scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 10 6 .625 —
Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 1½
Baltimore 7 7 .500 2
Toronto 6 8 .429 3
Boston 6 10 .375 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 6 .647 —
Detroit 9 6 .600 1
Cleveland 10 8 .556 1½
Chicago 9 9 .500 2½
Kansas City 7 11 .389 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 5 .706 —
Houston 7 9 .438 4½
Texas 6 9 .400 5
Seattle 7 11 .389 5½
Los Angeles 6 11 .353 6
Monday’s Late Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7
Houston 6, San Francisco 4
Seattle 10, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, late
Baltimore at Philadelphia, late
Tampa Bay at Boston, late
Minnesota at Milwaukee, late
Seattle at Texas, late
San Francisco at Houston, late
Oakland at L.A. Angels, late
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 10:10 a.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 4:30 p.m.
Seattle (Walker 1-2) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 11 7 .611 —
Miami 7 4 .636 ½
Washington 6 7 .462 2½
Philadelphia 5 6 .455 2½
New York 7 11 .389 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 11 3 .786 —
Cincinnati 8 9 .471 4½
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4½
Milwaukee 6 8 .429 5
Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 11 5 .688 —
Los Angeles 11 6 .647 ½
San Diego 10 7 .588 1½
Arizona 7 10 .412 4½
San Francisco 7 11 .389 5
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 8
Washington 16, N.Y. Mets 4
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
Houston 6, San Francisco 4
Arizona 12, Colorado 8
San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, late
Baltimore at Philadelphia, late
Minnesota at Milwaukee, late
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at Colorado, late
San Francisco at Houston, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (Weaver 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-0), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 10:10 a.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 4:15 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6:40 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 55 16 .775 —
x-Toronto 51 19 .729 3½
x-Boston 48 23 .676 7
x-Miami 44 27 .620 11
x-Indiana 43 28 .606 12
x-Phila. 42 29 .592 13
x-Brooklyn 35 36 .493 20
x-Orlando 32 40 .444 23½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 29
Washington 24 46 .343 30½
Chicago 22 43 .338 30
New York 21 45 .318 31½
Detroit 20 46 .303 32½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 33
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 52 18 .743 —
x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 5
x-Denver 46 25 .648 6½
y-Houston 44 26 .629 8
x-Oklahoma City 43 27 .614 9
x-Utah 43 28 .606 9½
x-Dallas 43 31 .581 11
Portland 34 39 .466 19½
Memphis 33 39 .458 20
Phoenix 33 39 .458 20
San Antonio 32 38 .457 20
New Orleans 30 40 .429 22
Sacramento 29 41 .414 23
Minnesota 19 45 .297 30
Golden State 15 50 .231 34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday’s Late Games
Miami 114, Indiana 92
L.A. Lakers 124, Denver 121
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn 108, Orlando 96
San Antonio 123, Houston 105
Phoenix 130, Phila. 117
Boston 122, Memphis 107
Portland 134, Dallas 131
Milwaukee at Washington, late
New Orleans at Sacramento, late
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Houston, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Phila., 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Summary
Trail Blazers 134, Mavericks 131
PORTLAND (134)
Anthony 10-17 3-4 26, Collins 5-7 0-0 11, Nurkic 3-9 0-0 6, Lillard 17-32 18-18 61, McCollum 2-14 3-3 8, Trent Jr. 5-11 0-0 11, Hezonja 1-5 1-2 3, Whiteside 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 46-98 27-29 134.
DALLAS (131)
Finney-Smith 6-8 0-0 15, Hardaway Jr. 6-11 9-9 24, Porzingis 12-17 5-6 36, Burke 4-9 2-2 12, Doncic 8-19 7-9 25, Jackson 0-2 2-2 2, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1 0-1 2, Kleber 4-9 1-2 12, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 42-81 27-33 131.
