scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233
Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161
New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201
Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160
Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242
Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229
Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217
L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205
Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204
Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243
Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Thursday’s Game
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Phila. at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Washington at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.
College
All TImes PST
PAC-12
North W L PCT PF PA
Oregon 1 0 1.000 35 14
Wash. St. 1 0 1.000 38 28
California 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 .000 0 0
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 28 38
Stanford 0 1 .000 14 35
South W L PCT PF PA
Colorado 1 0 1.000 48 42
Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 28 27
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28
UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Stanford, 12:30 p.m.
No. 20 Southern Cal at Arizona, 12:30 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon at Wash. St., 4 p.m.
California at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m.
SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
EAST
Buffalo 42, Miami (Ohio) 10
MIDWEST
Ohio 24, Akron 10
Kent St. 62, Bowling Green 24
America’s Line
(Home teams in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
TITANS 21/2 2 481/2 Colts
Sunday
STEELERS 91/2 71/2 471/2 Bengals
LIONS 3 NL NL Washington
BROWNS 21/2 3 531/2 Texans
PACKERS 14 131/2 511/2 Jaguars
Eagles 3 31/2 44 GIANTS
Bucs 6 41/2 501/2 PANTHERS
RAIDERS 41/2 5 511/2 Broncos
CARDS 1 11/2 551/2 Bills
RAMS 11/2 11/2 551/2 Seahawks
SAINTS 91/2 91/2 501/2 49ers
Ravens 7 7 431/2 PATRIOTS
DOLPHINS 3 21/2 48 Chargers
Monday
Vikings 21/2 21/2 441/2 BEARS
Bye week: Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jets
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Wednesday
C Michigan 7 71/2 571/2 N ILLINOIS
BALL ST 101/2 81/2 601/2 E Michigan
W MICHIGAN +1 21/2 591/2 Toledo
Thursday
BOISE ST 13 14 611/2 Colorado St
Friday
Fla Atlantic 9 9 411/2 FLORIDA INT’L
Iowa 3 31/2 571/2 MINNESOTA
CINCINNATI 27 271/2 561/2 E Carolina
Saturday
Memphis 9 NL NL NAVY
FLORIDA 161/2 171/2 621/2 Arkansas
KENTUCKY 171/2 17 421/2 Vanderbilt
W VIRGINIA 3 3 451/2 Tcu
NC STATE 7 7 601/2 Florida St
Texas A&M 121/2 NL NL TENNESSEE
Notre Dame 13 131/2 491/2 BOSTON COLL
N CAROLINA 121/2 131/2 661/2 Wake Forest
GA SOUTHERN 10 10 511/2 Texas St
Pittsburgh 7 61/2 501/2 GEORGIA TECH
VA TECH 21/2 21/2 671/2 Miami-Florida
UCF 29 241/2 751/2 Temple
Ohio St 251/2 25 721/2 MARYLAND
Wisconsin 11/2 4 541/2 MICHIGAN
Indiana 81/2 71/2 511/2 MICHIGAN ST
Northwestern PK 3 501/2 PURDUE
RUTGERS 6 61/2 52 Illinois
MARSHALL 23 231/2 561/2 Mid Tenn St
HOUSTON 14 141/2 581/2 Usf
ARIZONA ST 31/2 4 471/2 California
Usc 131/2 14 671/2 ARIZONA
WYOMING PPD PPD NL Air Force
Nevada 14 171/2 631/2 NEW MEXICO
Fresno St 12 10 551/2 UTAH ST
APP’CHIAN ST 16 16 631/2 Georgia St
Oregon 71/2 10 571/2 WASH ST
WASHINGTON 12 13 521/2 Oregon St
SAN JOSE ST 161/2 151/2 591/2 Unlv
SAN DIEGO ST 91/2 11 531/2 Hawaii
STANFORD 71/2 61/2 541/2 Colorado
UTSA 5 7 451/2 Utep
TEXAS TECH 11/2 11/2 571/2 Baylor
Coastal Caro 8 11 531/2 TROY
Auburn 14 PPD NL MISS ST
TULANE 51/2 51/2 471/2 Army
Penn St 3 31/2 551/2 NEBRASKA
TULSA 11/2 21/2 631/2 Smu
UAB 141/2 141/2 651/2 N Texas
ARKANSAS ST 20 20 671/2 UL-Monroe
MISSISSIPPI 9 11 701/2 S Carolina
UL-LAFAYETTE 14 151/2 541/2 S Alabama
Georgia 12 131/2 481/2 MISSOURI
LA TECH PK 1 491/2 Rice
W KENTUCKY 8 51/2 49 So Miss
Alabama 24 PPD NL LSU
Write-In Games
VIRGINIA 21/2 3 661/2 Louisville
Utah 31/2 31/2 591/2 UCLA
Basketball
Men’s college
AP TOP 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (28) 0-0 1541 2
2. Baylor (24) 0-0 1540 5
3. Villanova (11) 0-0 1501 10
4. Virginia (1) 0-0 1364 16
5. Iowa 0-0 1273 25
6. Kansas 0-0 1221 1
7. Wisconsin 0-0 1150 17
8. Illinois 0-0 1105 21
9. Duke 0-0 1073 11
10. Kentucky 0-0 1038 8
11. Creighton 0-0 922 7
12. Tennessee 0-0 919 —
13. Michigan St. 0-0 820 9
14. Texas Tech 0-0 790 —
15. West Virginia 0-0 651 24
16. North Carolina 0-0 465 —
17. Houston 0-0 438 22
18. Arizona St 0-0 402 —
19. Texas 0-0 380 —
20. Oregon 0-0 375 13
21. Florida St. 0-0 351 4
22. UCLA 0-0 336 —
23. Ohio St. 0-0 270 19
24. Rutgers 0-0 190 —
25. Michigan 0-0 160 —
Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, N Iowa 1.
