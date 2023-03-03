The comeback effort to keep its season alive came up just for the Trinity Lutheran boys basketball team at the Class 1A state tournament Friday morning.
Trailing 15 entering the final quarter against No. 4 Adrian, the Saints rallied to make it a two-point game with just under a minute to go, but ultimately, the Antelopes were able to hold on to win 56-50 in Baker.
The Antelopes, who handed the Saints a 66-64 loss on Dec. 10, came out hot in the early morning game, taking a 20-11 lead after the first quarter, and building a 33-23 lead going into the half.
In the loss, the Saints were led by sophomore Jack Foley who finished with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting, he also grabbed five rebounds. Foley was named the Moda Heath Player of the Game. Colin Pearson also reached double-digit on Friday, scoring 16 points and grabbing five rebounds.
Ashton Jephson led the way for Adrian finishing with a team-high 17 points to go along with four rebounds. Jace Martin and Jesse Walker each finished with 12. Martin was Adrian’s Player of the Game.
The Saints wrapped up their season with a record of 20-9, finishing fourth in the Mountain Valley League.
— Bulletin Staff Reports
