr., 69-69—138. Rob Oppenheim, 68-70—138. Dalton Ward, 67-71—138. Brice Garnett, 67-71—138. David Lingmerth, 68-70—138. Chase Seiffert, 68-70—138. Lee Hodges, 66-72—138.

Peter Uihlein, 69-70—139. Adam Schenk, 69-70—139. Emiliano Grillo, 71-68—139. Scott Brown, 71-68—139. Mark Anderson, 67-72—139. Ryan Brehm, 68-71—139. Wes Roach, 69-70—139. Jason Bohn, 68-71—139. Seamus Power, 69-70—139. Taylor Pendrith, 66-73—139. Roger Sloan, 70-69—139.

Aaron Baddeley, 70-70—140. Andres Romero, 72-68—140. Jonathan Byrd, 72-68—140. Josh Teater, 67-73—140. Tommy Gainey, 65-76—141. Ian Poulter, 71-70—141. Kristoffer Ventura, 70-71—141. Justin Suh, 73-68—141. Paul Barjon, 72-69—141. Will Cannon, 73-68—141. Ryan Blaum, 69-72—141. Bronson Burgoon, 71-70—141. Patrick Rodgers, 73-68—141. Satoshi Kodaira, 70-71—141. Anirban Lahiri, 70-71—141. Vincent Whaley, 72-69—141. Charlie Beljan, 70-71—141.

LPGA Tour

Gainbridge Partial Scores

Friday at Orlando, Fla.

Yardage: 6,701; Par: 72

Second Round

Lydia Ko 65-69—134

Nelly Korda 67-68—135

Ryann O’Toole 68-68—136

In Gee Chun 69-68—137

Ashleigh Buhai 71-67—138

Patty Tavatanakit 69-69—138

Chella Choi 69-69—138

Jessica Korda 71-68—139

Stacy Lewis 71-68—139

Lexi Thompson 71-68—139

Sarah Kemp 70-69—139

Amy Olson 70-69—139

Xiyu Lin 68-71—139

Jennifer Kupcho 68-71—139

Nicole Broch Larsen 68-71—139

Brooke M. Henderson, 71-69—140. Sophia Popov, 70-70—140. Marissa Steen, 69-71—140. Jin Young Ko, 68-72—140. Dani Holmqvist, 74-67—141. Brittany Altomare, 73-68—141. Angel Yin, 72-69—141. Georgia Hall, 72-69—141. Jenny Shin, 71-70—141. Leona Maguire, 69-72—141. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 67-74—141.

Amy Yang, 72-70—142. Nasa Hataoka, 70-72—142. Cristie Kerr, 70-72—142. Brittany Lincicome, 69-73—142. Jennifer Song, 76-67—143. Jaye Marie Green, 74-69—143. Gabriela Ruffels, 73-70—143. Cheyenne Knight, 73-70—143. Yealimi Noh, 72-71—143.

Sarah Schmelzel, 72-71—143. Lindsey Weaver, 71-72—143. Charley Hull, 71-72—143. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 70-73—143. Lindy Duncan, 70-73—143. Jasmine Suwannapura, 70-73—143. Jeongeun Lee6, 70-73—143. Mariah Stackhouse, 70-73—143. Megan Khang, 68-75—143.

Carlota Ciganda, 75-69—144. Caroline Masson, 74-70—144. Linnea Strom, 73-71—144. Bronte Law, 73-71—144. Ally Ewing, 72-72—144. Anna Nordqvist, 72-72—144. Jennifer Chang, 72-72—144. Albane Valenzuela, 71-73—144. Lauren Stephenson, 71-73—144. Pernilla Lindberg, 71-73—144. Andrea Lee, 70-74—144. Morgan Pressel, 70-74—144.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 18 11 5 2 24 55 49

