scoreboard

Boys basketball: 1A state championships at Baker HS, Trinity Lutheran vs. Nixyaawii, 3:15 p.m.
Friday
Girls basketball: 6A state playoffs second round, Bend at South Medford, 6:30 p.m.; 5A state playoffs first round, Putnam at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; 4A state playoffs first round, Madras at Cottage Grove, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: 5A state playoffs first round, Milwaukie at Crook County, TBD; Redmond at Stayton, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Wednesday Scores
First Round 6A Playoffs
No. 1 Jesuit 76, No. 32 Century 43
No. 16 Summit 57, No. 17 Sheldon 45
No. 9 West Linn 95, No. 28 McNary 52
No. 12 Tigard 69, No. 21. David Douglas 62
No. 13 Grant 49, No. 20 Beaverton 39
No. 4 Clackamas 70, No. 29 Mountain View 45
No. 7 Lake Oswego 44, No. 26 Cleveland 28
No. 10 South Eugene 82, No. 23 Sunset 62
No. 18 Oregon City 57, No. 15 North Medford 53
No. 11 Westview 62, No. 22 Grants Pass 39
No. 2 South Salem 58, No. 31 Newberg 37
No. 6 Barlow 76, No. 27 West Salem 59
No. 5 Central Catholic 68, No. 28 Canby 49
No. 8 Mountainside 52, No. 25 Tualatin 44
No. 14 Sherwood 65, No. 19 Gresham 44 OT
No. 3 Jefferson, No. 30 Sandy, late
Girls Basketball
Tuesday Late Scores
First Round 6A Playoffs
No. 17 St. Mary’s 65, No. 16 Forest Grove 49
No. 8 Tualatin 50, No. 25 Clackamas 40
No. 5 Oregon City 61, No. 28 Newberg 35
Wednesday Scores
Quarterfinals 1A Playoffs
No. 1 Crane 64, No. 9 Country Christian 44
No. 5 Joseph 42, No. 4 Damascus Christian 27
No. 3 Perrydale 51, No. 6 North Douglas 34
No. 7 Mohawk, No. 2 St. Paul, late
Baseball
MLB
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training
———
Tuesday’s Late Game
Kansas City 6, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (ss) 2, Houston 1
Detroit 13, Boston 9
Baltimore 5, Miami (ss) 3
Phila. (ss) 9, Pittsburgh (ss) 7
Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5
Atlanta 9, Pittsburgh (ss) 7
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1
Texas 7, Colorado 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 9, San Diego 7
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 0
Cleveland 6, Arizona 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Phila. (ss) 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 0
College
PAC-12
Tuesday’s late Games
Arizona 8, Texas 6
UC Santa Barbara 8, UCLA 5
Stanford 5, Michigan 4
UC Irvine 5, Southern Cal 1
Arizona St. 12, Cal State Fullerton 2
Portland 3, Washington 1
Wednesday’s Games
Michigan at California, late
Arizona St. at Cal State Fullerton, late
Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 9 .855 —
Toronto 43 18 .705 9½
Boston 42 19 .689 10½
Miami 40 22 .645 13
Indiana 37 25 .597 16
Phila. 37 25 .597 16
Brooklyn 27 34 .443 25½
Orlando 27 35 .435 26
Washington 22 38 .367 30
Charlotte 21 40 .344 31½
Chicago 21 41 .339 32
Detroit 20 43 .317 33½
New York 19 43 .306 34
Atlanta 19 44 .302 34½
Cleveland 17 45 .274 36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 47 13 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 5½
Denver 41 20 .672 6½
Houston 39 21 .650 8
Utah 39 22 .639 8½
Oklahoma City 38 24 .613 10
Dallas 37 25 .597 11
Memphis 31 31 .500 17
Sacramento 27 34 .443 20½
Portland 27 35 .435 21
San Antonio 26 34 .433 21
New Orleans 26 35 .426 21½
Phoenix 24 38 .387 24
Minnesota 19 42 .311 28½
Golden State 14 48 .226 34
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Late Games
Golden State 116, Denver 100
Toronto 123, Phoenix 114
Sacramento 133, Washington 126
L.A. Lakers 120, Phila. 107
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 119, Indiana 100
Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 107
Boston 112, Cleveland 106
Memphis 118, Brooklyn 79
Utah 112, New York 104
Miami 116, Orlando 113
Minnesota 115, Chicago 108
New Orleans at Dallas, late
Washington at Portland, late
Thursday’s Games
Denver at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 4:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 12 5 .706 19 11 .633
Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Arizona St. 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Colorado 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
Southern Cal 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
Stanford 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
Arizona 9 7 .563 19 10 .655
California 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
Washington St. 6 10 .375 15 14 .517
Utah 6 11 .353 15 14 .517
Oregon St. 5 11 .313 15 13 .536
Washington 3 13 .188 13 16 .448
———
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona, late
California at No. 13 Oregon, late
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Utah, 11:30 a.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 12:15 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 1:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Stanford at No. 13 Oregon, 8 p.m.
