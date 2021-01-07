scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 7 2 .778 —

Orlando 6 2 .750 ½

Indiana 6 2 .750 ½

Boston 6 3 .667 1

New York 5 3 .625 1½

Milwaukee 5 3 .625 1½

Brooklyn 5 4 .556 2

Cleveland 5 4 .556 2

Atlanta 4 4 .500 2½

Chicago 4 5 .444 3

Miami 3 4 .429 3

Charlotte 3 5 .375 3½

Washington 2 6 .250 4½

Toronto 1 6 .143 5

Detroit 1 7 .125 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 6 2 .750 —

L.A. Lakers 6 2 .750 —

L.A. Clippers 6 3 .667 ½

New Orleans 4 4 .500 2

Utah 4 4 .500 2

Golden State 4 4 .500 2

Sacramento 4 4 .500 2

Dallas 3 4 .429 2½

Denver 3 4 .429 2½

San Antonio 3 4 .429 2½

Portland 3 4 .429 2½

Oklahoma City 3 4 .429 2½

Houston 2 4 .333 3

Minnesota 2 5 .286 3½

Memphis 2 6 .250 4

Wednesday’s Late Games

Phoenix 123, Toronto 115

Sacramento 128, Chicago 124

L.A. Clippers 108, Golden State 101

Thursday’s Games

Brooklyn 122, Phila. 109

Cleveland 94, Memphis 90

Dallas at Denver, late

Minnesota at Portland, late

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, late

Friday’s Games

Phoenix at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 5 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 6 0 1.000 9 0 1.000

Arizona 6 1 .857 8 1 .889

Oregon 6 1 .857 8 1 .889

Washington St. 4 1 .800 6 1 .857

UCLA 4 2 .667 6 2 .750

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Colorado 2 4 .333 4 5 .444

Utah 2 5 .286 3 5 .375

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

Southern Cal 1 5 .167 3 5 .375

California 0 6 .000 0 9 .000

Friday’s Games

No. 11 Oregon at No. 1 Stanford, 11:30 a.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, ppd.

Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.

Colorado at No. 9 UCLA, ppd.

No. 7 Arizona at Washington, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursday’s Games

No. 2 Louisville 71, Virginia Tech 67

No. 3 UConn at No. 6 Baylor, ccd.

No. 5 South Carolina vs. Georgia, ppd.

No. 8 Texas A&M 77, No. 10 Kentucky 60

No. 12 Maryland 93, No. 23 Michigan St. 87

Tennessee 88, No. 13 Arkansas 73

No. 14 Mississippi St. 68, Florida 56

No. 15 Michigan 64, Nebraska 62

No. 16 Ohio St. 78, Illinois 55

No. 19 Indiana 85, Penn St. 64

No. 24 Syracuse vs. Virginia, ppd.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Oregon 3 1 .750 8 2 .800

Stanford 3 1 .750 7 3 .700

Southern Cal 2 1 .667 7 2 .778

Arizona 3 2 .600 9 2 .818

Colorado 2 2 .500 8 3 .727

Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 1 .889

Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556

California 0 4 .000 5 6 .455

Washington 0 4 .000 1 8 .111

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 79, No. 17 Oregon 72

Southern Cal 87, Arizona 73

Stanford 91, Washington 75

Washington St. at California, late

UCLA at Arizona St., late

Thursday’s Boxscore

Colorado 79, No. 17 Oregon 72

OREGON (8-2)

Omoruyi 8-15 2-2 18, Williams 1-9 0-2 3, Duarte 10-17 4-5 27, Hardy 3-7 0-0 6, Figueroa 4-7 0-0 10, Lawson 3-4 1-1 8, Estrada 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 7-10 72.

COLORADO (8-3)

Battey 2-6 8-8 12, Horne 7-14 0-0 17, Parquet 4-6 0-1 8, Wright 7-14 6-6 21, Schwartz 5-11 0-0 12, Daniels 2-7 0-0 5, Walker 2-5 0-0 4, Barthelemy 0-0 0-0 0, da Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 14-15 79.

