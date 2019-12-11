Local cowboy Foss slumps at finals

LAS VEGAS — One night after earning his first winnings of the 2019 National Finals Rodeo, Terrebonne bareback rider Austin Foss slumped to his lowest score through seven rounds of competition.

Foss posted a 51 and finished out of the money on Wednesday night in the seventh round of the NFR. He placed 14th among the 15 contestants in the bareback field on a night when California’s Clayton Biglow, the top-ranked rider entering the national finals, posted a first-place finish for the third straight round.

Foss tied for fifth place on Tuesday night, good for winnings of $5,500. The top six placers in each round win shares of the prize purse.

Biglow, who won Round 5 outright and was part of a three-way tie for first place on Tuesday, was alone at the top again Wednesday with a score of 91.5 on Rafter G Rodeo’s Ankle Biter. His prize for the round was $26,231.

The average score lead through seven rounds also belongs to Biglow (615 points), followed by Iowa’s Tim O’Connell (609) and Texas cowboy Richard Champion (604).

The 61st National Finals Rodeo continues through Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

