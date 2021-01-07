scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 7 2 .778 —
Orlando 6 2 .750 ½
Indiana 6 2 .750 ½
Boston 6 3 .667 1
New York 5 3 .625 1½
Milwaukee 5 3 .625 1½
Brooklyn 5 4 .556 2
Cleveland 5 4 .556 2
Atlanta 4 4 .500 2½
Chicago 4 5 .444 3
Miami 3 4 .429 3
Charlotte 3 5 .375 3½
Washington 2 6 .250 4½
Toronto 1 6 .143 5
Detroit 1 7 .125 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 6 2 .750 —
L.A. Lakers 6 2 .750 —
L.A. Clippers 6 3 .667 ½
New Orleans 4 4 .500 2
Utah 4 4 .500 2
Golden State 4 4 .500 2
Sacramento 4 4 .500 2
Dallas 3 4 .429 2½
Denver 3 4 .429 2½
San Antonio 3 4 .429 2½
Portland 3 4 .429 2½
Oklahoma City 3 4 .429 2½
Houston 2 4 .333 3
Minnesota 2 5 .286 3½
Memphis 2 6 .250 4
Wednesday’s Late Games
Phoenix 123, Toronto 115
Sacramento 128, Chicago 124
L.A. Clippers 108, Golden State 101
Thursday’s Games
Brooklyn 122, Phila. 109
Cleveland 94, Memphis 90
Dallas at Denver, late
Minnesota at Portland, late
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, late
Friday’s Games
Phoenix at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 5 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 6 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Arizona 6 1 .857 8 1 .889
Oregon 6 1 .857 8 1 .889
Washington St. 4 1 .800 6 1 .857
UCLA 4 2 .667 6 2 .750
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Colorado 2 4 .333 4 5 .444
Utah 2 5 .286 3 5 .375
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
Southern Cal 1 5 .167 3 5 .375
California 0 6 .000 0 9 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 11 Oregon at No. 1 Stanford, 11:30 a.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, ppd.
Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.
Colorado at No. 9 UCLA, ppd.
No. 7 Arizona at Washington, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 2 Louisville 71, Virginia Tech 67
No. 3 UConn at No. 6 Baylor, ccd.
No. 5 South Carolina vs. Georgia, ppd.
No. 8 Texas A&M 77, No. 10 Kentucky 60
No. 12 Maryland 93, No. 23 Michigan St. 87
Tennessee 88, No. 13 Arkansas 73
No. 14 Mississippi St. 68, Florida 56
No. 15 Michigan 64, Nebraska 62
No. 16 Ohio St. 78, Illinois 55
No. 19 Indiana 85, Penn St. 64
No. 24 Syracuse vs. Virginia, ppd.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Oregon 3 1 .750 8 2 .800
Stanford 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Southern Cal 2 1 .667 7 2 .778
Arizona 3 2 .600 9 2 .818
Colorado 2 2 .500 8 3 .727
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
California 0 4 .000 5 6 .455
Washington 0 4 .000 1 8 .111
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 79, No. 17 Oregon 72
Southern Cal 87, Arizona 73
Stanford 91, Washington 75
Washington St. at California, late
UCLA at Arizona St., late
Thursday’s Boxscore
Colorado 79, No. 17 Oregon 72
OREGON (8-2)
Omoruyi 8-15 2-2 18, Williams 1-9 0-2 3, Duarte 10-17 4-5 27, Hardy 3-7 0-0 6, Figueroa 4-7 0-0 10, Lawson 3-4 1-1 8, Estrada 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 7-10 72.
COLORADO (8-3)
Battey 2-6 8-8 12, Horne 7-14 0-0 17, Parquet 4-6 0-1 8, Wright 7-14 6-6 21, Schwartz 5-11 0-0 12, Daniels 2-7 0-0 5, Walker 2-5 0-0 4, Barthelemy 0-0 0-0 0, da Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 14-15 79.
Halftime—Colorado 33-31. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 7-19 (Duarte 3-6, Figueroa 2-3, Lawson 1-1, Williams 1-6, Estrada 0-1, Omoruyi 0-2), Colorado 7-26 (Horne 3-9, Schwartz 2-5, Wright 1-2, Daniels 1-6, Parquet 0-2, Walker 0-2). Rebounds—Oregon 24 (Omoruyi, Duarte 6), Colorado 38 (Battey, Wright 10). Assists—Oregon 8 (Williams, Lawson 2), Colorado 12 (Battey, Wright 5). Total Fouls—Oregon 16, Colorado 17.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at California, noon
Washington St. vs. Stanford, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 6 p.m.
