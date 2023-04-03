Looking ahead to Central Oregon community sports

The Peterson Ridge Rumble trail races were staged on Sunday near Sisters.

 Bulletin file

More than 200 runners competed in the Peterson Ridge Rumble trail races on Sunday.

The events included a marathon and a 20-mile race that both started and finished at Sisters Middle School. The races took runners on the Peterson Ridge trail system just south of Sisters, as well as other trails near Sisters.

