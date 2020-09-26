BASEBALL
Giants cut pitcher Samardzija — The San Francisco Giants released veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija on Saturday, a day after he returned from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab. Samardzija, an 11-game winner in 2019, was designated for assignment and placed on unconditional release waivers days before his contract was to expire. The 35-year-old pitcher signed a $90 million, five-year contract with San Francisco in December 2015, but spent much of his Giants tenure sidelined by injuries. Samardzija allowed a two-run homer to Fernando Tatís Jr. among his three hits surrendered in three innings of Friday’s 6-5 loss to the Padres. It was his fourth start of 2020 and first appearance since Aug. 7. He was 0-2 with a 9.72 ERA this season after significant time at the club’s Sacramento alternate training site trying to recover .
Astros third base coach Pettis diagnosed with multiple myeloma — Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and will miss the rest of the 2020 season. The team announcement came before Saturday night’s road game against the Texas Rangers. Pettis, 62, is expected to make a full recovery from this cancer of plasma cells. He most recently coached third base in a game on Sept. 15 before being sidelined with hip discomfort.
SOCCER
Colorado-Sporting KC match postponed after positive COVID-19 tests — Colorado’s MLS game against Sporting Kansas City has been postponed after a Rapids player and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. A player for FC Cincinnati also tested positive and is in isolation, the team announced. The player, who was not identified, was symptomatic, the team said. The Rapids suspended training while the unidentified player and staff members who tested positive were isolated. The team has conducted additional testing and contact tracing. The match between the Rapids and Sporting in Commerce City, Colorado, originally scheduled for Sunday, is the first game to be postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases since the teams returned to play in their local markets following the MLS is Back tournament in Florida. Cincinnati’s match against NYCFC set for Saturday night at Red Bull Arena was not postponed.
FOOTBALL
No. 6 LSU falls to Mississippi St.; 1st team since 1998 to lose opening game as defending champions — K.J. Costello passed for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns in the Mississippi State debut of coach Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense, and the Bulldogs knocked off sixth-ranked and defending national champion LSU 44-34 on Saturday. Costello’s passing yardage in his first game since transferring from Stanford to Starkville, Mississippi, eclipsed the 544 yards Georgia’s Eric Zeier had against Southern Mississippi in 1993 to set the Southeastern Conference record. LSU became the first defending national champion to lose its opening game since Michigan in 1998 lost at Notre Dame.
