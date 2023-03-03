basketball

Trinity Lutheran’s Jack Foley (35) goes up for a shot over St. Paul’s Kenyon Jackson (11) during a 1A state playoff game at Trinity Lutheran in Bend Wednesday afternoon. 

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

The comeback effort to keep its season alive came up just for the Trinity Lutheran boys basketball team at the Class 1A state tournament Friday morning.

Trailing 15 entering the final quarter against No. 4 Adrian, the Saints rallied to make it a two-point game with just under a minute to go, but ultimately, the Antelopes were able to hold on to win 56-50 in Baker.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.