Women’s college
AP TOP 25
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (29) 0-0 749 1
2. Stanford (1) 0-0 698 7
3. UConn 0-0 695 5
4. Baylor 0-0 663 3
5. Louisville 0-0 597 6
6. Mississippi St. 0-0 589 9
7. Arizona 0-0 575 12
8. NC State 0-0 556 8
9. UCLA 0-0 499 10
10. Oregon 0-0 472 2
11. Kentucky 0-0 464 16
12. Maryland 0-0 395 4
13. Texas A&M 0-0 383 18
14. Arkansas 0-0 354 24
15. Iowa St. 0-0 284 —
16. Indiana 0-0 278 20
17. Northwestern 0-0 275 11
18. Oregon St. 0-0 240 14
19. DePaul 0-0 185 15
20. Ohio St. 0-0 165 —
21. Gonzaga 0-0 137 13
22. Notre Dame 0-0 125 —
23. Syracuse 0-0 120 —
24. Missouri St. 0-0 95 23
25. Michigan 0-0 65 —
Others receiving votes: Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida St. 12, North Carolina 10, Arizona St. 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota St. 3, Boston College 2, South Florida 1, Southern Cal 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1.
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
Play-in
Eastern Conference
Friday, Nov. 20
(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 3:30 p.m.
(10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 6 p.m.
First Round
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 21
Orlando City vs. NY City FC, 9 a.m.
Columbus vs. New York, noon
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 3 p.m.
Phila. vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 5 p.m.
Western Conference
Saturday, Nov. 22
Sporting KC vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.
Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Seattle vs. LA FC, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLBPA — Named Tatia Mays-Russell chief financial officer, Michael J. ONeill chief human resources officer and Silvia Alvarez associate director, international and domestic communications.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named John Baker director of coaching and player development.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted LB Edmond Robinson to the active roster. Waived DE Takkarist McKinley.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Tramon Williams. Placed DB Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve. Signed OT R.J. Prince and DB Nate Brooks to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated S Juston Burris to return from injured reserve. Activated RB Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad injured reserve. Signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad. Released K Taylor Bertolet and DT Mike Panasiuk.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Anthony Rush to the active roster. Signed QB Kyle Sloter and OL Eric Kush to the practice squad. Released OL Aaron Neary.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DE Sam Hubbard to return from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Stephen Denmark and C Javon Patterson to the practice squad. Released C Evan Brown and CB Prince Smith. Placed WR Ryan Switzer on practice squad injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Chidobe Awuzie from injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Albert Okwuegbunam on injured reserve. Claimed CB De’Vante Bausby off waivers from Arizona.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated DB Jalen Elliott from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Released TE Khari Lee.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated QB Jordan Love from reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Dylan Cole, LB Whitney Mercilus and OT Max Scharping for the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Curtis Bolton and DE Kendall Futrell to the practice squad. Released WR Devin Smith.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated OL Martinas Rankin from the reserve/PUP list. Waived DE Demone Harris. Activated DT Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad COVID-list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster. Waived DE Ron’Dell Carter. Signed RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Chase McLaughlin to the active roster. Placed K Chase McLaughlin on the exempt/commissioner permission list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Rico Gafford to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OLB Natrez Patrick. Released C Cohl Cabral from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated LB Todd Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Ben Gedeon. Placed CB Holton Hill and LS Austin Cutting on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed TE Jordan Thomas off waivers from Arizona. Placed TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve. Signed TEs Dylan Cantrell and David Wells to the practice squad. Released LB Cassh Maluia. Released DL Ryan Glasgow from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released QB Tommy Stevens from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated G Will Henandez from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Dante Pettis from the exempt list. Waived CB Corey Ballentine.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived QB Mike White.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Jaylen Samuels, LB Vince Williams and OL Jerald Hawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Trey Edmunds to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Giorgio Tavecchio, OL Daniel Munyer and DL Miles Brown to the practice squad.
