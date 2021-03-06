SISTERS — Blame the pandemic. In the first half alone, Pleasant Hill and Sisters fumbled the ball a combined six times. Needless to say, the year and a half layoff and a short practice window formed some rust for both football teams Friday night.
A few too many mistakes from the Outlaws and enough explosive plays in the passing game helped the Billies cruise to a 20-6 victory.
"We are a young team and we are going to make mistakes," said Sisters coach Gary Thorson. "It is the same for both teams. Both teams are going to go home and watch film and say, 'Gosh we missed this, we missed this and we missed this.'"
Neither team could hold onto, or move the ball without a fumble as teams traded turnovers. In the first half, each team forced turnovers in the red zone.
It was a couple of big passing plays from Pleasant Hill that was the difference in the game. Billies' quarterback Max Smith connected with Mason Hylemon and Hunter Etchison in the final seconds of the first half and gave Pleasant Hill a comfortable lead. A Smith rushing touchdown in the third quarter gave the Billies a 20-0 lead midway through the third quarter.
Sisters finally got on the board when sophomore Adam Madox-Castle broke off a touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, but it was too late to mount a comeback.
It was a tough first outing for the Outlaws in their first Class 3A game of the year. But the team's last game was in October 2019, so spirits were high even in defeat.
"I loved being out here again," said senior Hayden Sharp. "It was much needed and I was glad we could be out here. It was still a lot of fun out there."
Other Central Oregon teams were in action across the region Friday night.
La Pine avenged last season's 32-0 loss to Siuslaw with a thrilling, 26-24 win at home to open the 2021 campaign.
A playoff team a year ago with many of their starters returning, Siuslaw was pegged to be one of the strongest teams in Class 3A. But the Vikings ran into a youthful Hawks team that was not going to be pushed around.
“I have a young football team that has been playing football for a while and is a physical group,” said head coach Bo DeForest. "That was the biggest factor that we were more physical than Siuslaw."
In the final minute, facing a 3rd and 17 situation, quarterback Colton Campbell hit Dawson Cook in stride across the middle and he ran it in for what would prove to be the game winning score.
The sophomore Campbell did it all for the Hawks, finishing with 340 yards on 140 yards rushing and 200 yards passing in the winning effort.
“We were able to establish a run and have success with it,” said DeForest. “That opened up the passing game. We had a nice balanced attack and it worked out for us.”
Culver was in the middle of a closely contested match against Santiam when the game abruptly ended midway through the third quarter.
One of the officials came to the Culver side and told Shea Little, the Culver coach and athletic director, that Santiam was done playing. No explanation was given.
The game ended with the Bulldogs winning 8-0 with quarterback Anthony Hood finding tight end Brody Little in for the game's only score. Logan Macy scored on a two-point conversation.
Shea Little is uncertain why Santiam decided to walk off the field. He said he did not hear from either the coach or athletic director on their specific reasoning, but suspects that mask use may be the issue.
In the first quarter, Little said, the Santiam coach told officials that Culver players were not properly wearing their masks. Little then told his players they would not play if they were seen not properly wearing a mask, and he also said that he communicated with the officials to let him know if his players were not following the mask guidelines.
Until the game ended, Little heard nothing from the officials regarding his players not properly wearing masks on the field.
Even before the pandemic, Little has had to wear a mask because he received a lifesaving double lung transplant.
As of Saturday afternoon, Little had not heard any specific reason as to why Santiam ended the game early.
"I just feel really bad for all the kids — including the Santiam kids — to not get a whole game in," said Little. "It is our only home game this year and to have it cut short is really disappointing. I am at a loss, right now."
In Gilchrist’s last two matchups against Triangle Lake in 6-Man football the teams combined to score 121 points. In a “total downpour” in Springfield, Jaekob Spurlock’s 20-yard run touchdown in the second quarter was the game’s only score in the Grizzly’s 7-0 win Friday night.
"It was a total ground attack, the passing game wasn’t there," said Gilchrist coach Rick West. "It was probably the best defensive game we have played since joining 6-man."
Crook County opened its season with a 18-7 win on the road over North Marion, a team which beat the Cowboys 14-7 last season. Madras was shutout at home by Molalla.