Washington 19 10 5 4 24 65 65

N.Y. Islanders 19 10 6 3 23 51 45

Philadelphia 16 9 4 3 21 55 54

Pittsburgh 18 10 7 1 21 56 60

N.Y. Rangers 18 7 8 3 17 49 48

New Jersey 15 7 6 2 16 41 44

Buffalo 17 6 8 3 15 44 51

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 19 13 4 2 28 62 53

Tampa Bay 18 13 4 1 27 64 39

Chicago 21 11 6 4 26 63 61

Carolina 19 12 6 1 25 65 53

Columbus 21 8 8 5 21 60 72

Dallas 15 6 5 4 16 46 40

Nashville 19 8 11 0 16 44 62

Detroit 22 6 13 3 15 44 68

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34

Minnesota 17 11 6 0 22 53 41

St. Louis 20 10 8 2 22 60 61

Los Angeles 19 9 7 3 21 57 52

Arizona 19 9 7 3 21 52 55

Colorado 16 9 6 1 19 46 38

San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64

Anaheim 20 6 10 4 16 40 58

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 21 15 4 2 32 74 55

Edmonton 22 14 8 0 28 79 65

Winnipeg 19 12 6 1 25 67 52

Montreal 19 9 6 4 22 64 58

Calgary 21 9 10 2 20 52 62

Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 68 85

Ottawa 22 7 14 1 15 58 85

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Late Game

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 0

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 1

Colorado at Arizona, late

Vegas at Anaheim, ppd.

St. Louis at San Jose, pp.d

Saturday’s Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 10 a.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 10 a.m.

Columbus at Nashville, noon

Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 9 a.m.

Columbus at Nashville, noon

Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon

Washington at New Jersey, noon

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced retirement of Marla Miller, senior vice president of special events.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Norge Vera, OF/1B Dario Borrero, RHPs Adrian Gil and Carlos Hinestroza, C Manuel Guariman, OF Carlos Jimenez and 3B Victor Quezada to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jess Chavez on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension through 2023 season.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Clippard on a one-year contract. Activated RHP Luis Frias from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Travis Bergen and RHP Keury Mella for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined G Dejounte Murray from San Antonio for kicking the ball into the stands in a game against Oklahoma City on Feb. 24. Named F Domantas Sabonis from Indiana to replace injured Brooklyn Kevin Durant in NBA All-Star game.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed Gs Andre Roberson and Iman Shumpert to a 10-day contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Damian Jones to a 10-day contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WNBA — Announced the approval of sale of Atlanta Dream to Larry Gottesdiener, Suzanne Abair and Renee Montgomery.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Ariel Atkins to a multi-year contract extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released RB Duke Johnson and C Nick Martin.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled C Mikael Hakkarainen, F Brad Morrison, G Matt Tomkins and D Wyatt Kalynuk from Rockford (AHL) loans.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Veini Vehvilainen from Cleveland (AHL). Reassigned D Gavin Bayreuther to Cleveland (AHL). Assigned G Matiss Kivlenieks to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Designated C Rhett Gardner and G Josh Jacobs for assignment to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated LW Mathias Brome for assignment to the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled LW Tanner Jeannot from Chicago (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned C Sean Malone to Chicago (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL) to the taxi squad. Assigned D Matt Tennyson from the taxi squad to Binghamton (AHL) and F Eeli Tolvanen and D Ben Harpur to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Tim Gettinger and D Tarmo Reunanen from Hartford (AHL) loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated G Filip Gustavsson, D Erick Brannstrom for assignment to the taxi squad. Released LW Filip Chlapik.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Anthony Angello from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Waived D Jarred Tinordi.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Assigned C Patrick Brown to Henderson (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Named Dr. Timothy Vachris chief medical officer and Dr. Douglas Elenz chief orthopedic doctor.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Named Wolde Harris and Chris Little assistant coaches.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired G Carlos Coronel on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

SOUNDERS FC — Named Wade Webber head coach of Tacoma Defiance (USL).

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Jordan Harmon senior associate athletics director.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Jake Kirkendall director of football operations.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN — Named Adam Austin offensive coordinator, Chance Alberswerth defensive line coach, Colton Meyers Recruiting coordinator/wide receiver coach, Mitch Leppke defensive back coach, Trey Porter assistant defensive back coach and Michael Gallo assistant defensive line coach.