Halftime—Colorado 33-31. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 7-19 (Duarte 3-6, Figueroa 2-3, Lawson 1-1, Williams 1-6, Estrada 0-1, Omoruyi 0-2), Colorado 7-26 (Horne 3-9, Schwartz 2-5, Wright 1-2, Daniels 1-6, Parquet 0-2, Walker 0-2). Rebounds—Oregon 24 (Omoruyi, Duarte 6), Colorado 38 (Battey, Wright 10). Assists—Oregon 8 (Williams, Lawson 2), Colorado 12 (Battey, Wright 5). Total Fouls—Oregon 16, Colorado 17.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at California, noon

Washington St. vs. Stanford, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon at Utah, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 86, BYU 69

No. 5 Iowa 89, Maryland 67

No. 8 Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73, 2OT

No. 12 Illinois 81, Northwestern 56

Football

College

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

NFL playoffs

WILD CARD

Saturday’s Games

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 10:05 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Tennessee, 10:05 a.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

Wild-card playoffs

BILLS 61/2 6 511/2 Colts

SEAHAWKS 41/2 3 421/2 Rams

Bucs 7 81/2 451/2 WASHINGTON

Sunday

Wild-card playoffs

Ravens 31/2 3 55 TITANS

SAINTS 91/2 10 471/2 Bears

STEELERS 31/2 6 471/2 Browns

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Monday

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Alabama 7 8 751/2 Ohio State

Golf

PGA Tour

Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

Thursday at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73

First Round

Harris English 32-33—65

Justin Thomas 31-34—65

Robert Streb 32-35—67

Sergio Garcia 34-33—67

Nick Taylor 34-33—67

Ryan Palmer 34-33—67

Sungjae Im 35-32—67

Patrick Reed 33-34—67

Adam Scott 34-34—68

Patrick Cantlay 34-34—68

Brendon Todd 33-35—68

Martin Laird, 35-34—69. Carlos Ortiz, 34-35—69. Richy Werenski, 35-34—69. Marc Leishman, 34-35—69. Joaquin Niemann, 34-35—69. Bryson DeChambeau, 34-35—69. Viktor Hovland, 36-33—69. Daniel Berger, 33-36—69. Collin Morikawa, 35-34—69. Xander Schauffele, 34-35—69.

Brian Gay, 35-35—70. Andrew Landry, 34-36—70. Kevin Kisner, 35-35—70. Cameron Smith, 35-35—70. Abraham Ancer, 35-35—70. Webb Simpson, 35-35—70. Scottie Scheffler, 36-34—70. Jon Rahm, 35-35—70.

Stewart Cink, 34-37—71. Jason Kokrak, 37-34—71. Billy Horschel, 35-36—71. Kevin Na, 35-36—71. Cameron Champ, 33-38—71. Lanto Griffin, 38-33—71. Dustin Johnson, 34-37—71.

Hudson Swafford, 36-37—73. Michael Thompson, 38-35—73. Hideki Matsuyama, 37-36—73. Mackenzie Hughes, 35-38—73. Tony Finau, 35-39—74. Sebastian Munoz, 37-38—75.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryne Stanek on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Greg Allen from San Diego in exchange for LHP James Reeves.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Pablo Reyes on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired INF Francisco Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in a trade for INFs Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez along with two minor league players, RHP Josh Wolf and OF Isaiah Greene.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated S Andrew Sendejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Montrel Meander on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OT Jordan Miller from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Declined to activate RB Patrick Taylor from reserve/NFI .

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released C Greg Mancz from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated WR Keenan Allen, TE Hunter Henry and S Derwin James from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated LT Andrew Whitworth from injured reserve. Waived LB Natrez Patrick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced DL coach Marion Hobby has mutually left the team. Signed WR Kirk Merrit to a reserve/futures contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced S Antoine Bethea retirement. Waived RB Devonta Freeman from injured reserve. Activated WR Davis Sills from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed him to a renegotiated contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be leaving the team.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated TE Eric Ebron and OLB Cassius Marsh from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated K Stephen Gostkowski from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Aaron Brewer on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

B.C. LIONS — Signed F David Mackie and DB Hakeem Johnson to one-year contract extensions.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with FB Mike Miller, DBs Mercy Maston and Nick Taylor to a one-year contract extensions.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced a partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes to use the Chicago Wolves (AHL) for 2021-22 player development due to the Milwaukee Admirals not playing the 2021-22 season. Announced loan of F Egor Afanasyev to CSKA Moscow (KHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Sami Vatanen to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced Dave Randorf to be play-by-play announcer for 2021 season.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW FC — Signed MF Kevin Mollino.

INTER MIAMI CF — Announced manager Diego Alonso mutually agreed to leave club.

NASHVILLE SC — Agreed to terms with general manager Mike Jacobs to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION SC— Signed D A.J. DeLaGarza and MF Emmanuel Biateng.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY SC — Re-signed MF Roger Espinoza to a new 2021 contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Toni Pressley to a one-year 2021 contract with an option for an additional year.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Mike Bobinski to the Division 1 Men’s Basketball Committee.

AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Shane Tucker assistant football coach for the tight ends.

