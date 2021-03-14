Falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter against Aloha at Saturday’s football game motivated Mountain View to push harder.
The Cougars racked up nearly 600 yards of offense and outscored the Warriors 55-14 to win their second game of the season.
Mountain View coach Brian Crum said there was no panic from the coaches or players once his team was in a two-score hole, and credited his team’s maturing for how it responded.
“One thing that the pandemic teaches us is to be flexible,” Crum said.
Senior running back Luke Roberts and junior running back Sayre Williamson provided a “thunder and lightning” rushing attack for the Cougars. Roberts ran for a bruising 234 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries while Williamson gashed the Warriors defense for 15 yards, a carry en route to 229 yards and a score.
“I think that changed of pace helped us a lot — he lit a fire under us,” said Crum. “Got to give credit to the offensive line. They were pushing (Aloha’s defensive line) four to five yards downfield every play.”
Roberts ran touchdowns came from seven, two, five, one and 17 yards out. Williamson scored on a 44-yard run, while junior quarterback Jakoby Moss tossed in two touchdown passes, one to James Tiboni and another to Jake Hatch.
Aloha did lose its quarterback in the first half, but after giving up 13 points in the first quarter, the Cougars only gave up two scores during the final three quarters and kept the vaunted Warrior passing attack in check while forcing four turnovers.
“Our defensive backs have been playing better than in years past,” Crum said. “I was happy and impressed with what our players and staff did on defense.”
With two wins in as many games, Mountain View will play its first home game of the year when it faces rival Bend High on Friday night.
