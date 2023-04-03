More than 200 runners competed in the Peterson Ridge Rumble trail races on Sunday.
The events included a marathon and a 20-mile race that both started and finished at Sisters Middle School. The races took runners on the Peterson Ridge trail system just south of Sisters, as well as other trails near Sisters.
Bend's Todd Simpson won the marathon in 3 hours, 32 minutes, 13 seconds. Evan Moreau, of Sisters, was second in 3:34:02, and Nolan Ripple, of Seattle, finished third in 3:35:52.
Ashley Nordell, of Sisters, won the women's competition in 3:48:08, followed by Amber Singh (4:10:26), of Klamath Falls, and Jade Lenning (4:11:34), of Vancouver, British Columbia.
The event typically includes a 40-mile race, but the distance was reduced to a marathon (26.2 miles) due to snow lingering on the trails at higher elevations.
Peter Allegre, of Lebanon, won the 20-mile race in 2:18:44, followed by Orin Schumacher (2:20:07), of Eugene, and Jeff Toreson (2:20:46), of Portland.
Bend's Camelia Mayfield won the women's 20-mile competition in 2:38:19, followed by Danielle Snyder (2:41:09), of Portland, and Sydney Boutros (2:50:13), of Boise, Idaho.
—Bulletin staff report
