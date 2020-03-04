scoreboard

On deck

Thursday

Boys basketball: 1A state championships at Baker HS, Trinity Lutheran vs. Nixyaawii, 3:15 p.m.

Friday

Girls basketball: 6A state playoffs second round, Bend at South Medford, 6:30 p.m.; 5A state playoffs first round, Putnam at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; 4A state playoffs first round, Madras at Cottage Grove, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: 5A state playoffs first round, Milwaukie at Crook County, TBD; Redmond at Stayton, 7 p.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Wednesday Scores

First Round 6A Playoffs

No. 1 Jesuit 76, No. 32 Century 43

No. 16 Summit 57, No. 17 Sheldon 45

No. 9 West Linn 95, No. 28 McNary 52

No. 12 Tigard 69, No. 21. David Douglas 62

No. 13 Grant 49, No. 20 Beaverton 39

No. 4 Clackamas 70, No. 29 Mountain View 45

No. 7 Lake Oswego 44, No. 26 Cleveland 28

No. 10 South Eugene 82, No. 23 Sunset 62

No. 18 Oregon City 57, No. 15 North Medford 53

No. 11 Westview 62, No. 22 Grants Pass 39

No. 2 South Salem 58, No. 31 Newberg 37

No. 6 Barlow 76, No. 27 West Salem 59

No. 5 Central Catholic 68, No. 28 Canby 49

No. 8 Mountainside 52, No. 25 Tualatin 44

No. 14 Sherwood 65, No. 19 Gresham 44 OT

No. 3 Jefferson, No. 30 Sandy, late

Girls Basketball

Tuesday Late Scores

First Round 6A Playoffs

No. 17 St. Mary’s 65, No. 16 Forest Grove 49

No. 8 Tualatin 50, No. 25 Clackamas 40

No. 5 Oregon City 61, No. 28 Newberg 35

Wednesday Scores

Quarterfinals 1A Playoffs

No. 1 Crane 64, No. 9 Country Christian 44

No. 5 Joseph 42, No. 4 Damascus Christian 27

No. 3 Perrydale 51, No. 6 North Douglas 34

No. 7 Mohawk, No. 2 St. Paul, late

Baseball

MLB

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training

———

Tuesday’s Late Game

Kansas City 6, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (ss) 2, Houston 1

Detroit 13, Boston 9

Baltimore 5, Miami (ss) 3

Phila. (ss) 9, Pittsburgh (ss) 7

Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5

Atlanta 9, Pittsburgh (ss) 7

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1

Texas 7, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 9, San Diego 7

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 0

Cleveland 6, Arizona 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Phila. (ss) 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 0

College

PAC-12

Tuesday’s late Games

Arizona 8, Texas 6

UC Santa Barbara 8, UCLA 5

Stanford 5, Michigan 4

UC Irvine 5, Southern Cal 1

Arizona St. 12, Cal State Fullerton 2

Portland 3, Washington 1

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan at California, late

Arizona St. at Cal State Fullerton, late

Basketball

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 9 .855 —

Toronto 43 18 .705 9½

Boston 42 19 .689 10½

Miami 40 22 .645 13

Indiana 37 25 .597 16

Phila. 37 25 .597 16

Brooklyn 27 34 .443 25½

Orlando 27 35 .435 26

Washington 22 38 .367 30

Charlotte 21 40 .344 31½

Chicago 21 41 .339 32

Detroit 20 43 .317 33½

New York 19 43 .306 34

Atlanta 19 44 .302 34½

Cleveland 17 45 .274 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 47 13 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 5½

Denver 41 20 .672 6½

Houston 39 21 .650 8

Utah 39 22 .639 8½

Oklahoma City 38 24 .613 10

Dallas 37 25 .597 11

Memphis 31 31 .500 17

Sacramento 27 34 .443 20½

Portland 27 35 .435 21

San Antonio 26 34 .433 21

New Orleans 26 35 .426 21½

Phoenix 24 38 .387 24

Minnesota 19 42 .311 28½

Golden State 14 48 .226 34

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday’s Late Games

Golden State 116, Denver 100

Toronto 123, Phoenix 114

Sacramento 133, Washington 126

L.A. Lakers 120, Phila. 107

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 119, Indiana 100

Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 107

Boston 112, Cleveland 106

Memphis 118, Brooklyn 79

Utah 112, New York 104

Miami 116, Orlando 113

Minnesota 115, Chicago 108

New Orleans at Dallas, late

Washington at Portland, late

Thursday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 5 p.m.

Phila. at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 4:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Utah at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Phila. at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 12 5 .706 19 11 .633

Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759

Arizona St. 10 6 .625 19 10 .655

Colorado 10 7 .588 21 9 .700

Southern Cal 10 7 .588 21 9 .700

Stanford 9 7 .563 20 9 .690

Arizona 9 7 .563 19 10 .655

California 7 9 .438 13 16 .448

Washington St. 6 10 .375 15 14 .517

Utah 6 11 .353 15 14 .517

Oregon St. 5 11 .313 15 13 .536

Washington 3 13 .188 13 16 .448

———

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona, late

California at No. 13 Oregon, late

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Utah, 11:30 a.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 12:15 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 1:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon, 8 p.m.

SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 1 Kansas 75, TCU 66

No. 4 Dayton 84, Rhode Island 57

No. 7 Florida St. 73, Notre Dame 71

No. 14 Villanova 79, No. 8 Seton Hall 77

No. 11 Creighton 91, Georgetown 76

Texas A&M 78, No. 17 Auburn 75

No. 22 Virginia 46, Miami 44

No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48

EAST

Canisius 85, Marist 69

Fordham 63, George Washington 52

LIU 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72

Marshall 94, FAU 82

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Fairfield 45

Providence 80, Xavier 74

Quinnipiac 69, Iona 68

Rider 71, Manhattan 59

Robert Morris 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

Sacred Heart 61, Mount St. Mary’s 59

Siena 77, Niagara 55

St. Bonaventure 89, Saint Joseph’s 73

St. Francis (Pa.) 87, Bryant 61

Tulsa 61, Temple 51

UMass 75, La Salle 64

SOUTH

Charlotte 56, North Texas 43

Florida 68, Georgia 54

Georgia Tech 73, Pittsburgh 57

Louisiana Tech 76, FIU 73

Mississippi 75, Missouri 67

Nicholls 80, McNeese St. 56

Northwestern St. 95, New Orleans 73

Old Dominion 84, UTSA 59

Rice 72, Southern Miss. 57

SE Louisiana 69, Cent. Arkansas 65

Saint Louis 69, George Mason 57

UCF 61, SMU 58

UTEP 60, Middle Tennessee 56

Virginia Tech 70, Clemson 58

MIDWEST

Butler 77, St. John’s 55

Indiana 72, Minnesota 67

Tennessee St. 74, Morehead St. 67, OT

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 99, LSU 90

Houston Baptist 88, Incarnate Word 76

Oklahoma St. 69, Kansas St. 63

Texas A&M-CC 71, Sam Houston St. 60

FAR WEST

Air Force 77, Fresno St. 70

New Mexico 79, San Jose St. 66

Wyoming 80, Colorado St. 74

Women’s college

PAC-12 TOURNAMENT at Las Vegas

———

Thursday’s Games

California vs. No. 24 Arizona St., 11:30 a.m.

Washington vs. Utah, 2 p.m.

Colorado vs. Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Washington St., vs. No. 14 Oregon St., 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

TBD vs. No. 13 Arizona, 11:30 a.m.

TBD vs. No. 3 Oregon, 2 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 8 UCLA, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 7 Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

———

EAST

American U. 57, Navy 42

Binghamton 51, New Hampshire 42

Boston U. 62, Army 56

Bucknell 57, Lafayette 47

Holy Cross 66, Loyola (Md.) 48

Lehigh 86, Colgate 70

Maine 78, Vermont 66

Mass.-Lowell 66, UMBC 58

Stony Brook 54, Albany (NY) 49, OT

SOUTH

Auburn 77, Vanderbilt 67

Belmont 76, Austin Peay 73, OT

Clemson 71, Miami 56

Hampton 49, Campbell 40

High Point 71, Charleston Southern 55

Longwood 69, SC-Upstate 56

New Orleans 82, Northwestern St. 76

Nicholls 72, McNeese St. 53

Pittsburgh 67, Notre Dame 65

Presbyterian 88, Winthrop 54

Radford 73, UNC-Asheville 66

UT Martin 88, Murray St. 33

Wake Forest 83, North Carolina 73

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 82, Miami (Ohio) 69

Buffalo 76, Akron 61

Kent St. 81, Ohio 77

Minnesota 85, Penn St. 65

Missouri 64, Mississippi 53

N. Illinois 70, Ball St. 62

Toledo 76, Cent. Michigan 67

W. Michigan 53, E. Michigan 49

Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 54, SE Louisiana 47

Houston Baptist 66, Incarnate Word 49

TCU 96, Oklahoma 71

Texas A&M-CC 60, Sam Houston St. 45

West Virginia 71, Texas Tech 69

FAR WEST

Idaho 91, Weber St. 57

Idaho St. 77, E. Washington 49

Montana 70, N. Colorado 55

Montana St. 81, S. Utah 65

Portland St. 68, N. Arizona 63

Football

XFL

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA

St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62

DC 2 2 .500 67 83

New York 2 2 .500 49 73

Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 64 74

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 4 0 1.000 126 88

Dallas 2 2 .500 78 72

Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88

Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m.

New York at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 67 42 13 12 96 220 168

Tampa Bay 66 41 20 5 87 231 185

Toronto 67 35 24 8 78 235 223

Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224

Montreal 68 31 28 9 71 209 209

Buffalo 66 29 29 8 66 189 208

Ottawa 67 23 32 12 58 181 231

Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 66 40 20 6 86 228 204

Philadelphia 66 39 20 7 85 225 192

Pittsburgh 65 38 21 6 82 211 181

Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182

N.Y. Islanders 65 35 22 8 78 183 181

Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183

N.Y. Rangers 66 35 27 4 74 218 206

New Jersey 66 26 28 12 64 177 219

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185

Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173

Dallas 66 37 21 8 82 178 170

Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199

Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207

Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215

Chicago 66 30 28 8 68 201 209

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 68 37 23 8 82 219 202

Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 214 205

Calgary 68 35 26 7 77 204 208

Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204

Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178

San Jose 66 29 33 4 62 174 211

Anaheim 66 26 32 8 60 170 211

Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Chicago 6, Anaheim 2

Edmonton 2, Dallas 1, OT

Vegas 3, New Jersey 0

San Jose 5, Toronto 2

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

Calgary 3, Columbus 2, OT

Anaheim at Colorado, late

Arizona at Vancouver, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Florida, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Softball

College

PAC-12

Tuesday’s Late Game

UCLA 9,St. John’s 0

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

BOSTON RED SOX — Reasigned INF Tommy Joseph, LHP Daniel McGrath, LHP Bobby Poyner, RHP Bryan Mata and RHP Denyi Reyes to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Acquired RHP Sam Held from the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Sold contract of RHP John LaRossa to the Milwaukee Brewers.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded 3B Jose Brizuela to the Florence A’alls for OF Isaac Bernard, LHP Mike Castellani and RHP Cam Hatch.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL John Wetzel to a one-year deal.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Jake Oettinger to the Texas Stars.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed M Victor Wanyama as a designated player.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.