No. 17 Oregon at Utah, 6:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 86, BYU 69
No. 5 Iowa 89, Maryland 67
No. 8 Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73, 2OT
No. 12 Illinois 81, Northwestern 56
Football
College
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
NFL playoffs
WILD CARD
Saturday’s Games
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 10:05 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Tennessee, 10:05 a.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
Wild-card playoffs
BILLS 61/2 6 511/2 Colts
SEAHAWKS 41/2 3 421/2 Rams
Bucs 7 81/2 451/2 WASHINGTON
Sunday
Wild-card playoffs
Ravens 31/2 3 55 TITANS
SAINTS 91/2 10 471/2 Bears
STEELERS 31/2 6 471/2 Browns
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
Monday
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Alabama 7 8 751/2 Ohio State
Golf
PGA Tour
Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores
Thursday at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
First Round
Harris English 32-33—65
Justin Thomas 31-34—65
Robert Streb 32-35—67
Sergio Garcia 34-33—67
Nick Taylor 34-33—67
Ryan Palmer 34-33—67
Sungjae Im 35-32—67
Patrick Reed 33-34—67
Adam Scott 34-34—68
Patrick Cantlay 34-34—68
Brendon Todd 33-35—68
Martin Laird, 35-34—69. Carlos Ortiz, 34-35—69. Richy Werenski, 35-34—69. Marc Leishman, 34-35—69. Joaquin Niemann, 34-35—69. Bryson DeChambeau, 34-35—69. Viktor Hovland, 36-33—69. Daniel Berger, 33-36—69. Collin Morikawa, 35-34—69. Xander Schauffele, 34-35—69.
Brian Gay, 35-35—70. Andrew Landry, 34-36—70. Kevin Kisner, 35-35—70. Cameron Smith, 35-35—70. Abraham Ancer, 35-35—70. Webb Simpson, 35-35—70. Scottie Scheffler, 36-34—70. Jon Rahm, 35-35—70.
Stewart Cink, 34-37—71. Jason Kokrak, 37-34—71. Billy Horschel, 35-36—71. Kevin Na, 35-36—71. Cameron Champ, 33-38—71. Lanto Griffin, 38-33—71. Dustin Johnson, 34-37—71.
Hudson Swafford, 36-37—73. Michael Thompson, 38-35—73. Hideki Matsuyama, 37-36—73. Mackenzie Hughes, 35-38—73. Tony Finau, 35-39—74. Sebastian Munoz, 37-38—75.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryne Stanek on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Greg Allen from San Diego in exchange for LHP James Reeves.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Pablo Reyes on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Acquired INF Francisco Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in a trade for INFs Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez along with two minor league players, RHP Josh Wolf and OF Isaiah Greene.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated S Andrew Sendejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Montrel Meander on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OT Jordan Miller from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Declined to activate RB Patrick Taylor from reserve/NFI .
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released C Greg Mancz from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated WR Keenan Allen, TE Hunter Henry and S Derwin James from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated LT Andrew Whitworth from injured reserve. Waived LB Natrez Patrick.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced DL coach Marion Hobby has mutually left the team. Signed WR Kirk Merrit to a reserve/futures contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced S Antoine Bethea retirement. Waived RB Devonta Freeman from injured reserve. Activated WR Davis Sills from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed him to a renegotiated contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be leaving the team.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated TE Eric Ebron and OLB Cassius Marsh from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated K Stephen Gostkowski from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Aaron Brewer on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Canadian Football League
B.C. LIONS — Signed F David Mackie and DB Hakeem Johnson to one-year contract extensions.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with FB Mike Miller, DBs Mercy Maston and Nick Taylor to a one-year contract extensions.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced a partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes to use the Chicago Wolves (AHL) for 2021-22 player development due to the Milwaukee Admirals not playing the 2021-22 season. Announced loan of F Egor Afanasyev to CSKA Moscow (KHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Sami Vatanen to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced Dave Randorf to be play-by-play announcer for 2021 season.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW FC — Signed MF Kevin Mollino.
INTER MIAMI CF — Announced manager Diego Alonso mutually agreed to leave club.
NASHVILLE SC — Agreed to terms with general manager Mike Jacobs to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION SC— Signed D A.J. DeLaGarza and MF Emmanuel Biateng.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY SC — Re-signed MF Roger Espinoza to a new 2021 contract.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Toni Pressley to a one-year 2021 contract with an option for an additional year.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Named Mike Bobinski to the Division 1 Men’s Basketball Committee.
AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Shane Tucker assistant football coach for the tight ends.