Portland 38 28 32 36 — 134
Dallas 31 27 37 36 — 131
3-Point Goals—Portland 15-38 (Lillard 9-17, Anthony 3-5, McCollum 1-5, Trent Jr. 1-6, Hezonja 0-3), Dallas 20-44 (Porzingis 7-9, Finney-Smith 3-5, Hardaway Jr. 3-8, Kleber 3-8, Burke 2-4, Doncic 2-8). Fouled Out—Portland 1 (Nurkic), Dallas 1 (Porzingis). Rebounds—Portland 48 (Nurkic 9), Dallas 37 (Doncic 8). Assists—Portland 18 (Lillard 8), Dallas 28 (Doncic 10). Total Fouls—Portland 31, Dallas 23.
WNBA
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 5 3 .625 —
Washington 3 4 .429 1½
Indiana 3 5 .375 2
Connecticut 2 6 .250 3
Atlanta 2 6 .250 3
New York 1 6 .143 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 1 .875 —
Las Vegas 6 2 .750 1
Minnesota 5 2 .714 1½
Phoenix 5 3 .625 2
Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2½
Dallas 3 5 .375 4
Monday’s Late Game
Seattle 89, Chicago 71
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas 98, Indiana 79
Washington at Minnesota, late
New York at Los Angeles, late
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
All Times PDT
PLAYOFFS
BEST-OF-SEVEN SERIES
Tuesday’s Games
At Toronto
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT, Tampa Bay leads series 1-0
At Edmonton
Calgary 3, Dallas 2, Calgary leads series 1-0
Chicago vs. Vegas, late
Wednesday’s Games
At Toronto
Carolina vs. Boston, 8 a.m.
N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, noon
Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
At Edmonton
Arizona vs. Colorado, 2:30 p.m.
Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — “ Transferred LHP John Means from the Bereavement List to the IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Robert Stock from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Jeffrey Springs to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated SS Tim Anderson from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Leury Garcia on the 10-day IL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger and RHP Zach Plesac on Restricted list. Recalled LHP Logan Allen from alternate training site. Activated OF Tyler Naquin from 10-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled SS Willi Castro from Alternate Training Site. Placed 1B C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — MLB has suspended Alex Cintron for 20 games and an undisclosed fine for his role in benches-clearing incident on August 9th against the Oakland A’s. Activated LHP Brooks Raley and optioned RHP Carlos Sanabria to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled SS Jeison Guzman from alternate training site. Announced that RHP Carlos Hernandez and LHP Asa Lacy have been added to the alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired INF Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations. Optioned C Williams Astudillo to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — MLB has suspended OF Ramon Laureano for 6 games and an undisclosed fine for charging the Houston Astros dugout on August 9th.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Clint Frazier from alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Invited non-roster LHP Sean Gilmartin to spring training and sent outright to alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of INF Derek Dietrich and LHP Wes Benjamin from alternate training site. Optioned Jimmy Herget and INF Anderson Tejada to alternate training site. Designated 1B Greg Bird for assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled LF Josh VanMeter from alternate training site. Placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 8, 2020.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated OF/1B Ryan Braun from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Mark Mathias to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Ali Sanchez and RHP Paul Sewald to alternate training site. Activated RHPs Brad Brach and Walker Lockett from the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contracts of RHP Blake Parker and RHP Connor Brogdon from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Pivetta to Lehigh Valley IronPids (IL). Designated for assignment RHP Trevor Kelly and OF Nick Williams.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from the New York Yankees and optioned to alternate training site. Placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DB Tavon Wilson.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived K Ramiz Ahmed.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LB Levonta Taylor.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Darius Kilgo. Placed LB Brandon King on the reserve/PUP list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Cody White.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OLB Reggie Gilbert. Placed OLB Vic Beasley on the NFI list.
SOCCER
Major League
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Samuel Tetteh on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Noah Billingsley to Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship for the remainder 2020 season with the right to recall Billingsley at any time throughout the duration of the loan.
