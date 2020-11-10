scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233

Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161

New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194

N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201

Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160

Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242

Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161

Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142

Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237

Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183

Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229

Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217

L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205

Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188

Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290

N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200

Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203

Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251

Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204

Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190

Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240

Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243

Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180

L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152

San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

Thursday’s Game

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Phila. at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Washington at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.

College

All TImes PST

———

PAC-12

North W L PCT PF PA

Oregon 1 0 1.000 35 14

Wash. St. 1 0 1.000 38 28

California 0 0 .000 0 0

Washington 0 0 .000 0 0

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 28 38

Stanford 0 1 .000 14 35

South W L PCT PF PA

Colorado 1 0 1.000 48 42

Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 28 27

Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28

UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48

———

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Stanford, 12:30 p.m.

No. 20 Southern Cal at Arizona, 12:30 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon at Wash. St., 4 p.m.

California at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m.

SCORES

———

Tuesday’s Games

EAST

Buffalo 42, Miami (Ohio) 10

MIDWEST

Ohio 24, Akron 10

Kent St. 62, Bowling Green 24

America’s Line

(Home teams in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

TITANS 21/2 2 481/2 Colts

Sunday

STEELERS 91/2 71/2 471/2 Bengals

LIONS 3 NL NL Washington

BROWNS 21/2 3 531/2 Texans

PACKERS 14 131/2 511/2 Jaguars

Eagles 3 31/2 44 GIANTS

Bucs 6 41/2 501/2 PANTHERS

RAIDERS 41/2 5 511/2 Broncos

CARDS 1 11/2 551/2 Bills

RAMS 11/2 11/2 551/2 Seahawks

SAINTS 91/2 91/2 501/2 49ers

Ravens 7 7 431/2 PATRIOTS

DOLPHINS 3 21/2 48 Chargers

Monday

Vikings 21/2 21/2 441/2 BEARS

———

Bye week: Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jets

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Wednesday

C Michigan 7 71/2 571/2 N ILLINOIS

BALL ST 101/2 81/2 601/2 E Michigan

W MICHIGAN +1 21/2 591/2 Toledo

Thursday

BOISE ST 13 14 611/2 Colorado St

Friday

Fla Atlantic 9 9 411/2 FLORIDA INT’L

Iowa 3 31/2 571/2 MINNESOTA

CINCINNATI 27 271/2 561/2 E Carolina

Saturday

Memphis 9 NL NL NAVY

FLORIDA 161/2 171/2 621/2 Arkansas

KENTUCKY 171/2 17 421/2 Vanderbilt

W VIRGINIA 3 3 451/2 Tcu

NC STATE 7 7 601/2 Florida St

Texas A&M 121/2 NL NL TENNESSEE

Notre Dame 13 131/2 491/2 BOSTON COLL

N CAROLINA 121/2 131/2 661/2 Wake Forest

GA SOUTHERN 10 10 511/2 Texas St

Pittsburgh 7 61/2 501/2 GEORGIA TECH

VA TECH 21/2 21/2 671/2 Miami-Florida

UCF 29 241/2 751/2 Temple

Ohio St 251/2 25 721/2 MARYLAND

Wisconsin 11/2 4 541/2 MICHIGAN

Indiana 81/2 71/2 511/2 MICHIGAN ST

Northwestern PK 3 501/2 PURDUE

RUTGERS 6 61/2 52 Illinois

MARSHALL 23 231/2 561/2 Mid Tenn St

HOUSTON 14 141/2 581/2 Usf

ARIZONA ST 31/2 4 471/2 California

Usc 131/2 14 671/2 ARIZONA

WYOMING PPD PPD NL Air Force

Nevada 14 171/2 631/2 NEW MEXICO

Fresno St 12 10 551/2 UTAH ST

APP’CHIAN ST 16 16 631/2 Georgia St

Oregon 71/2 10 571/2 WASH ST

WASHINGTON 12 13 521/2 Oregon St

SAN JOSE ST 161/2 151/2 591/2 Unlv

SAN DIEGO ST 91/2 11 531/2 Hawaii

STANFORD 71/2 61/2 541/2 Colorado

UTSA 5 7 451/2 Utep

TEXAS TECH 11/2 11/2 571/2 Baylor

Coastal Caro 8 11 531/2 TROY

Auburn 14 PPD NL MISS ST

TULANE 51/2 51/2 471/2 Army

Penn St 3 31/2 551/2 NEBRASKA

TULSA 11/2 21/2 631/2 Smu

UAB 141/2 141/2 651/2 N Texas

ARKANSAS ST 20 20 671/2 UL-Monroe

MISSISSIPPI 9 11 701/2 S Carolina

UL-LAFAYETTE 14 151/2 541/2 S Alabama

Georgia 12 131/2 481/2 MISSOURI

LA TECH PK 1 491/2 Rice

W KENTUCKY 8 51/2 49 So Miss

Alabama 24 PPD NL LSU

Write-In Games

VIRGINIA 21/2 3 661/2 Louisville

Utah 31/2 31/2 591/2 UCLA

Basketball

Men’s college

AP TOP 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (28) 0-0 1541 2

2. Baylor (24) 0-0 1540 5

3. Villanova (11) 0-0 1501 10

4. Virginia (1) 0-0 1364 16

5. Iowa 0-0 1273 25

6. Kansas 0-0 1221 1

7. Wisconsin 0-0 1150 17

8. Illinois 0-0 1105 21

9. Duke 0-0 1073 11

10. Kentucky 0-0 1038 8

11. Creighton 0-0 922 7

12. Tennessee 0-0 919 —

13. Michigan St. 0-0 820 9

14. Texas Tech 0-0 790 —

15. West Virginia 0-0 651 24

16. North Carolina 0-0 465 —

17. Houston 0-0 438 22

18. Arizona St 0-0 402 —

19. Texas 0-0 380 —

20. Oregon 0-0 375 13

