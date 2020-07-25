scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 1 1 .500 —
Baltimore 1 1 .500 —
Boston 1 1 .500 —
Tampa Bay 1 1 .500 —
Toronto 1 1 .500 —
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 1 .500 —
Cleveland 1 1 .500 —
Detroit 1 1 .500 —
Kansas City 1 1 .500 —
Minnesota 1 1 .500 —
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 —
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Oakland 1 1 .500 1
Texas 1 1 .500 1
Seattle 0 2 .000 2
Friday’s Late Games
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0
Boston 13, Baltimore 2
Texas 1, Colorado 0
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 8, Seattle 2
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Houston 7, Seattle 2
Colorado 3, Texas 2
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4
Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-0), 10:35 a.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 1 .500 —
Miami 1 1 .500 —
New York 1 1 .500 —
Philadelphia 1 1 .500 —
Washington 1 1 .500 —
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 2 0 1.000 —
Chicago 1 1 .500 1
Cincinnati 1 1 .500 1
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 1
Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 1 0 1.000 —
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 —
Colorado 1 1 .500 ½
San Francisco 1 2 .333 1
Arizona 0 1 .000 1
Friday’s Late Games
Miami 5, Philadelphia 2
Texas 1, Colorado 0
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
San Diego 7, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Miami 1
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Texas 2
Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4
Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Arizona at San Diego, 6:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 11:15 a.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 11:20 a.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 11:35 a.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-0), 4:08 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at San Diego, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:35 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
3M Open
Saturday at Blaine, Minnesota
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
Third Round
Michael Thompson 64-66-68—198
Richy Werenski 63-67-68—198
Charl Schwartzel 66-68-66—200
Tony Finau 65-66-69—200
Max Homa 65-72-64—201
Cameron Tringale 69-70-63—202
Denny McCarthy 68-70-64—202
Alex Noren 67-69-66—202
Harris English 70-65-67—202
Ryan Moore 65-70-67—202
Nick Watney 65-69-68—202
Cameron Davis 67-66-69—202
Charles Howell III, 71-65-67—203. Emiliano Grillo, 71-68-64—203. Adam Long, 68-72-63—203. Talor Gooch, 66-65-72—203. Xinjun Zhang, 65-67-71—203. Matthew Wolff, 65-68-70—203. Robert Garrigus, 66-71-67—204. Si Woo Kim, 71-65-68—204. Robby Shelton, 68-68-68—204. Hank Lebioda, 69-70-65—204. Patrick Rodgers, 66-68-70—204. Danny Lee, 67-68-69—204.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Announced an 80-game suspension of Washington Nationals C Tres Barrera.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed LHP Stephen Gonsalves off waivers from the New York Mets and optioned him to the Red Sox Alternate Training Site.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Zach Plesac from Columbus Clippers (IL). Placed OF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 22.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Taylor Jones. Palced INF Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Brady Singer from Royals Alternate Training Site. Optioned C Meibrys Viloria to Royals Alternate Training Site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Fernando Abad to a minor league contract.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF Aristides Aquino and RHP Tejay Antone from Reds Alternate Training Site. Placed C Tucker Bernhart on the paternity list. Placed 1B Matt Daivdson on the 10-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed C Tres Barrera on the restricted list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived LB Michael Onuoha.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB’s Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson, WR’s Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, G John Simpson, RB Lynn Bowden Jr., and LB Tanner Muse to Rookie Contracts.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived QB Jake Rudock. Released WR Ricardo Louis.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DB Lenzy Pipkins.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Acquired in a trade from the New York Jets S Jamal Adams and a 2022 fourth-roud pick for S Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first and third-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick.
