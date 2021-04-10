Chase Schermer had an admittedly surprising race in the Oxford Classic at Juniper Park.
His time of 17 minutes and 35.60 seconds was slower than the Mountain View junior thought he would run. But it was 23 seconds faster than the next closest finisher to win the race and help Mountain View win the annual Central Oregon cross-country meet Saturday afternoon.
“I wasn’t expecting to lead the entire thing," said Schermer. “Otherwise, that felt really good. I finished in first place for the first time this season. Last race of the season, that felt really good.”
Once he started the second of three laps at the course at Juniper Park, Schermer began to feel himself pull away from the pack. As the race continued into the final lap, he could no longer hear anyone chasing him.
“It is like you are in a different moment,” said Schermer. “It is like you are running away from a pack of wolves. You are fast enough that you don’t hear them. And you want to keep it that way.”
Summit’s Noah Laughlin-Hall (17:58.80) and Bailey Martin (18:07.20) finished second and third in the 5,000 meter race. The next five to cross the finish line were all Mountain View runners with Kyle Swenson (18:13.40) and Benjamin Clawson (18:28.80) rounding out the top five.
Mountain View won with 23 team points, followed by Summit with 55, Bend with 77 and Henley of Klamath Falls with 82.
Much like the boys race, the girls race was won by a wide margin. The only difference was Summit freshman Makenzie McRae trailed after two and a half laps before finding an extra kick to pull past teammate Teaghan Knox to finish in 18:55.20.
“I felt good. I really like the course. I just like the three loops, the grass and you are with people the whole time,” said McRae. “I was just trying to have fun and do my best like I do with every race.”
The team scores were closer between the three Bend high schools, and each school had at least three finishers in the 10 fastest times. Summit won with 33 points, followed by Mountain View with 44, and Bend High with 50.
Knox finished second in 19:24.20, followed by teammate Ainslie Knox with a time of 20:40.20. Bend’s Olive Nye finished fourth with 20:49.00, with Mountain View’s Hannah Tranby rounding out the top-five in 20:05.20.
It was a change of scenery for the Oxford Classic, which is typically ran in Drake Park. There were also fewer teams this year due to COVID-19. A year ago, there were 27 teams registered, this year, that number was trimmed to seven.