21. Florida St. 0-0 351 4

22. UCLA 0-0 336 —

23. Ohio St. 0-0 270 19

24. Rutgers 0-0 190 —

25. Michigan 0-0 160 —

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, N Iowa 1.

Women’s college

AP TOP 25

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (29) 0-0 749 1

2. Stanford (1) 0-0 698 7

3. UConn 0-0 695 5

4. Baylor 0-0 663 3

5. Louisville 0-0 597 6

6. Mississippi St. 0-0 589 9

7. Arizona 0-0 575 12

8. NC State 0-0 556 8

9. UCLA 0-0 499 10

10. Oregon 0-0 472 2

11. Kentucky 0-0 464 16

12. Maryland 0-0 395 4

13. Texas A&M 0-0 383 18

14. Arkansas 0-0 354 24

15. Iowa St. 0-0 284 —

16. Indiana 0-0 278 20

17. Northwestern 0-0 275 11

18. Oregon St. 0-0 240 14

19. DePaul 0-0 185 15

20. Ohio St. 0-0 165 —

21. Gonzaga 0-0 137 13

22. Notre Dame 0-0 125 —

23. Syracuse 0-0 120 —

24. Missouri St. 0-0 95 23

25. Michigan 0-0 65 —

Others receiving votes: Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida St. 12, North Carolina 10, Arizona St. 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota St. 3, Boston College 2, South Florida 1, Southern Cal 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1.

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

Play-in

Eastern Conference

Friday, Nov. 20

(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 3:30 p.m.

(10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 6 p.m.

First Round

Eastern Conference

Saturday, Nov. 21

Orlando City vs. NY City FC, 9 a.m.

Columbus vs. New York, noon

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 3 p.m.

Phila. vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 5 p.m.

Western Conference

Saturday, Nov. 22

Sporting KC vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Seattle vs. LA FC, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLBPA — Named Tatia Mays-Russell chief financial officer, Michael J. ONeill chief human resources officer and Silvia Alvarez associate director, international and domestic communications.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named John Baker director of coaching and player development.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted LB Edmond Robinson to the active roster. Waived DE Takkarist McKinley.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Tramon Williams. Placed DB Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve. Signed OT R.J. Prince and DB Nate Brooks to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated S Juston Burris to return from injured reserve. Activated RB Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad injured reserve. Signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad. Released K Taylor Bertolet and DT Mike Panasiuk.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Anthony Rush to the active roster. Signed QB Kyle Sloter and OL Eric Kush to the practice squad. Released OL Aaron Neary.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DE Sam Hubbard to return from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Stephen Denmark and C Javon Patterson to the practice squad. Released C Evan Brown and CB Prince Smith. Placed WR Ryan Switzer on practice squad injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Chidobe Awuzie from injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Albert Okwuegbunam on injured reserve. Claimed CB De’Vante Bausby off waivers from Arizona.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated DB Jalen Elliott from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Released TE Khari Lee.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated QB Jordan Love from reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Dylan Cole, LB Whitney Mercilus and OT Max Scharping for the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Curtis Bolton and DE Kendall Futrell to the practice squad. Released WR Devin Smith.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated OL Martinas Rankin from the reserve/PUP list. Waived DE Demone Harris. Activated DT Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad COVID-list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster. Waived DE Ron’Dell Carter. Signed RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Chase McLaughlin to the active roster. Placed K Chase McLaughlin on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Rico Gafford to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OLB Natrez Patrick. Released C Cohl Cabral from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated LB Todd Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Ben Gedeon. Placed CB Holton Hill and LS Austin Cutting on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed TE Jordan Thomas off waivers from Arizona. Placed TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve. Signed TEs Dylan Cantrell and David Wells to the practice squad. Released LB Cassh Maluia. Released DL Ryan Glasgow from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released QB Tommy Stevens from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated G Will Henandez from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Dante Pettis from the exempt list. Waived CB Corey Ballentine.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived QB Mike White.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Jaylen Samuels, LB Vince Williams and OL Jerald Hawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Trey Edmunds to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Giorgio Tavecchio, OL Daniel Munyer and DL Miles Brown to the practice squad.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.