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 1 Kansas 75, TCU 66
No. 4 Dayton 84, Rhode Island 57
No. 7 Florida St. 73, Notre Dame 71
No. 14 Villanova 79, No. 8 Seton Hall 77
No. 11 Creighton 91, Georgetown 76
Texas A&M 78, No. 17 Auburn 75
No. 22 Virginia 46, Miami 44
No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48
EAST
Canisius 85, Marist 69
Fordham 63, George Washington 52
LIU 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72
Marshall 94, FAU 82
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Fairfield 45
Providence 80, Xavier 74
Quinnipiac 69, Iona 68
Rider 71, Manhattan 59
Robert Morris 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 58
Sacred Heart 61, Mount St. Mary’s 59
Siena 77, Niagara 55
St. Bonaventure 89, Saint Joseph’s 73
St. Francis (Pa.) 87, Bryant 61
Tulsa 61, Temple 51
UMass 75, La Salle 64
SOUTH
Charlotte 56, North Texas 43
Florida 68, Georgia 54
Georgia Tech 73, Pittsburgh 57
Louisiana Tech 76, FIU 73
Mississippi 75, Missouri 67
Nicholls 80, McNeese St. 56
Northwestern St. 95, New Orleans 73
Old Dominion 84, UTSA 59
Rice 72, Southern Miss. 57
SE Louisiana 69, Cent. Arkansas 65
Saint Louis 69, George Mason 57
UCF 61, SMU 58
UTEP 60, Middle Tennessee 56
Virginia Tech 70, Clemson 58
MIDWEST
Butler 77, St. John’s 55
Indiana 72, Minnesota 67
Tennessee St. 74, Morehead St. 67, OT
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 99, LSU 90
Houston Baptist 88, Incarnate Word 76
Oklahoma St. 69, Kansas St. 63
Texas A&M-CC 71, Sam Houston St. 60
FAR WEST
Air Force 77, Fresno St. 70
New Mexico 79, San Jose St. 66
Wyoming 80, Colorado St. 74
Women’s college
PAC-12 TOURNAMENT at Las Vegas
———
Thursday’s Games
California vs. No. 24 Arizona St., 11:30 a.m.
Washington vs. Utah, 2 p.m.
Colorado vs. Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Washington St., vs. No. 14 Oregon St., 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
TBD vs. No. 13 Arizona, 11:30 a.m.
TBD vs. No. 3 Oregon, 2 p.m.
TBD vs. No. 8 UCLA, 6 p.m.
TBD vs. No. 7 Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
———
EAST
American U. 57, Navy 42
Binghamton 51, New Hampshire 42
Boston U. 62, Army 56
Bucknell 57, Lafayette 47
Holy Cross 66, Loyola (Md.) 48
Lehigh 86, Colgate 70
Maine 78, Vermont 66
Mass.-Lowell 66, UMBC 58
Stony Brook 54, Albany (NY) 49, OT
SOUTH
Auburn 77, Vanderbilt 67
Belmont 76, Austin Peay 73, OT
Clemson 71, Miami 56
Hampton 49, Campbell 40
High Point 71, Charleston Southern 55
Longwood 69, SC-Upstate 56
New Orleans 82, Northwestern St. 76
Nicholls 72, McNeese St. 53
Pittsburgh 67, Notre Dame 65
Presbyterian 88, Winthrop 54
Radford 73, UNC-Asheville 66
UT Martin 88, Murray St. 33
Wake Forest 83, North Carolina 73
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 82, Miami (Ohio) 69
Buffalo 76, Akron 61
Kent St. 81, Ohio 77
Minnesota 85, Penn St. 65
Missouri 64, Mississippi 53
N. Illinois 70, Ball St. 62
Toledo 76, Cent. Michigan 67
W. Michigan 53, E. Michigan 49
Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 54, SE Louisiana 47
Houston Baptist 66, Incarnate Word 49
TCU 96, Oklahoma 71
Texas A&M-CC 60, Sam Houston St. 45
West Virginia 71, Texas Tech 69
FAR WEST
Idaho 91, Weber St. 57
Idaho St. 77, E. Washington 49
Montana 70, N. Colorado 55
Montana St. 81, S. Utah 65
Portland St. 68, N. Arizona 63
Football
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62
DC 2 2 .500 67 83
New York 2 2 .500 49 73
Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 64 74
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 4 0 1.000 126 88
Dallas 2 2 .500 78 72
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88
Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m.
New York at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 67 42 13 12 96 220 168
Tampa Bay 66 41 20 5 87 231 185
Toronto 67 35 24 8 78 235 223
Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224
Montreal 68 31 28 9 71 209 209
Buffalo 66 29 29 8 66 189 208
Ottawa 67 23 32 12 58 181 231
Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 66 40 20 6 86 228 204
Philadelphia 66 39 20 7 85 225 192
Pittsburgh 65 38 21 6 82 211 181
Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182
N.Y. Islanders 65 35 22 8 78 183 181
Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183
N.Y. Rangers 66 35 27 4 74 218 206
New Jersey 66 26 28 12 64 177 219
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185
Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173
Dallas 66 37 21 8 82 178 170
Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199
Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207
Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215
Chicago 66 30 28 8 68 201 209
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 68 37 23 8 82 219 202
Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 214 205
Calgary 68 35 26 7 77 204 208
Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204
Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178
San Jose 66 29 33 4 62 174 211
Anaheim 66 26 32 8 60 170 211
Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Chicago 6, Anaheim 2
Edmonton 2, Dallas 1, OT
Vegas 3, New Jersey 0
San Jose 5, Toronto 2
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2
Calgary 3, Columbus 2, OT
Anaheim at Colorado, late
Arizona at Vancouver, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Florida, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Softball
College
PAC-12
Tuesday’s Late Game
UCLA 9,St. John’s 0
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
BOSTON RED SOX — Reasigned INF Tommy Joseph, LHP Daniel McGrath, LHP Bobby Poyner, RHP Bryan Mata and RHP Denyi Reyes to minor league camp.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Acquired RHP Sam Held from the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Sold contract of RHP John LaRossa to the Milwaukee Brewers.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded 3B Jose Brizuela to the Florence A’alls for OF Isaac Bernard, LHP Mike Castellani and RHP Cam Hatch.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL John Wetzel to a one-year deal.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Jake Oettinger to the Texas Stars.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed M Victor Wanyama as a designated player.
